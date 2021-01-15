Hi everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. I would just like to let you all know that I have just got back from taking my mum to get her first Covid jab. I have to commend the amazing organisation of the vaccination centre. I have never seen any thing like it in my life. Everything ran like clockwork. I was also offered the jab due to my disability. They gave us both the Oxford jab and we were in in out of the centre in five mins. No waiting afterwords or anything. The young nurses who gave us our jabs were so lovey and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. My mum started crying as soon as she walked into the centre and after her jab. Having lost her sister to Covid it has really effected her both physically and emotionally. I guess being at home all the time for over a year you lose that routine of going places like shopping etc. So her walking is a lot more slower and laboured now.



I think that mum was given the Oxford jab because she has has a penicillin allergy. I did notice though there were a lot of people a lot younger then me getting the Covid jab. In other words it seemed like they were not getting turned away at least. I am relived at least we now both have our first jab. I was worried that mum will be protected and I would still be left unprotected. Now at least somewhat that worry has been resolved. The thing is to keep vigilant and let the jab take effect now. Did some shopping on the way back from the appointment as we had not left the house since December 17th.



I do have a little bit of a headache since the jab though. they told me to take paracetamol for it. We did not feel the jab at all. I kept thinking they must of not done it or something. They have such soft hands that you do not feel anything. I know I should of taken her sooner but they only way I got the appointment was though talking to the GP as there is a three week wait online at the moment for a appointment. With the bad weather as well recently and the cold snap mum just felt it best to be at home. The centre was very local. You could easy walk it but we took the bus for a few stops.



Thank you everyone for your support and help towards me during this time. Many kind and warmest regards



Scouseman