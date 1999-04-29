*edit - another thought - say for argument there is a very small risk of developing specific type of clot, what are the mortality risks associated with that individual, dependent on age, general health and so on of catching Covid ? Surely, based on the current incidence rate the risks are far higher if you catch Covid and therefore a risk any logical person would be prepared to take
Yes but I believe the counter to that is even if there is proved to be a link, the benefit of the vaccine still greatly outweighs the risks.https://twitter.com/mark_toshner/status/1371568171694587907
BREAKING: The decision by Germany, Italy, France, and other EU countries to suspend AstraZeneca's vaccine is a "political one", the director general of Italy's medicines authority has saidVia @ReutersShock horror
ROME (Reuters) - The decision by Germany, France and Italy to suspend AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects is a political one, the director general of Italys medicines authority AIFA said on Tuesday.We got to the point of a suspension because several European countries, including Germany and France, preferred to interrupt vaccinations... to put them on hold in order to carry out checks. The choice is a political one, Nicola Magrini told daily la Repubblica in an interview.Magrini said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and that the benefit to risk ratio of the jab is widely positive. There have been eight deaths and four cases of serious side-effects following vaccinations in Italy, he added.Aifa will take two to three days to collect all required data and once doubts are cleared we can carry on at a faster speed than before, Magrini said.
Again, what does this have to do with the EU? It's individual states making the decisions. It's basically the complete opposite of what Brexit was about. The EU has nothing to do with this except that the European Medicines Agency is looking at the data and will give their verdict on Thursday. Until then they are saying it's okay to keep using the AZ vaccine. If anything, this whole thing shows what is wrong with the EU in terms of states having too much power, not everyone pulling in the same direction and therefore making things much harder for everyone. I think it's the right thing to take a closer look at those cases, but at the same time, I also think that the AZ vaccine should still be used.
Really though?Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first high profile figures to come out questioning the saftey of AZ, and basically saying the only reason the UK managed to roll out the vaccines faster is by compromising saftey standards:https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/02/ursula-von-der-leyen-accuses-uk-of-compromising-on-vaccine-safety
The EU have been questioning the safety from the start. They know they are under pressure.
And yet, the "unelected bureaucrats" in the European Medicines Agency have approved the AZ vaccine and are still saying that it should be used, because the benefits very much outweigh the risks. You can go on and on about how the EU is shite and the EU is to blame for individual states making their own decisions and how this shows how great an idea Brexit was, but it won't change the facts. And the facts are that the EU is saying via the EMA to keep using the AZ vaccine and states are going against that. If you cannot see how this is the complete opposite of what Brexit was about then you're wilfully ignoring what is actually happening.Clearly, von der Leyen was wrong with what she said in February and she was basically trying to cover up what many people thought was a fuck-up by the EU (I'm still not convinced that it was). However, it has very little to do with what is happening now. That's politicians in member states making political decisions for whatever reason.
You must have me mistaken for a Brexiteer?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2021/02/25/pfizer-should-be-wary-about-covid-19-vaccine-price-hikes/?sh=b65c5192e11aSeems Pfizer's CFO believes there are significant price opportunities when it comes to Pfizer's jab - not a normal price like we typically get for a vaccine$150, $175 per dose. So, pandemic pricing. and moving to that pricing model of $175 a dose, up from $19.50 is part of what we should expect for booster shots.Press release from the EC this morning that Pfizer is delivering a further 10m doses and has 'brought forward' further deliveries. Considering the USA's capacity for Pfizer doses this is going to generate some powerful vaccine diplomacy and is worth hundreds of billions in the long run. Pfizer's production capacity is about to get a huge push globally from factories in the US and EU increasing dose production massively, so you've just flooded the market with product and reduced your profit potential - so bumping up prices hugely once we're in an endemic state for these 'booster' shots is going to price gouge governments (and milk our tax money).
No, I haven't. But you and others keep saying how states not using AZ anymore will be something the Brexiteers and the media can point at to say that Brexit was a good idea, when in fact it has very little to do with the EU. By saying stuff like that you're basically doing the Brexiteers job for them.
me and the missus both got notification from our doctor that we can book our 1st vacine. They've been sensible and booked us both in at the same time on Saturday.
Disinformation is coming out of a number of EU leaders' mouth.
But the European Union members were questioning the efficacy in over 65's and now this blood clot saga (despite both having no evidence) it's completely political. It's absolutely fair criticism IMO
You would think the UK would benefit from AZ/Oxford as well given the pricing, availability and much easier storage/transport issues. Not only that, but from UK genome sequencing which, as I understand it, makes up nearly 50% of the world's sequencing.
