Does anyone know why AZ would take all the flak for production issues on a not-for-profit vaccine? Why not just 'remove' the patent and let all manufacturers help out?
It's an opportunity for them to win kudos and for PR gains down the line (and, for example, gets a foot in the door for future state-level vaccination manufacturing scale up where profits might be higher). Also seems to insulate them a bit from criticism, as we've seen.
Also worth noting that that contractual agreement for so called not for profit can come to an end in July 2021
Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c474f9e1-8807-4e57-9c79-6f4af145b686
So if they get their act together with manufacturing then suddenly they may be looking at an incredibly profitable return after 'eating' a very small amount of lost profit in the smaller than expected number of vaccine doses produced since they took the contract in April 2020.
Hope they don't do that, would be incredibly scummy behaviour. Think they will though (hopefully it will only happen in well resourced countries, including UK)