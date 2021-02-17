« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53040 on: Today at 11:48:47 am
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 10:34:00 am
On the contrary. If you take Germany for example. The leading party of the grand coalition, the CDU, just had an abysmal showing in state elections, which is primarily attributable to their poor handling of COVID and more so, the slow vaccination progress. For them it is paramount that the vaccination program is successful. Having it paused and raising concerns about one of the vaccines safety is detrimental to that process. AZ was just gaining more acceptance and higher uptake in Germany after some initial negative reactions (STIKOs decision to only administer to under 65s and widely reported side effects) when this occurred. But these latest developments, as you can see in some of the polls above have further and unjustifiably damaged the AZ vaccines reputation, which will make it more difficult to get people to take that particular vaccine in Germany.

From a political standpoint having a successful vaccination roll out supersedes any other concerns right, and that will be the case for the majority of countries. Especially as cases are rising again in many European countries, and lockdowns are being extended and lifting of restrictions postponed.


Fair enough about Germany, but that doesn't explain Macron's clear anti-British agenda with regard to AZ, he dissed the vaccine from the start with his comments and the result is s huge majority of the French don't trust the vaccine at a time when they are desperate for it
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53041 on: Today at 11:50:28 am
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:42:43 am
If you imply that national regulators follow pressure by politician this goes for the MHRA, too, yes?
yes, I'm sure our government were ceding political pressure on the MRHA to approve the vaccines ASAP, whether they took any notice of said interference is another matter though
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53042 on: Today at 11:57:13 am
EU hasn't done a great job on vaccine acquisition relative to some others.

The bigger failings certainly recently have been with member states in terms of distribution and regulation, it wasn't the EMA calling AZ effectiveness/safety into doubt that was national regulators/politicians, and they can now reap the reward in increased vaccine hesitancy and slower rollouts.

UK has done a great job on vaccine acquisition and distribution, especially given our starting point with low vaccine production capacity, but equally that can't coverup the clusterfuck of the rest of our response to the COVID crisis last year
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53043 on: Today at 12:00:04 pm
The EU and the German government  financed the development and the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine. And the "Oxford" vaccine is actually developed in collaboration with Italian and German companies
I haven't heard the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the Daily Mail, or other Tory EU bashers acknowledge this.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53044 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:57:13 am
EU hasn't done a great job on vaccine acquisition relative to some others.

The bigger failings certainly recently have been with member states in terms of distribution and regulation, it wasn't the EMA calling AZ effectiveness/safety into doubt that was national regulators/politicians, and they can now reap the reward in increased vaccine hesitancy and slower rollouts.

UK has done a great job on vaccine acquisition and distribution, especially given our starting point with low vaccine production capacity, but equally that can't coverup the clusterfuck of the rest of our response to the COVID crisis last year
absolutely unfortunately though the Tories seem to be benefitting from the vaccination programme and the utter mess of the whole coVid mismanagement appears at present anyway to have been forgotten
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53045 on: Today at 12:06:38 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:00:04 pm
The EU and the German government  financed the development and the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine. And the "Oxford" vaccine is actually developed in collaboration with Italian and German companies
I haven't heard the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the Daily Mail, or other Tory EU bashers acknowledge this.


being critical of the EUs approach to vaccination does not make you a Tory EU basher
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53046 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:16:46 am
which Macron would have been delighted to follow. The EMA said it was safe so why did the national regulators say different. Political pressure would be my guess

Not really, you only need to look at a handful of the examples (lets take France and Germany) to understand that national regulators are legally obligated to run investigations into events like those blot clots encountered. Reminder that the first country to pause for an investigation was Norway, who aren't in the EU so again it sounds a stretch to suggest national regulators are performing their legally mandated role because of political EU pressure rather than because it's independant legal mandate to protect the health of their citizens.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53047 on: Today at 12:16:32 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 11:36:15 am
I actually didn't say the EU had a vaccination programme. Although i believe that it does. (See, for example, A-Bomb's post).
I said that "the one thing Britain was doing well was its vaccination programme, whereas the EU is making a pigs ear of it"

'IT' being, vaccination.
Whether that is a coordinated, EU led vaccination programme, or vaccination led by member states, is a moot point, in this case.

