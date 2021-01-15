« previous next »
This is just not how the EU works. This isn't an EU decision. Plus the first country to suspend the vaccine was Norway, who aren't even in the EU.

Also you don't know if the AZ vaccine is unsafe or not. The fact is that there have been more cases of a specific type of blood clot in vaccinated people than would usually be expected. Whether that is due to the vaccine, and whether that is a severe enough hazard to withdraw the approval, that is a question for the health authority to consider. It is very likely they'll say "carry on", but to claim there is nothing there is just not correct.

There has been more cases of a specific blood clot in vaccinated people that would usually be expected

Show me the evidence on the made up claim please?

There is no evidence to suggest it is not safe. Absolutely nothing.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 05:32:36 pm
There has been more cases of a specific blood clot in vaccinated people that would usually be expected

Show me the evidence on the made up claim please?

There is no evidence to suggest it is not safe. Absolutely nothing.

Why the concern about what other countries do?  Doesnt impact rollout in the UK.
So the BBC are saying there has been 7 cases of blood clots to the brain among people who have had the AZ vaccine in Germany, in the UK its 3. So considering the fact that a lot more people in the UK will have had the vaccine then in Germany, that can be interpreted as the vaccine is fine as if the vaccine was causing the clots you would expect there to be more clots in the UK than Germany, but at the same time theres a disproportionately large number in Germany so is something up with that batch? But the numbers appear low in any case and it could all just be coincidental?
What you need to remember is that not all clots are the same, if all the clots related to a specific batch, happened in people younger then those who you would expect to happen to for example then even if the total number of clots may be similar, that breakdown of the numbers could still suggest there is an issue with a vaccine.

I guess the argument becomes, what is the threshold where this becomes statistically significant?

If we're talking X number of incidents in Y number of vaccinations, what is the Y number once we apply the parameters you describe?
I guess the argument becomes, what is the threshold where this becomes statistically significant?

If we're talking X number of incidents in Y number of vaccinations, what is the Y number once we apply the parameters you describe?

All Im saying is that looking at the raw numbers can be misleading. Say there was 15 cases of clots per 1 million doses of vaccine A and 10 per million with vaccine B. In A its 7 men and 8 women, but in B all 10 were men, that would be concerning. Its a crude example but highlights why just looking at total numbers can be misleading.

With regards to X and Y, I have no idea, Im not an expert in any of this but I would assume the experts know what the occurrence is usually of X and compare that to what they are seeing with people who are vaccinated, but there is also Z to consider which is whats the chances of the virus finishing you off, plus what X is for other vaccines.
What you need to remember is that not all clots are the same, if all the clots related to a specific batch, happened in people younger then those who you would expect to happen to for example then even if the total number of clots may be similar, that breakdown of the numbers could still suggest there is an issue with a vaccine.

Issue does appear to relate to a specific batch just from googling it. 
https://www.ft.com/content/a046e340-892b-4e68-bfae-4f5c40a5506a

Confirmed as a political decision.  Seems some of these regulators don't have independence the same way the MHRA does. Considering Sweden has also announced a stop in vaccinations despite suffering 0 of these events it seems to confirmt his.   Which would counter-act it being a demonstration of sovereignty of these nations demonstrating autonomy in their own medical affairs.
Surely all this is going to do is undermine public confidence which is the exact opposite with what they are trying to achieve.  It's a very dangerous game, in my opinion
Why the concern about what other countries do?  Doesnt impact rollout in the UK.

Correct. Gives the daft anti-vax lot ammunition though.
Why the concern about what other countries do?  Doesnt impact rollout in the UK.

It does effect us though.

Presumably this will slow the rollout across Europe. Which increases the potential for more mutations - which the vaccines may not protect against - but also delays the return to normal for a lot of people.
Issue does appear to relate to a specific batch just from googling it. 

Im sure that in one of the countries (maybe Germany) the cases were across two batches, but batches were just an example of the point I am making. Comparisons of total numbers can be very misleading without looking at other pieces of information (such as batches) to draw conclusions.
All Im saying is that looking at the raw numbers can be misleading. Say there was 15 cases of clots per 1 million doses of vaccine A and 10 per million with vaccine B. In A its 7 men and 8 women, but in B all 10 were men, that would be concerning. Its a crude example but highlights why just looking at total numbers can be misleading.

With regards to X and Y, I have no idea, Im not an expert in any of this but I would assume the experts know what the occurrence is usually of X and compare that to what they are seeing with people who are vaccinated, but there is also Z to consider which is whats the chances of the virus finishing you off, plus what X is for other vaccines.

