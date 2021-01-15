« previous next »
Here's the thing though, there's a finite amount of the vaccines available. If the EU had done a better job in procuring the the AZ vaccine, then the UK would be having the same problem the EU is right now and they would be doing the exact same shit. It's not as if there is hundreds of millions of doses just sitting around the place. Someone had to lose out, unfortunately that was the EU. At the moment it is a zero-sum game.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:33:41 pm
They definitely havent approved it yet, but I suspect the priority in terms of MHRA approval will be Novavax as its being made in the UK.
Cheers wlr - do you know how far off they are with that one, please ? Also, are they currently looking at the J&J one - as I thought that was ahead of Novovax in wider timeline eg. EMA and US approval and S.Africa are actually using it.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:39:28 pm
Here's the thing though, there's a finite amount of the vaccines available. If the EU had done a better job in procuring the the AZ vaccine, then the UK would be having the same problem the EU is right now and they would be doing the exact same shit. It's not as if there is hundreds of millions of doses just sitting around the place. Someone had to lose out, unfortunately that was the EU. At the moment it is a zero-sum game.

Exactly, that's why i'm cautious about shouts that EU are doing a terrible job (either in procurement/rollout) compared to the UK.

But for a slightly different interpretation of the two contracts by astrazeneca, the shoe would very easily be on the other foot. Suddenly those critics would have to lurch to EU great/UK bad.

It's not virtue that has the UK ahead in their rollout so far (although I think JCVI public health experts do deserve huge credit). If the EU acted with greater self interest (as US and, more indirectly UK) from the start the UK'd be a long way further back in rollout.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:13:21 pm
A lot of words and not a jot of supporting evidence to any of your criticisms yet again. Just some whinging (without quoting) about posts, where you pretend to understand people's intentions and their views on the EU.

Great news if this is your last contribution, unless you can try to contribute something meaningful besides your whinging about other people, rhetoric about brexit and your thin skinned inability to engage into arguments around the substance of your criticism.
As evidenced in the two (edit: one!) word response to one of my posts, apparently that one aspect (re. von der Leyen) was all that got through. Only two days ago I saw that post about voting Brexit and not even living in the UK and the "reasoning" about it in the other (locked) thread, which better posters than me could and have picked apart, so... I will lay this to rest here now, too.
Over the course of the pandemic I saw a few 'fluid graphs' that plotted the trajectory of cases in each continent during the first two waves.

The last time I saw it, things were very stable in Europe but I think that was back in August last year. Does anyone have an updated version or know who puts them out?

I know Financial Times have a very good graph that plots different countries but my specific one was about the continents and was more of a 'fluid graph' (not sure what the technicial name of it is... forgive me).
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:44:30 pm
Exactly, that's why i'm cautious about shouts that EU are doing a terrible job (either in procurement/rollout) compared to the UK.

But for a slightly different interpretation of the two contracts by astrazeneca, the shoe would very easily be on the other foot. Suddenly those critics would have to lurch to EU great/UK bad.

It's not virtue that has the UK ahead in their rollout so far (although I think JCVI public health experts do deserve huge credit). If the EU acted with greater self interest (as US and, more indirectly UK) from the start the UK'd be a long way further back in rollout.
so the EU's slow roll out is due to a lack of self interest rather than incompetence then?
Let us not forget that AZ are providing this vaccine at cost.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:52:45 pm
The licensing agreement with Merck was all but signed when Hancock vetoed it. I know Merck had a couple of candidates but find it hard to believe they would have deprioritised an approved and working vaccine behind vaccine candidates that hadn't even finished phase 1 trials.
Have to plead ignorance here. I do not have any professional or even decent understanding of contract law. I find myself agreeing with the European journalist whose tweet thread I quoted a couple of pages back. EU appear to have been naive in their negotiations, and assumed good faith from other countries like UK and US which has set back their rollout five weeks behind the US (at latest estimate).