Moreover, by being an EU apologist for something i didn't even suggest, proved my point entirely.

To criticise the EU is to draw ire.

The EU needs to be criticised, and needs to be held accountable, when it fucks up. It doesn't help anyone to keep glossing over its failings.

Moreover, regardless of excuses you might want to make for its shoddy vaccination 'organisation' (whatever you technically want to call it)... I think anyone glossing over the political faux-pas and unneccesarily harsh rhetoric from Von der Leyen a few weeks ago on the Ireland issue, and then in the last few days also, really does have a blind spot , and the wonderful EU can do no wrong in thier eyes.
You wrote "vaccination programme" and "it", so this is what I went with. The point stands that there is no overall organised programme, but there is a framework and then many member states who individually go about their business within this framework. At the top there is the procurement and when it comes to vaccine organsation this is down to federal and regional organisation, depending on the nation. There is nothing like the NHS in my country, health is in large parts the responsibility of the federal states, i.e. not even something that the German government has absolute decision over. The whole thing is a mix.

No one glosses over the problems, there is extensive critisism inside the EU about what could have gone better with the EU approach and with what the member states are doing. Believe it or not, but the main discussion in my country is what is going wrong on a national and federal level and not on the EU level, apart from the procurement (which most still think was the right idea).

And if you read my posts you would have seen that I am no friend of von der Leyen and think she is absolutely not the right person for this job. I was pretty livid when she got it and I am not surprised at her dismal handling.
Last Edit: Today at 12:21:34 pm by lamad
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53048 on: Today at 12:18:24 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:06:38 pm
being critical of the EUs approach to vaccination does not make you a Tory EU basher

...well said.


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53049 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm
Quote from: lamad on Today at 12:16:32 pm
You wrote "vaccination programme" and "it", so this is what I went with. The point stands that there is no overall organised programme, but there is a framework and then many member states who individually go about their business within this framework. At the top there is the procurement and when it comes to vaccine organsation this is down to federal and regional organisation, depending on the nation. There is nothing like the NHS in my country, health is in large parts the responsibility of the federal states, i.e. not even something that the German government has absolute decision over. The whole thing is a mix.

No one glosses over the problems, there is extensive critisism inside the EU about what could have gone better with the EU approach and with what the member states are doing. Believe it or not, but the main discussion in my country is what is going wrong on a national and federal level and not on a EU level, apart from the procurement (which most still think was the right idea).

And if you read my posts you would have seen that I am no friend of von der Leyen and think she is absolutely not the right person for this job. I was pretty livid when she got it and I am not surprised at her dismal handling.

Good.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53050 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:00:04 pm
The EU and the German government  financed the development and the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine. And the "Oxford" vaccine is actually developed in collaboration with Italian and German companies
I haven't heard the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the Daily Mail, or other Tory EU bashers acknowledge this.



The EU (and European countries/companies) have obviously contributed a lot of good to the vaccines. I don't think anyone would doubt that (Farage possibly...)

But the EU has also made some right fuck-ups too.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53051 on: Today at 12:24:49 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:57:13 am
EU hasn't done a great job on vaccine acquisition relative to some others.

The bigger failings certainly recently have been with member states in terms of distribution and regulation, it wasn't the EMA calling AZ effectiveness/safety into doubt that was national regulators/politicians, and they can now reap the reward in increased vaccine hesitancy and slower rollouts.

UK has done a great job on vaccine acquisition and distribution, especially given our starting point with low vaccine production capacity, but equally that can't coverup the clusterfuck of the rest of our response to the COVID crisis last year
Both the UK and EU - and most other wealthy nations - did a pretty good job on vaccine acquisition and supporting development of the vaccines.  Had the vaccine producers been able to live up to the promises they made when selling the vaccines then I doubt we'd be having any of these arguments.

Unless I'm missing something then right now it's a zero sum game.  There's a finite capacity so both the UK and EU to differing degrees are having to put the brakes on.  The US became predictably protectionist very early on, the UK arguably similarly so, India sounding like they're going that way etc.

