Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:12:37 pm
True, though I think Sputnik is the only compatible one.  I don't think Moderna or pfizer can boost AZ. Don't know about the others in the pipeline.

I don't think there are any results of the mix and match approach yet, for any of the vaccines. There definitively isn't any combination that has bren approved by the MHRA (or another health authority, afaik).
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:25:13 pm
The underlying conditions group is surprisingly big, and some of those may fall into that group, plus you have healthcare professionals, carers, and some in the 50-54 group 9 now A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud. Anecdotally, ome areas seemed to have already started under 50s as well

My practice sent me an invite via SMS, Im 45, so its certainly gone beyond the over 50s here (for the time being anyway) but over 1 in 5 still seems high.
Slightly updated guidance on AZ from MHRA

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-regulator-confirms-that-people-should-continue-to-receive-the-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca

Quote
Today the UK regulator, following a rigorous scientific review of all the available data, said that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. This follows a detailed review of report cases as well as data from hospital admissions and GP records. This has been confirmed by the Governments independent advisory group, the Commission on Human Medicines, whose expert scientists and clinicians have also reviewed the available data.

A further, detailed review into five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing. This has been reported in less than 1 in a million people vaccinated so far in the UK, and can also occur naturally  a causal association with the vaccine has not been established.

The MHRAs advice remains that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and that the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said:
We continually monitor safety during use of all a vaccines to protect the public, and to ensure the benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

Our thorough and careful review, alongside the critical assessment of leading, independent scientists, shows that there is no evidence that that blood clots in veins is occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination, for either vaccine.

We have received a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination. This type of blood clot can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated, as well as in those suffering from COVID-19.

Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these CSVT events among the 11 million people vaccinated, and as a link to the vaccine is unproven, the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, continue to outweigh the risks of potential side effects.

You should therefore continue to get your jab when it is your turn.

While we continue to investigate these cases, as a precautionary measure we would advise anyone with a headache that lasts for more than 4 days after vaccination, or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, to seek medical attention.

However, please remember that mild flu-like symptoms remain one of the most common side effects of any COVID-19 vaccine, including headache, chills and fever. These generally appear within a few hours and resolve within a day or two, but not everyone gets them.

We will continue to robustly monitor all the data we have on this extremely rare possible side effect.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, said:
The independent COVID-19 Expert Working Group of the Commission on Human Medicines, together with leading haematologists, conducted a rigorous analysis of all available evidence regarding reports of blood clots (thromboembolic events) and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

Our review has found that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

We have been closely reviewing all reports of blood clots in the vein (venous thromboembolism, or VTE) following vaccination. There is no evidence either that VTE is occurring more often in people who have received the vaccine than in people who have not, for either vaccine.

However, we will continue to closely monitor the reports where cerebral sinus venous thrombosis has occurred in conjunction with lowered platelets to understand whether there is any potential association. This type of blood clot can rarely occur naturally in unvaccinated people as well as in people with COVID-19 disease. In the UK, 5 possible cases of this have been reported to us so far, after 11 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

Further work with expert haematologists is under way to further understand the nature of these cases and whether there is a causal association with any of the vaccines. Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these events, the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, with the latest data suggesting an 80% reduction in hospitalisation and death from COVID disease, far outweigh any possible risks of the vaccine in the risk groups currently targeted in the UK.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:49:55 am
Yeah. The money wont be made now. It will come when covid is treated how we currently treat the flu jabs. When the boosters are offered privately. All those variant booster which is based off the original IP

Im not sure it ever will be though, some of the competing vaccines are only slightly more expensive and dont carry the baggage of the AZ vaccine in terms questions over its effectiveness or safety that other vaccines havent had to deal with.
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 03:15:31 pm
Just had the first dose of the AZ vaccine. General view is the Pfizer is being held back for second doses, as there aint enough of them, there is also a loophole which people are using to get the vaccine, saying they are an unpaid carer which allows them to get the vaccine. 2 nhs trusts in London I know for certain have switched from Pfizer to AZ for first doses also.

There goes what little hope I had of getting the Pfizer one tomorrow!
I saw a link to this on the AZ story in the Norwegian press (sorry for the dodgy Google translate), hopefully others on here who are qualified can comment on it.

https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/KyGv2G/professor-says-cause-of-rare-bloodclots-in-people-vaccinated-with-astrazeneca-has-been-found

Quote
- We have found the reason for our patients conditions, says Professor Pål Andre Holme, a chief physician at Rikshospitalet in the capitol Oslo.

