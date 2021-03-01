« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:32:30 am
Good to hear reddebs.


----

Another 2 million text invitations have gone out over this weekend trying to target those who'd be classed as 'more at risk' from things like mental health and cancer.

Quote
Texts include a web link for those eligible to click and reserve an appointment at one of more than 300 large-scale vaccination centres or pharmacies across England.

Messages will be sent using the Governments secure Notify service and will show as being sent from NHSvaccine.

If people cannot or would prefer not to travel to a Vaccination Centre or pharmacy-led site, they can choose to wait to be invited by a local GP-led service.

Almost 400,000 people aged 55 and 40,000 unpaid carers were among the first to be invited to book by text this week, in a bid to make it quicker and more convenient to get an appointment.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/03/nhs-text-drive-to-invite-millions-at-risk-for-lifesaving-covid-jab/

Seem to recall that the government had taken, or were just about to get, a delivery of 10m AZ vaccines from the factory in India.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:39:44 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?

I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:49:52 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:23:52 am
It's all very depressing isn't it?

The insane thing is at least the bullshit about vaccines causing autism was a legitimate concern. But even though thoroughly disproven, it became carrion for the conspiracy nuts. Now it's all about fucking microchips and mind control . :butt

How was vaccines causing autism a legitimate concern? Though you did caveat it as bullshit.

I recall Wakefield wittering on about the effect the vaccine has on the gut which I think was his medical specislity, which probably gave him a patina of competence, but other than that, an unmitigated prick.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:59:01 am
Yeah... vaccines causing autism wasnt in any way a legitimate concern.


There was no correlation, there was no causation.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:32:30 am
Good to hear reddebs.


----

Another 2 million text invitations have gone out over this weekend trying to target those who'd be classed as 'more at risk' from things like mental health and cancer.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/03/nhs-text-drive-to-invite-millions-at-risk-for-lifesaving-covid-jab/

Seem to recall that the government had taken, or were just about to get, a delivery of 10m AZ vaccines from the factory in India.


Ive fallen into that 2 million category, seems to be a clinically vulnerable lite category they have created.

However I am concerned why we are receiving exports from abroad India, were doing well now compared to almost all countries and cant help but think 10 million doses could have been better used in India itself or other developing countries.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:39:44 am
I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.

Everything I have heard seems to be the opposite, those who have had Covid have suffered with the AZ one and those who havent had an infection seemed to be ok, literally my parents had zero side affects with theirs, not even a sore arm.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:08:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm
Ive fallen into that 2 million category, seems to be a clinically vulnerable lite category they have created.

However I am concerned why we are receiving exports from abroad India, were doing well now compared to almost all countries and cant help but think 10 million doses could have been better used in India itself or other developing countries.

Yeah, there's some concern about how the 100m doses of AZ are being supplied. This was the story I read about it, government says it got assurances that the delivery wasn't to the detriment of poorer countries: https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-coronavirus-vaccines-import-india-oxford-astrazeneca-serum-institute/

Suspect that 'group 6' was meant to be much more flexible than it was interpreted initially, perhaps? Much more room for discretion than maybe had been realised. Saw it a bit with MH charities having to work with NHS England to ask where the boundaries were. Know people who refused because they don't consider themselves at greater need than others still waiting which seems not ideal for just getting everyone through as quickly as possible.
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:19:13 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:39:44 am
I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.

Similar to me.   I had it Tuesday morning.   Felt ok till 10pm.   Was drained of energy and was aching all over.   Saturday was the first I felt reasonably ok.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:29:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm
Everything I have heard seems to be the opposite, those who have had Covid have suffered with the AZ one and those who havent had an infection seemed to be ok, literally my parents had zero side affects with theirs, not even a sore arm.

If I get worse symptoms with the vaccine than with covid I will be absolutely livid I tell you!

(Exceptionally grateful in reality).
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?
well.we did think she had it last April but the test said negative at the time of testing so that may explain it
Statto Red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:12:54 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?

