Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1752300 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53120 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:05:13 pm
He's science illiterate, and doesn't have the sense/self-doubt to pause and think 'hmm, do I know best?' when discussing science.

He has form
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/15/macron-urges-on-trials-of-controversial-coronavirus-drug

His ramblings about Az, along with this stuff with Didier Raoul, paint the picture of a Trump-like willingness to verbalise on the cuff - leading to some bizarre and ignorant claims, such as the bad maths Az ones.


 :lmao

Fair point
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53121 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 04:23:03 pm
Little uptick in cases but PCR test positivity is still declining in England (the only nation with that data in the dash).

Best thing about the figures is only 0.5% of the figures are positive for the UK and is in the bottom 10 of this figure worldwide.

France and Germany are still over 5%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53122 on: Today at 05:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:52:45 pm
The licensing agreement with Merck was all but signed when Hancock vetoed it. I know Merck had a couple of candidates but find it hard to believe they would have deprioritised an approved and working vaccine behind vaccine candidates that hadn't even finished phase 1 trials.
Have to plead ignorance here. I do not have any professional or even decent understanding of contract law. I find myself agreeing with the European journalist whose tweet thread I quoted a couple of pages back. EU appear to have been naive in their negotiations, and assumed good faith from other countries like UK and US which has set back their rollout five weeks behind the US (at latest estimate).

It's just for me, as a pernickity bastard, I find it hard to understand how some people can be critical of the EU for it's procurement strategy (not being as nailed down a harsh contract as it could have been, that insisted EU produced vaccines went to EU first) and yet when the EU floats the idea that they are thinking of doing this (with regards exports to UK/US only) they are also being criticised even though that's the thing the critics are saying they should have done in 2020.

Morally, I think it's ugly all round. From US especially. Then UK, followed by EU if they follow through. But as I keep restating Astrazeneca are getting an easy ride in this. They have proved a terrible partner, from a global health perspective, so far.

I feel bad for Oxford Jenner's scientists, because Az weren't even who they wanted an agreement with. But their hard work in last decade developing this vaccine delivery mechanism, and in tweaking it for COVID and getting trials done quickly, is not reaching anywhere the potential for good around the world that it should be.
Hancock wasnt the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.

The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasnt the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - wed probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldnt have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53123 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:53:00 pm

If you have a better explanation of Macron's position, then I'm happy to revise my thoughts.


Think he was playing to his vaccine-hesistant voters, without thinking it through.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53124 on: Today at 05:30:22 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:25:02 pm
Hancock wasn’t the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.

The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasn’t the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - we’d probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldn’t have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.
I'd agree about the timeline to having viable doses at huge scale (although as you say we'll never know if this would be quicker than Az can reach this scale), except probably wouldn't go as far as saying no company would have invested in its manufacture.

I find it unlikely that, as we've seen in the support of Az/Pfizer etc, national governments and government blocs wouldn't also have invested capital in companies wishing to take up the IP and produce doses. Not least because the likelihood of the vaccine being effective was well known by Oxford (and the UK govt procurement taskforce) long before January 2021.


EDIT: Also thanks for the heads up about the Oxford conflict. Hadn't realised the two scientists invested in the company were in conflict with the Jenner Institute's director who wanted to give away IP.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/oxford-developed-covid-vaccine-then-scholars-clashed-over-money-11603300412
« Last Edit: Today at 05:35:56 pm by Classycara »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53125 on: Today at 05:40:59 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:25:02 pm
Hancock wasnt the only one to have reservations about Merck though - those leading the research at the Jenner had reservations too and played a big role in pivoting the deal away from Merck and toward AZ. They were concerned that Merck would not make it affordable to poorer countries.

The idea of a deal with pharma of course wasnt the original intention - originally oxford wanted to release the IP to any company that wished to make it but that never materialised. How things might have fared with that strategy is difficult to know - wed probably see a huge ramping up of available doses later in 2021 under those circumstances but we certainly wouldnt have seen significant doses before then as no company would have invested into its manufacture until at least jan 2021 when the vaccine was approved.

In retrospect it was a poor decision for the world, but agree by this very moment in time I doubt it would have changed the current situation.  Merck and Sanofi/GSK could have gone full guns blazing, however there would still be supply/setup timelines and pressure from other vaccine suppliers who knew the raw materials would also be supply constrained to actually *give* a vaccine, and that this would have been under even greater pressure which in turn persuaded them to not open-source it and prioritise that supply for the west first.

Seems there is a lot of under-utilised pharma capacity at the moment and that can only translate in to lost lives, even if would have only been brought to the market in mid to late '21.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53126 on: Today at 06:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:30:22 pm
I'd agree about the timeline to having viable doses at huge scale (although as you say we'll never know if this would be quicker than Az can reach this scale), except probably wouldn't go as far as saying no company would have invested in its manufacture.

I find it unlikely that, as we've seen in the support of Az/Pfizer etc, national governments and government blocs wouldn't also have invested capital in companies wishing to take up the IP and produce doses. Not least because the likelihood of the vaccine being effective was well known by Oxford (and the UK govt procurement taskforce) long before January 2021.


EDIT: Also thanks for the heads up about the Oxford conflict. Hadn't realised the two scientists invested in the company were in conflict with the Jenner Institute's director who wanted to give away IP.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/oxford-developed-covid-vaccine-then-scholars-clashed-over-money-11603300412
Difficult to know really how it would have gone. I dont think any big pharma would have put their own money into setting up manufacture prior to approval, they likely wouldnt either even after approval - without owning the IP themselves they could have spent a fortune setting up manufacturing only to be blown out of the water by an Indian or Chinese company that started producing 100s of millions of doses so that their own never made it to market.

I guess some countries would have tapped their own big pharma companies and funded them to get ready for production but exclusively to produce for their own countries. Would have left a lot of poorer nations locked out perhaps. Maybe some sort of system where companies could have the IP and produce it but say 25% of all doses they produced had to be given over to a group like Covax might have worked. Not sure how it would influence regulatory approval either - could the EU for instance have granted approval based on the trial data knowing that then Merck would produce it for Germany, Sanofi would produce it for France etc. Could an approval have covered 10 different companies making it in 10 different sites or would each one require their own independent approval? Not sure really.
