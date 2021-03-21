« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52920 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:57:10 pm
As long as I can go for a pint and curry once a week I dont personally care what restrictions stay in place, mask wearing, social distancing, its water off a ducks back now.

Most restaurant and pub owners say that they cant exist long term with social distancing and less people in. Also it will mean no full stadiums.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52921 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm
"873,784 new vaccinations registered in United Kingdom yesterday."

https://twitter.com/HugoGye/status/1373636482024505344
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52922 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm
What a shame we dont have supply to keep that up... quite extraordinary numbers..


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52923 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:02:33 pm
The thing is that you may well not be able to do that for long if they were to remain in place.

Social distancing means less people in a curry house, less people in a curry house means less money and the practical affect of that is a load of establishments go out of business. Its a point which is often not considered by people when they say things like social distancing needs to remain for years,) - if it did, wed end up with a very different world as a result.
Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?
Impossible to know for sure.   For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52924 on: Today at 03:01:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?
Impossible to know for sure.   For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.

It depends on the place I guess.

To illustrate my point lets use some quick maths - a curry house can ordinarily do say 50 covers, which means they can do 100 on fully booked night because they turn the tables. Lets say social distancing cuts that by 25%, so they can now do 75 covers. Say those 25 people all spend roughly £20 each on average, thats £500.00 per night which theyd be fully booked for lost, so probably close to a grand a week if you expect to be close to full on a Friday and Saturday night - I think youd struggle to recoup that by upping the prices, and even if you did, as you said yourself it would mean we eat out less, meaning the restaurant is less likely to be full. It of course depends on the establishment, the wealth of its clientele etc and it is caveated by the fact that it would likely require less staff (although again not a great thing as that means less jobs) but my guess is wed lose a lot of restaurants to it.

I know the Ledbury in Notting Hill (very small Michelin starred restaurant with sky high prices already) have already said that they cant open at all with social distancing. Of course a 2 Michelin star restaurant in Notting Hill is far from the norm but it does show you that we likely would lose restaurants as Im sure that isnt the only example.

There is also the point that going out for a meal becomes less pleasurable when youre wearing a mask, when youre 2 metres from the nearest table and restricted to 2 households etc, for one thing youd lose a tonne of bistro esque restaurants which thrive on a bustling vibrant  atmosphere etc (and on being able to get a lot of covers in.)

As I said in a previous post, maintaining social distancing makes perfect scientific sense but scientific sense doesnt always equate to practical suitability. I suspect that the answer, in the short term at least, is some kind of halfway point whereby we slowly reduce distancing whilst monitoring its effect. We really need the media to be onside with this as if theres a shit storm everytime theres a bit of an increase in the R rate then its going to be a really repetitive and depressing cycle coming out of this and a lot of (more gullible) people spending half their time thinking another lockdown is looming because the media are blowing the (predictable) fluctuation in infection rates out of all proportion.


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52925 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?
Impossible to know for sure.   For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.

Maybe it means only the well off can go out and everybody else has to stay indoors.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52926 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?
Impossible to know for sure.   For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.

As Eat out showed, people were prepared to go out during the earlier days in the week, so maybe a shift in attitudes is needed and we don't all go out just at the weekends and spread it out during the week?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52927 on: Today at 03:19:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:15:35 pm
As Eat out showed, people were prepared to go out during the earlier days in the week, so maybe a shift in attitudes is needed and we don't all go out just at the weekends and spread it out during the week?
The time of year helped too. You wouldnt get anyone sitting outdoors in January for example.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52928 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:02:33 pm
The thing is that you may well not be able to do that for long if they were to remain in place.

Social distancing means less people in a curry house, less people in a curry house means less money and the practical affect of that is a load of establishments go out of business. Its a point which is often not considered by people when they say things like social distancing needs to remain for years,) - if it did, wed end up with a very different world as a result.

But again that can just adjusted to within reason. If restaurants or pubs have occupancy limits then maybe people will need to book ahead, go out during the week more and weekend less, or extend opening hours so not everyone turns up at same time. The thing is social distancing as a term is probably quite open to interpretation in most peoples minds and there will all be elements of it we are happy to live with and those we arent. Mask wearing (not social distancing I know) is a pain because I wear glasses but I can live with it. 6 people maximum to a table is a pain but its better then no table because you have to stay at home. Having to order drinks from your table rather then at the table is a pain, but again its better ordering no drinks because you have to stay at home. I like a holiday as much as the next person but if I cant go on holiday but its means I can go out for a drink or meal, given the choice I would pick the meal and drink every time. It will obviously differ person to person but there will be some small compromises (compared to what has been made so far) we will all have to make.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52929 on: Today at 03:36:43 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 03:19:29 pm
The time of year helped too. You wouldnt get anyone sitting outdoors in January for example.

