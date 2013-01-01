« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1311 1312 1313 1314 1315 [1316]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1734593 times)

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,773
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52600 on: Today at 06:20:13 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:17:50 pm
Considering AZ have already massively reduced their doses for the EU, and now seem to be doing similar with the UK, I'm guessing the problem is at their end. They probably laugh their heads off at how the EU and the UK are getting at each other's thoats over this, while AZ somehow avoid shouldering the blame for the doses they are not producing.

Whoever was the production engineer who estimated the yields from the AZ plants clearly phoned it in on a friday afternoon.  The yields are absolutely nowhere near what is required from pretty much all of their plants, to any of their customers.  They'd need over double the plant capacity to get anywhere near what they intended to deliver in the timeframe agreed.
Logged

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52601 on: Today at 06:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 06:06:38 pm
To be fair it sounds like an absolute mare and the EC have done themselves no favours.  It seems the German government finally figured this out when they funded the huge Marburg facility and partnered directly with Biontech to enable this - and it is this plant which will get the EU out of the mess the EC created for itself.  So well done whoever agreed that supply contract as it's the get out of jail free card the EU badly needs at this stage of B117 spread.   

Wouldn't be surprised if there are lots of conversations in Germany (and the broader EU) at the moment as to how on earth it got this bad.
To say it "go this bad" is a bit of a matter of perspective though. Could it have gone a lot better - absolutely yes. But it was always going to be a bumpy road and it got bumpier not because of one overall super bad issue but rather due to varying issues combining (some delayed decisions, needs to compromise, technical issues in vaccine production and more). But looking at different statistics like case and death rates many EU countries are not worse or sometimes decidedly better off than a lot of other regions/countries worldwide. If you look at the US figures for example I can somewhat understand that they want to keep all vaccine productions for themselves. And I always got why the UK was the first to vaccinate with emergency use in December and gambled with the second dose delay seeing that numbers were worse than in most other European countries.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52602 on: Today at 06:37:56 pm »
One thing is certain from the this.   We need to invest in our pharma industry so we are well covered in supply.   This includes all precursors.   Especially as we will probably need boosters every year
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52603 on: Today at 06:41:51 pm »
Logged

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52604 on: Today at 06:42:40 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:37:39 pm
My GP just rang and my vaccine is booked in for Friday, age 33 but have asthma (mainly when I was younger)

Feel a bit guilty going before some older age groups, but on the other hand if I get my second dose within 3 months I will hopefully be able to enjoy the summer a lot more as everything opens up!

Its pretty much pot luck where you are based. Down my end, the local GP are refusing to see anyone who's under 50, even if you suffer from any form of Asthma.

The funny thing is, they're vaccinating all gestational diabetics even if they only experienced it once during their pregnancy irrespective whether it was over 20 years ago or not (and with no history of diabetes otherwise). Heck, even pre-diabetics are being vaccinated, but even severe asthmatics are being turned away and told to wait their turn
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,381
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52605 on: Today at 06:43:25 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:37:56 pm
One thing is certain from the this.   We need to invest in our pharma industry so we are well covered in supply.   This includes all precursors.   Especially as we will probably need boosters every year

Aye.  Many people ask "when we will get back to normal?" when the truth is, this IS the new normal now.

It seems modern folk have forgotten what it's like to endure global, life changing events; the world has reminded us.  We will absorb this lesson and adapt, and probably by the end of the decade it will be all done and dusted.  But for the time being we need to make do, and hope we are over the worst of it.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52606 on: Today at 06:43:48 pm »
Wonder if the novavax vaccine could be a solution to the upcoming shortage? Can't be to far away from approval I would of thought and we've ordered 60m doses to be manufactured in Middlesbrough.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,805
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52607 on: Today at 06:44:54 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:37:56 pm
One thing is certain from the this.   We need to invest in our pharma industry so we are well covered in supply.   This includes all precursors.   Especially as we will probably need boosters every year

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccines_Manufacturing_Innovation_Centre

https://www.vmicuk.com/
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,805
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52608 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 06:43:48 pm
Wonder if the novavax vaccine could be a solution to the upcoming shortage? Can't be to far away from approval I would of thought and we've ordered 60m doses to be manufactured in Middlesbrough.

I dont think they have even requested approval in the UK yet have they?
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52609 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 06:06:38 pm
To be fair it sounds like an absolute mare and the EC have done themselves no favours.  It seems the German government finally figured this out when they funded the huge Marburg facility and partnered directly with Biontech to enable this - and it is this plant which will get the EU out of the mess the EC created for itself.  So well done whoever agreed that supply contract as it's the get out of jail free card the EU badly needs at this stage of B117 spread.   

Wouldn't be surprised if there are lots of conversations in Germany (and the broader EU) at the moment as to how on earth it got this bad.

Is there a source for the bolded part? All I could find about the use of government money for that plant is that Biontech were using 23 million Euros of public funding to get production started. That money doesn't come from a specific deal with the government, but is part of a 750-millon-Euro support programme for vaccine development and production that was started in May last year.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52610 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
Curious as to what happens to the perfectly good AZ vaccines that Europe arent using? Have they thrown batches in the bin? Are they storing them? Are they being diverted elsewhere?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,805
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52611 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Curious as to what happens to the perfectly good AZ vaccines that Europe arent using? Have they thrown batches in the bin? Are they storing them? Are they being diverted elsewhere?

They can be stored for about 6 months I read, but this is the issue I have with the EU comments today. The UK could ship them 10 million doses tomorrow and they would just end up in storage with the millions of doses they are already sitting on after member states took a metaphorical shit all over the vaccine (some of them more then once). The EU know this, and are just trying to look like they are doing something to fix the mess. But sooner or later someones bluff will be called, because the truth is if we have had 10 million Pfizer doses from the EU we will need roughly another 8 or 9 million more doses just to give people their second doses.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1311 1312 1313 1314 1315 [1316]   Go Up
« previous next »
 