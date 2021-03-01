« previous next »
Good to hear reddebs.


Another 2 million text invitations have gone out over this weekend trying to target those who'd be classed as 'more at risk' from things like mental health and cancer.

Texts include a web link for those eligible to click and reserve an appointment at one of more than 300 large-scale vaccination centres or pharmacies across England.

Messages will be sent using the Governments secure Notify service and will show as being sent from NHSvaccine.

If people cannot or would prefer not to travel to a Vaccination Centre or pharmacy-led site, they can choose to wait to be invited by a local GP-led service.

Almost 400,000 people aged 55 and 40,000 unpaid carers were among the first to be invited to book by text this week, in a bid to make it quicker and more convenient to get an appointment.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/03/nhs-text-drive-to-invite-millions-at-risk-for-lifesaving-covid-jab/

Seem to recall that the government had taken, or were just about to get, a delivery of 10m AZ vaccines from the factory in India.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:12:01 am
My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?

I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.

I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.
