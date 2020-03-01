« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1320 1321 1322 1323 1324 [1325]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1749076 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,102
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52960 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Yeah, the EU were very naive if they didn’t realise that at least the US would impose export bans, Trump was still President FFS, we were probably 50:50 but whosever didn’t assume the US would needs sacking for that one, as well as missing the open goal that a Pan-EU vaccine could have achieved, deigned in the EU, with an EU partner and manufactured in the EU would have done wonders for its people and reputation.

US and also the UK, to be fair.

Let's be clear, the Az vaccine is pan european. If you check the funders of the Jenner Institute (who developed the vaccine over the last decade) you'll see the EU is their biggset funder and their longtime partner company IRBM are Italian. Likewise if you check the nationality of the scientists who've produced this for the world, and see the locations of the manufacturing sites, its impossible to see it as anything but pan-European.

The UK government haven't seen it, nor communicated about it, in such collaborative terms. Understandably, given our own self interests and biases, many people are pretty pleased about this. But it doesn't mean we need to pretend that the EU have failed in any way, in the context of funding and developing vaccines. Next time they'll just have to be more cautious trusting US and UK affiliated companies.

Yes they've been naive, but I guess the other side to the coin is that half the worlds vaccines are being exported by the EU, so I personally wouldn't choose to characterise what they've don in purely negative terms.

They're four or five weeks behind the US in terms of coverage progress, and that's without acting with similar nationalistic self-interest of the US and UK (so far, understandably it's hard to justify allowing the UK and US to be supplied with vaccines made in EU to EU citizens, when they receive nothing in returrn)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:28 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,439
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52961 on: Today at 05:50:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:54 pm
That doctor on Marr said social distancing and mask wearing will need to be in place for years. Apparently we are all used to them and can live with them quite happily.

That would rule out football stadiums being full for years for example. I think some people have their head in their test tubes for far too long.


Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52962 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:36:35 pm
US and also the UK, to be fair.

Let's be clear, the Az vaccine is pan european. If you check the funders of the Jenner Institute (who developed the vaccine over the last decade) you'll see the EU is their biggset funder and their longtime partner company IRBM are Italian. Likewise if you check the nationality of the scientists who've produced this for the world, and see the locations of the manufacturing sites, its impossible to see it as anything but pan-European.

The UK government haven't seen it, nor communicated about it, in such collaborative terms. Understandably, given our own self interests and biases, many people are pretty pleased about this. But it doesn't mean we need to pretend that the EU have failed in any way, in the context of funding and developing vaccines. Next time they'll just have to be more cautious trusting US and UK affiliated companies.

Yes they've been naive, but I guess the other side to the coin is that half the worlds vaccines are being exported by the EU, so I personally wouldn't choose to characterise what they've don in purely negative terms.

They're four or five weeks behind the US in terms of coverage progress, and that's without acting with similar nationalistic self-interest of the US and UK (so far, understandably it's hard to justify allowing the UK and US to be supplied with vaccines made in EU to EU citizens, when they receive nothing in returrn)

Agreed, we havent exported any doses yet so are no better then the US but my point was if you asked would we restrict exports before the pandemic I would have put it at 50:50, the US would have been 99:1.

Re-read my post, I was talking about a pan EU vaccine rather then a pan Europe vaccine.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,957
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52963 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
This is interesting...

 Vaccine ban for the EU to the U.K. would only speed up EU rates by 1 week, but would delay the U.K. by two months...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/21/eu-export-ban-would-delay-uk-covid-vaccine-drive-by-two-months?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,102
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52964 on: Today at 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:16:24 pm
Agreed, we havent exported any doses yet so are no better then the US but my point was if you asked would we restrict exports before the pandemic I would have put it at 50:50, the US would have been 99:1.
Yep I agree with you.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:16:24 pm
Re-read my post, I was talking about a pan EU vaccine rather then a pan Europe vaccine.

I guess I don't really follow. It sounds like you're describing what happened with the BioNtech vaccine, only without being contracted to a US pharma company?
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,306
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52965 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:27:41 pm
This is interesting...

 Vaccine ban for the EU to the U.K. would only speed up EU rates by 1 week, but would delay the U.K. by two months...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/21/eu-export-ban-would-delay-uk-covid-vaccine-drive-by-two-months?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

I imagine it would end up slowing both further as the supply chains would fall apart, hard to imagine that the UK would allow continued lipid exports from Croda to Pfizer if that happened. No doubt parts of the UK AZ supply chain would be impacted as well
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52966 on: Today at 06:34:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:27:41 pm
This is interesting...

 Vaccine ban for the EU to the U.K. would only speed up EU rates by 1 week, but would delay the U.K. by two months...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/21/eu-export-ban-would-delay-uk-covid-vaccine-drive-by-two-months?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

Essentially meaning that if such a ban came to fruition the end result would be more deaths than if it didnt.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52967 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:29:37 pm

I guess I don't really follow. It sounds like you're describing what happened with the BioNtech vaccine, only without being contracted to a US pharma company?