It's just for me, as a pernickity bastard, I find it hard to understand how some people can be critical of the EU for it's procurement strategy (not being as nailed down a harsh contract as it could have been, that insisted EU produced vaccines went to EU first) and yet when the EU floats the idea that they are thinking of doing this (with regards exports to UK/US only) they are also being criticised even though that's the thing the critics are saying they should have done in 2020.
.


My understanding of the issue is that the UK government gambled somewhat on the AZ being approved and committed to a 100m dose order prior to approval, then assisted in the setting up of production capacity and supply chain for the AZ vaccine to be manufactured in the UK. The effect was that by December, AZ were ready to begin manufacture in UK facilities. The contract with AZ stipulates that until the 100m dose order is fulfilled, all production of the O-AZ vaccine undertaken in the UK must go to the UK government.

The EU initially saw Germany, France, Netherlands and Italy form the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance and it agreed a deal with AZ to supply 300m-400m doses. But other smaller EU countries expressed anger and a compromise was agreed within EU countries to allow the EU Commission to take over negotiations with pharma companies on behalf of all EU countries. But the contract they agreed with AZ was conditional on regulatory approval, leading AZ to delay setting up production capacity, exacerbated by the delay in the EMA approving the O-AZ vaccine. The contract also stipulated a price substantially lower than what the UK had agreed, but did not include an 'EU first' clause, so AZ were free to export AZ vaccine from production facilities in the EU if they chose.

The UK also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine much earlier than the EMA. As the UK is serviced by the Pfizer facility in Belgium, all P-B vaccine used in the UK has technically been exported from the EU.

Much as I'm loath to commend them, in this instance, the UK government as been proven to have had the better strategy (whether by accident or design). And whilst the EU has every right to focus on looking after the interests of its own people, the criticisms of the O-AZ vaccine seem politically motivated and spiteful. And, most of all, they are looking counter-productive.
Anyway getting this back on track (Tory bashing of the response), Johnson has said in an interview with Peston that it is inevitable that the third wave effecting the continent is highly likely to be felt in the UK.  We still have little control over our borders and apparently only 1% of international travellers are being quarantined at hotels.  Paying lip service to it.

As I have said the government have handled the vaccination programme well, the rest of their response has been diabolical
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:01:17 pm
I did mention that, and said Hancock's claims were well founded.

Still, worst case, we'd probably be in a similar situation as now (with the only manufacturing site producing high yields being the one that already existed with Oxford/Italian company whose name i forget). Expect there's a reasonable argument Merck would have done a better job in Germany and other UK sites in getting production up so that (like Az and Pfizer already are) they could produce vaccine in the EU and export it to the UK (while simultaneously having exports banned from US)


I get the impression you dont like AZ very much? Would i be righty in thinking that?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:42:17 pm

My understanding of the issue is that the UK government gambled somewhat on the AZ being approved and committed to a 100m dose order prior to approval, then assisted in the setting up of production capacity and supply chain for the AZ vaccine to be manufactured in the UK. The effect was that by December, AZ were ready to begin manufacture in UK facilities. The contract with AZ stipulates that until the 100m dose order is fulfilled, all production of the O-AZ vaccine undertaken in the UK must go to the UK government.

The EU initially saw Germany, France, Netherlands and Italy form the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance and it agreed a deal with AZ to supply 300m-400m doses. But other smaller EU countries expressed anger and a compromise was agreed within EU countries to allow the EU Commission to take over negotiations with pharma companies on behalf of all EU countries. But the contract they agreed with AZ was conditional on regulatory approval, leading AZ to delay setting up production capacity, exacerbated by the delay in the EMA approving the O-AZ vaccine. The contract also stipulated a price substantially lower than what the UK had agreed, but did not include an 'EU first' clause, so AZ were free to export AZ vaccine from production facilities in the EU if they chose.

The UK also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine much earlier than the EMA. As the UK is serviced by the Pfizer facility in Belgium, all P-B vaccine used in the UK has technically been exported from the EU.

