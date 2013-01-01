« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52360 on: Today at 02:38:59 pm »
Germany now suspending AZ vaccination as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52361 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm »
Germany now suspending AZ vaccination as well

At this rate never mind the EU saying they should be getting doses from the UK, they will be shipping their doses to us!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52362 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm »
It really does not help the cause in getting people to have the confidence to get vaccinated all these stories regarding the AZ jab. As someone who has had the jab recently it does knock my confidence somewhat being someone who tends to worry about these things . I try to balance it by saying that everything you take in life has its side effects and just roll with it and just be happy that the latter of getting Covid would be much worse.   
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52363 on: Today at 03:06:38 pm »
It really does not help the cause in getting people to have the confidence to get vaccinated all these stories regarding the AZ jab. As someone who has had the jab recently it does not my confidence somewhat. I try to balance it by saying that everything you take in life has its side effects and just roll with it and just be happy that the latter of getting Covid would be much worse.   

I said to a friend yesterday who brought up the side effects "more than 125,000 people have had extreme side effects from the virus"

I get can be worrying, but when you think that millions have had the AZ vaccine already, loads on this site have now had it, me and the wife are now 9 days post 1st jab and nothing has gone wrong. We still fly (when allowed) and people still get blood clots, yet it doesn't put us off.


Stupidest risk I've had mentioned me was when I signed the consent form to have heart surgery and they said there was a 10% chance I'd die on the table. My reply was that there was a 100% chance I'd die if they didn't operate at all ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52364 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
As Rob alludes to, Id rather take my chances with the vaccine compared to the virus.
