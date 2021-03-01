How was vaccines causing autism a legitimate concern? Though you did caveat it as bullshit.



I recall Wakefield wittering on about the effect the vaccine has on the gut which I think was his medical specislity, which probably gave him a patina of competence, but other than that, an unmitigated prick.



My kids were born in 2008 and 2010. With the first, I remembered all the coverage about MMR causing autism, but I'd never followed it as, at the time, I had no intention of having kids, so I did have a concern when the nurses brought up he needed the MMR as it rang a bell. So I did what any sensible parent with access to the internet does, I researched it and very quickly discovered it was utter nonsense and my youngest was vaccinated when he was scheduled to be. He did have a reaction to the vaccine, I've a pic of him sat on the couch in his Liverpool kit and he's got this weird looking rash on his knee, but that quickly went, the eldest had no reaction at all.