The EU as a bloc has exported 42m doses including 10m to the UK.  We in the UK have exported zero doses.  Depending on how far that balance swings we may need to put the brakes on even more.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53052 on: Today at 12:29:01 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:06:38 pm
being critical of the EUs approach to vaccination does not make you a Tory EU basher

Indeed, but on the last two pages what little substance there was to the criticism of the EU (aside from some feelings, and some perceptions) very clearly has its origins seen through the lens of the british media who are either too worried to report on facts, too ignorant (likely) or its too lucractive to suggest what the EU is doing is something different from what the UK and Az are already doing (most likely).

There's been unfounded, and un evidenced criticism about national regulators being politically leaned on by EU to pause Az vaccination (at the same time as the centralised EMA were telling regulators they believe it was safe!)

There's been unfounded unevidenced criticism that the EU blocked vaccines on the NI border, because of one evening's media coverage.

There's been unfounded unevidenced criticism of the vaccination in EU countries with the suggestion being the maain difference is the NHS, again showing quite a bit of (understandable) ignorance about the models of universal healthcare across EU countries.

Some thin skinned posters (like the guy who claimed to have done a lot of research in his pro brexit messages- again, didn;t look like much evidence of reasonable researching!) keep repeating that they can't criticise the EU when as Hij hilariously points out that's been the vast majority of posts in recent pages.

If you want to make criticisms go ahead, but you should probably grow up a bit if you're upset on the occasions your arguments are challenged and found to have no substance to them.
Last Edit: Today at 12:31:22 pm by Classycara
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53053 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 11:36:15 am
I actually didn't say the EU had a vaccination programme. Although i believe that it does. (See, for example, A-Bomb's post).
I said that "the one thing Britain was doing well was its vaccination programme, whereas the EU is making a pigs ear of it"

'IT' being, vaccination.
Whether that is a coordinated, EU led vaccination programme, or vaccination led by member states, is a moot point, in this case.

Moreover, by being an EU apologist for something i didn't even suggest, proved my point entirely.

To criticise the EU is to draw ire.

The EU needs to be criticised, and needs to be held accountable, when it fucks up. It doesn't help anyone to keep glossing over its failings.

Moreover, regardless of excuses you might want to make for its shoddy vaccination 'organisation' (whatever you technically want to call it)... I think anyone glossing over the political faux-pas and unneccesarily harsh rhetoric from Von der Leyen a few weeks ago on the Ireland issue, and then in the last few days also, really does have a blind spot , and the wonderful EU can do no wrong in thier eyes.

To gloat about voting leave when you're not impacted by such a choice, and then giving dumb reasoning for it, draws ire

To criticise the EU just draws reasoned responses, as in this thread
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53054 on: Today at 12:39:08 pm
Genuine question (as Im trying to get my head round it and see both sides). The fact that vaccines dont seem to be flowing from the UK to the EU....is that because its suspected that the UK govt has effectively already blocked the export of vaccines? And if thats the accusation, how can it be proven?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53055 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:29:01 pm
Indeed, but on the last two pages what little substance there was to the criticism of the EU (aside from some feelings, and some perceptions) very clearly has its origins seen through the lens of the british media who are either too worried to report on facts, too ignorant (likely) or its too lucractive to suggest what the EU is doing is something different from what the UK and Az are already doing (most likely).

There's been unfounded, and un evidenced criticism about national regulators being politically leaned on by EU to pause Az vaccination (at the same time as the centralised EMA were telling regulators they believe it was safe!)

There's been unfounded unevidenced criticism that the EU blocked vaccines on the NI border, because of one evening's media coverage.

There's been unfounded unevidenced criticism of the vaccination in EU countries with the suggestion being the maain difference is the NHS, again showing quite a bit of (understandable) ignorance about the models of universal healthcare across EU countries.

Some thin skinned posters (like the guy who claimed to have done a lot of research in his pro brexit messages- again, didn;t look like much evidence of reasonable researching!) keep repeating that they can't criticise the EU when as Hij hilariously points out that's been the vast majority of posts in recent pages.

If you want to make criticisms go ahead, but you should probably grow up a bit if you're upset on the occasions your arguments are challenged and found to have no substance to them.