Thats exactly what I am getting at. Had they partnered with an EU based partner they could have potential (and this is an assumption on my part) had the relationship with the partner that the UK has with AZ, and possibly not seen so many doses going out of the EU from both AZ and Pfizer.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,140
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52968 on: Today at 07:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:02:33 pm
Social distancing means less people in a curry house, less people in a curry house means less money and the practical affect of that is a load of establishments go out of business.

It means fewer concentrated eateries. It probably wont be every street end as it has been until now. Probably one big food street on the corner of a suburb.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,494
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52969 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:19:06 pm
That would be ideal, but my worry would be that the virus doesnt really work to our timelines and we have zero control over whats going on in the rest of the world in terms of how well they are vaccinating and what variants are appearing.

You're right we're a long way from the whole world being normal again. Numbers in Brazil are insane and they have a nutcase in charge
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52970 on: Today at 07:51:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:47:37 pm
Thats exactly what I am getting at. Had they partnered with an EU based partner they could have potential (and this is an assumption on my part) had the relationship with the partner that the UK has with AZ, and possibly not seen so many doses going out of the EU from both AZ and Pfizer.

May have assumed they were on solid ground on that one given AZ is Anglo Swedish (Astra Swedish, Zeneca UK), if any such consideration was given.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52971 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:54 pm
That doctor on Marr said social distancing and mask wearing will need to be in place for years. Apparently we are all used to them and can live with them quite happily.

That would rule out football stadiums being full for years for example. I think some people have their head in their test tubes for far too long.
Which is they theres absolutely no chance it will happen. It might be government advice as we enter the flu season but no chance they can implement things such as social distancing much beyond this year.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,219
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52972 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
I really worry for people who have their hearts set on the roadmap being 100% accurate. I wont believe anything until I see it now. I'm worried about some fucker of a variant coming in and fucking everything right up for us again.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:37 pm by UntouchableLuis »
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52973 on: Today at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:09:06 pm
I really worry for people who have their hearts set on the roadmap being 100% accurate. I wont believe anything until I see it now. I'm worried about some fucker of a variant coming in and fucking everything right up for us again.

Yep, same here. Look at the situation with the vaccine.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52974 on: Today at 08:40:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:00:42 pm
Which is they theres absolutely no chance it will happen. It might be government advice as we enter the flu season but no chance they can implement things such as social distancing much beyond this year.

I dont think people will put up with it for much longer.    Lots of my
Customers are at breaking point
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,219
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52975 on: Today at 08:54:20 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:40:58 pm
I dont think people will put up with it for much longer.    Lots of my
Customers are at breaking point

I keep hearing this but what exactly can anyone do about it? We wont even be able to hold protests soon without police having powers to beat the shit out of you.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52976 on: Today at 08:56:59 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:00:42 pm
Which is they theres absolutely no chance it will happen. It might be government advice as we enter the flu season but no chance they can implement things such as social distancing much beyond this year.

Again, it depends what you mean by social distancing. Standing two meters apart, wearing a mask and only entering a shop or business a few people at a time isnt particularly hard to do and I am sure wont take people over the edge, where as another lockdown probably will, but people might have to carry on doing the former to prevent the later.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52977 on: Today at 09:08:31 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:09:06 pm
I really worry for people who have their hearts set on the roadmap being 100% accurate. I wont believe anything until I see it now. I'm worried about some fucker of a variant coming in and fucking everything right up for us again.

Well things like this

https://twitter.com/Samsteinerr/status/1373712222715797504

Or this

https://twitter.com/ChrisRolandsen_/status/1373665723080396806

Means that we'll never get out of lockdown
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52978 on: Today at 09:15:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:27:41 pm
This is interesting...

 Vaccine ban for the EU to the U.K. would only speed up EU rates by 1 week, but would delay the U.K. by two months...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/21/eu-export-ban-would-delay-uk-covid-vaccine-drive-by-two-months?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As Ive previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52979 on: Today at 09:38:42 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:15:56 pm
And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As Ive previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.

Im not so sure Id go so far as to call it abhorrent. I can understand us getting exports of the Pfizer vaccine from the EU as its not manufactured in the UK, but doses of AZ are coming from the EU while their deliveries are short and we are making our own AZ as well as buying it from the India isnt comethjng I can see as being sustainable. I hope the EU dont put in an export ban but if they do, I wouldnt hold it against them either, they have people of their own to vaccinate. Hopefully we can get enough Pfizer doses to give everyone whose had it already a second dose and we can get Novavax approved soon, start manufacturing that (in the UK) and then not have to involve ourselves too much in these spats.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,957
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52980 on: Today at 09:40:03 pm »
We arent doing anything.....


