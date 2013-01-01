Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?



Its only not for profit in developing countries and in developed countries until the pandemic is over, so maybe they are planning on making money later? Although some of the rival vaccines are also pretty cheap (Pfizer and Moderna are exceptions - they are relatively expensive).At this point though I suspect AZ wishes it never got involved.