Not sure what the NI thing is about but the EU did create new regulations which allow them to block exports of vaccinations and this was enforced on a shipment of 250,000 doses to Australia.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53056 on: Today at 12:54:22 pm
Is it worth spinning out a separate thread for the political \ EU angle on this one?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53057 on: Today at 12:54:49 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:39:08 pm
Genuine question (as I’m trying to get my head round it and see both sides). The fact that vaccines don’t seem to be flowing from the UK to the EU....is that because it’s suspected that the UK govt has effectively already blocked the export of vaccines? And if that’s the accusation, how can it be proven?

It could be disproved if UK gov or Az made a redacted version of their contract public, as Az and the EU did.

Arguments for why this is the case made by Az CEO were initially that UK signed their agreement long before EU did, but this has since unravelled after the CEOs appearance at a hearing. In fact this was a licensing agreement, and the purchasing agreement came one day after the EU signed their purchasing agreement with Az.

Sources for this in this tweet and those upstream of it:https://twitter.com/DaveKeating/status/1373270810346074118

It will come down to a legal dispute over the interpretaion of both contracts, but the fact Az haven't exported any doses produced in UK to the EU to honour their contracts suggests to me a contract was entered into in bad faith because that's not really 'best efforts' is it? And now we know that the 'front of the queue' argument previously offered by the CEO is made up too. Whether this is down to Az making their own choices or Uk government leaning on them, it probably doesn't matter in the immediate future and will come out in the wash.

I think for all the ironic/projecting rhetoric from Tory ministers about 'honour your agreements' to the EU, the party I'd have concerns contracting with in the future isn't the EU, it's Astrazeneca. That's before even considering their extremely poor form for manufacturing viable vaccine around the world in the past 12 months.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53058 on: Today at 01:02:33 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:47:47 pm
Not sure what the NI thing is about but the EU did create new regulations which allow them to block exports of vaccinations and this was enforced on a shipment of 250,000 doses to Australia.

They did reject that export of Az yes, but I was under the impression that the regulations weren't so much new and that they've been available to member states for four or five decades now (original example relating to oil).

The regulations themselves on the EU website refer to a 2015 ratification, so third party countries like Australia and like UK (who were part of ratifying it!) won't be too shocked behind closed doors even if trumping up the rhetoric publicly (although surprisignly Australia's government have been relatively measured and accepting when discussing it, from what i've seen).

Source for anyone procrastinating instead of preparing for a job interview (i'd really not recommend wasting your time ha) - https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/qanda_21_308
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53059 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:54:49 pm
It could be disproved if UK gov or Az made a redacted version of their contract public, as Az and the EU did.

Arguments for why this is the case made by Az CEO were initially that UK signed their agreement long before EU did, but this has since unravelled after the CEOs appearance at a hearing. In fact this was a licensing agreement, and the purchasing agreement came one day after the EU signed their purchasing agreement with Az.

Sources for this in this tweet and those upstream of it:https://twitter.com/DaveKeating/status/1373270810346074118

It will come down to a legal dispute over the interpretaion of both contracts, but the fact Az haven't exported any doses produced in UK to the EU to honour their contracts suggests to me a contract was entered into in bad faith because that's not really 'best efforts' is it? And now we know that the 'front of the queue' argument previously offered by the CEO is made up too. Whether this is down to Az making their own choices or Uk government leaning on them, it probably doesn't matter in the immediate future and will come out in the wash.

I think for all the ironic/projecting rhetoric from Tory ministers about 'honour your agreements' to the EU, the party I'd have concerns contracting with in the future isn't the EU, it's Astrazeneca. That's before even considering their extremely poor form for manufacturing viable vaccine around the world in the past 12 months.

Isn't there a separate agreement between preliminary agreement between AZ and UK from a few months earlier?

In any case there really isn't anything in the EU contract that obliges AZ to provide doses from UK supply, and given the UK agreement that is very much how AZ are interpreting it.

As far as the UK not exporting vaccines, the reason is that we have very little production, still nothing being produced in the UK apart from AZ, and AZ still not delivering enough to cover off UK requirements. There isn't a formal export ban.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53060 on: Today at 01:07:31 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:33:04 pm
To gloat about voting leave when you're not impacted by such a choice, and then giving dumb reasoning for it, draws ire

To criticise the EU just draws reasoned responses, as in this thread

There have been some reasoned responses, and I have acknowledged as such.