Much as I'm loath to commend them, in this instance, the UK government as been proven to have had the better strategy (whether by accident or design). And whilst the EU has every right to focus on looking after the interests of its own people, the criticisms of the O-AZ vaccine seem politically motivated and spiteful. And, most of all, they are looking counter-productive.
believe me, I am also loathed to give the government any credit as their handling of the pandemic has been very reactive when we needed to be proactive.  That said, they have gambled their strategy on the vaccine rollout, it has clearly cost thousands of lives due to earlier incompetence but the EU's handling of it has been appalling.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:39:33 pm
Let us not forget that AZ are providing this vaccine at cost.
So? Potentially only until the end of July, in their contract.

It was a condition of signing with Oxford, so whichever company made the partnership would have offered this (fair to say that at cost isn't quite as simple as it sounds and part of the ability to do it is subsidy from national governments like UK and EU).

I don't think there's any great relevance to their at cost condition, in the context of their poor performance manufacturing globally 12 months into an exclusive contract.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:44:43 pm

I get the impression you don’t like AZ very much? Would i be righty in thinking that?

Close, I don't care about them either way (and for context, I;ve worked a v junior job at a biopharma before so it's not blind hatred of pharma).

I just don't believe they have performed anywhere near satisfactorily. I expect if we could have our time back that senior decision makers would reassess whether they were the right partner.

And maybe the inventors at Oxford might have preferred a patent free non-exclusive approach -since the one benefit to centralising manufacturing with one overseeing company should be consistency that Az have failed to deliver.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:44:30 pm
Exactly, that's why i'm cautious about shouts that EU are doing a terrible job (either in procurement/rollout) compared to the UK.

But for a slightly different interpretation of the two contracts by astrazeneca, the shoe would very easily be on the other foot. Suddenly those critics would have to lurch to EU great/UK bad.

It's not virtue that has the UK ahead in their rollout so far (although I think JCVI public health experts do deserve huge credit). If the EU acted with greater self interest (as US and, more indirectly UK) from the start the UK'd be a long way further back in rollout.
I 100% guarantee that if the situation had been reversed and the EU were where the UK is in it's vaccination programme and the UK was lagging behind at France levels, for example, the majority of posters on this board would have been blaming Brexit for it and the government would have been rightly roasted


Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:44:24 pm
Cheers wlr - do you know how far off they are with that one, please ? Also, are they currently looking at the J&J one - as I thought that was ahead of Novovax in wider timeline eg. EMA and US approval and S.Africa are actually using it.

Dont have much in details just what I have read on the news, J&J has been approved in the US and a few other places but I dont think they have applied for UK approval, Novavax has completed phase 3 trials but I dont think have applied for approval anywhere yet.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:39:02 pm
so the EU's slow roll out is due to a lack of self interest rather than incompetence then?

Is it? Is that your feeling, or are you suggesting that's mine?

An article four days ago suggested the EU had exported 42 million vaccine doses, and that 10 million of those went to the UK.

Given the UK has administered 28 million first doses and 2 million second doses, we'd be looking at the UK being 1/3rd further back in their rollout if the EU manufactured vaccines weren't leaving the EU in the same way UK manufacture vaccines haven't left UK.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:48:04 pm
I 100% guarantee that if the situation had been reversed and the EU were where the UK is in it's vaccination programme and the UK was lagging behind at France levels, for example, the majority of posters on this board would have been blaming Brexit for it and the government would have been rightly roasted


edited as quoted wrong post

Funnily enough if you read the end of my second line it also says that. A lot of people are lurching from one extreme to another and ignoring/missing the nuance.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:49:22 pm
Dont have much in details just what I have read on the news, J&J has been approved in the US and a few other places but I dont think they have applied for UK approval, Novavax has completed phase 3 trials but I dont think have applied for approval anywhere yet.

