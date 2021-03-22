« previous next »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:18 am
Yep, theyd still think it was 1985.

I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.
Ever read/watched anything about the Thatcher years? Maybe it was calm in NZ.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.

Thatcher and the cold war, nah, fuck that
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.

Other than the footy it wasn`t that great around here mate.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.
You're going to have a nasty shock when you step out of that time machine mate ;D
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:49:16 am
You're going to have a nasty shock when you step out of that time machine mate ;D

;D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:18 am
Yep, theyd still think it was 1985.

You're not wrong, for some parts of the country. In 2001 I drove up the East Cape, past Gisborne, for a summer break. It was like stepping back in time to the 80s, it was great.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:11:04 am
You're not wrong, for some parts of the country. In 2001 I drove up the East Cape, past Gisborne, for a summer break. It was like stepping back in time to the 80s, it was great.

Ha I was there in 2001 as well. Not Gisborne but did stop at Rotorua and Taupo and a few other sleepy small towns.
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:04:44 am
Thatcher and the cold war, nah, fuck that

Of course not.
There were countries in 1985 that was seemingly good for a relaxed retirement.
My great grandpa emigrated to NZ post retirement and lived there until 1960s. Saw some pictures and it seemed free from all earthly worries.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:07:50 pm
Or possibly what the hell are the US doing? Not the first time they've slagged off the AZ vaccine, the last time they had to back down on it.
Youre right, and during the trials last year it was paused for about a week everywhere whilst they investigated a side effect, apart from the US who dragged their feet on it for about 6 weeks or so iirc? People might complain about our government or the EU or whoever else, but theres no one I trust less than the US when it comes to making money over peoples lives.
Definitely has a touch of someone with expensive drug wanting cheap drug to fail but we'll see
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 12:15:09 pm
Youre right, and during the trials last year it was paused for about a week everywhere whilst they investigated a side effect, apart from the US who dragged their feet on it for about 6 weeks or so iirc? People might complain about our government or the EU or whoever else, but theres no one I trust less than the US when it comes to making money over peoples lives.

The delay in the US was enough to blow up the entire AZ Phase 3 trial there, as it basically meant people couldn't get their second dose in line with the recommended dosing intervals at that time, so it ended up delaying US approval significantly
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:25:50 am
Not to be pedantic but islands usually have them easy. Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland etc.
Indeed what a shame we aren't an island, oh hang on....
Quote from: iamrobk on Today at 12:03:09 pm
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/niaid-statement-astrazeneca-vaccine

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/22/world/us-health-officials-question-results-from-astrazenecas-vaccine-trial-less-than-a-day-after-theyre-released.html

What the hell are AZ doing. :o
This is bizarre. How can data with a cutoff date of mid February be classed as out of date due to data that has come in since then? The point of the interim report is that it delivers an analysis at a predefined point, its in the trial protocol that they would do a an interim analysis followed by a primary analysis. Im not sure whats going on here.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:13:21 pm
A lot of words and not a jot of supporting evidence to any of your criticisms yet again. Just some whinging (without quoting) about posts, where you pretend to understand people's intentions and their views on the EU.

Great news if this is your last contribution, unless you can try to contribute something meaningful besides your whinging about other people, rhetoric about brexit and your thin skinned inability to engage into arguments around the substance of your criticism.

1) I've provided plenty of evidence. You just choose to call my evidence bullshit, because it doesnt fit your mantra.

2) "Whining about other people" - what are you doing here?

3) "Rhetoric about Brexit" - I have posted 1 post about Brexit. 1 post. Clearly it was so against your ingrained belief that you seemingly cannot countenance it, but yes, one post it was.

4) I engaged, and wil continue to engage, in discussions that don't degrade into a c*nt, twat, retard, etc fest. Not a problem with that at all.

In fact, I'm replying to a post that again makes personal remarks.
Sorry to disappoint, Classycara, but i'll be aroung these parts for a long time yet.

Love ya x
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:17:50 pm
Definitely has a touch of someone with expensive drug wanting cheap drug to fail but we'll see

Im not really one to buy into conspiracy theories and the like, I have a what you see is what you get kind of approach to life, but this is beginning to get a little bit fishy.

This is also worth reading on this subject:


https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-niaid-statement-on-the-dsmb-expressing-concern-about-information-released-by-astrazeneca-on-initial-data-from-its-covid-19-vaccine-clinical-trial-in-the-us/
Good news: any travel ban won't affect the wealthy with holiday homes abroad as the Tories ensure a 'Stanley Johnson Clause' in the legislation

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/23/covid-travel-rules-will-include-stanley-johnson-loophole-for-second-homes
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:42:57 pm
Good news: any travel ban won't affect the wealthy with holiday homes abroad as the Tories ensure a 'Stanley Johnson Clause' in the legislation

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/23/covid-travel-rules-will-include-stanley-johnson-loophole-for-second-homes

Thank heavens for that. But that mean they have to travel via Bulgaria though?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:26:09 pm
Im not really one to buy into conspiracy theories and the like, I have a what you see is what you get kind of approach to life, but this is beginning to get a little bit fishy.

It may be a case of ...don't kill the vaccine but sow enough doubt they'll buy ours....kind of thing. As long as it keeps coming out close to or on top there is nothing they can really do about it, hopefully it does as it will helps a lot of poorer countries
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:25:14 pm
It may be a case of ...don't kill the vaccine but sow enough doubt they'll buy ours....kind of thing. As long as it keeps coming out close to or on top there is nothing they can really do about it, hopefully it does as it will helps a lot of poorer countries

Certainly when you look at the kind of pricing Pfizer is talking aobut for booster doses, you start to appreciate what a lucrative business COVID vaccination may eventually be.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:07:50 pm
Or possibly what the hell are the US doing? Not the first time they've slagged off the AZ vaccine, the last time they had to back down on it.

Last week they 'loaned' the AZ vaccines that were sitting in the U.S. to Canada and Mexico, so it's not like it's in use there anyway
