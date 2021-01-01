« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1757580 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53200 on: Yesterday at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm
That seems to be the case but if so its still completely bizarre. Even Pfizer released an interim report just a week before they released the results from the full report (when they said over 90% initially and then 95% a few days later).

Its in the AZ trial protocol that they would have two reports and the original issue the US regulators had last year was AZ not sticking to the trial protocol. If this is indeed just them not wanting AZ to release any figure from their interim report and wait for the full report then it is extremely petty, and not what the other vaccine manufacturers have had to deal with.

Im really trying hard not to go down the conspiracy rabbit hole with all of this, but its getting increasingly hard not to.
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53201 on: Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm »
It sounds as though AZ have not done themselves any favours in all of this?  People can say the politicians are going after them, but they seem to have painted a huge target on their own backs if this information about the trials and data is correct.  PR disaster for them.
Offline Libertine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53202 on: Yesterday at 08:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm
It sounds as though AZ have not done themselves any favours in all of this?  People can say the politicians are going after them, but they seem to have painted a huge target on their own backs if this information about the trials and data is correct.  PR disaster for them.

Indeed. Even by the standards of big pharma, the incompetence shown is staggering.

https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1374366597171671048

Thing is, they probably have a perfectly decent vaccine there. Not quite to the Moderna/Biontech standards of efficacy, but more than good enough to really contribute. If only they could do the basics around conducting trials, reporting data and producing the damn thing.

Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53203 on: Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:00:34 pm
Indeed. Even by the standards of big pharma, the incompetence shown is staggering.

https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1374366597171671048

Thing is, they probably have a perfectly decent vaccine there. Not quite to the Moderna/Biontech standards of efficacy, but more than good enough to really contribute. If only they could do the basics around conducting trials, reporting data and producing the damn thing.

That's the annoying thing.  Perhaps they were concerned that a vaccine perceived to be less effective than others might harm take up in respects to rivals' products - which in a business sense might have hurt them in the long run.  But this is a pretty catastrophic result for them, and they've probably damaged trust in ALL the vaccines into the bargain.
Offline darragh85

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53204 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm
Im not really one to buy into conspiracy theories and the like, I have a what you see is what you get kind of approach to life, but this is beginning to get a little bit fishy.

This is also worth reading on this subject:


https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-niaid-statement-on-the-dsmb-expressing-concern-about-information-released-by-astrazeneca-on-initial-data-from-its-covid-19-vaccine-clinical-trial-in-the-us/

whats the problem in suspecting something like that is happening though?

everything is a fucking conspiracy. people dont question anything nowadays because they will be called out as a whacky conspiracy theorist. we arent talking about the Roswell alien or the moon landing here.

Big pharma companies are greedy scum and some of their actions in the past have shown this. its not hard to believe that the likes of Pfizer would engage in a campaign to destroy a rivals vaccine.

Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53205 on: Today at 07:35:59 am »
Times reporting that, "Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson under mounting pressure from Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam to implement tougher border controls. Data presented to ministers shows up to 40% of new cases in parts of France are S African or Brazilian variant."

https://twitter.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1374617645715181569

There's talk of lateral flow tests for lorry drivers apparently.

Offline spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53206 on: Today at 08:05:11 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:35:59 am
Times reporting that, "Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson under mounting pressure from Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam to implement tougher border controls. Data presented to ministers shows up to 40% of new cases in parts of France are S African or Brazilian variant."

https://twitter.com/Steven_Swinford/status/1374617645715181569

There's talk of lateral flow tests for lorry drivers apparently.



Its bloody obvious that all foreign travel except freight, essential business or in the case of a family emergency should be stopped for the next year.
Offline 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53207 on: Today at 08:17:36 am »
I see the Prime Minister has declared on a zoom call to backbenchers that the reason we are beating Covid is down to Capitalism and Greed.

He hastily retracted his comments and Laura K has explained them away as a reference to the chief whip gobbling his cheese and pickle next to the PM along with some fluff about his nickname.
No indignation or outrage. Just excuses from the BBC.
Yeah right.
Greed has been the standout response of the capitalists.
Eat out to help out
PPE corruption
Get back to the office slackers,
Threatening schools with legal action for doing what the incompetent Williamson was terrified to do.

Yep Johnson is spot on, apart from the fact that capitalism and greed have hampered our response all along the line
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53208 on: Today at 09:54:44 am »
Public Health England staff finding out (unclearly) about their future again from the media before the government and their employer.

https://twitter.com/so_says_sally/status/1374633732473245701
Staff working in PHE found last year through the media that their organisation was being disbanded. Today they find out - again through the media - where all the different parts will go and who the new boss will be. This is not fair on staff. They deserve to be told first.

To make matters worse it's in the Scum
Offline markthescouser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53209 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:17:36 am
I see the Prime Minister has declared on a zoom call to backbenchers that the reason we are beating Covid is down to Capitalism and Greed.

He hastily retracted his comments and Laura K has explained them away as a reference to the chief whip gobbling his cheese and pickle next to the PM along with some fluff about his nickname.
No indignation or outrage. Just excuses from the BBC.
Yeah right.
Greed has been the standout response of the capitalists.
Eat out to help out
PPE corruption
Get back to the office slackers,
Threatening schools with legal action for doing what the incompetent Williamson was terrified to do.

