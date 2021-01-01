What were their conclusions? Is it just that what appears an increased rate is actually just the rate normally found in women taking contraceptives? I think contraceptives increase the rate of CVT something like 5 fold - still small numbers of course, but an increase none the less.



Yes, contraceptives highten the risk for blood clots, especially the newer ones with combined hormones (doctors here still prescribe the 'older' versions with no combined hormones especially for women with other additional risks for blood clotting). However, the cases that can be linked to contraceptives are mainly blood clotting in the legs or the odd blood clot travelling to other body parts, but not usually affecting the brain. They happen, but are the rarest form of thrombosis as a side effect of contraceptives.Now recently in Germany there were seven cases occuring a few days up until two weeks after an AZ jab, one of them male the other females between 20 and 50 years. If I remember right three of the seven died. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute normally one case would be expected in the timeframe these seven happened.Also - and this was another argument for the temporary stop - when women are prescribed contraceptives their doctor has to tell them about risks and side effects, even if these are small, including CVT. Apparently it is also included in the package leaflet information (I never had one of the new ones and haven't been on any for a while at all, so no clue about the current leaflet situation). Anyway, from now on information about the possible extra super tiny risk of CVT has to be included, effectively giving women on hormonal birth control the choice to say no.So the higher than to be expected numbers of occurences of this rare illness led to the suspension in order to deep dive into the available data and make adjustments to the information about risks if necessary. Personally I cannot really find fault in that. If I were a woman in my 20s I would appreciate if I was told about the possible risk even if it is extremely small, and, you know, maybe change my birth control method for a while just to take that factor out of the equation. Or go see a doctor if I have a persisting headache days after vaccination (which might save my life).You can probably find more detailed information at the Paul Ehrlich Institute, better than I can give from my amateur viewpoint. I haven't read through it all and I think they do not yet have information about today's decision, but they might publish something in the next few days: