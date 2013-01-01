Hancock wasnt the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.
The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasnt the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - wed probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldnt have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.
In retrospect it was a poor decision for the world, but agree by this very moment in time I doubt it would have changed the current situation. Merck and Sanofi/GSK could have gone full guns blazing, however there would still be supply/setup timelines and pressure from other vaccine suppliers who knew the raw materials would also be supply constrained to actually *give* a vaccine, and that this would have been under even greater pressure which in turn persuaded them to not open-source it and prioritise that supply for the west first.
Seems there is a lot of under-utilised pharma capacity at the moment and that can only translate in to lost lives, even if would have only been brought to the market in mid to late '21.