There have also been some incredibly defensive responses (defensive of the EU) and these are the ones I am highlighting.

Also a lot of "whataboutism" ... and "yeah but" ... ie rather than recognising that the EU has made some mistakes, rather bouncing it back on the "other side".

I think in some cases, people need to be more open to the idea that EU is not infallible, au contraire, it has handledd some things incredibly badly in recent weeks.

And as I said, whilst some posters have done exactly that, others seem to defend the EU no matter what it does. Can't you see some post of this nature in the last few pages? If you can't then you're only looking for the posts YOU want to see, my friend.

Also your views on my reasoning being 'dumb' is a matter of opinion, so rather best you don't espouse it as though it is a matter of fact. If you read what I said, I wasn't gloating. Anyway, repeating myself ad nauseum to brick walls only got me a load of abuse before, so its a waste of time.

It's actually amazing how many more people are prepared to criticise the team, manager, or owners, than they are to criticise the vaunted EU. One would wonder which they were more obsessed with protecting. 

Anyway, not going to derail the COVID thread by continuing to bang a drum that EU-lovers will never listen to.

My point, to reiterate, was to suggest that the EU DOES deserve some heavy criticism for its dealings with this issue, and the rhetoric surrounding it. Some in here seem to accept that (good), but others seem to be prepared to make excuses for the EU til the cows come home, or spin the argument back onto failings of the UK government, like its some kind of fucking competition.

My last word on the matter. The thread has been derailed enough.


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53061 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:54:22 pm
Is it worth spinning out a separate thread for the political \ EU angle on this one?

I'd say yes for the sake of preserving this thread for it's original purpose.
I'd say no however, because it would probably be turned into an echo chamber.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53062 on: Today at 01:10:20 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:06 pm
Isn't there a separate agreement between preliminary agreement between AZ and UK from a few months earlier?
That's the licensing agreement I referred to

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:06 pm
In any case there really isn't anything in the EU contract that obliges AZ to provide doses from UK supply, and given the UK agreement that is very much how AZ are interpreting it.
The contract with the EU specifically references the two UK sites in the section on making the contracted "best reasonable effort".

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:06 pm
As far as the UK not exporting vaccines, the reason is that we have very little production, still nothing being produced in the UK apart from AZ, and AZ still not delivering enough to cover off UK requirements. There isn't a formal export ban.
I thought I'd already said there isn't a formal export ban but if I didn't then yes I agree.

The reason is not to do with numbers produced however, its to do with decisions made by Astrazeneca. The EU based manufacturing sites also have very little production (again, Astrazeneca's responsibility and one they aren't doing well), yet they are exporting outside of the EU nonetheless.

Suspect the fact that EU waived the right to sue Astrazeneca over delays has been a big part of their contract being treated as second to the UK's.
Source https://www.politico.eu/article/coronavirus-vaccine-europe-commission-contract-astrazeneca-ties-hands-lawsuits/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53063 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:02:33 pm
They did reject that export of Az yes, but I was under the impression that the regulations weren't so much new and that they've been available to member states for four or five decades now (original example relating to oil).

The regulations themselves on the EU website refer to a 2015 ratification, so third party countries like Australia and like UK (who were part of ratifying it!) won't be too shocked behind closed doors even if trumping up the rhetoric publicly (although surprisignly Australia's government have been relatively measured and accepting when discussing it, from what i've seen).

Source for anyone procrastinating instead of preparing for a job interview (i'd really not recommend wasting your time ha) - https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/qanda_21_308

It may be that the regulations always existed. The bigger issue is the fact they actually did it.

The EU is lagging behind the UK and US but compared to the rest of the world the vaccination roll-out looks good.

Blocking relatively small shipments to the other side of the world isn't a good look.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53064 on: Today at 01:12:49 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:06 pm
Isn't there a separate agreement between preliminary agreement between AZ and UK from a few months earlier?



