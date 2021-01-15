« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52200 on: Today at 04:36:04 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:59 pm
I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.

Yes, I suppose where there is a de facto precedent in place....it would make it easier to take things down this route.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:32:40 pm

So, I'm thankful to all those that replied to my mini survey and it's very encouraging. That said I'm aware that everyone that's replied is clearly pro-vaccine, and I assume most people they know will be similar minded. So there's probably a few more out there that are antivaccine that my survey represents.  Even so I think the overwhelming majority are going to take the vaccine (Rawk seems to be reasonably representative of BAME too).  So it might not become an issue.  If let's say <.05% of social care workers aren't prepared to take it, and the population at large, including those cared for, are vaccinated, then they pose an incredibly small risk.  I'd say trying to force the issue would set the cat amongst the pigeons and lead to a lower take up of the vaccine (I'm assuming this is going to be a yearly thing).

Yep...understand your point. IF...the "reticent" numbers are seen to be marginal or insignificant, then it may be wiser not trying to strong-arm those people and create negative publicity around the vaccine, which others may well cite in order to justify their joining the ranks of the "reticent."

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:41:01 pm
It would help when selecting a care home for an elderly relative to know what proportion of their care staff have been vaccinated. Consumer choice and all that.

This is an interesting one. It could however, lead to discriminatory behaviour by providers towards their staff, so unless the government get their arms around this issue, and put it beyond every provider's discretion by making it law, it could just end up creating unnecessary negative publicity within the sector. I DO AGREE however, that care-package purchasers should have the right to seek assurances regarding this data...and that it should be readily available, even if its not necessarily being openly advertised by each care provider as a positive aspect of their care-package.
YNWA

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52201 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:10:22 pm
Yep this is right as I can't work without proof of my Hep B vaccine and others as well. Recently had to have my MMR again as my blood tests weren't showing antibodies for one of them, mumps I think, and I wouldn't have been allowed to start work until I'd had at least the first dose. It should be the same across all health and social care settings.

I bet the small print in your occupational health forms will say your role would only be restricted for exposure prone procedures, which presumably as a physiotherapist you wouldn't be involved in. Also used to be the case that if you nhad acquired natural immunity you were fine

I think hospitals, care homes etc just need to do a better job of informing people go for the vaccine and I imagine the legal grounding to make it mandatory is very rocky (but don't have a legal background so only speculating)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52202 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:12:54 pm
I don't work in social care, but I have heard from peers that conversations like this were taking place in one of the countries largest care home providers company.

If it were to become legislated for at a government level it would have to be handled extremely sensitively, with a real focus on positive messages to do with behaviour change rather than focusing on negative messages of draconian consequences. That's if the goal is to be improving vaccine uptake while maintaining the same current experienced workforce. Negative messages tend to be very ineffective at bringing about behaviour change, from a health promotion perspective at least.

I work in public health and remember a lecturer once referred to public health as the interface between liberty and health. From an ethics/principle perspective, I don't have a problem with mandating something that is going to save the lives of vulnerable populations (and, ultimately, the whole population).

Yes, I'd totally agree with this. Highlighting the "positive" and where and when possible, using certified examples of how the vaccine has had a meaningful and significant effect on outcomes for the vulnerable etc...Most people who work in adult-social-care are very sensitive to the notion of negatively affecting either their colleagues or those in their charge, and I think highlighting the vaccine as being a very crucial issue of private conscience...whilst totally respecting personal liberties...is likely to be a much more effective persuader for many.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52203 on: Today at 05:07:51 pm
Considering testing has nearly doubled an increase in cases is to be expected I imagine
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52204 on: Today at 05:15:48 pm
I think though that professional responsibility should be the most persuasive argument with regard to whether social care or NHS staff have a vaccine or not. In that link I posted earlier was this,

'Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, has said NHS and care home staff have a "professional responsibility" to get vaccinated and ministers are currently said to be in discussions over plans to make it compulsory for NHS and care home staff to have the vaccine.'
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52205 on: Today at 05:22:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:17:32 pm

The obvious answer is to pay the staff more, but I suppose that goes against the plan to make as much money as possible for the owners. I still haven't worked out what they actually did to justify charging £3k a month when my father in law saw out his last 18 months in a home.
Nail on head there, Rob.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52206 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm
I found this video (it has english titles) and seems like the chinese haven't learned anything yet

https://youtu.be/hjITgNe1REw
« Last Edit: Today at 05:50:52 pm by Ravishing Rick Rude »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52207 on: Today at 05:50:29 pm
Thought this heatmap on the data looked interesting - showing how the rolling rate has fallen since early Feb, but particularly in older age ranges. Hopefully more greens and yellows soon -

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-cases_by_specimen_date_age_demographics
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52208 on: Today at 06:08:55 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:59 pm
I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.

Yeah I used to work for the NHS and was ward based.  I had to have the Hep jab as well before I was allowed anywhere near the wards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52209 on: Today at 06:09:39 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:05:02 pm
Sorry to hear that mate.

I would just try to reassure you that your local GP practices and those involved in vaccination rollout would really welcome you putting your details forward as a prompt for them to make a decision about whether to call you in for an appointment or wait until your name comes up on the list (in its current order/form).

Worst case scenario they hear from you, make a more informed and considered decision, and they decide to proceed with your original scheduled date at some point in the future.

Best case scenario, they hear from you, make a more informed and considered decision, and you're booked in for your first dose in the more immediate future than you would have otherwise if you hadn't given them a friendly jolt by applying.


