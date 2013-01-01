« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1736915 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52680 on: Today at 10:42:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:22 am
Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?

Its only not for profit in developing countries and in developed countries until the pandemic is over, so maybe they are planning on making money later? Although some of the rival vaccines are also pretty cheap (Pfizer and Moderna are exceptions - they are relatively expensive).

At this point though I suspect AZ wishes it never got involved.
Offline richiedouglas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52681 on: Today at 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:22 am
Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?
I think the initial work was at no profit but I think future adaptations and boosters were not going to be as cheap. Maybe it helps them preserve some IP this way.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52682 on: Today at 10:48:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:33:22 am
Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?

It's an opportunity for them to win kudos and for PR gains down the line (and, for example, gets a foot in the door for future state-level vaccination manufacturing scale up where profits might be higher). Also seems to insulate them a bit from criticism, as we've seen.

Also worth noting that that contractual agreement for so called not for profit can come to an end in July 2021
Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c474f9e1-8807-4e57-9c79-6f4af145b686

So if they get their act together with manufacturing then suddenly they may be looking at an incredibly profitable return after 'eating' a very small amount of lost profit in the smaller than expected number of vaccine doses produced since they took the contract in April 2020.

Hope they don't do that, would be incredibly scummy behaviour. Think they will though (hopefully it will only happen in well resourced countries, including UK)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52683 on: Today at 10:49:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:09 am
Its only not for profit in developing countries and in developed countries until the pandemic is over, so maybe they are planning on making money later? Although some of the rival vaccines are also pretty cheap (Pfizer and Moderna are exceptions - they are relatively expensive).

At this point though I suspect AZ wishes it never got involved.

Yeah. The money wont be made now. It will come when covid is treated how we currently treat the flu jabs. When the boosters are offered privately. All those variant booster which is based off the original IP
Online Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52684 on: Today at 11:11:33 am »
"Moderna says it expects to begin deliveries of its Covid vaccine to the UK in April...it is on track to meet its contractual commitments to supply the UK in the quarter"

https://twitter.com/SkyScottBeasley/status/1372497443963691008
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52685 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Do we have any AZ being made in this country? And if Novovax is nowhere near approval, why not use their capacity for another vaccine until it is?
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52686 on: Today at 11:31:13 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:12:10 am
Do we have any AZ being made in this country? And if Novovax is nowhere near approval, why not use their capacity for another vaccine until it is?

Yes we do make AZ here, for Novavax I think our supply will be from UK production, but that is still being built at present.
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52687 on: Today at 11:40:58 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Supposedly this is the current expectation for vaccination schedule



I would be less confident on some of the later reopening dates if that is what ends up happening

So where are the over 50s that like Paul can't get an appointment anywhere at the moment with less than 2wks to go before they stop all first vaccines till May?

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52688 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:40:58 am
So where are the over 50s that like Paul can't get an appointment anywhere at the moment with less than 2wks to go before they stop all first vaccines till May?



Going by the press conference yesterday, I think there will be first doses but only for groups 1-9 who haven't had their first dose yet so over 50s should be fine.

Also we will start receiving Moderna which has to be used for first doses at present as nobody has been vaccinated with it in the UK yet, so not an option for second doses