A group at the hospital led by Holme has worked day and night the last few days to find the answer to why three health workers under the age of 50 were hospitalized with severe blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Read the full story (in Norwegian) here

The experts had a hypothesis that the vaccine led to an unexpected immune response, which triggered the system so that they got a combination of blood clots and low platelets.

They say this is the theory they now believe they have confirmed.

- Our theory that this is a severe immune response that very likely follows after the vaccine has been found. Together with Section for advanced thrombocyte immunology at the University hospital of Northern Norway (UNN) we have now proved specific antibodies against platelets, which can give a picture like this, which we recognize in other sections of medicine, but then with medication as the trigger , explains the chief physician.

- You say «very likely»?

- We have the reason. And there is no other thing than the vaccine which can explain that we have this immune response, says Holme.

- Why can it not be anything but the vaccine?

- Because we have no other history with these patients that could create such a severe immune response. I am confident that these antibodies is the reason, and I see no other reasons than it being the vaccine that triggers it.

So far about 120,000 Norwegians have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Very few cases of suspected serious side effects have been reported among the total number of vaccinated people. Still Norway has halted the vaccination for now.

Holme emphasizes that it is not antibodies in the blood in general that is the problem.

- We're talking about specific antibodies.

- What has happened in the body from they were vaccinated and until they got sick?

- We take the vaccine to get an immune response against what we are supposed to be protected against. When you do that, your body will among other things develop antibodies. Some antibodies can react in a way where they activate the platelets, as in these cases, and can cause blood clot. And because we have these antibodies on the surface, they are removed from circulation, hence they get too low plateles, Holme says.

Sunday one of the three health workers that was admitted to Rikshospitalet died. All of the three health workers have been treated for a very rare condition:

They came in with acute pain.
They had blood clots in unusual places, like the stomach and the brain.
In addition they had bleeding and were low on platelets.
Large portions of Europe, Norway included, have recently stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine until further notice.

After Norway and Denmark reported about severe side effects other countries have gone through their own data to look for similar cases.

Steinar Madsen in The Norwegian Medicines Agency says they have been informed that Rikshospitalet believed it was a severe immune response, but he does not want to comment on any details at this time.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will hold a meeting on Thursday on the issue and are expected to comment later.

Madsen believes the findings in Norway will be taken into consideration before EMA releases their statement with it's recommendations.

After that is done it will be up to national governments to decide how to move forward in each country.
EMA say the vaccine is safe and not associated with increased risk of blood clots. More on here:

https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm
EMA say the vaccine is safe and not associated with increased risk of blood clots. More on here:

https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/
Too late, the damage has been done, hopefully Europe will now send all of it's unwanted AZ supply in our direction!  ::)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:22:06 pm
Too late, the damage has been done, hopefully Europe will now send all of it's unwanted AZ supply in our direction!  ::)

I would imagine any excess doses from the countries that may refuse to use it will just go to other EU countries who are happy to use it.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:19:56 pm
An estimated 21.8% of the 16-54 age group have apparently received their first vaccination.  Surprised me that.
I thought it wasn't approved for under 18s?  Or is that under 16s?

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm
I thought it wasn't approved for under 18s?  Or is that under 16s?

Fairly certain 16 year olds with underlying health issues are eligible.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm
Fairly certain 16 year olds with underlying health issues are eligible.
that's true, my daughter's friend (16) is a Type 1 diabetic and had her first jab a couple of weeks ago
Didnt see the press conference but sky news now reporting it appears the delay may be down to India blocking export to UK.  Dont know if thats true or if it was referred to in the press conference.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:40:33 pm
Didnt see the press conference but sky news now reporting it appears the delay may be down to India blocking export to UK.  Dont know if thats true or if it was referred to in the press conference.

Johnson denied that was the case, stating it was a 'technical issue'.  That said Johnson is full of shit so who knows ?
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:42:32 pm
Johnson denied that was the case, stating it was a 'technical issue'.  That said Johnson is full of shit so who knows ?

Technically India blocking exports to the UK is an issue ;)
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm
Fairly certain 16 year olds with underlying health issues are eligible.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm
that's true, my daughter's friend (16) is a Type 1 diabetic and had her first jab a couple of weeks ago

Thanks folks. Didn't know this.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:42:32 pm
Johnson denied that was the case, stating it was a 'technical issue'.  That said Johnson is full of shit so who knows ?

Bit like Hancock skirting round the issue yesterday.  For technical read lumpy.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:28:46 pm
Slightly updated guidance on AZ from MHRA

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-regulator-confirms-that-people-should-continue-to-receive-the-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca

Good stuff. And from the EMA too.

