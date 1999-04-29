« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52480 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:04:31 am
*edit - another thought - say for argument there is a very small risk of developing specific type of clot, what are the mortality risks associated with that individual, dependent on age, general health and so on of catching Covid ? Surely, based on the current incidence rate the risks are far higher if you catch Covid and therefore a risk any logical person would be prepared to take
Risks will be far smaller (even if link is proven) than the risks if you were to catch covid.

But you can go even further. Even this particular issue of CVT has been linked itself to covid. So the rate of CVT is likely raised this past year anyway. That makes it even more difficult to pick this apart, you could compare the rate now to the average rate over the last few years but your baseline is likely incorrect. It needs to be compared to both 2020 during the pandemic and also the years before. Im hoping thats what the EMA are taking their time on, Id assume the same analysis would be going on at the MHRA. It also needs to look in detail at the under 50 age group for these numbers. Theres no point in saying weve done 20 millions vaccinations and have seen 4 cases. They need the data including only the under 50s, for now, during 2020, and for pre-covid.

That would tell us the likely risk even if a link were to proven - the worst case scenario, which is still probably unlikely to be the case.
Online west_london_red

  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52481 on: Today at 10:49:33 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:16:08 am
Yes but I believe the counter to that is even if there is proved to be a link,  the benefit of the vaccine still greatly outweighs the risks.

https://twitter.com/mark_toshner/status/1371568171694587907

Completely, the risk of the virus is much higher then the vaccine if there is a link between it and the clots. We just need to be clear on what the issue is rather then just throwing out simple comparisons or raw numbers without context.
Offline Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52482 on: Today at 11:00:45 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:20:17 am
BREAKING: The decision by Germany, Italy, France, and other EU countries to suspend AstraZeneca's vaccine is a "political one", the director general of Italy's medicines authority has said

Via
@Reuters

Shock horror

Just to quote the article and not the headline:

Quote from: Reuters
ROME (Reuters) - The decision by Germany, France and Italy to suspend AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects is a political one, the director general of Italys medicines authority AIFA said on Tuesday.

We got to the point of a suspension because several European countries, including Germany and France, preferred to interrupt vaccinations... to put them on hold in order to carry out checks. The choice is a political one, Nicola Magrini told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Magrini said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and that the benefit to risk ratio of the jab is widely positive. There have been eight deaths and four cases of serious side-effects following vaccinations in Italy, he added.

Aifa will take two to three days to collect all required data and once doubts are cleared we can carry on at a faster speed than before, Magrini said.

Hopefully he's right and they'll come out with more confidence to increase take-up and speed up their vaccinations.

Think we would hope there will be further evidence coming through but it appears there are limitations to what can be done in a couple of days.  Lets see whether the EMA releases the data they're looking at, as has been said it's hard to discern what the actual baseline is when we have such a level of Covid infections happening (which itself causes clotting problems).  As has been said, in the broader picture the vaccine vastly, vastly outweighs the risks (if proven to be causal).
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52483 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:46:12 am
Again, what does this have to do with the EU? It's individual states making the decisions. It's basically the complete opposite of what Brexit was about. The EU has nothing to do with this except that the European Medicines Agency is looking at the data and will give their verdict on Thursday. Until then they are saying it's okay to keep using the AZ vaccine. If anything, this whole thing shows what is wrong with the EU in terms of states having too much power, not everyone pulling in the same direction and therefore making things much harder for everyone. I think it's the right thing to take a closer look at those cases, but at the same time, I also think that the AZ vaccine should still be used.

Really though?

Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first high profile figures to come out questioning the saftey of AZ, and basically saying the only reason the UK managed to roll out the vaccines faster is by compromising saftey standards:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/02/ursula-von-der-leyen-accuses-uk-of-compromising-on-vaccine-safety

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52484 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:46:12 am
Again, what does this have to do with the EU? It's individual states making the decisions. It's basically the complete opposite of what Brexit was about. The EU has nothing to do with this except that the European Medicines Agency is looking at the data and will give their verdict on Thursday. Until then they are saying it's okay to keep using the AZ vaccine. If anything, this whole thing shows what is wrong with the EU in terms of states having too much power, not everyone pulling in the same direction and therefore making things much harder for everyone. I think it's the right thing to take a closer look at those cases, but at the same time, I also think that the AZ vaccine should still be used.

