« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1325 1326 1327 1328 1329 [1330]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1754779 times)

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,144
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53160 on: Today at 09:54:11 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:18 am
Yep, theyd still think it was 1985.

I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53161 on: Today at 10:04:26 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.
Ever read/watched anything about the Thatcher years? Maybe it was calm in NZ.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,462
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53162 on: Today at 10:04:44 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.

Thatcher and the cold war, nah, fuck that
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,398
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53163 on: Today at 10:05:50 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.

Other than the footy it wasn`t that great around here mate.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53164 on: Today at 10:49:16 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:54:11 am
I wouldnt mind going back to 1985 to be honest. Granted it was 2 years before I was even born, I would still like to think it was a much more peaceful time than the shite we are undergoing now.
You're going to have a nasty shock when you step out of that time machine mate ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,106
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53165 on: Today at 11:04:06 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:49:16 am
You're going to have a nasty shock when you step out of that time machine mate ;D

;D
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,270
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53166 on: Today at 11:11:04 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:18 am
Yep, theyd still think it was 1985.

You're not wrong, for some parts of the country. In 2001 I drove up the East Cape, past Gisborne, for a summer break. It was like stepping back in time to the 80s, it was great.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53167 on: Today at 11:42:13 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:11:04 am
You're not wrong, for some parts of the country. In 2001 I drove up the East Cape, past Gisborne, for a summer break. It was like stepping back in time to the 80s, it was great.

Ha I was there in 2001 as well. Not Gisborne but did stop at Rotorua and Taupo and a few other sleepy small towns.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,144
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53168 on: Today at 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 10:04:44 am
Thatcher and the cold war, nah, fuck that

Of course not.
There were countries in 1985 that was seemingly good for a relaxed retirement.
My great grandpa emigrated to NZ post retirement and lived there until 1960s. Saw some pictures and it seemed free from all earthly worries.
Logged

Online iamrobk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53169 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,704
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53170 on: Today at 12:07:50 pm »
Logged

Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53171 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:07:50 pm
Or possibly what the hell are the US doing? Not the first time they've slagged off the AZ vaccine, the last time they had to back down on it.
Youre right, and during the trials last year it was paused for about a week everywhere whilst they investigated a side effect, apart from the US who dragged their feet on it for about 6 weeks or so iirc? People might complain about our government or the EU or whoever else, but theres no one I trust less than the US when it comes to making money over peoples lives.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,063
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53172 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm »
Definitely has a touch of someone with expensive drug wanting cheap drug to fail but we'll see
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53173 on: Today at 12:18:21 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 12:15:09 pm
Youre right, and during the trials last year it was paused for about a week everywhere whilst they investigated a side effect, apart from the US who dragged their feet on it for about 6 weeks or so iirc? People might complain about our government or the EU or whoever else, but theres no one I trust less than the US when it comes to making money over peoples lives.

The delay in the US was enough to blow up the entire AZ Phase 3 trial there, as it basically meant people couldn't get their second dose in line with the recommended dosing intervals at that time, so it ended up delaying US approval significantly
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:34 pm by filopastry »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1325 1326 1327 1328 1329 [1330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 