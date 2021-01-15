Is it? Is that your feeling, or are you suggesting that's mine?



An article four days ago suggested the EU had exported 42 million vaccine doses, and that 10 million of those went to the UK.



Given the UK has administered 28 million first doses and 2 million second doses, we'd be looking at the UK being 1/3rd further back in their rollout if the EU manufactured vaccines weren't leaving the EU in the same way UK manufacture vaccines haven't left UK.



Is this not a little bit too close to vaccine nationalism? These are not 'EU doses' being delivered by kind, selfless EU-flag waving Europeans - just as they are not 'UK doses' being hoarded by Union Jack toting gammons who can't wait to stick it to the French.To take the 2 mile high view a second - there arewho are trying toin front of them, and it would appear. The UK has used circaand the EU has. So both contract holders are receiving circa 10-13% of the deliveries they have purchased.The main difference is the UK bought a lot more vaccine, so the total AZ order was 1.4 doses per person, whereas the EU's order is 0.89 doses per person. The under-delivery from AZ is broadly equitable for both contracts and reflects the need to make the best possible efforts to make up deliveries. The important thing is the under-delivery matters less to the UK because of the comparatively larger order size.In the case of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, both contracts are being kept to by Pfizer and their deliveries seem to be continuing as expected.I'm not sure this can be said to be a win for UK pharma, nor Brexit - and indeed any export ban from Brussels seems to be entirely missing the point that this is a supply side constraint on those initial orders and not preferential supply. Those who see this as a win for Brexit are also entirely missing the point that most of it is down to luck/Kate Bingham's team and whoever realized vaccine shortfalls would be mitigated by larger orders.My issue with this whole saga is that the EC are acting in bad faith here, they know the UK happily exports materials for Pfizer's EU-produced vaccine; they know that the AZ dose delivery shortfalls to the UK are largely equitable with the EU's (it isn't difficult maths and the orders are made public) - this is about a political stage show to shift blame to the UK 'export ban' which is in actual fact not giving much if any advantage in terms of meeting those delivery numbers. It's a drum of nationalism which both sides can repeatedly hit ('See we set up our own production!' / 'See they are banning exports!') when the bigger picture shows both contracts are treated equally - and AZ as a whole are suffering horrendous shortfalls on their projected doses.What is a real shame however is this is going to have a long-lasting sourness in an era where we're all going to need significant co-operation ahead to get through the post-Covid phase. At the start of the process EU leaders were very much for co-operation and being a production powerhouse and we're seeing a huge pharma industry being extremely successful - Biontech is ramping up in Q2 massively - we've had doses being delivered to Covax, to Canada, to the UK and others - all on the back of the EU being open for business and this should put the bloc in good stead for the future 'booster' jabs we'll no doubt all be needing.