Oh no mate, not disputing you at all.  Just trying to wrap my own head around things., :)

There may be a case to be made that a dozen cases within, say 11 million doses isn't an accurate depiction if the cases are exclusively within a very select group of vaccine recipients; but at the same time the results still have to represent a statistically significant aberration to call the vaccine's safety into question.  And even then, it might only be an issue to that specific group, which doesn't mean everyone else needs to worry about it.

I'm of the opinion that the vaccine is safe, until I see substantial data to say otherwise.
Sturgeon saying that "normal life" will be by June in Scotland.

Well, that's a positive.
Weird.. I'm sure I read something that said the SNP would be going off "data not dates"

Edit: Although seems like Johnson was saying that too. It makes sense to have a road map and schedule but promising normalcy by a certain date seems a little foolish
It does effect us though.

Presumably this will slow the rollout across Europe. Which increases the potential for more mutations - which the vaccines may not protect against - but also delays the return to normal for a lot of people.

May be a bit of that although there are ongoing supply issues also.
AZ shares up over 200 points today.

Read into that what you will.
Some good news, I managed to get an appointment and had my haircut today!
If my neighbour's kettle blows up, and I have the same one, I'd probably stop using it and check it over, even if I haven't had any issues.

Also people keep confusing concerted actions of some EU member states with an EU decision. It's not an EU decision to suspend the vaccine. Each member state makes that decision itself. And yes, each have their own medical health authority, with a duty to protect their own citizens.
One of the level headed posts. Others please calm down a bit. Do you seriously think Italy withholds AZ jabs just to kick Brexit UK in the teeth? I think we all remember the scenes from Italy last year and the country has been in longer and tougher lockdowns than the UK. To think that being able to slowly come out of the pandemic is being delayed just to annoy the British is delusional. Not saying that there isn't the odd salty politician in Europe, but to assume this is a wider political conspiracy which actually endangers Europe's population further is nuts. This is only a political decision by *some* member states in so far as to make sure that they don't appear to sweep possible problems under the carpet and open themselves up for liability issues. And as others mentioned the inital findings are from Norway who aren't even in the EU.

Also regarding the headline grabbing "chaos" in Germany regarding vaccination, as reported in UK media as well as in European papers? There is no "chaos". There are delays due to deliveries falling short and now the AZ issue. When you listen to the right sources of information then the authorities basically just stick to procedures. The blood clot issues have appeared in people who are out of the risk/age groups for it and it is a specific kind of clot. This is why the use has been halted, in order to check. No-one says that the AZ will not be used again in probably a few days down the road, but they want/need to be open about it and hence the temporary halt. Of course this means that in some cases appointments have to be pushed back. Where possible Pfizer is now being used instead of AZ, out of the batches which were being held for the second jabs (then new Pfizer deliveries are supposed to the be used for the second jabs). This has got nothing to do with "chaos". I wish the media would turn down the hyperbole, because this sort of divisive reporting only makes an already difficult situation worse. Unfortunately it is all about clicks and sales.

Regarding confidence it is a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation. Although in some of the dreaded vox pops (yes, Germany has them, too) they did show people generally being pretty unfazed for now "well, they need to check, which is understandable, better safe than sorry, not a big problem". Anecdotally in my family/friends/colleagues circles no-one is bothered too much either, most people think there will be checks and then the use of AZ will continue.
Some good news, I managed to get an appointment and had my haircut today!

Will this be on the BBC news?
One of the level headed posts. Others please calm down a bit. Do you seriously think Italy withholds AZ jabs just to kick Brexit UK in the teeth? I think we all remember the scenes from Italy last year and the country has been in longer and tougher lockdowns than the UK. To think that being able to slowly come out of the pandemic is being delayed just to annoy the British is delusional. Not saying that there isn't the odd salty politician in Europe, but to assume this is a wider political conspiracy which actually endangers Europe's population further is nuts. This is only a political decision by *some* member states in so far as to make sure that they don't appear to sweep possible problems under the carpet and open themselves up for liability issues. And as others mentioned the inital findings are from Norway who aren't even in the EU.