It wouldn't let me.  I got as far as "Are you a health worker, social care worker or unpaid carer in England? " and said I wasn't eligible.  Told me to call 119.  Cba going through the hassle so I'll just wait.

EDIT: if you google nhs covid vaccines, it seems you can click on any number of nhs web pages that gives conflicting information on who is eligible, with different links to further information.  I've just gone through google again and found similar, but different nhs pages to those I shared earlier today.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:45 pm by Red Berry »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52210 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm
Head of my lads school has sent an email to all parents tonight, the home test kits have arrived, but instead of the expected 7 in a pack, there are only 3.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52211 on: Today at 08:25:08 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:15:48 pm
I think though that professional responsibility should be the most persuasive argument with regard to whether social care or NHS staff have a vaccine or not. In that link I posted earlier was this,

'Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, has said NHS and care home staff have a "professional responsibility" to get vaccinated and ministers are currently said to be in discussions over plans to make it compulsory for NHS and care home staff to have the vaccine.'

Honestly wouldn't want anyone caring for vulnerable people who is enough of a nutjob to refuse a vaccine against a current global pandemic. How could you trust them to administer medication correctly, or understand special health needs of their clients?

Also we demand criminal record disclosures for many of those jobs, so demanding that care workers are vaccinated ginst something that could kill their clients doesn't seem too far a stretch.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52212 on: Today at 08:30:30 pm
Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.

 I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has  has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab.  In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved.  The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th. 

I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.

Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time.  Many kind and warmest regards

Scouseman
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52213 on: Today at 08:56:34 pm
Good to hear both you and your mum are well and have no had the jab Scouseman! Hopefully this is the start of you both feeling a bit more comfortable about things and a bit free-er about things as well. You may feel a little rougher than just a headache over the next day but at least that proves that you've had the jab rather than not feeling anything :P and that it is only 24 hours you'll feel like it too!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52214 on: Today at 08:58:16 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:30:30 pm
Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.

 I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has  has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab.  In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved.  The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th. 

I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.

Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time.  Many kind and warmest regards

Scouseman

So pleased for you both after what you've been through this past year so hopefully you can relax a little now and look forward to some better times.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52215 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:30:30 pm
Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.

 I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has  has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab.  In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved.  The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th. 

I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.

Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time.  Many kind and warmest regards

Scouseman
Lovely to hear that mate, really pleased for you and your mum.......stay safe and well going forward.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52216 on: Today at 09:26:23 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:14:21 pm
Its perhaps time people concentrate on hospital admissions and deaths now, the case numbers probably arent as important given were testing 1.5m a day with the school testing.  In the next couple of weeks we should start seeing some really solid info on the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Absolutely. Cases are going to rise when things open up. As you say it's about hospital admissions and deaths now or we would never get out of this situation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52217 on: Today at 09:44:17 pm
I know this is old news but our border controls are a mess.  A lot of hard work could easily be laid to waste because of them.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56364420
The new Bradford [P.1 variant] case tested positive for Covid-19 in late February after travelling back from Brazil via Paris on 14 February.

Brazil have been on our "red list" with travel bans in place since mid-January but we still have incidents like this.  The official government advice even alludes to travelling back from Brazil indirectly.

Quote from: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/brazil/coronavirus
Direct commercial flights to and from the UK are suspended. There are some scheduled indirect flights via mainland Europe. Check with your travel company for the latest information.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52218 on: Today at 09:45:45 pm
Some of my year 13 kids are volunteering at the local vaccination centre...  given how hard their time has been, I think thats a really incredibly generous use of their time.

Go kids....!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52219 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:45 pm
Some of my year 13 kids are volunteering at the local vaccination centre...  given how hard their time has been, I think thats a really incredibly generous use of their time.

Go kids....!

Very wholesome.  :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52220 on: Today at 09:54:01 pm
Good to hear Scouse man.    I had a bad head and an overwhelming tiredness for a couple of days


Had to go out today and it Took me two hours just to get showered and out of the door.     Feel a lot better as each hour passed.   Still no appetite but hopefully back to normal tomorrow
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52221 on: Today at 09:59:54 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:50:40 pm
Very wholesome.  :D

To be fair, they are all going  study medicine next year (one of them at Oxford) so its really good experience.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52222 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:02:20 pm
No, everyone I know who has been offered the jab has taken up the offer and those who haven't, bar one who is a bit of a conspiracry nut, are desperate to have it. Fella at work falls under the shielding category and gets his second Pfizer dose tomorrow, he's the first I personally know to get their 2nd dose.
in law's both had their second Pfizer doses yesterday, 5 weeks after the first shot
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52223 on: Today at 11:13:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:45 pm
Some of my year 13 kids are volunteering at the local vaccination centre...  given how hard their time has been, I think thats a really incredibly generous use of their time.

Go kids....!

Great Uni / job application stuff  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52224 on: Today at 11:33:46 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:13:02 pm
Great Uni / job application stuff  ;D

I guess the Duke Of Edinburgh thing that everyone applying for medicine did when I was at school has taken a bit of a back burner with the schools being closed etc
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52225 on: Today at 11:41:33 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:30:30 pm
Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.

 I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has  has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab.  In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved.  The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th. 

I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.

Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time.  Many kind and warmest regards

Scouseman
awesome news bud, my missus is booked in for Saturday lunchtime, in law's have had both and my mum is waiting for her second. Me next hopefully
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #52226 on: Today at 11:42:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:45 pm
Some of my year 13 kids are volunteering at the local vaccination centre...  given how hard their time has been, I think thats a really incredibly generous use of their time.

Go kids....!
good for them