I had the AZ vaccine yesterday, i have a bit of a sore arm, [feels like a bruised arm], i feel a bit rough but that's more to do with the beer i drank last night. hic. ;D
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:15:18 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 12:08:13 pm
Yeah, there's some concern about how the 100m doses of AZ are being supplied. This was the story I read about it, government says it got assurances that the delivery wasn't to the detriment of poorer countries: https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-coronavirus-vaccines-import-india-oxford-astrazeneca-serum-institute/


Meanwhile, AZ have backtracked further on their committments to the EU, and will now only deliver 1/3 of the agreed doses,  30m  instead of 90m.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:24:01 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:49:52 am
How was vaccines causing autism a legitimate concern? Though you did caveat it as bullshit.

I recall Wakefield wittering on about the effect the vaccine has on the gut which I think was his medical specislity, which probably gave him a patina of competence, but other than that, an unmitigated prick.

When I say "legitimate concern" I mean that I can see how an uninformed person might be taken in.  It is (marginally) more plausible than being injected with sodding microchips at least, even though the reality marks no difference between the two.

I have spoken with people who legitimately believe I will be dead in five to ten years if I take a Covid vaccine. Frankly, I can handle that rather than being in a coma on a ventilator in eight weeks' time wishing I'd had the vaccine.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:28:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:59:01 am
Yeah... vaccines causing autism wasnt in any way a legitimate concern.


There was no correlation, there was no causation.

That's the problem with people who sincerely believe something you know is bullshit.  From their perspective it's a very legitimate concern.  And because the lie completely overshadowed attempts to correct it, people refused to believe otherwise, even once it was explained to them.
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:49:52 am
How was vaccines causing autism a legitimate concern? Though you did caveat it as bullshit.

I recall Wakefield wittering on about the effect the vaccine has on the gut which I think was his medical specislity, which probably gave him a patina of competence, but other than that, an unmitigated prick.

My kids were born in 2008 and 2010. With the first, I remembered all the coverage about MMR causing autism, but I'd never followed it as, at the time, I had no intention of having kids, so I did have a concern when the nurses brought up he needed the MMR as it rang a bell. So I did what any sensible parent with access to the internet does, I researched it and very quickly discovered it was utter nonsense and my youngest was vaccinated when he was scheduled to be. He did have a reaction to the vaccine, I've a pic of him sat on the couch in his Liverpool kit and he's got this weird looking rash on his knee, but that quickly went, the eldest had no reaction at all.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:48:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm
Everything I have heard seems to be the opposite, those who have had Covid have suffered with the AZ one and those who havent had an infection seemed to be ok, literally my parents had zero side affects with theirs, not even a sore arm.
same with my Mam who had the AZ and the in-laws who had Pfeizer, my mate who's 50 and had the AZ had no side effects whatsoever, same with his missus who has had both doses of the Pfeizer
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:09:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:43:03 pm
My kids were born in 2008 and 2010. With the first, I remembered all the coverage about MMR causing autism, but I'd never followed it as, at the time, I had no intention of having kids, so I did have a concern when the nurses brought up he needed the MMR as it rang a bell. So I did what any sensible parent with access to the internet does, I researched it and very quickly discovered it was utter nonsense and my youngest was vaccinated when he was scheduled to be. He did have a reaction to the vaccine, I've a pic of him sat on the couch in his Liverpool kit and he's got this weird looking rash on his knee, but that quickly went, the eldest had no reaction at all.

That's what I meant.

As a parent, the thought that something meant to protect your child might actually harm them, and you have to make the call on them getting it, is a legitimate concern.  But it's a concern that should be alleviated through research and self education.

The problem is when people dismiss evidence as altered or outright falsified because it conflicts with their opinion.  That's not a legitimate concern; that's someone who thinks it's more important to be right than safe.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:06:36 pm








TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:56:46 pm
First time since last October NI report 0 new deaths.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:39:40 pm
The Times reporting that we may be getting up to 5m doses a week for the next few weeks
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:42:56 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:39:40 pm
The Times reporitng that we may be getting up to 5m doses a week for the next few weeks

My missus 2nd dose has been brought forward 2 weeks from the middle of April.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:28:58 pm
That's the problem with people who sincerely believe something you know is bullshit.  From their perspective it's a very legitimate concern.  And because the lie completely overshadowed attempts to correct it, people refused to believe otherwise, even once it was explained to them.

It's also because people get defensive and then turn 'anti vax' because they're sick of feeling stupid, so they cling to this conspiracy theory that -they- are in fact the smart ones who know a secret the world isn't prepared to share.

