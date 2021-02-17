To gloat about voting leave when you're not impacted by such a choice, and then giving dumb reasoning for it, draws ire



To criticise the EU just draws reasoned responses, as in this thread



There have been some reasoned responses, and I have acknowledged as such.There have also been some incredibly defensive responses (defensive of the EU) and these are the ones I am highlighting.Also a lot of "whataboutism" ... and "yeah but" ... ie rather than recognising that the EU has made some mistakes, rather bouncing it back on the "other side".I think in some cases, people need to be more open to the idea that EU is not infallible, au contraire, it has handledd some things incredibly badly in recent weeks.And as I said, whilst some posters have done exactly that, others seem to defend the EU no matter what it does. Can't you see some post of this nature in the last few pages? If you can't then you're only looking for the posts YOU want to see, my friend.Also your views on my reasoning being 'dumb' is a matter of opinion, so rather best you don't espouse it as though it is a matter of fact. If you read what I said, I wasn't gloating. Anyway, repeating myself ad nauseum to brick walls only got me a load of abuse before, so its a waste of time.It's actually amazing how many more people are prepared to criticise the team, manager, or owners, than they are to criticise the vaunted EU. One would wonder which they were more obsessed with protecting.Anyway, not going to derail the COVID thread by continuing to bang a drum that EU-lovers will never listen to.My point, to reiterate, was to suggest that the EU DOES deserve some heavy criticism for its dealings with this issue, and the rhetoric surrounding it. Some in here seem to accept that (good), but others seem to be prepared to make excuses for the EU til the cows come home, or spin the argument back onto failings of the UK government, like its some kind of fucking competition.My last word on the matter. The thread has been derailed enough.