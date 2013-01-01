« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52680 on: Today at 10:42:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:22 am
Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?

Its only not for profit in developing countries and in developed countries until the pandemic is over, so maybe they are planning on making money later? Although some of the rival vaccines are also pretty cheap (Pfizer and Moderna are exceptions - they are relatively expensive).

At this point though I suspect AZ wishes it never got involved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52681 on: Today at 10:43:37 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:22 am
Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?
I think the initial work was at no profit but I think future adaptations and boosters were not going to be as cheap. Maybe it helps them preserve some IP this way.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52682 on: Today at 10:48:31 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:22 am
Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?

It's an opportunity for them to win kudos and for PR gains down the line (and, for example, gets a foot in the door for future state-level vaccination manufacturing scale up where profits might be higher). Also seems to insulate them a bit from criticism, as we've seen.

Also worth noting that that contractual agreement for so called not for profit can come to an end in July 2021
Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c474f9e1-8807-4e57-9c79-6f4af145b686

So if they get their act together with manufacturing then suddenly they may be looking at an incredibly profitable return after 'eating' a very small amount of lost profit in the smaller than expected number of vaccine doses produced since they took the contract in April 2020.

Hope they don't do that, would be incredibly scummy behaviour. Think they will though (hopefully it will only happen in well resourced countries, including UK)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52683 on: Today at 10:49:55 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:09 am
Its only not for profit in developing countries and in developed countries until the pandemic is over, so maybe they are planning on making money later? Although some of the rival vaccines are also pretty cheap (Pfizer and Moderna are exceptions - they are relatively expensive).

At this point though I suspect AZ wishes it never got involved.

Yeah. The money wont be made now. It will come when covid is treated how we currently treat the flu jabs. When the boosters are offered privately. All those variant booster which is based off the original IP
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52684 on: Today at 11:11:33 am
"Moderna says it expects to begin deliveries of its Covid vaccine to the UK in April...it is on track to meet its contractual commitments to supply the UK in the quarter"

https://twitter.com/SkyScottBeasley/status/1372497443963691008
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52685 on: Today at 11:12:10 am
Do we have any AZ being made in this country? And if Novovax is nowhere near approval, why not use their capacity for another vaccine until it is?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52686 on: Today at 11:31:13 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:12:10 am
Do we have any AZ being made in this country? And if Novovax is nowhere near approval, why not use their capacity for another vaccine until it is?

Yes we do make AZ here, for Novavax I think our supply will be from UK production, but that is still being built at present.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52687 on: Today at 11:40:58 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Supposedly this is the current expectation for vaccination schedule



I would be less confident on some of the later reopening dates if that is what ends up happening

So where are the over 50s that like Paul can't get an appointment anywhere at the moment with less than 2wks to go before they stop all first vaccines till May?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52688 on: Today at 11:50:07 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:40:58 am
So where are the over 50s that like Paul can't get an appointment anywhere at the moment with less than 2wks to go before they stop all first vaccines till May?



Going by the press conference yesterday, I think there will be first doses but only for groups 1-9 who haven't had their first dose yet so over 50s should be fine.

Also we will start receiving Moderna which has to be used for first doses at present as nobody has been vaccinated with it in the UK yet, so not an option for second doses
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52689 on: Today at 12:17:58 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:50:07 am
Going by the press conference yesterday, I think there will be first doses but only for groups 1-9 who haven't had their first dose yet so over 50s should be fine.

Also we will start receiving Moderna which has to be used for first doses at present as nobody has been vaccinated with it in the UK yet, so not an option for second doses

But there aren't any appointments available. 

We've been trying to book since yesterday morning when they announced the over 50s were now eligible but there's nothing.

It'll give a date at a certain vaccination centre but when you click into it there's no slots left and we've tried all centres in Yorkshire.

We've even tried using our new postcode in Anglesey and it gave us Southport, Bootle and Aintree but no appointments when you selected them.

Maybe they've shut everything down till they've got themselves organised.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52690 on: Today at 12:20:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:40:58 am
So where are the over 50s that like Paul can't get an appointment anywhere at the moment with less than 2wks to go before they stop all first vaccines till May?



Pretty sure they said all over-50s can still book their first dose, despute the delay. Maybe give his GP a ring and ask directly?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52691 on: Today at 12:26:01 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:20:15 pm
Pretty sure they said all over-50s can still book their first dose, despute the delay. Maybe give his GP a ring and ask directly?

