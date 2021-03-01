My parents both had that one and were fine bar a bit of aching in the arm. Is it pot luck, or is it to do with how much you might have been exposed to it previously?



I got the AZ on Thursday and only really feeling back to normal today. Thursday night I had a high fever and just felt drained of energy since until this morning.I do wonder if the people that aren't getting side effects had already been exposed to the virus so their immune system knew what to do immediately with the vaccine, rather than throw everything at it, resulting in the side effects.