The EU have been questioning the safety from the start. They know they are under pressure.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52485 on: Today at 11:37:14 am »
BREAKING: France is considering suing AstraZeneca over a lack of vaccine deliveries, despite the country suspending the use of the jab

Via
@spectator
Offline stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52486 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:01:50 am
Really though?

Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first high profile figures to come out questioning the saftey of AZ, and basically saying the only reason the UK managed to roll out the vaccines faster is by compromising saftey standards:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/02/ursula-von-der-leyen-accuses-uk-of-compromising-on-vaccine-safety



Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:23:18 am
The EU have been questioning the safety from the start. They know they are under pressure.

And yet, the "unelected bureaucrats" in the European Medicines Agency have approved the AZ vaccine and are still saying that it should be used, because the benefits very much outweigh the risks. You can go on and on about how the EU is shite and the EU is to blame for individual states making their own decisions and how this shows how great an idea Brexit was, but it won't change the facts. And the facts are that the EU is saying via the EMA to keep using the AZ vaccine and states are going against that. If you cannot see how this is the complete opposite of what Brexit was about then you're wilfully ignoring what is actually happening.

Clearly, von der Leyen was wrong with what she said in February and she was basically trying to cover up what many people thought was a fuck-up by the EU (I'm still not convinced that it was). However, it has very little to do with what is happening now. That's politicians in member states making political decisions for whatever reason.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52487 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:37:54 am
And yet, the "unelected bureaucrats" in the European Medicines Agency have approved the AZ vaccine and are still saying that it should be used, because the benefits very much outweigh the risks. You can go on and on about how the EU is shite and the EU is to blame for individual states making their own decisions and how this shows how great an idea Brexit was, but it won't change the facts. And the facts are that the EU is saying via the EMA to keep using the AZ vaccine and states are going against that. If you cannot see how this is the complete opposite of what Brexit was about then you're wilfully ignoring what is actually happening.

Clearly, von der Leyen was wrong with what she said in February and she was basically trying to cover up what many people thought was a fuck-up by the EU (I'm still not convinced that it was). However, it has very little to do with what is happening now. That's politicians in member states making political decisions for whatever reason.

You must have me mistaken for a Brexiteer?  :o
Offline Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52488 on: Today at 11:49:17 am »
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2021/02/25/pfizer-should-be-wary-about-covid-19-vaccine-price-hikes/?sh=b65c5192e11a

Seems Pfizer's CFO believes there are significant price opportunities when it comes to Pfizer's jab - not a normal price like we typically get for a vaccine$150, $175 per dose. So, pandemic pricing. and moving to that pricing model of $175 a dose, up from $19.50 is part of what we should expect for booster shots.

Press release from the EC this morning that Pfizer is delivering a further 10m doses and has 'brought forward' further deliveries.  Considering the USA's capacity for Pfizer doses this is going to generate some powerful vaccine diplomacy and is worth hundreds of billions in the long run. 

Pfizer's production capacity is about to get a huge push globally from factories in the US and EU increasing dose production massively, so you've just flooded the market with product and reduced your profit potential - so bumping up prices hugely once we're in an endemic state for these 'booster' shots is going to price gouge governments (and milk our tax money).
Offline stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52489 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:46:23 am
You must have me mistaken for a Brexiteer?  :o

No, I haven't. But you and others keep saying how states not using AZ anymore will be something the Brexiteers and the media can point at to say that Brexit was a good idea, when in fact it has very little to do with the EU. By saying stuff like that you're basically doing the Brexiteers job for them.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52490 on: Today at 12:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:49:17 am


Massive shock that a private company is taking advantage of the situation.
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52491 on: Today at 12:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:49:17 am
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2021/02/25/pfizer-should-be-wary-about-covid-19-vaccine-price-hikes/?sh=b65c5192e11a

Seems Pfizer's CFO believes there are significant price opportunities when it comes to Pfizer's jab - not a normal price like we typically get for a vaccine$150, $175 per dose. So, pandemic pricing. and moving to that pricing model of $175 a dose, up from $19.50 is part of what we should expect for booster shots.

Press release from the EC this morning that Pfizer is delivering a further 10m doses and has 'brought forward' further deliveries.  Considering the USA's capacity for Pfizer doses this is going to generate some powerful vaccine diplomacy and is worth hundreds of billions in the long run. 

