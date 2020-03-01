While I agree with you, you can start kissing goodbye to most clubs below the championship and whole host of smaller businesses. Weve been told all along that the vaccine is the way out, they cant turn round after successfully vaccinating the entire adult population of the U.K. and renege on that. Ive been as compliant as the next man/woman- observing distancing/masks/exercise rules/who you can/cant see - but extension of this would make me seriously ponder what to do next.



Exactly. They tell people that the only way back to normality is through a vaccine or a antiviral drug. Heard that back in April last year from Varadkar when he was Taoiseach. Right, so now not only is there a vaccine, but several of them, and more effective than what they imagined as well as known antivirals that can work, if not to a high degree, but they still have a treatment which is more than what there was at the start. What are they going to do now? Tell people that this is now how we have to live indefinitely despite vaccines and other treatments? They can get to absolute fuck if they even dare suggest it. The vaccines are now a choice. If you want to not take it and get sick, then that's your own fucking fault and there's no way you can expect everyone else to bend over backwards and uproot their lives just because there's a minority of dickheads that are paranoid. If the vaccines work as they say, and enough people are vaccinated and given the chance to vaccinate when they want, then everything needs to reopen. No restrictions. No rules. Fuck all. It should be no different to flu. Only difference is you've no excuses if you get seriously sick due to not vaccinating yourself when one is readily available.