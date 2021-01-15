If my neighbour's kettle blows up, and I have the same one, I'd probably stop using it and check it over, even if I haven't had any issues.



Also people keep confusing concerted actions of some EU member states with an EU decision. It's not an EU decision to suspend the vaccine. Each member state makes that decision itself. And yes, each have their own medical health authority, with a duty to protect their own citizens.



One of the level headed posts. Others please calm down a bit. Do you seriously think Italy withholds AZ jabs just to kick Brexit UK in the teeth? I think we all remember the scenes from Italy last year and the country has been in longer and tougher lockdowns than the UK. To think that being able to slowly come out of the pandemic is being delayed just to annoy the British is delusional. Not saying that there isn't the odd salty politician in Europe, but to assume this is a wider political conspiracy which actually endangers Europe's population further is nuts. This is only a political decision by *some* member states in so far as to make sure that they don't appear to sweep possible problems under the carpet and open themselves up for liability issues. And as others mentioned the inital findings are from Norway who aren't even in the EU.Also regarding the headline grabbing "chaos" in Germany regarding vaccination, as reported in UK media as well as in European papers? There is no "chaos". There are delays due to deliveries falling short and now the AZ issue. When you listen to the right sources of information then the authorities basically just stick to procedures. The blood clot issues have appeared in people who are out of the risk/age groups for it and it is a specific kind of clot. This is why the use has been halted, in order to check. No-one says that the AZ will not be used again in probably a few days down the road, but they want/need to be open about it and hence the temporary halt. Of course this means that in some cases appointments have to be pushed back. Where possible Pfizer is now being used instead of AZ, out of the batches which were being held for the second jabs (then new Pfizer deliveries are supposed to the be used for the second jabs). This has got nothing to do with "chaos". I wish the media would turn down the hyperbole, because this sort of divisive reporting only makes an already difficult situation worse. Unfortunately it is all about clicks and sales.Regarding confidence it is a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation. Although in some of the dreaded vox pops (yes, Germany has them, too) they did show people generally being pretty unfazed for now "well, they need to check, which is understandable, better safe than sorry, not a big problem". Anecdotally in my family/friends/colleagues circles no-one is bothered too much either, most people think there will be checks and then the use of AZ will continue.