They applied for UK approval a few weeks back, but I didn't really see any massive publicity around it, I've heard vague rumours it may be approved this week but not sure on that one. It doesn't sound like we would be getting supply for J&J particularly soon (I think all EU based production as well)
Just reading the reports about the comments from the EU about exports and they are talking about vaccines and ingredients - do we receive or need ingredients from the EU for UK manufactured doses?
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:56:51 pm
They applied for UK approval a few weeks back, but I didn't really see any massive publicity around it, I've heard vague rumours it may be approved this week but not sure on that one. It doesn't sound like we would be getting supply for J&J particularly soon (I think all EU based production as well)

Is the they J&J or Novavax?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:02:32 pm
Is the they J&J or Novavax?

Sorry J&J
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:49:22 pm
Dont have much in details just what I have read on the news, J&J has been approved in the US and a few other places but I dont think they have applied for UK approval, Novavax has completed phase 3 trials but I dont think have applied for approval anywhere yet.

I'm on Novavax trial and had an email today suggesting they'd do the 'double crossover' trial (i.e. vaccinate everyone that hasn't had it) around mid-April. So presumably approval is coming, unless they're going to vaccinate the other 50% before?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:54:31 pm
Is it? Is that your feeling, or are you suggesting that's mine?

An article four days ago suggested the EU had exported 42 million vaccine doses, and that 10 million of those went to the UK.

Given the UK has administered 28 million first doses and 2 million second doses, we'd be looking at the UK being 1/3rd further back in their rollout if the EU manufactured vaccines weren't leaving the EU in the same way UK manufacture vaccines haven't left UK.

Funnily enough if you read the end of my second line it also says that. A lot of people are lurching from one extreme to another and ignoring/missing the nuance.
I garnered from your original post that you felt that the EU had a lack of self interest in their procurement programme, that may be true, personally I think they have been slow in approving vaccines which subsequently has meant that they are behind the curve somewhat.  Perhaps I was wrong in saying they were incompetent, that is maybe too harsh but that is what it looks like to the average joe in the street both in the UK and no doubt to the people who have folks dying on the continent.  I agree that some of this is down to media interpretation and them not delving too much into the detail like you clearly have done.

My point on criticism of the EU though is valid as has been demonstrated in the last few pages.  EU = Good, UK government (not UK) = very bad and any criticism of the EU is jumped upon and defended like they are whiter than white (apologies if I have got that wrong by the way)

Anyway we'll have to agree to differ I think...
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:07:39 pm



whilst one death is one too many, 17 deaths (albeit on a Sunday) does appear to show that we are definitely getting to where we want to be.  Hopefully the stubborn rate of cases at or around the 5000 mark will not result in an increase in hospitalisations and ultimately deaths in a few weeks time given the fact that most of the at Risks groups have now been vaccinated.

If that is true then maybe we can be on track with the roadmap and get fans back in stadiums for the last two games of the season
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:42:17 pm
...
Much as I'm loath to commend them, in this instance, the UK government as been proven to have had the better strategy (whether by accident or design). And whilst the EU has every right to focus on looking after the interests of its own people, the criticisms of the O-AZ vaccine seem politically motivated and spiteful. And, most of all, they are looking counter-productive.
Politicians all around Europe are under extreme pressure and they are aware that vaccine rollout is lacking because production numbers have not been met. Do you seriously think that in this situation they would risk more pressure due to additional and prolongued difficulties for their economies and population just because they are "spiteful" and motivated by anti British thinking? In which world does it make sense to badmouth - which according to you is what they deliberately did - a vaccine that could contribute to coming out of the pandemic faster and thus making politicians possibly look better?
And let's not forget the fact that AstraZeneca is a British Swedish company and Sweden is a EU member state. We can argue about incompetence or naive thinking in dealing with these contracts and bad communication, but there is just no logic at all in claiming that what happened was done out of spite.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:07:39 pm




Little uptick in cases but PCR test positivity is still declining in England (the only nation with that data in the dash).
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:17:48 pm
Anyway we'll have to agree to differ I think...