There are some questions I do struggle to deal with though, for example 'how long do you need to quarantine after getting the vaccine until you're no longer infectious?'. 
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:39:40 pm
The Times reporting that we may be getting up to 5m doses a week for the next few weeks

Presumably this is the supply uptick we'd need to vaccinate people with 2nd doses whilst also keeping those unvaccinated keeping flowing through the system.  I did read something about the ISI doses being sent by AZ were going out of date in the next month or two and therefore needed immediate use, something India wasn't able to manage, so actually what is happening is AZ is wanting to send them to a purchaser who is able to use them in that time. Hence why the assurances given make sense versus them being 'reappropriated from poor nations', so it appears AZ aren't making stuff up.

To be honest to whole Halix information from AZ this week sounds incredible and it's unsurprising that AZ is a difficult vaccine to distribute in other countries - the PR department seems to have taken most of the year off.  It would appear that a 2nd factory hasn't been producing any doses within the EU whatsoever and has frequent shortfalls throughout the past year, so AZ doses are actually coming out of one factory only at the moment.

In sort seems the EU is now entirely reliant on Biontech doses and their production to step up sufficiently in Q2, as well as trying to avoid some of the countries to break ranks and purchase Russian and Chinese vaccines.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:08:08 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm
Presumably this is the supply uptick we'd need to vaccinate people with 2nd doses whilst also keeping those unvaccinated keeping flowing through the system.  I did read something about the ISI doses being sent by AZ were going out of date in the next month or two and therefore needed immediate use, something India wasn't able to manage, so actually what is happening is AZ is wanting to send them to a purchaser who is able to use them in that time. Hence why the assurances given make sense versus versus AZ making stuff up.

To be honest to whole Halix information from AZ this week sounds incredible and it's unsurprising that AZ is a difficult vaccine to distribute in other countries - the PR department seems to have taken most of the year off.  It would appear that a 2nd factory hasn't been producing any doses within the EU whatsoever and has frequent shortfalls throughout the past year, so AZ doses are actually coming out of one factory only at the moment.

In sort seems the EU is now entirely reliant on Biontech doses and their production to step up sufficiently in Q2, as well as trying to avoid some of the countries to break ranks and purchase Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Yes, the FT seems to agree with you on all of that, basically a 3 week surge in capacity due to short dated AZ vaccines coming into the system, slowing down again in April however, due to ongoing production problems with AZ and also Moderna as well.

https://www.ft.com/content/004666f0-1703-4d31-9398-1aa7b16e84bb
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
They must be reasonably confident of longer term supply as people like me who getting their doses this week presumably because of this extra 10 million will need our second doses in June.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:04:42 am
Increasingly annoying how the press keeps publishing articles on the possible AztraZeneca blood clot side effects with no immediate proof they're directly related and not to mention that it's like 37 people in like however millions of doses which is more or less in line with what's expected without a vaccine.

Genuinely is frighteningly damaging and it's so grating being forwarded these articles by anti-vaxxers who pretend they're just the "cautious" types. Doesn't help when Apple's News app and BBC news apps randomly decides to push the notifications to millions of people too.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:48:06 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:04:42 am
Increasingly annoying how the press keeps publishing articles on the possible AztraZeneca blood clot side effects with no immediate proof they're directly related and not to mention that it's like 37 people in like however millions of doses which is more or less in line with what's expected without a vaccine.

Genuinely is frighteningly damaging and it's so grating being forwarded these articles by anti-vaxxers who pretend they're just the "cautious" types. Doesn't help when Apple's News app and BBC news apps randomly decides to push the notifications to millions of people too.
Lying about it, or not raising concern, would be more damaging. It's vital to be as transparent as possible. Anti-vax conspiracy headcases are quick to tell you fake news side effects and made up death figures related to vaccines, and then cite mainstream media cover ups that hide these made up figures to bolster their belief. Ironic that when there is genuine transparency in the press, the dickheads are all over it like a rash, when normally they'd be quick to tell you "mainstream is fake news". Anything that feeds or complies with their agenda, they latch to it like a fly around shite.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:47:05 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:48:06 am
Lying about it, or not raising concern, would be more damaging. It's vital to be as transparent as possible. Anti-vax conspiracy headcases are quick to tell you fake news side effects and made up death figures related to vaccines, and then cite mainstream media cover ups that hide these made up figures to bolster their belief. Ironic that when there is genuine transparency in the press, the dickheads are all over it like a rash, when normally they'd be quick to tell you "mainstream is fake news". Anything that feeds or complies with their agenda, they latch to it like a fly around shite.

