To be fair it sounds like an absolute mare and the EC have done themselves no favours. It seems the German government finally figured this out when they funded the huge Marburg facility and partnered directly with Biontech to enable this - and it is this plant which will get the EU out of the mess the EC created for itself. So well done whoever agreed that supply contract as it's the get out of jail free card the EU badly needs at this stage of B117 spread.



Wouldn't be surprised if there are lots of conversations in Germany (and the broader EU) at the moment as to how on earth it got this bad.



To say it "go this bad" is a bit of a matter of perspective though. Could it have gone a lot better - absolutely yes. But it was always going to be a bumpy road and it got bumpier not because of one overall super bad issue but rather due to varying issues combining (some delayed decisions, needs to compromise, technical issues in vaccine production and more). But looking at different statistics like case and death rates many EU countries are not worse or sometimes decidedly better off than a lot of other regions/countries worldwide. If you look at the US figures for example I can somewhat understand that they want to keep all vaccine productions for themselves. And I always got why the UK was the first to vaccinate with emergency use in December and gambled with the second dose delay seeing that numbers were worse than in most other European countries.