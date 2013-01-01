« previous next »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:04:31 am
*edit - another thought - say for argument there is a very small risk of developing specific type of clot, what are the mortality risks associated with that individual, dependent on age, general health and so on of catching Covid ? Surely, based on the current incidence rate the risks are far higher if you catch Covid and therefore a risk any logical person would be prepared to take
Risks will be far smaller (even if link is proven) than the risks if you were to catch covid.

But you can go even further. Even this particular issue of CVT has been linked itself to covid. So the rate of CVT is likely raised this past year anyway. That makes it even more difficult to pick this apart, you could compare the rate now to the average rate over the last few years but your baseline is likely incorrect. It needs to be compared to both 2020 during the pandemic and also the years before. Im hoping thats what the EMA are taking their time on, Id assume the same analysis would be going on at the MHRA. It also needs to look in detail at the under 50 age group for these numbers. Theres no point in saying weve done 20 millions vaccinations and have seen 4 cases. They need the data including only the under 50s, for now, during 2020, and for pre-covid.

That would tell us the likely risk even if a link were to proven - the worst case scenario, which is still probably unlikely to be the case.
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:16:08 am
Yes but I believe the counter to that is even if there is proved to be a link,  the benefit of the vaccine still greatly outweighs the risks.

https://twitter.com/mark_toshner/status/1371568171694587907

Completely, the risk of the virus is much higher then the vaccine if there is a link between it and the clots. We just need to be clear on what the issue is rather then just throwing out simple comparisons or raw numbers without context.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:20:17 am
BREAKING: The decision by Germany, Italy, France, and other EU countries to suspend AstraZeneca's vaccine is a "political one", the director general of Italy's medicines authority has said

Via
@Reuters

Shock horror

Just to quote the article and not the headline:

Quote from: Reuters
ROME (Reuters) - The decision by Germany, France and Italy to suspend AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects is a political one, the director general of Italys medicines authority AIFA said on Tuesday.

We got to the point of a suspension because several European countries, including Germany and France, preferred to interrupt vaccinations... to put them on hold in order to carry out checks. The choice is a political one, Nicola Magrini told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Magrini said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and that the benefit to risk ratio of the jab is widely positive. There have been eight deaths and four cases of serious side-effects following vaccinations in Italy, he added.

Aifa will take two to three days to collect all required data and once doubts are cleared we can carry on at a faster speed than before, Magrini said.

Hopefully he's right and they'll come out with more confidence to increase take-up and speed up their vaccinations.

Think we would hope there will be further evidence coming through but it appears there are limitations to what can be done in a couple of days.  Lets see whether the EMA releases the data they're looking at, as has been said it's hard to discern what the actual baseline is when we have such a level of Covid infections happening (which itself causes clotting problems).  As has been said, in the broader picture the vaccine vastly, vastly outweighs the risks (if proven to be causal).
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:46:12 am
Again, what does this have to do with the EU? It's individual states making the decisions. It's basically the complete opposite of what Brexit was about. The EU has nothing to do with this except that the European Medicines Agency is looking at the data and will give their verdict on Thursday. Until then they are saying it's okay to keep using the AZ vaccine. If anything, this whole thing shows what is wrong with the EU in terms of states having too much power, not everyone pulling in the same direction and therefore making things much harder for everyone. I think it's the right thing to take a closer look at those cases, but at the same time, I also think that the AZ vaccine should still be used.

Really though?

Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first high profile figures to come out questioning the saftey of AZ, and basically saying the only reason the UK managed to roll out the vaccines faster is by compromising saftey standards:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/02/ursula-von-der-leyen-accuses-uk-of-compromising-on-vaccine-safety