No, but the agreement between UK and Oxford pre-dates the EU-AZ agreement.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53065 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 01:07:31 pm
There have been some reasoned responses, and I have acknowledged as such.

There have also been some incredibly defensive responses (defensive of the EU) and these are the ones I am highlighting.

Also a lot of "whataboutism" ... and "yeah but" ... ie rather than recognising that the EU has made some mistakes, rather bouncing it back on the "other side".

I think in some cases, people need to be more open to the idea that EU is not infallible, au contraire, it has handledd some things incredibly badly in recent weeks.

And as I said, whilst some posters have done exactly that, others seem to defend the EU no matter what it does. Can't you see some post of this nature in the last few pages? If you can't then you're only looking for the posts YOU want to see, my friend.

Also your views on my reasoning being 'dumb' is a matter of opinion, so rather best you don't espouse it as though it is a matter of fact. If you read what I said, I wasn't gloating. Anyway, repeating myself ad nauseum to brick walls only got me a load of abuse before, so its a waste of time.

It's actually amazing how many more people are prepared to criticise the team, manager, or owners, than they are to criticise the vaunted EU. One would wonder which they were more obsessed with protecting. 

Anyway, not going to derail the COVID thread by continuing to bang a drum that EU-lovers will never listen to.

My point, to reiterate, was to suggest that the EU DOES deserve some heavy criticism for its dealings with this issue, and the rhetoric surrounding it. Some in here seem to accept that (good), but others seem to be prepared to make excuses for the EU til the cows come home, or spin the argument back onto failings of the UK government, like its some kind of fucking competition.

My last word on the matter. The thread has been derailed enough.

A lot of words and not a jot of supporting evidence to any of your criticisms yet again. Just some whinging (without quoting) about posts, where you pretend to understand people's intentions and their views on the EU.

Great news if this is your last contribution, unless you can try to contribute something meaningful besides your whinging about other people, rhetoric about brexit and your thin skinned inability to engage into arguments around the substance of your criticism.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53066 on: Today at 01:15:51 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:12:43 pm
It may be that the regulations always existed. The bigger issue is the fact they actually did it.

The EU is lagging behind the UK and US but compared to the rest of the world the vaccination roll-out looks good.

Blocking relatively small shipments to the other side of the world isn't a good look.

To be frank, in a pandemic there are more important things than PR and how things look.

Quote
Australia said losing "one shipment" would not badly affect its rollout.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while he had requested the review, he could also understand why Italy made the decision.

"In Italy, people are dying at the rate of 300 a day. And so I can certainly understand the high level of anxiety that would exist in Italy and in many countries across Europe," he said.
...

Italy has been hit badly by the pandemic, and its decision to block the exports has reportedly been backed by the European Commission.

The country has registered more than 2.9m cases and nearly 99,000 deaths. Australia, on the other hand, has reported just over 29,000 cases and 900 deaths.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-56290226
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53067 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:10:20 pm
That's the licensing agreement I referred to
The contract with the EU specifically references the two UK sites in the section on making the contracted "best reasonable effort".
I thought I'd already said there isn't a formal export ban but if I didn't then yes I agree.

The reason is not to do with numbers produced however, its to do with decisions made by Astrazeneca. The EU based manufacturing sites also have very little production (again, Astrazeneca's responsibility and one they aren't doing well), yet they are exporting outside of the EU nonetheless.

Suspect the fact that EU waived the right to sue Astrazeneca over delays has been a big part of their contract being treated as second to the UK's.
Source https://www.politico.eu/article/coronavirus-vaccine-europe-commission-contract-astrazeneca-ties-hands-lawsuits/

The mention of UK sites is only for one limited purpose on the AZ - EU contract, from various legal sources it seems to relate to these being acceptable for EU production but not being part of the production committed to the EU, there doesn't appear to be an automatic obligation for AZ to provide EU supply from UK production.

If that is incorrect I would expect the EU to have already taken legal action against AZ as opposed to VDL posturing about it.

