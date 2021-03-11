Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.



I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab. In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved. The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th.



I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.



Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time. Many kind and warmest regards



Scouseman



Great to hear that youve both got your vaccinations. Must have been an incredibly tough year for you both.Id still gently nudge you in the direction of getting outside a bit if you can though. I know it takes time for the vaccine to build up its response and I know of course you dont want to catch this thing now after being so careful for so long - but getting outside is important too. Even if that is only siting on your door step and having a cup of coffee in the sun. Dont hide yourselves away until this is gone because you will probably hide away forever.Being outside doesnt put you more at risk of getting this, its more the close contacts that you have outside of your household. It sounds like youve cut off all those close contacts, but also cut off going outside and thats maybe going to far. Next few weeks, keep avoiding those close contacts but dont shut off completely from the outside world. You can still go outside, I know your circumstances are different but that is still important. Just avoid the crowds (especially indoors) but its also important to not shut yourselves away entirely from outside your home.I hope the above doesnt come across as condescending. I do think some people have been led by the media to completely shut themselves away, when in reality what they need to do is cut out the situations where they might have multiple social interactions with multiple households. It sounds to me like youve reduced those situations. Just dont reduce them so much that you never go outside.