« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1303 1304 1305 1306 1307 [1308]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1720457 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,846
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52280 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:47:40 pm
the problem is going to be that most European countries will only allow people to travel  if they are fully vaccinated. If they give most people their first jabs by July, it will be late September before the last ones get their second jab and three weeks after that before they get maximum protection.

Even people who are vaccinated by mid-April (50+) are not going to receive their second shots until July so it will be August before they achieve maximum protection

Foreign holidays this year would be very foolish, in my opinion

Thats my view.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,321
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52281 on: Today at 02:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:47:40 pm
the problem is going to be that most European countries will only allow people to travel  if they are fully vaccinated. If they give most people their first jabs by July, it will be late September before the last ones get their second jab and three weeks after that before they get maximum protection.

Even people who are vaccinated by mid-April (50+) are not going to receive their second shots until July so it will be August before they achieve maximum protection

Foreign holidays this year would be very foolish, in my opinion

I agree.  I don't see how it is possible for reasonable levels of movement before September.  No doubt there will be a glut of fools looking to race away this year.  The sensible option is too book now for 2021.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52282 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:18:10 pm
I agree.  I don't see how it is possible for reasonable levels of movement before September.  No doubt there will be a glut of fools looking to race away this year.  The sensible option is too book now for 2021.

Hate to be the one to break this to you mate because it does feel like 2020 had just gone on forever but....were 3 months into 2021
Logged
Believer

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52283 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:47:40 pm
the problem is going to be that most European countries will only allow people to travel  if they are fully vaccinated. If they give most people their first jabs by July, it will be late September before the last ones get their second jab and three weeks after that before they get maximum protection.

Even people who are vaccinated by mid-April (50+) are not going to receive their second shots until July so it will be August before they achieve maximum protection

Foreign holidays this year would be very foolish, in my opinion

It doesn't massivley change the general point of your argument, but there are lots of stories now that all adults may be offered their first jab by end of May or early June rather than July.
Logged

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52284 on: Today at 03:08:36 pm »
Nearly 3m daily vaccination in US again. amazing what america can do with competent leader. pretty sure covid situation worldwide wouldn't have been this bad if biden was the president this time last year
Logged

Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52285 on: Today at 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:47:40 pm
the problem is going to be that most European countries will only allow people to travel  if they are fully vaccinated. If they give most people their first jabs by July, it will be late September before the last ones get their second jab and three weeks after that before they get maximum protection.

Even people who are vaccinated by mid-April (50+) are not going to receive their second shots until July so it will be August before they achieve maximum protection

Foreign holidays this year would be very foolish, in my opinion
Ahh yea, thats a good point, younger people may well struggle until the end of summer. If youve had both doses though, and youre going to a place without a varient of concern (so not Brazil for example), then why not?
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52286 on: Today at 04:07:50 pm »
Another massive test day (1.6m)





« Last Edit: Today at 05:00:21 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,321
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52287 on: Today at 04:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:33:25 pm
Hate to be the one to break this to you mate because it does feel like 2020 had just gone on forever but....were 3 months into 2021

Sorry, meant 2022 obviously. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,818
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52288 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 03:55:46 pm
Ahh yea, thats a good point, younger people may well struggle until the end of summer. If youve had both doses though, and youre going to a place without a varient of concern (so not Brazil for example), then why not?
I just think it's too much of a risk, if people are that desperate to get away, then go somewhere in the UK. If we are sensible this year and avoid any vaccine avoiding variants, by next year things should be back to some form of normality
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 1303 1304 1305 1306 1307 [1308]   Go Up
« previous next »
 