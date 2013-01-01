There will be no weeks in April when people don't receive first doses.



Clear as mud all this.



There was a journalist on BBC this morning who made it all seem pretty clear to me, to be honest.Said that all over 50's will be offered a first dose in the stated timescale but that they'll slow/stop first doses for those under 50 to ensure they can continue to meet the 12 week second doses for those who've already had the first dose. Makes sense therefore that they're saying that there will still be people getting offered first doses in each week in April? The over 50's.I'm 37, I wasn't expecting to be contacted or even have the opportunity of a vaccine until May, that hasn't really changed and I think its important that second doses for older people are given before I get near one. I don't trust these pricks in government at all, and I'm still waiting for the vaccines to fall of a cliff in some way, but I don't think this is that.