Pfizer's production capacity is about to get a huge push globally from factories in the US and EU increasing dose production massively, so you've just flooded the market with product and reduced your profit potential - so bumping up prices hugely once we're in an endemic state for these 'booster' shots is going to price gouge governments (and milk our tax money).

You would think the UK would benefit from AZ/Oxford as well given the pricing, availability and much easier storage/transport issues. Not only that, but from UK genome sequencing which, as I understand it, makes up nearly 50% of the world's sequencing.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52492 on: Today at 12:14:36 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:50:43 am
No, I haven't. But you and others keep saying how states not using AZ anymore will be something the Brexiteers and the media can point at to say that Brexit was a good idea, when in fact it has very little to do with the EU. By saying stuff like that you're basically doing the Brexiteers job for them.

The Mail and the Express will already have those headlines written. The delays in getting the vaccines into the EU were loudly trumpeted as being a victory for Brexit early last month

https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/01/britain-post-brexit-rocky-european-union-covid-vaccine/
Online cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52493 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:50:43 am
No, I haven't. But you and others keep saying how states not using AZ anymore will be something the Brexiteers and the media can point at to say that Brexit was a good idea, when in fact it has very little to do with the EU. By saying stuff like that you're basically doing the Brexiteers job for them.

But the European Union members were questioning the efficacy in over 65's and now this blood clot saga (despite both having no evidence) it's completely political. It's absolutely fair criticism IMO
Offline pazcom

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52494 on: Today at 12:37:50 pm »
me and the missus both got notification from our doctor that we can book our 1st vacine. They've been sensible and booked us both in at the same time on Saturday.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52495 on: Today at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:37:50 pm
me and the missus both got notification from our doctor that we can book our 1st vacine. They've been sensible and booked us both in at the same time on Saturday.

good news. I'm 28 so won't get mine for some while.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52496 on: Today at 01:09:55 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Today at 08:36:19 am
Disinformation is coming out of a number of EU leaders' mouth. 

Indeed - Americans are still obsessed with Russia ;D
Offline Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52497 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:33:04 pm
But the European Union members were questioning the efficacy in over 65's and now this blood clot saga (despite both having no evidence) it's completely political. It's absolutely fair criticism IMO

For me it's less about the EU and more a messaging problem.  I don't know if this messaging is so erratic because of the lack of vaccines and the pressure they're under the re-open more quickly (see Germany loosening restrictions and now seeing a resulting B117 spike), or whether it's also from the realisation that you're going to be losing the summer season to the southern nations are going to be disproportionately affected. 

As to it being a Brexit argument, objectively you could say it swings both ways - the EMA may have been able to make the decision to extend dosing anyway if it was still integrated with the MHRA, although you do wonder whether the infrastructure would have been built up in the same way/preferential supply agreements would be in place.  So it'd be plausible to say we'd all be in the same situation the EU is in right now, which is nowhere near enough supply coming through yet and having to share all the vaccines coming through equally.
Offline stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52498 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:33:04 pm
But the European Union members were questioning the efficacy in over 65's and now this blood clot saga (despite both having no evidence) it's completely political. It's absolutely fair criticism IMO

No, it's not fair to criticise the EU for the blood clot saga, and I can't believe this is so hard to understand, when you're giving the answer yourself why it's not fair. (Certain) European Union members have decided to stop using the AZ vaccine, they have made the decision THEMSELVES to do so. Brussels is still saying "AZ is fine, so keep using it". I live in a European member state that still uses the AZ vaccine (except for one specific batch). How is the EU responsible for the blood clot saga? Saying that this is a sign why Brexit might have been a good idea (or that Brexiteers could use this to say it was), is just plain stupid, because it's not. It's the complete opposite and a sign that member states still have souvereignty, something that Brexiteers have denied claiming that Brussels is telling everyone what to do.

Just because some EU member states do something doesn't mean it's the EU doing it. That would be like saying Liverpool FC is a German club, because Jürgen Klopp is German and a member of the club therefore Liverpool FC must be German.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52499 on: Today at 01:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:11:27 pm
You would think the UK would benefit from AZ/Oxford as well given the pricing, availability and much easier storage/transport issues. Not only that, but from UK genome sequencing which, as I understand it, makes up nearly 50% of the world's sequencing.