I don't understand? It's not "lying about it" to emphasize there's no proven direct link yet, or highlighting it's 37 cases out of millions of doses, which is what Rainbow said. That's just balance.

Over playing the situation can be just as damaging as downplaying it.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:37:54 am
I seem to have survived my jab relatively unscathed.

Tiredness hit me early evening so I went to bed about 8.30 and slept from the off.  Got up for the bathroom about 1 and then couldn't settle so took some paracetamol which is when the chills hit and then the sweats started but I slept till 6.30.

Feel great this morning..
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:11:57 am
Great news reddebs !
Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:04:46 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:37:54 am
I seem to have survived my jab relatively unscathed.

Tiredness hit me early evening so I went to bed about 8.30 and slept from the off.  Got up for the bathroom about 1 and then couldn't settle so took some paracetamol which is when the chills hit and then the sweats started but I slept till 6.30.

Feel great this morning..

Good news Debs. Feels great to get your first doesn`t it. On the road so to speak
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:05:13 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:48:06 am
Lying about it, or not raising concern, would be more damaging. It's vital to be as transparent as possible. Anti-vax conspiracy headcases are quick to tell you fake news side effects and made up death figures related to vaccines, and then cite mainstream media cover ups that hide these made up figures to bolster their belief. Ironic that when there is genuine transparency in the press, the dickheads are all over it like a rash, when normally they'd be quick to tell you "mainstream is fake news". Anything that feeds or complies with their agenda, they latch to it like a fly around shite.

Lying about what?

Everything that is used medically has side effects in a small number of people.


Having less than 100 reactions in millions of doses is a pretty good return
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:34:23 am
It sure does feel like there's light ahead now and as the nurse said, it's one step closer to getting on a beach!
scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:03:45 am
Just to confirm what others have said. Had the Oxford jab on Thursday afternoon with my mother. Felt fine that day but the next day felt really tired. Went to bed early had a good long sleep and feel fine. Just a bit sore where the jab was placed which is still there but is manageable and not really noticeable.   
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:32:03 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:48:06 am
Lying about it, or not raising concern, would be more damaging. It's vital to be as transparent as possible. Anti-vax conspiracy headcases are quick to tell you fake news side effects and made up death figures related to vaccines, and then cite mainstream media cover ups that hide these made up figures to bolster their belief. Ironic that when there is genuine transparency in the press, the dickheads are all over it like a rash, when normally they'd be quick to tell you "mainstream is fake news". Anything that feeds or complies with their agenda, they latch to it like a fly around shite.

I'm not saying "lie" about it, but perhaps don't lead with misleading headlines and make it such "breaking" news to the point Apple and BBC themselves are sending out push notifications. Although you make a good point that either way they're always going to find something to bolster their anti-vax arguments.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:54:29 am
Im beginning to feel a bit sorry for the people connected with the AZ vaccine, just seems to be one bad story after the other.

I bet this is the last time anyone bothers trying to do something like this for no profit sadly.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:09:56 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:05:13 am
Lying about what?

Everything that is used medically has side effects in a small number of people.


Having less than 100 reactions in millions of doses is a pretty good return

Think the problem with the reports of clots and pulmonary embolisms are that these reports are in younger people.  It isn't difficult to get a 85 year old with diabetes and history of heart issues in the queue for a vaccine, they're legitimately concerned Covid will finish them off - but for the 20-50 group (which is the group many Europeans have approved AZ for) it's a legitimate risk, albeit a low probability one, as they themselves have little risk of death.

Overall the more info out in the open the better, and I did hear the BBC were being clear that the blood clot risks were not above those in the unvaccinated population.  The 'breaking news' click bait needs to stop though, the 'free media' have been trying to monetise the pandemic and this constant alarmism isn't going to help, particularly when even a few percentage swing in takeup represents over a million people.
