COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Reply #52920 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:57:10 pm
As long as I can go for a pint and curry once a week I dont personally care what restrictions stay in place, mask wearing, social distancing, its water off a ducks back now.

Most restaurant and pub owners say that they cant exist long term with social distancing and less people in. Also it will mean no full stadiums.
Reply #52921 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm
"873,784 new vaccinations registered in United Kingdom yesterday."

https://twitter.com/HugoGye/status/1373636482024505344
Reply #52922 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm
What a shame we dont have supply to keep that up... quite extraordinary numbers..


Reply #52923 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:02:33 pm
The thing is that you may well not be able to do that for long if they were to remain in place.

Social distancing means less people in a curry house, less people in a curry house means less money and the practical affect of that is a load of establishments go out of business. Its a point which is often not considered by people when they say things like social distancing needs to remain for years,) - if it did, wed end up with a very different world as a result.
Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?
Impossible to know for sure.   For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.