Also regarding the headline grabbing "chaos" in Germany regarding vaccination, as reported in UK media as well as in European papers? There is no "chaos". There are delays due to deliveries falling short and now the AZ issue. When you listen to the right sources of information then the authorities basically just stick to procedures. The blood clot issues have appeared in people who are out of the risk/age groups for it and it is a specific kind of clot. This is why the use has been halted, in order to check. No-one says that the AZ will not be used again in probably a few days down the road, but they want/need to be open about it and hence the temporary halt. Of course this means that in some cases appointments have to be pushed back. Where possible Pfizer is now being used instead of AZ, out of the batches which were being held for the second jabs (then new Pfizer deliveries are supposed to the be used for the second jabs). This has got nothing to do with "chaos". I wish the media would turn down the hyperbole, because this sort of divisive reporting only makes an already difficult situation worse. Unfortunately it is all about clicks and sales.

Regarding confidence it is a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation. Although in some of the dreaded vox pops (yes, Germany has them, too) they did show people generally being pretty unfazed for now "well, they need to check, which is understandable, better safe than sorry, not a big problem". Anecdotally in my family/friends/colleagues circles no-one is bothered too much either, most people think there will be checks and then the use of AZ will continue.

In the media languague of today:
Chaos = uncertain
Panic = slight concern
Disaster = little bump in the road
Crisis = mild concern
Catastrophic = worrying
Tsunami = probably an issue the authorities need to keep an eye on
There has been more cases of a specific blood clot in vaccinated people that would usually be expected

Show me the evidence on the made up claim please?

There is no evidence to suggest it is not safe. Absolutely nothing.

They're saying it's a series of these highly irregular events in young people in Norway, and the rest of the clotting events have been brought in as noise.  Norway putting a halt on their vaccination programme probably made sense, however everyone else following suit (even those countries who have had no adverse reactions of this significance) probably was quite a negative series of events.

As I said before, they'll post in a couple of days how it likely isn't causal, or if it is, it's significantly rare and then go back to using the vaccine - with the communication damage being the real loss though the investigation being done is far better than it being totally ignored - however even the EMA said that nations should continue vaccinating during this period. 

Think the EMA/WHO need to be trusted on messaging and it goes through them predominantly, and their messaging was to persist with the vaccine whilst investigating until these national agencies decide to not sing from the same hymn sheet.
Will this be on the BBC news?

Only if the hair turns out to be bad.
Sturgeon saying that "normal life" will be by June in Scotland.

Well, that's a positive.

She is only saying that to get the Euro 2020 games at Hampden. Don't be fooled by her.

I can go to church in two weeks, with 50 people, if I wanted. But, I can't go inside my chip shop and get a fish supper for six weeks. I need to wait outside and get it delivered until then. I find that baffling. But, we are getting ther. All good.
« Reply #52541 on: Today at 02:15:03 am »




Damage done.
Damage done.

Oh phew I'm glad twitter came up with the real facts.....

Anti-vax people want to play with it then fine, yes its more risk for the sane in the short term but its greatly reduced from where we are today so tomorrow will be much better, well except for the anti-vax crowd :)

In fairness to the other countries you are damned if you are cautious and damned if you are too hell for leather about pushing a vaccine at the moment. Well unless its england and for once their stupidity and brexit mindset might actually help them! World beating, go boris go etc...
Thing with perception of vaccine is that it's fine for some countries to be sat on stocks of AZ they won't use as they can afford the vaccines which cost more. If the (misplaced) perception spreads though it's at risk of damaging an exceptionally cheap and effective vaccine being used around the world. Think Britain is already a bit of an anomaly with perceptions on vaccines. The cross-party and expert messaging has been really good and effective.

---

Thought this was a good piece of journalism from Beeb's science and health correspondent about his own side effects from the AZ vaccine and what they mean: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56375307

Radio 4 programme on it: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000t48v
Business Secretary states it would be premature to launch an inquiry into governments pandemic handling.  Of course it is. 

Odds on that line being peddled until next election?
The cross-party and expert messaging has been really good and effective.

Never thought I'd hear that about our government.
But you do appear to be right, I don't know what the figures are looking like in BAME communities, but there are definitely efforts to allay fear there. Worrying percentages of care home staff I think still, but on the whole the uptake has been fantastic.  Sheep mentality will help too, now that pretty much everyone knows people that have taken it and are still not reporting to Bill Gates , or dying with the needle in their arm there's less 'fear' of the vaccine.  Maybe the fast roll out has helped, if we were still on a low percentage of population and looking at the clot news, we'd perhaps be facing less willingness to get vaccinated.
I suspect the targeted attempt to get BAME people to get vaccinated will also cover care home staff as a lot of them are BAME.
