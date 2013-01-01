I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.



So, I'm thankful to all those that replied to my mini survey and it's very encouraging. That said I'm aware that everyone that's replied is clearly pro-vaccine, and I assume most people they know will be similar minded. So there's probably a few more out there that are antivaccine that my survey represents. Even so I think the overwhelming majority are going to take the vaccine (Rawk seems to be reasonably representative of BAME too). So it might not become an issue. If let's say <.05% of social care workers aren't prepared to take it, and the population at large, including those cared for, are vaccinated, then they pose an incredibly small risk. I'd say trying to force the issue would set the cat amongst the pigeons and lead to a lower take up of the vaccine (I'm assuming this is going to be a yearly thing).



It would help when selecting a care home for an elderly relative to know what proportion of their care staff have been vaccinated. Consumer choice and all that.



Yes, I suppose where there is a de facto precedent in place....it would make it easier to take things down this route.Yep...understand your point. IF...the "reticent" numbers are seen to be marginal or insignificant, then it may be wiser not trying to strong-arm those people and create negative publicity around the vaccine, which others may well cite in order to justify their joining the ranks of the "reticent."This is an interesting one. It could however, lead to discriminatory behaviour by providers towards their staff, so unless the government get their arms around this issue, and put it beyond every provider's discretion by making it law, it could just end up creating unnecessary negative publicity within the sector. I DO AGREE however, that care-package purchasers should have the right to seek assurances regarding this data...and that it should be readily available, even if its not necessarily being openly advertised by each care provider as a positive aspect of their care-package.