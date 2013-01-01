« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1750009 times)

Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53000 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm


If youre rightly critical of the Uk governments approach to Brexit and the negotiations, then you must be critical of the EU approach to blocking vaccines.

At the moment its a bit of rhetoric from the EU (Von Der Leyens handling hasnt impressed) and no vaccines have been blocked by the EU.  Of course without any hint of irony some Tory minister was wheeled out this morning to stoke it up by claiming UK expects the EU to abide by agreements.  Of course media failed to point out UK actions on that one re the Brexit (NI) protocol.

Notwithstanding all that, the issue is re AZ supply, which is currently hitting the EU but will soon hit the UK with this delay from India. 
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53001 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:08:59 pm
While I agree with you, you can start kissing goodbye to most clubs below the championship and whole host of smaller businesses. Weve been told all along that the vaccine is the way out, they cant turn round after successfully vaccinating the entire adult population of the U.K. and renege on that. Ive been as compliant as the next man/woman- observing distancing/masks/exercise rules/who you can/cant see - but extension of this would make me seriously ponder what to do next.

I dont think its a case of the government going back on its plan because its only a plan, but as I have said before the virus dont give a shit about your plans, my plans or the government, it will keep on trying to do what it always tries to do. Keep in mind that the SA variant (the one scientists seem to be most worried about) has got into the country multiple times already, thanks to lockdown its been kept in check. It will get back into the country again after 21st June, and it not that certain how good our vaccines are against it, so at that point what do you do?
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53002 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
From the below, the AZ issue sounds like a bit of a storm in a teacup, likely for EU domestic political consumption more than anything else.

Offline cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53003 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
At the moment its a bit of rhetoric from the EU (Von Der Leyens handling hasnt impressed) and no vaccines have been blocked by the EU.  Of course without any hint of irony some Tory minister was wheeled out this morning to stoke it up by claiming UK expects the EU to abide by agreements.  Of course media failed to point out UK actions on that one re the Brexit (NI) protocol.

Notwithstanding all that, the issue is re AZ supply, which is currently hitting the EU but will soon hit the UK with this delay from India.

They blocked vaccine exports to NI before u-turning 24 hours later
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53004 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm
I dont think its a case of the government going back on its plan because its only a plan, but as I have said before the virus dont give a shit about your plans, my plans or the government, it will keep on trying to do what it always tries to do. Keep in mind that the SA variant (the one scientists seem to be most worried about) has got into the country multiple times already, thanks to lockdown its been kept in check. It will get back into the country again after 21st June, and it not that certain how good our vaccines are against it, so at that point what do you do?
Unfortunately viruses mutate, its what they do. I just dont think we can go on living life waiting for the next mutation because wed never live our lives properly again. Thankfully we now have greater knowledge of the virus overall which will/has lead to development around mutations.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53005 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm
From the below, the AZ issue sounds like a bit of a storm in a teacup, likely for EU domestic political consumption more than anything else.




EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday.

Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population.
The Brits are insisting that the Halix plant in the Netherlands must deliver the drug substance produced there to them. That doesnt work, the official told Reuters.
The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.
What is produced in Halix has to go to the EU, the official added.
Britain has insisted that contracts must be respected.
The European Commission will know that the rest of the world is looking at the Commission, about how it conducts itself on this, and if contracts get broken, and undertakings, that is a very damaging thing to happen for a trading bloc that prides itself on the rules of law, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Sky News earlier in answer to a question about Commission President Ursula Von der Leyens threat to block exports to Britain.
The EU official said the EU was not breaking any contract.
The European Union threatened on Wednesday to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, with Von der Leyen saying the epidemiological situation was worsening.
AstraZeneca has not yet sought approval in the EU for Halix, but the official and a second EU source said the request was on its way.
Without regulatory approval, vaccines produced at Halix cannot be used in the EU.
An internal AstraZeneca document seen by Reuters shows that the company expects EU approval on March 25.
AstraZeneca has declined to comment on the amount of vaccines that are currently stockpiled at Halix.
The EU official said the factory had already produced shots, but was not able to quantify the output. Under the EU contract with AstraZeneca, vaccines must be produced before approval and be delivered immediately afterwards.
Two factories in Britain run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics are also listed as suppliers to the EU in the contract with AstraZeneca, but no vaccine has so far been shipped from Britain to the EU, despite Brussels earlier requests.
Officials have said that Cobra is not fully operational. AstraZeneca told EU officials that the UK is using a clause in its supply contract that prevents export of its vaccines until the British market is fully served, EU officials said.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53006 on: Today at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm
And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As I’ve previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.