AZ production is well down on original expectations to the UK as well as the EU, I get the impression J&J is running behind their original projections as well, maybe partly due to complexities of the adenovirus vector vaccines, obviously AZ aren't one of the big players in vaccines traditionally which might not have helped.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53068 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:20:43 pm
The mention of UK sites is only for one limited purpose on the AZ - EU contract, from various legal sources it seems to relate to these being acceptable for EU production but not being part of the production committed to the EU, there doesn't appear to be an automatic obligation for AZ to provide EU supply from UK production.

If that is incorrect I would expect the EU to have already taken legal action against AZ as opposed to VDL posturing about it.

AZ production is well down on original expectations to the UK as well as the EU, I get the impression J&J is running behind their original projections as well, maybe partly due to complexities of the adenovirus vector vaccines, obviously AZ aren't one of the big players in vaccines traditionally which might not have helped.

The EU can't take legal action, they waived the right to sue (it's at the bottom of the post you replied to). I take your point, that's the crux of it entirely - the contracted 'best reasonable efforts' are more subjective than is effective in a contract.

And yes, Astrazeneca's lack of vaccine expertise is key. Oxford wanted to enter into an agreement with Merck which Matt Hancock vetoed before bringing the vaccine-naive Astrazeneca to the table. The concerns about US manufactured Merck vaccines were well founded, but perhaps a compromise could have been found that allowed a more capable organisation be responsible for global manufacture of a precious vaccine during a pandemic.

The upscaling of other manufacturing plants around the world has been abject so far, almost twelve months into Az's agreement (plus several months discussions and preparations before it was signed).


Again, just to point out, the EU's suggestions/posturing of recent days in response to UK and US would bring them in line with what our government is doing.

If you ignore the PR, the bluster and the faux arguments being made by the UK government via a supportive media, you'll see this.

Here's what the UK's health minister said on the matter in February.
"I wasn't going to settle for a contract that allowed the Oxford vaccine to be delivered to others around the world before us. I was insisting we could keep all of the British public safe as my primary responsibility as the Health Secretary," he said.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/17/europe/uk-astrazeneca-vaccine-contract-details-intl/index.html
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53069 on: Today at 01:33:23 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:15:51 pm
To be frank, in a pandemic there are more important things than PR and how things look.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-56290226

That's all well and good but when this shipment was blocked Italy (along with many EU member states) were not giving the AZ vaccine out to anyone over 65.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53070 on: Today at 01:33:25 pm
I don't think the UK prioritisation should have been entirely a shock to the EU though, given the govt was shouting about us getting priority for 100m doses pretty early on last year.

I suppose the issue with giving the Oxford vaccine to a more experienced vaccine producer is that it could have been in conflict with other vaccines they were already developing for Covid, it seems nearly all of the big players were working on something, and giving them Oxford to distribute could have interfered with either development of an alternative or could have seen Oxford deprioritised for a more profitable rival which they produced.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #53071 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:27:48 pm
The EU can't take legal action, they waived the right to sue (it's at the bottom of the post you replied to). I take your point, that's the crux of it entirely - the contracted 'best reasonable efforts' are more subjective than is effective in a contract.

And yes, Astrazeneca's lack of vaccine expertise is key. Oxford wanted to enter into an agreement with Merck which Matt Hancock vetoed before bringing the vaccine-naive Astrazeneca to the table. The concerns about US manufactured Merck vaccines were well founded, but perhaps a compromise could have been found that allowed a more capable organisation be responsible for global manufacture of a precious vaccine during a pandemic.

The upscaling of other manufacturing plants around the world has been abject so far, almost twelve months into Az's agreement (plus several months discussions and preparations before it was signed).


Again, just to point out, the EU's suggestions/posturing of recent days in response to UK and US would bring them in line with what our government is doing.

If you ignore the PR, the bluster and the faux arguments being made by the UK government via a supportive media, you'll see this.

Here's what the UK's health minister said on the matter in February.
"I wasn't going to settle for a contract that allowed the Oxford vaccine to be delivered to others around the world before us. I was insisting we could keep all of the British public safe as my primary responsibility as the Health Secretary," he said.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/17/europe/uk-astrazeneca-vaccine-contract-details-intl/index.html
So as an arbitrary %, who would you say should shoulder most of the blame for zero AZ vaccines having been exported from the UK to the EU? The government or AZ? Or is it 50/50?
