My GP just rang and my vaccine is booked in for Friday, age 33 but have asthma (mainly when I was younger)
Feel a bit guilty going before some older age groups, but on the other hand if I get my second dose within 3 months I will hopefully be able to enjoy the summer a lot more as everything opens up!
Its pretty much pot luck where you are based. Down my end, the local GP are refusing to see anyone who's under 50, even if you suffer from any form of Asthma.
The funny thing is, they're vaccinating all gestational diabetics even if they only experienced it once during their pregnancy irrespective whether it was over 20 years ago or not (and with no history of diabetes otherwise). Heck, even pre-diabetics are being vaccinated, but even severe asthmatics are being turned away and told to wait their turn