Yep absolutely fair enough mate.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:17:48 pm
My point on criticism of the EU though is valid as has been demonstrated in the last few pages.  EU = Good, UK government (not UK) = very bad and any criticism of the EU is jumped upon and defended like they are whiter than white (apologies if I have got that wrong by the way)

I can only really comment on my posts, and don't remember ever saying anything about the EU good. Likewise UK bad. Only tried to refer to what's happening, not minimising discussion to be around a false dichotomy. Most harsh criticism I can remember making is about Az's performance.

For me, I've not felt like jumped upon criticism of the EU because it's criticism of the EU. I've jumped on criticism which I don't think has much evidence/foundation.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:17:48 pm
I garnered from your original post that you felt that the EU had a lack of self interest in their procurement programme, that may be true, personally I think they have been slow in approving vaccines which subsequently has meant that they are behind the curve somewhat.  Perhaps I was wrong in saying they were incompetent, that is maybe too harsh but that is what it looks like to the average joe in the street both in the UK and no doubt to the people who have folks dying on the continent.  I agree that some of this is down to media interpretation and them not delving too much into the detail like you clearly have done.
The self interest point I was making was in relative terms, and was that at no point yet have I encountered any represetnatives of the EU saying anything quite like this from Matt Hancock (yet):
"I wasn't going to settle for a contract that allowed the Oxford vaccine to be delivered to others around the world before us. I was insisting we could keep all of the British public safe as my primary responsibility as the Health Secretary," he said.

EU's contract was concerning their own procurement, with reasonable best efforts - and didn't restrict other agreements Az made.

UK's contract, according to Hancock, insisted that Oxford vaccine does not leave the UK until a point he was satisfied to export it.

Ultimately EU (and the UK, as we enter a period of limited supply shortly) are behind the curve because the organisation contracted and trusted to produce doses have drastically underperformed. I don't think it's solely down to the small gap in regulatory approval.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:54:31 pm
Is it? Is that your feeling, or are you suggesting that's mine?

An article four days ago suggested the EU had exported 42 million vaccine doses, and that 10 million of those went to the UK.

Given the UK has administered 28 million first doses and 2 million second doses, we'd be looking at the UK being 1/3rd further back in their rollout if the EU manufactured vaccines weren't leaving the EU in the same way UK manufacture vaccines haven't left UK.

Is this not a little bit too close to vaccine nationalism?  These are not 'EU doses' being delivered by kind, selfless EU-flag waving Europeans - just as they are not 'UK doses' being hoarded by Union Jack toting gammons who can't wait to stick it to the French. 

To take the 2 mile high view a second - there are contractually obliged suppliers who are trying to fulfil the contracts in front of them, and it would appear both contracts are set to 'best efforts' terms.  The UK has used circa 13m AZ doses (out of 100m ordered) and the EU has 40m AZ doses delivered (out of 400m ordered).  So both contract holders are receiving circa 10-13% of the deliveries they have purchased.

The main difference is the UK bought a lot more vaccine, so the total AZ order was 1.4 doses per person, whereas the EU's order is 0.89 doses per person.  The under-delivery from AZ is broadly equitable for both contracts and reflects the need to make the best possible efforts to make up deliveries.  The important thing is the under-delivery matters less to the UK because of the comparatively larger order size.

In the case of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, both contracts are being kept to by Pfizer and their deliveries seem to be continuing as expected. 

I'm not sure this can be said to be a win for UK pharma, nor Brexit - and indeed any export ban from Brussels seems to be entirely missing the point that this is a supply side constraint on those initial orders and not preferential supply.   Those who see this as a win for Brexit are also entirely missing the point that most of it is down to luck/Kate Bingham's team and whoever realized vaccine shortfalls would be mitigated by larger orders.

My issue with this whole saga is that the EC are acting in bad faith here, they know the UK happily exports materials for Pfizer's EU-produced vaccine; they know that the AZ dose delivery shortfalls to the UK are largely equitable with the EU's (it isn't difficult maths and the orders are made public) - this is about a political stage show to shift blame to the UK 'export ban' which is in actual fact not giving much if any advantage in terms of meeting those delivery numbers.  It's a drum of nationalism which both sides can repeatedly hit ('See we set up our own production!' / 'See they are banning exports!') when the bigger picture shows both contracts are treated equally - and AZ as a whole are suffering horrendous shortfalls on their projected doses.

