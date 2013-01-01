The thing is that you may well not be able to do that for long if they were to remain in place.



Social distancing means less people in a curry house, less people in a curry house means less money and the practical affect of that is a load of establishments go out of business. Its a point which is often not considered by people when they say things like social distancing needs to remain for years,) - if it did, wed end up with a very different world as a result.



Does it though, or does it mean curry houses will have to jack their prices up? Make less profit, and we will only be able to afford one a month instead of two?Impossible to know for sure. For my money, if there's no serious new variant, then we'll go back to how it was pre covid. That's based on wishful thinking as much as my own view of how things seem to be going.