Astra Zeneca are.....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52981 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:15:56 pm
And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As Ive previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.

Yeah we do.

But with regards to that article,might have something to do with the extra 600+m people,no ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52982 on: Today at 09:40:56 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:15:56 pm
And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As Ive previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.

Hooray for Brexit, right?

And you do realise that the UK is third country now and the EU is protecting their own interests? How is that a justification for Brexit? That's like pointing to the shellfish-industry not being able to ship their product to the EU now and saying that that shows it was the right decision to leave the EU.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52983 on: Today at 09:45:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:40:37 pm
Yeah we do.

But with regards to that article,might have something to do with the extra 600+m people,no ?

So why did they undermine confidence in the AZ jab, and why do they have large stockpiles theyre not using?
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,558
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52984 on: Today at 09:45:51 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:15:56 pm
And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As Ive previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.
Aye, something tells me economics and political bureaucracy regarding vaccines had fuck all to do with why Brexit happened.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52985 on: Today at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:40:56 pm
Hooray for Brexit, right?

And you do realise that the UK is third country now and the EU is protecting their own interests? How is that a justification for Brexit? That's like pointing to the shellfish-industry not being able to ship their product to the EU now and saying that that shows it was the right decision to leave the EU.

The EU has sewn its own discord with member states sat on large unused stockpiles of vaccine, the O65 debacle and now this. Im not suggesting it was right or wrong to leave the EU, just that blocking vaccines which will literally kill people, isnt going to make anyone who voted to leave the EU think they made the wrong choice at the ballot box.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52986 on: Today at 09:49:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:56:59 pm
Again, it depends what you mean by social distancing. Standing two meters apart, wearing a mask and only entering a shop or business a few people at a time isnt particularly hard to do and I am sure wont take people over the edge, where as another lockdown probably will, but people might have to carry on doing the former to prevent the later.
There has to be an end to this though because as others have alluded to, its here now and isnt going away. If nightclubs are reopening on June 21st, bit confusing for people to be queuing outside a shop. Also, small businesses will need all the support they can get, the big supermarkets have enjoyed a monopoly over the past few months, and asking people to hang about outside will, in all probability, send them back to Tesco etc where they can get what they want quickly and not be outside. Different age demographic possibly with older folk but even then, not sure how the government can say, 55000 at Anfield is fine but you cant have five at a time in Fred Elliots butcher.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,456
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52987 on: Today at 09:50:35 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:40:56 pm
Hooray for Brexit, right?

And you do realise that the UK is third country now and the EU is protecting their own interests? How is that a justification for Brexit? That's like pointing to the shellfish-industry not being able to ship their product to the EU now and saying that that shows it was the right decision to leave the EU.

I was as big a remainer as they come, but the way some people still treat the EU like their favourite team who can never do anything wrong is weird. Theyve behaved like a gang of c*nts over this. And been just as shit as us at every stage and made a fuck up the vaccine. People will die because of their shitty actions around Astra Zeneca.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52988 on: Today at 09:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:45:51 pm
Aye, something tells me economics and political bureaucracy regarding vaccines had fuck all to do with why Brexit happened.
My point is people who voted to leave will not be regretting their when vaccines are blocked

If youre rightly critical of the Uk governments approach to Brexit and the negotiations, then you must be critical of the EU approach to blocking vaccines.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52989 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:50:35 pm
I was as big a remainer as they come, but the way some people still treat the EU like their favourite team who can never do anything wrong is weird. Theyve behaved like a gang of c*nts over this. And been just as shit as us at every stage and made a fuck up the vaccine. People will die because of their shitty actions around Astra Zeneca.

They're being as protective of their countries - as the UK was when they decided to leave. Self. Self. Self.

Not like we can talk.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52990 on: Today at 09:55:36 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:49:22 pm
There has to be an end to this though because as others have alluded to, its here now and isnt going away. If nightclubs are reopening on June 21st, bit confusing for people to be queuing outside a shop. Also, small businesses will need all the support they can get, the big supermarkets have enjoyed a monopoly over the past few months, and asking people to hang about outside will, in all probability, send them back to Tesco etc where they can get what they want quickly and not be outside. Different age demographic possibly with older folk but even then, not sure how the government can say, 55000 at Anfield is fine but you cant have five at a time in Fred Elliots butcher.

Your assuming that everything goes to plan to allow nightclubs to open and 55k to turn up to Anfield, if were in the situation to allow that to happen then yes, social distancing wont make much sense, but those are plans, they are not guaranteed.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52991 on: Today at 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:50:35 pm
I was as big a remainer as they come, but the way some people still treat the EU like their favourite team who can never do anything wrong is weird. Theyve behaved like a gang of c*nts over this. And been just as shit as us at every stage and made a fuck up the vaccine. People will die because of their shitty actions around Astra Zeneca.

