Overall AZ as an organisation does not come of of this looking good, which is very unfortunate since it clouds the great work done by research department and the University of Oxford in developing this vaccine.



To date they have:

1) Messed up their trial dosages, leading to a mish mash of varying efficacy data

2) Failed to include a sufficient number of over 65s in their UK and Brazil trials. People on here like to dump on Macron for his ill-advised comments. That would never have been an issue had AZ gotten it right in the first place. Similarly national mediacla regulators would not have only approved it for under 65s had the trials been conducted correctly.

3) Massively overestimated their production capacity. Being only able to deliver 30M doses out of a promised 80M to the EU in Q1 is shockingly poor. Then saying they can up it to 39M and then returning to the 30M figure. This whole "vaccine wars" issue can be traced back to AZ, so far not a single issue with Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna or JNJ.

4) This latest issue, putting out a press release (interim report) with new efficacy figures based on a data cut-off in mid-February, when their own latest data reveal to already be an overestimate.



As great a job the R&D department has done, AZ's other departments and senior leadership have delivered an absolute shitshow. And its primarily their fault that the AZ vaccine now has an image problem.



Not saying other parties do not have their share of the blame, but I do believe the key element here is AZ mismanagement.