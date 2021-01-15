the problem is going to be that most European countries will only allow people to travel if they are fully vaccinated. If they give most people their first jabs by July, it will be late September before the last ones get their second jab and three weeks after that before they get maximum protection.
Even people who are vaccinated by mid-April (50+) are not going to receive their second shots until July so it will be August before they achieve maximum protection
Foreign holidays this year would be very foolish, in my opinion
Ahh yea, thats a good point, younger people may well struggle until the end of summer. If youve had both doses though, and youre going to a place without a varient of concern (so not Brazil for example), then why not?