Funny, I don't remember anyone citing 'the EU might not stop vaccines manufactured in EU countries from being exported to the UK/US, in response to those countries not exporting vaccines produced there to the EU' in their reasons for voting Leave.

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
They blocked vaccine exports to NI before u-turning 24 hours later

No they didn't, there was a proposal put on the agenda that lasted all of one evening if I remember rightly.

You're very fickle/quick to lurch on all topics related to Europe, aren't you?

It's amazing how much Az are being let off just because the british press are exercising/agitating people by pretending the EU is doing something different to the UK government
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:55 am by Classycara »
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53007 on: Today at 01:58:55 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
They blocked vaccine exports to NI before u-turning 24 hours later
Not true. You really need to check your sources and/or get a more nuanced, i.e. correct, understanding of what you hear and read.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53008 on: Today at 06:28:58 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
They blocked vaccine exports to NI before u-turning 24 hours later

They didnt.  NI gets its vaccine from GB (not ROI).
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53009 on: Today at 07:13:49 am »
See what the US do with the stocks they're currently sitting on.

Quote
Results from the long-awaited US trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine are out and confirm that the shot is both safe and highly effective.

More than 32,000 volunteers took part, mostly in America, but also in Chile and Peru.

The vaccine was 79% effective against stopping symptomatic Covid disease and 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill.

And there were no safety issues regarding blood clots.

That should further reassure some EU countries that recently paused rollout of the vaccine amid concerns about a possible link.

Some are already starting to use it again now that Europe's medicines regulator has completed its review and has also concluded the vaccine is safe and effective.

This new trial data may also prove useful in reassuring people about how well the vaccine works to protect the elderly against Covid-19 illness.

Several countries initially would not authorise the use of the vaccine in adults over 65, citing lack of evidence.

Around a fifth of the volunteers in this trial were over 65 and the vaccine - given as two doses, four weeks apart - provided as much protection to them as to younger age groups.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53010 on: Today at 08:15:48 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:13:49 am
See what the US do with the stocks they're currently sitting on.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Excellent news.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53011 on: Today at 08:20:44 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:15:48 am
Excellent news.

They are also close to sending some AZ doses to Canada for them to replace when their own deliveries come in from AZ.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53012 on: Today at 08:54:47 am »
Great job last week

Quote
European confidence in AstraZeneca vaccine safety sinks after blood clot scare (changes in last 2/3 weeks)

Flag of France safe 23% (-10) / unsafe 61% (+18)
Flag of Italy safe 36% (-18) / unsafe 43% (+27)
Flag of Germany safe 32% (-11) / unsafe 55% (+15)
Flag of Spain safe 38% (-21) / unsafe 52% (+27)
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53013 on: Today at 08:57:09 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:13:49 am
See what the US do with the stocks they're currently sitting on.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56479462

Better numbers than I was expecting, given the short gap in dosing on the trial
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #53014 on: Today at 09:01:57 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:54:47 am
Great job last week


That's a mad survey. As one famous political red is pointing out this morning, it's going to be a tough job to reverse that perception based on signals from the top.

---

Bit more optimistic news. Looking again to Israel for the effect of vaccination on things while an economy is fully open from Eran Segal, Weizmann Institute.

Quote
Israel: Fully open economy, R still declining, now 0.62

40 days after exiting lockdown

From the peak of mid-January:
85% fewer daily deaths
72% fewer daily critically ill
86% fewer daily cases

40 days after exiting the previous October lockdown, R was already at 1.15

