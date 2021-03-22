A lot of words and not a jot of supporting evidence to any of your criticisms yet again. Just some whinging (without quoting) about posts, where you pretend to understand people's intentions and their views on the EU.



Great news if this is your last contribution, unless you can try to contribute something meaningful besides your whinging about other people, rhetoric about brexit and your thin skinned inability to engage into arguments around the substance of your criticism.



1) I've provided plenty of evidence. You just choose to call my evidence bullshit, because it doesnt fit your mantra.2) "Whining about other people" - what are you doing here?3) "Rhetoric about Brexit" - I have posted 1 post about Brexit. 1 post. Clearly it was so against your ingrained belief that you seemingly cannot countenance it, but yes, one post it was.4) I engaged, and wil continue to engage, in discussions that don't degrade into a c*nt, twat, retard, etc fest. Not a problem with that at all.In fact, I'm replying to a post that again makes personal remarks.Sorry to disappoint, Classycara, but i'll be aroung these parts for a long time yet.Love ya x