I think the governments plan was to use the vaccine to push the global Britain agenda and win soft power but with all the issues AZ keep having I dont think that plan is working too well.
"European capitals co-ordinated suspension of Oxford/AstraZeneca jab"France, Germany, Italy and Spain co-ordinated their decision to temporarily suspend the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to help protect public confidence, Frances industry minister said, as Sweden became the latest nation to suspend use of the shot.You can imagine that we spoke with Italy, we spoke with Spain, we spoke with Germany and its no coincidence if these four countries, on the same day, announced the same decision, Agnès Pannier-Runacher told France Info radio on Tuesday.
German health ministry has given its justification for the suspension of the AZ rollouthttps://twitter.com/olivernmoody/status/1371822984000847874
Is that not just displaying the same kinds of vaccine nationlaism that have led to the mess with AZ in Europe? There has been nothing to suggest there is anything wrong with the Sputnik so far, and it has been widely used in other countries. In fact, aren´t AZ in trials to combine the AZ and Sputnik for first and second dosages, as they are very similar vaccines?
https://www.ft.com/content/a046e340-892b-4e68-bfae-4f5c40a5506aConfirmed as a political decision. Seems some of these regulators don't have independence the same way the MHRA does. Considering Sweden has also announced a stop in vaccinations despite suffering 0 of these events it seems to confirmt his. Which would counter-act it being a demonstration of sovereignty of these nations demonstrating autonomy in their own medical affairs.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Dreadful behaviour, absolutely fuck the EU on this one. "Protect public confidence" how exactly?
No, it's not fair to criticise the EU for the blood clot saga, and I can't believe this is so hard to understand, when you're giving the answer yourself why it's not fair. (Certain) European Union members have decided to stop using the AZ vaccine, they have made the decision THEMSELVES to do so. Brussels is still saying "AZ is fine, so keep using it". I live in a European member state that still uses the AZ vaccine (except for one specific batch). How is the EU responsible for the blood clot saga? Saying that this is a sign why Brexit might have been a good idea (or that Brexiteers could use this to say it was), is just plain stupid, because it's not. It's the complete opposite and a sign that member states still have souvereignty, something that Brexiteers have denied claiming that Brussels is telling everyone what to do. Just because some EU member states do something doesn't mean it's the EU doing it. That would be like saying Liverpool FC is a German club, because Jürgen Klopp is German and a member of the club therefore Liverpool FC must be German.
Aren't there more clots with Pfizer one? Apparently 25 per 11 million Pfizer28 in 10 million for AZ
That all risks of the vaccine have been fully examined and disclosed. In essence, they want to update the little leaflet with the side effects so that nobody can come back later and say they didn't know about the miniscule risk of blood clots.
Mate c'mon, we all know Germany and France are the top dogs in the EU. If they want to do something everyone else will usually follow. It's disinformation from the leaders of the respective countries, there is nothing to suggest AZ is unsafe. Absolutely nothing. They started it with the O65 efficacy bollocks, which they were forced into a humiliating u-turn.Blocking vaccine exports to NI, again another humiliating u-turn.I'm not anti EU by any stretch of the imagination, but they've really not helped themselves.
The suspensions in Europe is all based around the investigation in Norway. Four people under the age of 50 (healthcare workers) with no underlying health issues developed clotting conditions healthcare professionals said they haven't seen before. Two of them are dead. They got ill within a week of the AZ vaccine. They received vaccines from different batches.It amounts to 1 in 30000 vaccinations in Norway. It definitely warrants looking into. It would be negligent not to.As far as I can tell no other country has experienced anything out of the ordinary as regards clotting. Personally I think it's an abundance of caution on the part of individual countries and not some clandestine conspiracy from the EU to discredit AZ. In fact its not just EU countries who've suspended it, but also some poorer countries who need it desperately. I'd be surprised if normal service is not resumed within the week.
I think it was Tepid said it earlier about Paracetamol and the side effects but no-one worries. Same with Ibuprofen.There was a study at Nottingham University about 10 years ago covering about 1000 patients and it was found 1 in 5 on Ibuprofen and the same amount on Paracetamol lost approx 1 unit of blood due to internal bleeding. Both can also damage your kidneys. I'm not allowed to take Ibuprofen at the minute due to a stomach disorder and that Ibuprofen will make it worse.
