It really does not help the cause in getting people to have the confidence to get vaccinated all these stories regarding the AZ jab. As someone who has had the jab recently it does not my confidence somewhat. I try to balance it by saying that everything you take in life has its side effects and just roll with it and just be happy that the latter of getting Covid would be much worse.



I said to a friend yesterday who brought up the side effects "more than 125,000 people have had extreme side effects from the virus"I get can be worrying, but when you think that millions have had the AZ vaccine already, loads on this site have now had it, me and the wife are now 9 days post 1st jab and nothing has gone wrong. We still fly (when allowed) and people still get blood clots, yet it doesn't put us off.Stupidest risk I've had mentioned me was when I signed the consent form to have heart surgery and they said there was a 10% chance I'd die on the table. My reply was that there was a 100% chance I'd die if they didn't operate at all