We got a text from the surgery on Monday basically saying don't phone them for anything connected to covid so no point even trying.

We'll just keep trying the online system.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52692 on: Today at 12:26:33 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:48:31 am
It's an opportunity for them to win kudos and for PR gains down the line (and, for example, gets a foot in the door for future state-level vaccination manufacturing scale up where profits might be higher). Also seems to insulate them a bit from criticism, as we've seen.

Also worth noting that that contractual agreement for so called not for profit can come to an end in July 2021
Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c474f9e1-8807-4e57-9c79-6f4af145b686

So if they get their act together with manufacturing then suddenly they may be looking at an incredibly profitable return after 'eating' a very small amount of lost profit in the smaller than expected number of vaccine doses produced since they took the contract in April 2020.

Hope they don't do that, would be incredibly scummy behaviour. Think they will though (hopefully it will only happen in well resourced countries, including UK)

The "not for profit" also includes taking in pretty large scale government grants.

I think there'd be too much backlash if they stick with the July 31st deadline. I'd expect them to wait until everyone has had their second jab, and then say future boosters will be for-profit. Probably just with a slight increase at first, as they'll still be a lot cheaper than the engineered RNA vaccines (like Pfizer and Modena).


Think long-term AZ might be on a losing horse anyway - once enough vaccines are available, the ones with less side effects will win out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52693 on: Today at 12:28:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:26:01 pm
We got a text from the surgery on Monday basically saying don't phone them for anything connected to covid so no point even trying.

We'll just keep trying the online system.

Isn't there a phone number to book also? What do they expect people without internet to do?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52694 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:26:01 pm
We got a text from the surgery on Monday basically saying don't phone them for anything connected to covid so no point even trying.

We'll just keep trying the online system.

Call 119, that's the vaccination booking number.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52695 on: Today at 12:32:56 pm
Quote
Hancock says 1.7 million vaccine doses are having to be re-tested, and confirms the delay in delivery from Serum Institute in India
https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1372525034116382726
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52696 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm
There will be no weeks in April when people don't receive first doses.

Clear as mud all this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52697 on: Today at 12:39:30 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:32:56 pm
https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1372525034116382726

Re-tested? What are they being tested for in the first place? (And how do you actually do that? Shouldn't AZ do that?).


(Don't really want to say that, but any links to the bad batches in other countries, and maybe even the usage suspensions?)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52698 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:39:30 pm
Re-tested? What are they being tested for in the first place? (And how do you actually do that? Shouldn't AZ do that?).


(Don't really want to say that, but any links to the bad batches in other countries, and maybe even the usage suspensions?)
It's not sounding great from a regulatory quality perspective, is it?

This shouldn't be an issue when manufacturing is centralised through one organisation with global oversight. That's supposed to be one of the few advantages to going with one company exclusively rather than releasing the patents to anyone and everyone.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52699 on: Today at 12:48:59 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Supposedly this is the current expectation for vaccination schedule



I would be less confident on some of the later reopening dates if that is what ends up happening

So Hancock saying this is wrong and there will be first doses in April. If there really is a shortfall, how can they continue doing first doses AND second jabs that need to be adminstered within a certain timeframe AND reach their target of all over 50s by mid April?

I'm assuming they'll do something like 20,000 daily first does and shift all the other supply over to second doses out of necessity. But why not say that then instead of saying all targets will be met?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52700 on: Today at 01:03:11 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:39:29 pm
There will be no weeks in April when people don't receive first doses.

Clear as mud all this.

There was a journalist on BBC this morning who made it all seem pretty clear to me, to be honest.

Said that all over 50's will be offered a first dose in the stated timescale but that they'll slow/stop first doses for those under 50 to ensure they can continue to meet the 12 week second doses for those who've already had the first dose. Makes sense therefore that they're saying that there will still be people getting offered first doses in each week in April? The over 50's.

I'm 37, I wasn't expecting to be contacted or even have the opportunity of a vaccine until May, that hasn't really changed and I think its important that second doses for older people are given before I get near one. I don't trust these pricks in government at all, and I'm still waiting for the vaccines to fall of a cliff in some way, but I don't think this is that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52701 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm
Serum Institute of India is saying there are no manufacturing problems there but Indian Govt is now blocking exports
