Yup, what I also don't understand is this is a threat of an export ban for a supplier (Pfizer) which is meeting the EU contracts already (indeed Pfizer are ahead of schedule), so announcing this is a marked escalation. Saber rattling and playing up the vaccine nationalism (despite lecturing the USA not to do this) to try to force Pfizer to breach their contract with the UK seems a ludicrous thing to try.



As you say - it's shunting the blame on to someone else, and moving failure on to somebody else is VdL's most talented trait it seems. Still remarkable that Stella Kyriakides is in the job to be honest, maybe they're keeping her around to fall on her sword after all this to protect the head honchos at the top table.



For those in Germany - is there any discussion as to the key decision made where Merkel told Spahn et al. to stand aside and let the EU negotiate this? I'm aware the CDP got absolutely hammered in the local elections - is this the cause of this result?



Thanks Stoa for basically answering to this post similar to what I was about to post regarding the vaccine agreements (spares me from typing it all up).Regarding the elections, well, absolutely hammered would be if they had been the majority ruling party in both federal states and were now relegated to the back benches. As someone wrote earlier, there is always a lot of hysteria in the media - and admittedly among some politicians - about what is actually pretty normal voter fluctuation. In Rhineland-Palatinate the Social Democrats held on to their majority (but had small losses) and the Green Party gained a bit, as did the small Free Voters Party, probably most of these votes were formerly CDP. The CDP lost 4 percent but still holds second place and still has three times the votes the Green Party has in third place (the local government for the past few years has been a coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberal Democrats, which will continue). It is a similar picture in Baden-Württemberg, where the ruling party is the Greens and they held on to the majority (with small gains) and the CDP lost three percent, but is still in second place with more than double the votes the third placed Social Democrats have.So yes, the CDP lost some percentages, but it's not really a hammering. Pretty much no one was expecting them to win, as Stoa said the Green guy is basically conservative super auto friendly (Mercedes are based there) and very well liked, as is the Social Democrat lady in the other state. The CDP losses result from local issues and the mask scandal probably played some part, but pretty sure the EU vaccination scheme swayed only a negligible (if any) number of votes.Sometimes people even vote tactically because they prefer a certain government in their state in order to counter Bundestag government parties with those in the German Bundesrat (Federal Council) where the ruling party of each state votes on legislative matters. Bit like the US Senate and Congress (edit: I meant House) setup, i.e. the Federal Council can block laws that need both Bundestag and Council approval. As a voter I directly vote representatives for the Bundestag and indirectly influence the Council by what I vote in my federal state elections.Sorry for this late night thread derailing, what I wanted to convey is that especially federal state elections are made up of many factors and there are all kinds of ruling party combinations in federal parliaments throughout Germany, and sometimes overall German issues play a bigger part in people's voting decisions, sometimes only a small one, and it very much depends on the local politicians and what local/regional issues are at the forefront of an election race.