I think the governments plan was to use the vaccine to push the global Britain agenda and win soft power but with all the issues AZ keep having I dont think that plan is working too well.
Offline richiedouglas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52500 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:38:28 pm
I think the governments plan was to use the vaccine to push the global Britain agenda and win soft power but with all the issues AZ keep having I dont think that plan is working too well.

And that could be another reason why it's being hammered by the EU who really don't want that.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52501 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
German health ministry has given its justification for the suspension of the AZ rollout

https://twitter.com/olivernmoody/status/1371822984000847874
Offline Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52502 on: Today at 02:20:42 pm »
https://www.ft.com/content/a046e340-892b-4e68-bfae-4f5c40a5506a

Quote
"European capitals co-ordinated suspension of Oxford/AstraZeneca jab"

France, Germany, Italy and Spain co-ordinated their decision to temporarily suspend the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to help protect public confidence, Frances industry minister said, as Sweden became the latest nation to suspend use of the shot.

You can imagine that we spoke with Italy, we spoke with Spain, we spoke with Germany and its no coincidence if these four countries, on the same day, announced the same decision, Agnès Pannier-Runacher told France Info radio on Tuesday.

Confirmed as a political decision.  Seems some of these regulators don't have independence the same way the MHRA does. Considering Sweden has also announced a stop in vaccinations despite suffering 0 of these events it seems to confirmt his.   Which would counter-act it being a demonstration of sovereignty of these nations demonstrating autonomy in their own medical affairs.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52503 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm »
440,051 new vaccinations registered in United Kingdom yesterday

England 330,676 1st doses / 32,082 2nd doses
Scotland 34,516 / 8,947
Wales 16,935 / 8,728
NI 4,558 / 3,609
Offline Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52504 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:17:46 pm
German health ministry has given its justification for the suspension of the AZ rollout

https://twitter.com/olivernmoody/status/1371822984000847874

From this, the German FAQ seems to be: 'It says there is a "legitimate" case that it should have carried on vaccinating anyway because this might prevent more Covid deaths than the CVST cases it might have caused. But it has a "legal obligation" to assess the risks before AZ inoculation can resume'

Perhaps because the Emergency Medical Approval was given by the UK government they're taking liability anyway, whereas the EU government wanted to limit their liability and therefore decided it is a 'legal obligation' to halt vaccinations? 

Interesting argument, you'd expect the prime legal argument would be that a government has a legal requirement to protect its citizens and therefore proceeding with vaccinations trumps limiting their exposure to rare side effects.
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52505 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:07:17 am
Is that not just displaying the same kinds of vaccine nationlaism that have led to the mess with AZ in Europe? There has been nothing to suggest there is anything wrong with the Sputnik so far, and it has been widely used in other countries.

In fact, aren´t AZ in trials to combine the AZ and Sputnik for first and second dosages, as they are very similar vaccines?

Not anti vaccine, I just don't trust trust Putin.

He's turned his nation into a gang of trolls who look to attack and undermine other nations at all times by any means necessary. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he's taken a personal interest in fucking over other vaccine producers.  I realise it's a prejudice, but it's one I struggle to get over.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52506 on: Today at 03:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 02:20:42 pm
https://www.ft.com/content/a046e340-892b-4e68-bfae-4f5c40a5506a

Confirmed as a political decision.  Seems some of these regulators don't have independence the same way the MHRA does. Considering Sweden has also announced a stop in vaccinations despite suffering 0 of these events it seems to confirmt his.   Which would counter-act it being a demonstration of sovereignty of these nations demonstrating autonomy in their own medical affairs.

Dreadful behaviour, absolutely fuck the EU on this one.

"Protect public confidence" how exactly?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52507 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
Aren't there more clots with Pfizer one?

Apparently 25 per 11 million Pfizer

28 in 10 million for AZ
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52508 on: Today at 04:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:49:17 am
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnlamattina/2021/02/25/pfizer-should-be-wary-about-covid-19-vaccine-price-hikes/?sh=b65c5192e11a

Seems Pfizer's CFO believes there are significant price opportunities when it comes to Pfizer's jab - not a normal price like we typically get for a vaccine$150, $175 per dose. So, pandemic pricing. and moving to that pricing model of $175 a dose, up from $19.50 is part of what we should expect for booster shots.