What is a real shame however is this is going to have a long-lasting sourness in an era where we're all going to need significant co-operation ahead to get through the post-Covid phase.  At the start of the process EU leaders were very much for co-operation and being a production powerhouse and we're seeing a huge pharma industry being extremely successful - Biontech is ramping up in Q2 massively - we've had doses being delivered to Covax, to Canada, to the UK and others - all on the back of the EU being open for business and this should put the bloc in good stead for the future 'booster' jabs we'll no doubt all be needing.
Quote from: lamad on Today at 04:22:58 pm
Politicians all around Europe are under extreme pressure and they are aware that vaccine rollout is lacking because production numbers have not been met. Do you seriously think that in this situation they would risk more pressure due to additional and prolongued difficulties for their economies and population just because they are "spiteful" and motivated by anti British thinking? In which world does it make sense to badmouth - which according to you is what they deliberately did - a vaccine that could contribute to coming out of the pandemic faster and thus making politicians possibly look better?
And let's not forget the fact that AstraZeneca is a British Swedish company and Sweden is a EU member state. We can argue about incompetence or naive thinking in dealing with these contracts and bad communication, but there is just no logic at all in claiming that what happened was done out of spite.


My own view is that they can see the UK ploughing ahead with a vaccine programme where the O-AZ is increasingly the workhorse option, and know that (because of delays in approving O-AZ, and AZ delaying the expanded production facilities due to the conditional nature of the EU-AZ contract) EU citizens will cast questioning glances at their leaders as to why the UK is so far ahead of the EU, so have sought to cast doubt on first the efficacy of the vaccine, then the safety. This gives them the excuse for the delay as wanting to eradicate any doubts about the vaccine.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:39:28 pm
Here's the thing though, there's a finite amount of the vaccines available. If the EU had done a better job in procuring the the AZ vaccine, then the UK would be having the same problem the EU is right now and they would be doing the exact same shit. It's not as if there is hundreds of millions of doses just sitting around the place. Someone had to lose out, unfortunately that was the EU. At the moment it is a zero-sum game.


Worth pointing out that there's approx 6m doses of the O-AZ sitting in storage in the EU and not being used.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:30:16 pm

My own view is that they can see the UK ploughing ahead with a vaccine programme where the O-AZ is increasingly the workhorse option, and know that (because of delays in approving O-AZ, and AZ delaying the expanded production facilities due to the conditional nature of the EU-AZ contract) EU citizens will cast questioning glances at their leaders as to why the UK is so far ahead of the EU, so have sought to cast doubt on first the efficacy of the vaccine, then the safety. This gives them the excuse for the delay as wanting to eradicate any doubts about the vaccine.


That sounds a lot like three dimensional chess.

I struggle to see how representatives who are concerned about the PR fallout about EU rollout being behind the UK rollout would find it preferable to deliberately shit on a vaccine to drive down demand (and increase risks of deaths in more vulnerable groups/ages).

Surely they'd also be concerned about the PR fallout of low take up of the EU vaccine rollout and the higher mortality rates seen as a consequence?
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:07:39 pm




Lets get the country going again!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:21 pm

Worth pointing out that there's approx 6m doses of the O-AZ sitting in storage in the EU and not being used.

As FlashGordon says, its a zero sum game.

They're going to be used, they're not being wasted. But because of failed deliveries by Az they are being held in reserve for people's imminent second doses, so that individuals' vaccine coverage (and therefore public health) isn't harmed by supply side issues.

As the UK has just seen itself with the delay from India, this is necessary. I don't have figures for how many doses are sitting in storage in UK but I assume it's a reasonable amount since the NHS memos suggest they will be able to administer (lower numbers) through April despite the supply issues.