Ive not seen any details of these UK instances anywhere? It would be interesting to see if they are also in the younger aged women demographic. I wonder if were looking at something related to birth control medication.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:15:58 pm
that's true, my daughter's friend (16) is a Type 1 diabetic and had her first jab a couple of weeks ago

Was it a trial though as they were starting trials in kids. I had my AZ today and the info sheet they gave me with it only say approved for emergency use in over 18
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm
Was it a trial though as they were starting trials in kids. I had my AZ today and the info sheet they gave me with it only say approved for emergency use in over 18

16 year olds in an at risk group are in priority group six (16-65 in an at risk group)  they probably haven't updated the sheet.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:33:02 pm
16 year olds in an at risk group are in priority group six (16-65 in an at risk group)  they probably haven't updated the sheet.

Seems pfizer only for 16-17

https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2021/01/C1012-patient-group-direction-for-covid-19-vaccine-astra-zeneca-ChAdOx1-S-6-jan-2021.pdf
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm
Good stuff. And from the EMA too.

Ive not seen any details of these UK instances anywhere? It would be interesting to see if they are also in the younger aged women demographic. I wonder if were looking at something related to birth control medication.
The link to young women and birth control has been discussed in Germany for several days, at least findings so far apparently have not shown any cause and effect in regards to AZ. Which is very good. It was always assumed that use of the AZ vaccine could and would in all likelihood be resumed after an in depth look at the data, so the whole issue was really not that much out of the ordinary when it comes to procedure. To those who say "the damage is done" I can only stress again that the damage would probably have been far greater if this would have leaked and people felt authorities just shrugged their shoulders and claimed everything was fine without a short temporary halt and having a real thorough look at the data (across all borders).
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
The link to young women and birth control has been discussed in Germany for several days, at least findings so far apparently have not shown any cause and effect in regards to AZ. Which is very good. It was always assumed that use of the AZ vaccine could and would in all likelihood be resumed after an in depth look at the data, so the whole issue was really not that much out of the ordinary when it comes to procedure. To those who say "the damage is done" I can only stress again that the damage would probably have been far greater if this would have leaked and people felt authorities just shrugged their shoulders and claimed everything was fine without a short temporary halt and having a real thorough look at the data (across all borders).
What were their conclusions? Is it just that what appears an increased rate is actually just the rate normally found in women taking contraceptives? I think contraceptives increase the rate of CVT something like 5 fold - still small numbers of course, but an increase none the less.
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:33:04 pm
What were their conclusions? Is it just that what appears an increased rate is actually just the rate normally found in women taking contraceptives? I think contraceptives increase the rate of CVT something like 5 fold - still small numbers of course, but an increase none the less.
Yes, contraceptives highten the risk for blood clots, especially the newer ones with combined hormones (doctors here still prescribe the 'older' versions with no combined hormones especially for women with other additional risks for blood clotting). However, the cases that can be linked to contraceptives are mainly blood clotting in the legs or the odd blood clot travelling to other body parts, but not usually affecting the brain. They happen, but are the rarest form of thrombosis as a side effect of contraceptives.

Now recently in Germany there were seven cases occuring a few days up until two weeks after an AZ jab, one of them male the other females between 20 and 50 years. If I remember right three of the seven died. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute normally one case would be expected in the timeframe these seven happened.

Also - and this was another argument for the temporary stop - when women are prescribed contraceptives their doctor has to tell them about risks and side effects, even if these are small, including CVT. Apparently it is also included in the package leaflet information (I never had one of the new ones and haven't been on any for a while at all, so no clue about the current leaflet situation). Anyway, from now on information about the possible extra super tiny risk of CVT has to be included, effectively giving women on hormonal birth control the choice to say no.

So the higher than to be expected numbers of occurences of this rare illness led to the suspension in order to deep dive into the available data and make adjustments to the information about risks if necessary. Personally I cannot really find fault in that. If I were a woman in my 20s I would appreciate if I was told about the possible risk even if it is extremely small, and, you know, maybe change my birth control method for a while just to take that factor out of the equation. Or go see a doctor if I have a persisting headache days after vaccination (which might save my life).

You can probably find more detailed information at the Paul Ehrlich Institute, better than I can give from my amateur viewpoint. I haven't read through it all and I think they do not yet have information about today's decision, but they might publish something in the next few days:
https://www.pei.de/EN/newsroom/hp-news/2021/210315-pei-informs-temporary-suspension-vaccination-astra-zeneca.html

