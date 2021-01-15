Ahh yea, thats a good point, younger people may well struggle until the end of summer. If youve had both doses though, and youre going to a place without a varient of concern (so not Brazil for example), then why not?



I just think it's too much of a risk, if people are that desperate to get away, then go somewhere in the UK. If we are sensible this year and avoid any vaccine avoiding variants, by next year things should be back to some form of normality