Press release from the EC this morning that Pfizer is delivering a further 10m doses and has 'brought forward' further deliveries.  Considering the USA's capacity for Pfizer doses this is going to generate some powerful vaccine diplomacy and is worth hundreds of billions in the long run. 

Pfizer's production capacity is about to get a huge push globally from factories in the US and EU increasing dose production massively, so you've just flooded the market with product and reduced your profit potential - so bumping up prices hugely once we're in an endemic state for these 'booster' shots is going to price gouge governments (and milk our tax money).
I hate Forbes. But if they know anything, it's business, especially big business and money hungry capitalistic ones. This is what it's really all about. Money. Shower of fucking rat c*nts, the lot of them. It'll be left to one or two countries that are independent of all the bureaucratic nonsense of so called western states to eventually get cheap and effective vaccines out there to impoverished nations around the planet. The so called richest countries on the planet: we'll sort ours, and fuck everyone else is the mantra. The bastards just don't seem to get it. The entire world is at risk if you leave this thing unchecked to mutate into something potentially worse. They'll leave all the airports open. Won't be shutting those down anytime soon, so all this could be a rinse and repeat process unless we get really lucky.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52509 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 02:20:42 pm
https://www.ft.com/content/a046e340-892b-4e68-bfae-4f5c40a5506a

Confirmed as a political decision.  Seems some of these regulators don't have independence the same way the MHRA does. Considering Sweden has also announced a stop in vaccinations despite suffering 0 of these events it seems to confirmt his.   Which would counter-act it being a demonstration of sovereignty of these nations demonstrating autonomy in their own medical affairs.

If my neighbour's kettle blows up, and I have the same one, I'd probably stop using it and check it over, even if I haven't had any issues.

Also people keep confusing concerted actions of some EU member states with an EU decision. It's not an EU decision to suspend the vaccine. Each member state makes that decision itself. And yes, each have their own medical health authority, with a duty to protect their own citizens.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52510 on: Today at 04:38:25 pm »


Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52511 on: Today at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 03:19:47 pm
Dreadful behaviour, absolutely fuck the EU on this one.

"Protect public confidence" how exactly?

That all risks of the vaccine have been fully examined and disclosed. Not looking at the newly identified risk of blood clots would probably get people to speculate and assume the risk is much higher than it actually is.


Also, they are protecting themselves. They want to update the little leaflet with the side effects so that nobody can come back later and say they didn't know about the miniscule risk of blood clots.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52512 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:14:31 pm
No, it's not fair to criticise the EU for the blood clot saga, and I can't believe this is so hard to understand, when you're giving the answer yourself why it's not fair. (Certain) European Union members have decided to stop using the AZ vaccine, they have made the decision THEMSELVES to do so. Brussels is still saying "AZ is fine, so keep using it". I live in a European member state that still uses the AZ vaccine (except for one specific batch). How is the EU responsible for the blood clot saga? Saying that this is a sign why Brexit might have been a good idea (or that Brexiteers could use this to say it was), is just plain stupid, because it's not. It's the complete opposite and a sign that member states still have souvereignty, something that Brexiteers have denied claiming that Brussels is telling everyone what to do.

Just because some EU member states do something doesn't mean it's the EU doing it. That would be like saying Liverpool FC is a German club, because Jürgen Klopp is German and a member of the club therefore Liverpool FC must be German.

Mate c'mon, we all know Germany and France are the top dogs in the EU. If they want to do something everyone else will usually follow.

It's disinformation from the leaders of the respective countries, there is nothing to suggest AZ is unsafe. Absolutely nothing.
They started it with the O65 efficacy bollocks, which they were forced into a humiliating u-turn.
Blocking vaccine exports to NI, again another humiliating u-turn.

I'm not anti EU by any stretch of the imagination, but they've really not helped themselves.
Online didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52513 on: Today at 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:31:33 pm
Aren't there more clots with Pfizer one?

Apparently 25 per 11 million Pfizer

28 in 10 million for AZ

The suspensions in Europe is all based around the investigation in Norway. Four people under the age of 50 (healthcare workers) with no underlying health issues developed clotting conditions healthcare professionals said they haven't seen before. Two of them are dead. They got ill within a week of the AZ vaccine. They received vaccines from different batches.
It amounts to 1 in 30000 vaccinations in Norway. It definitely warrants looking into. It would be negligent not to.