Being sat outside to eat isn't really a thing in the UK anyway. I wasn't sat outside once when we went out, none of the restaurants we went to had outdoor eating facilities, I'm struggling to think many by me that even have an outdoor area, we just don't get the weather.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:29:05 pm
But again that can just adjusted to within reason. If restaurants or pubs have occupancy limits then maybe people will need to book ahead, go out during the week more and weekend less, or extend opening hours so not everyone turns up at same time. The thing is social distancing as a term is probably quite open to interpretation in most peoples minds and there will all be elements of it we are happy to live with and those we arent. Mask wearing (not social distancing I know) is a pain because I wear glasses but I can live with it. 6 people maximum to a table is a pain but its better then no table because you have to stay at home. Having to order drinks from your table rather then at the table is a pain, but again its better ordering no drinks because you have to stay at home. I like a holiday as much as the next person but if I cant go on holiday but its means I can go out for a drink or meal, given the choice I would pick the meal and drink every time. It will obviously differ person to person but there will be some small compromises (compared to what has been made so far) we will all have to make.

I can't believe that this is still a thing. Best bar I've ever been to was in Prague, waitresses took your order, guy was stood at a bar pulling drinks, very efficient, no queueing, no arguing over who was there first. I loved it when we went back to pubs and didn't have to go the bar to get another drink.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52930 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:29:05 pm
But again that can just adjusted to within reason. If restaurants or pubs have occupancy limits then maybe people will need to book ahead, go out during the week more and weekend less, or extend opening hours so not everyone turns up at same time. The thing is social distancing as a term is probably quite open to interpretation in most peoples minds and there will all be elements of it we are happy to live with and those we arent. Mask wearing (not social distancing I know) is a pain because I wear glasses but I can live with it. 6 people maximum to a table is a pain but its better then no table because you have to stay at home. Having to order drinks from your table rather then at the table is a pain, but again its better ordering no drinks because you have to stay at home. I like a holiday as much as the next person but if I cant go on holiday but its means I can go out for a drink or meal, given the choice I would pick the meal and drink every time. It will obviously differ person to person but there will be some small compromises (compared to what has been made so far) we will all have to make.

How does that work with mass events?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52931 on: Today at 03:48:13 pm
Sir John Bell withering about Europe's response and genome sequencing and clearly worried about what that means for us.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/03/21/eus-hopeless-response-variants-puts-britain-risk/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52932 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:45:43 pm
How does that work with mass events?

Same, numbers may have to be limited, but limited numbers are better then no none being able to attend is probably the easiest way to explain what I am saying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52933 on: Today at 03:51:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:49:09 pm
Same, numbers may have to be limited, but limited numbers are better then no none being able to attend is probably the easiest way to explain what I am saying.

Again, that has huge ramifications for all of those industries. Plus if we are talking about no full stadiums for years then thats an issue.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52934 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:51:42 pm
Again, that has huge ramifications for all of those industries. Plus if we are talking about no full stadiums for years then thats an issue.



So whats the alternative?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52935 on: Today at 04:00:34 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:48:13 pm
Sir John Bell withering about Europe's response and genome sequencing and clearly worried about what that means for us.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2021/03/21/eus-hopeless-response-variants-puts-britain-risk/

Hes always entertaining, but I cant help but think we in this country are particularly vulnerable to the SA variant because of our reliance on the AZ vaccine , which is so weak against it. The mRNA vaccines and J&J seem to have performed a lot better against it than AZ.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52936 on: Today at 04:06:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:54:46 pm
So whats the alternative?

Back to normal quicker than a few years.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52937 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:06:20 pm
Back to normal quicker than a few years.

Yep.

Assuming vaccines can keep people out of the hospital and the morgue, I doubt we are looking at ongoing heavy restrictions.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52938 on: Today at 04:09:44 pm




Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52939 on: Today at 04:13:42 pm
The way o see it is that when we get to a base line of hospitalised people and deaths, it will be accepted like we do for the flu
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52940 on: Today at 04:16:25 pm
Absolutely ridiculous and unsustainable to continue with strict rules on lockdowns and social distancing once everyone is vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52941 on: Today at 04:19:06 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:06:20 pm
Back to normal quicker than a few years.

That would be ideal, but my worry would be that the virus doesnt really work to our timelines and we have zero control over whats going on in the rest of the world in terms of how well they are vaccinating and what variants are appearing.
