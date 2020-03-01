Yeah, the EU were very naive if they didn’t realise that at least the US would impose export bans, Trump was still President FFS, we were probably 50:50 but whosever didn’t assume the US would needs sacking for that one, as well as missing the open goal that a Pan-EU vaccine could have achieved, deigned in the EU, with an EU partner and manufactured in the EU would have done wonders for its people and reputation.
US and also the UK, to be fair.
Let's be clear, the Az vaccine is pan european. If you check the funders of the Jenner Institute (who developed the vaccine over the last decade) you'll see the EU is their biggset funder and their longtime partner company IRBM are Italian. Likewise if you check the nationality of the scientists who've produced this for the world, and see the locations of the manufacturing sites, its impossible to see it as anything but pan-European.
The UK government haven't seen it, nor communicated about it, in such collaborative terms. Understandably, given our own self interests and biases, many people are pretty pleased about this. But it doesn't mean we need to pretend that the EU have failed in any way, in the context of funding and developing vaccines. Next time they'll just have to be more cautious trusting US and UK affiliated companies.
Yes they've been naive, but I guess the other side to the coin is that half the worlds vaccines are being exported by the EU, so I personally wouldn't choose to characterise what they've don in purely negative terms.
They're four or five weeks behind the US in terms of coverage progress, and that's without acting with similar nationalistic self-interest of the US and UK (so far, understandably it's hard to justify allowing the UK and US to be supplied with vaccines made in EU to EU citizens, when they receive nothing in returrn)