As far as I can tell no other country has experienced anything out of the ordinary as regards clotting.

 Personally I think it's an abundance of caution on the part of individual countries and not some clandestine conspiracy from the EU to discredit AZ. In fact its not just EU countries who've suspended it, but also some poorer countries who need it desperately. I'd be surprised if normal service is not resumed within the week.



Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52514 on: Today at 04:53:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:41:12 pm
That all risks of the vaccine have been fully examined and disclosed. In essence, they want to update the little leaflet with the side effects so that nobody can come back later and say they didn't know about the miniscule risk of blood clots.

I think it was Tepid said it earlier about Paracetamol and the side effects but no-one worries. Same with Ibuprofen.

There was a study at Nottingham University about 10 years ago covering about 1000 patients and it was found 1 in 5 on Ibuprofen and the same amount on Paracetamol lost approx 1 unit of blood due to internal bleeding. Both can also damage your kidneys. I'm not allowed to take Ibuprofen at the minute due to a stomach disorder and that Ibuprofen will make it worse.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52515 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:31:33 pm
Aren't there more clots with Pfizer one?

Apparently 25 per 11 million Pfizer

28 in 10 million for AZ

What you need to remember is that not all clots are the same, if all the clots related to a specific batch, happened in people younger then those who you would expect to happen to for example then even if the total number of clots may be similar, that breakdown of the numbers could still suggest there is an issue with a vaccine.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52516 on: Today at 04:56:35 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:46:04 pm
Mate c'mon, we all know Germany and France are the top dogs in the EU. If they want to do something everyone else will usually follow.

It's disinformation from the leaders of the respective countries, there is nothing to suggest AZ is unsafe. Absolutely nothing.
They started it with the O65 efficacy bollocks, which they were forced into a humiliating u-turn.
Blocking vaccine exports to NI, again another humiliating u-turn.

I'm not anti EU by any stretch of the imagination, but they've really not helped themselves.

This is just not how the EU works. This isn't an EU decision. Plus the first country to suspend the vaccine was Norway, who aren't even in the EU.

Also you don't know if the AZ vaccine is unsafe or not. The fact is that there have been more cases of a specific type of blood clot in vaccinated people than would usually be expected. Whether that is due to the vaccine, and whether that is a severe enough hazard to withdraw the approval, that is a question for the health authority to consider. It is very likely they'll say "carry on", but to claim there is nothing there is just not correct.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52517 on: Today at 04:58:56 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:51:07 pm
The suspensions in Europe is all based around the investigation in Norway. Four people under the age of 50 (healthcare workers) with no underlying health issues developed clotting conditions healthcare professionals said they haven't seen before. Two of them are dead. They got ill within a week of the AZ vaccine. They received vaccines from different batches.
It amounts to 1 in 30000 vaccinations in Norway. It definitely warrants looking into. It would be negligent not to.

As far as I can tell no other country has experienced anything out of the ordinary as regards clotting.

 Personally I think it's an abundance of caution on the part of individual countries and not some clandestine conspiracy from the EU to discredit AZ. In fact its not just EU countries who've suspended it, but also some poorer countries who need it desperately. I'd be surprised if normal service is not resumed within the week.

As of 9th March there were 22 cases in 3 million vaccinations. The EMA said it wasn't anything worse than normally seen in the general population and were not linking it to the vaccine.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-prac-preliminary-view-suggests-no-specific-issue-batch-used-austria
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52518 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:15 pm
I think it was Tepid said it earlier about Paracetamol and the side effects but no-one worries. Same with Ibuprofen.

There was a study at Nottingham University about 10 years ago covering about 1000 patients and it was found 1 in 5 on Ibuprofen and the same amount on Paracetamol lost approx 1 unit of blood due to internal bleeding. Both can also damage your kidneys. I'm not allowed to take Ibuprofen at the minute due to a stomach disorder and that Ibuprofen will make it worse.

Risk perception is a funny thing though. Many people think nothing about driving, but worry about getting in a plane.


A lot of people are worried about side effects of the vaccine, that is probably the most common reason why some are hesitant. The health authorities really have to make sure they look at everything and communicate that clearly.


This is really a communication dilemma - on one hand, shit sticks, but on the other, if they say nothing, they'll be accused of washing it under the table.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52519 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
Sturgeon saying that "normal life" will be by June in Scotland.

Well, that's a positive.
