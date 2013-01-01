This debate about who to vaccinate first, whether to donate vaccines, etc, is probably all a bit moot. There are mutiple "optimal" ways, but in practical terms the time they'll take will likely differ only slightly. Do you vaccinate the older people first, because they die of it more often, or the younger, because they spread it more? Morally, we should have maybe vaccinated the developing nations first, because their health care is worse and they usually can't work from home. But then again, the virus reached most of them later, and their populations are younger and seem to be able to cope better.



At the end, we'll have to vaccinate the 8 billion people on the planet, and the order in which we do it is likely secondary. Plus the more coordinated the approach is, even if that would be desirable from a theoretical point of view, the longer it will take because of all the administration that has to be brought in, and the various interests different countries have in it.



It's probably easiest now for the UK to keep pushing ahead and get the whole population vaccinated, and then care about distributing the rest of the doses later.