Yep Johnson is spot on, apart from the fact that capitalism and greed have hampered our response all along the line

At the very worst, he was calling the big pharma companies greedy, which Id hazard a guess at you agreeing with? Good word or not depends on your initial viewpoint, but its probably fair to say that without the pharma companies seeing dollar signs, we wouldnt have as many viable vaccines as we do. The cheese thing is just about if he was criticising big pharma or not and doesnt really matter to us.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53210 on: Today at 11:12:57 am »
Coronavirus: 'Double mutant' Covid variant found in India
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-56507988

Quote
A new double mutant variant of the coronavirus and 771 others have been detected in samples collected from 18 states across India.

Of the 10,787 samples, 736 were positive for the UK variant, 34 for the South African variant and one for the Brazilian variant.

The report comes amid a recent surge in Covid cases in India.

But the government said there was no link between the spike in cases and these variants.

India reported 47,262 cases and 275 deaths on Wednesday - the sharpest daily rise this year.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a group of 10 national laboratories under India's Health Ministry, carried out genomic sequencing on the samples. Genomic sequencing is a testing process to map the entire genetic code of an organism - in this case, the virus.

The genetic code of the virus works like its instruction manual. Mutations in viruses are common but most of them are insignificant and do not cause any change in its ability to transmit or cause serious infection. But some mutations, like the ones in the UK or South Africa variant lineages, can make the virus more infectious and in some cases even deadlier.

A double mutation, virologist Shahid Jameel explains, is "two mutations coming together in the same virus".

"A double mutation in the key areas of the virus's spike protein may increase these risks and allow the virus to escape the immune system and make it more infectious," he adds.

Spike protein is the part of the virus that it uses to penetrate human cells.

The government said that an analysis of the samples collected from India's western Maharashtra state shows "an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations" compared with December last year.

"Such [double] mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Dr Jameel added that "there may be a separate lineage developing in India with the L452R and E484Q mutations coming together".

But the government denied that the rise in case numbers was linked to the mutations.

"Though VOCs [variants of concern] and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states."

The recent report comes after several experts had asked the government to step up genome sequencing efforts.

"We need to constantly monitor and make sure none of the variants of concern are spreading in the population. The fact that it is not happening now doesn't mean it will not happen in the future. And we have to make sure that we get the evidence early enough," Dr Shahid Jameel, a leading virologist, told the BBC's Soutik Biswas earlier this month.

India became the fifth country in the world to sequence the genome of the novel coronavirus after it isolated it from some of the first cases the country recorded in January last year.

More than 11.7 million cases and 160,000 deaths later, efforts are continuing to identify mutations.

The latest surge - which began this month - comes during what some experts have called a 'delicate phase' for India - the healthcare system is already exhausted from a year-long battle against the coronavirus.

States have already begun re-introducing restrictions, including curfews and intermittent lockdowns, to control the spread of the virus.

Two major cities, capital Delhi and Mumbai, have also ordered randomised rapid tests at airports, train stations and crowded areas such as shopping malls.
Online Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53211 on: Today at 11:33:31 am »
Overall AZ as an organisation does not come of of this looking good, which is very unfortunate since it clouds the great work done by research department and the University of Oxford in developing this vaccine.

To date they have:
1) Messed up their trial dosages, leading to a mish mash of varying efficacy data
2) Failed to include a sufficient number of over 65s in their UK and Brazil trials. People on here like to dump on Macron for his ill-advised comments. That would never have been an issue had AZ gotten it right in the first place. Similarly national mediacla regulators would not have only approved it for under 65s had the trials been conducted correctly.
3) Massively overestimated their production capacity. Being only able to deliver 30M doses out of a promised 80M to the EU in Q1 is shockingly poor. Then saying they can up it to 39M and then returning to the 30M figure. This whole "vaccine wars" issue can be traced back to AZ, so far not a single issue with Pfizer/Biontech, Moderna or JNJ.
4) This latest issue, putting out a press release (interim report) with new efficacy figures based on a data cut-off in mid-February, when their own latest data reveal to already be an overestimate.

As great a job the R&D department has done, AZ's other departments and senior leadership have delivered an absolute shitshow. And its primarily their fault that the AZ vaccine now has an image problem.

Not saying other parties do not have their share of the blame, but I do believe the key element here is AZ mismanagement.
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53212 on: Today at 11:37:02 am »
Oh great. Jenny Harries is to be promoted to head up the UK's new UK Health Security Agency.

This is the person who:

* Stated categorically that letting 250k people attend Cheltenham didn't present a danger
* Played down the risk of the Liverpool-Atletico game going ahead
* Claimed the UK's level of pandemic preparedness was 'an international exemplar'
* Told frontline healthcare workers criticising the chronic lack of PPE that they needed to have a 'more adult conversation'
* Rubbished any link between the use of widescale testing and Covid death rates
* Claimed the UK's containment phase was 'very successful'


She's been more like a government propaganda mouthpiece than an impartial scientist throughout. This, presumably, is her reward.