I agree wit what your saying but those are two different things. The EU members shitting on the AZ vaccine and sowing doubt about it and talk of export bans are not the same thing.
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52992 on: Today at 10:07:06 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:15:56 pm
And people wonder why Brexit happened... abhorrent behaviour from the EU. As Ive previously posted, no winners from this, sadly just more deaths.
Brexit happened because of covid vaccines? That's some forward thinking.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52993 on: Today at 10:08:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:55:36 pm
Your assuming that everything goes to plan to allow nightclubs to open and 55k to turn up to Anfield, if were in the situation to allow that to happen then yes, social distancing wont make much sense, but those are plans, they are not guaranteed.
While I agree with you, you can start kissing goodbye to most clubs below the championship and whole host of smaller businesses. Weve been told all along that the vaccine is the way out, they cant turn round after successfully vaccinating the entire adult population of the U.K. and renege on that. Ive been as compliant as the next man/woman- observing distancing/masks/exercise rules/who you can/cant see - but extension of this would make me seriously ponder what to do next.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52994 on: Today at 10:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:50:35 pm
I was as big a remainer as they come, but the way some people still treat the EU like their favourite team who can never do anything wrong is weird. Theyve behaved like a gang of c*nts over this. And been just as shit as us at every stage and made a fuck up the vaccine. People will die because of their shitty actions around Astra Zeneca.

Go and read back my post. I was not commenting on what I think about the EU, the vaccination process or whatever. I was replying to someone who said that the EU possibly blocking vaccine exports to get more vaccines for their own population is something that shows why people might have voted for Brexit. That's like canceling your gym-membership and telling your mates that you've made the right decision to cancel it, because they only let members use their facilities. It's completely idiotic...
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,306
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52995 on: Today at 10:20:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:38:42 pm
Im not so sure Id go so far as to call it abhorrent. I can understand us getting exports of the Pfizer vaccine from the EU as its not manufactured in the UK, but doses of AZ are coming from the EU while their deliveries are short and we are making our own AZ as well as buying it from the India isnt comethjng I can see as being sustainable. I hope the EU dont put in an export ban but if they do, I wouldnt hold it against them either, they have people of their own to vaccinate. Hopefully we can get enough Pfizer doses to give everyone whose had it already a second dose and we can get Novavax approved soon, start manufacturing that (in the UK) and then not have to involve ourselves too much in these spats.

Agreed, this one seems a bit naughty from AZ, very short on EU production and not applying for authorisation for this plant to provide doses to the EU seems more like a deliberate attempt to prioritise the UK from EU production.

Blocking Pfizer would be altogether another matter.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,558
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52996 on: Today at 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:08:59 pm
While I agree with you, you can start kissing goodbye to most clubs below the championship and whole host of smaller businesses. Weve been told all along that the vaccine is the way out, they cant turn round after successfully vaccinating the entire adult population of the U.K. and renege on that. Ive been as compliant as the next man/woman- observing distancing/masks/exercise rules/who you can/cant see - but extension of this would make me seriously ponder what to do next.
Exactly. They tell people that the only way back to normality is through a vaccine or a antiviral drug. Heard that back in April last year from Varadkar when he was Taoiseach. Right, so now not only is there a vaccine, but several of them, and more effective than what they imagined as well as known antivirals that can work, if not to a high degree, but they still have a treatment which is more than what there was at the start. What are they going to do now? Tell people that this is now how we have to live indefinitely despite vaccines and other treatments? They can get to absolute fuck if they even dare suggest it. The vaccines are now a choice. If you want to not take it and get sick, then that's your own fucking fault and there's no way you can expect everyone else to bend over backwards and uproot their lives just because there's a minority of dickheads that are paranoid. If the vaccines work as they say, and enough people are vaccinated and given the chance to vaccinate when they want, then everything needs to reopen. No restrictions. No rules. Fuck all. It should be no different to flu. Only difference is you've no excuses if you get seriously sick due to not vaccinating yourself when one is readily available.   
Logged

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52997 on: Today at 10:23:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:55:36 pm
Your assuming that everything goes to plan to allow nightclubs to open and 55k to turn up to Anfield, if were in the situation to allow that to happen then yes, social distancing wont make much sense, but those are plans, they are not guaranteed.
If everything does re-open as normal on the 21st June then it would be nigh on impossible to impose a new national lockdown unless a new variant was a super killer or spreads more rapidly. Livelihoods, businesses and everyday people are on the brink and clinging on to the 21st June. If its pushed back a few weeks then so be it but I dont think people would stand for months if the vast majority had been vaccinated.

If were not back at full capacity for the first game of next season then something has seriously gone wrong. Time will tell...
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
Pages: 1 ... 1320 1321 1322 1323 1324 [1325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 