« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1301 1302 1303 1304 1305 [1306]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1715686 times)

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52200 on: Today at 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:59 pm
I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.

Yes, I suppose where there is a de facto precedent in place....it would make it easier to take things down this route.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:32:40 pm

So, I'm thankful to all those that replied to my mini survey and it's very encouraging. That said I'm aware that everyone that's replied is clearly pro-vaccine, and I assume most people they know will be similar minded. So there's probably a few more out there that are antivaccine that my survey represents.  Even so I think the overwhelming majority are going to take the vaccine (Rawk seems to be reasonably representative of BAME too).  So it might not become an issue.  If let's say <.05% of social care workers aren't prepared to take it, and the population at large, including those cared for, are vaccinated, then they pose an incredibly small risk.  I'd say trying to force the issue would set the cat amongst the pigeons and lead to a lower take up of the vaccine (I'm assuming this is going to be a yearly thing).

Yep...understand your point. IF...the "reticent" numbers are seen to be marginal or insignificant, then it may be wiser not trying to strong-arm those people and create negative publicity around the vaccine, which others may well cite in order to justify their joining the ranks of the "reticent."

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:41:01 pm
It would help when selecting a care home for an elderly relative to know what proportion of their care staff have been vaccinated. Consumer choice and all that.

This is an interesting one. It could however, lead to discriminatory behaviour by providers towards their staff, so unless the government get their arms around this issue, and put it beyond every provider's discretion by making it law, it could just end up creating unnecessary negative publicity within the sector. I DO AGREE however, that care-package purchasers should have the right to seek assurances regarding this data...and that it should be readily available, even if its not necessarily being openly advertised by each care provider as a positive aspect of their care-package.
Logged
YNWA

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,467
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52201 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:10:22 pm
Yep this is right as I can't work without proof of my Hep B vaccine and others as well. Recently had to have my MMR again as my blood tests weren't showing antibodies for one of them, mumps I think, and I wouldn't have been allowed to start work until I'd had at least the first dose. It should be the same across all health and social care settings.

I bet the small print in your occupational health forms will say your role would only be restricted for exposure prone procedures, which presumably as a physiotherapist you wouldn't be involved in. Also used to be the case that if you nhad acquired natural immunity you were fine

I think hospitals, care homes etc just need to do a better job of informing people go for the vaccine and I imagine the legal grounding to make it mandatory is very rocky (but don't have a legal background so only speculating)
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52202 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:12:54 pm
I don't work in social care, but I have heard from peers that conversations like this were taking place in one of the countries largest care home providers company.

If it were to become legislated for at a government level it would have to be handled extremely sensitively, with a real focus on positive messages to do with behaviour change rather than focusing on negative messages of draconian consequences. That's if the goal is to be improving vaccine uptake while maintaining the same current experienced workforce. Negative messages tend to be very ineffective at bringing about behaviour change, from a health promotion perspective at least.

I work in public health and remember a lecturer once referred to public health as the interface between liberty and health. From an ethics/principle perspective, I don't have a problem with mandating something that is going to save the lives of vulnerable populations (and, ultimately, the whole population).

Yes, I'd totally agree with this. Highlighting the "positive" and where and when possible, using certified examples of how the vaccine has had a meaningful and significant effect on outcomes for the vulnerable etc...Most people who work in adult-social-care are very sensitive to the notion of negatively affecting either their colleagues or those in their charge, and I think highlighting the vaccine as being a very crucial issue of private conscience...whilst totally respecting personal liberties...is likely to be a much more effective persuader for many.
Logged
YNWA

Offline jameslfc1997

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52203 on: Today at 05:07:51 pm »
Considering testing has nearly doubled an increase in cases is to be expected I imagine
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52204 on: Today at 05:15:48 pm »
I think though that professional responsibility should be the most persuasive argument with regard to whether social care or NHS staff have a vaccine or not. In that link I posted earlier was this,

'Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, has said NHS and care home staff have a "professional responsibility" to get vaccinated and ministers are currently said to be in discussions over plans to make it compulsory for NHS and care home staff to have the vaccine.'
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52205 on: Today at 05:22:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:17:32 pm

The obvious answer is to pay the staff more, but I suppose that goes against the plan to make as much money as possible for the owners. I still haven't worked out what they actually did to justify charging £3k a month when my father in law saw out his last 18 months in a home.
Nail on head there, Rob.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52206 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm »
I found this video (it has english titles) and seems like the chinese haven't learned anything yet

https://youtu.be/hjITgNe1REw
« Last Edit: Today at 05:50:52 pm by Ravishing Rick Rude »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52207 on: Today at 05:50:29 pm »
Thought this heatmap on the data looked interesting - showing how the rolling rate has fallen since early Feb, but particularly in older age ranges. Hopefully more greens and yellows soon -

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=nation%26areaName=England#card-cases_by_specimen_date_age_demographics
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,998
  • IFWT
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52208 on: Today at 06:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:59 pm
I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.

Yeah I used to work for the NHS and was ward based.  I had to have the Hep jab as well before I was allowed anywhere near the wards.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,298
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52209 on: Today at 06:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:05:02 pm
Sorry to hear that mate.

I would just try to reassure you that your local GP practices and those involved in vaccination rollout would really welcome you putting your details forward as a prompt for them to make a decision about whether to call you in for an appointment or wait until your name comes up on the list (in its current order/form).

Worst case scenario they hear from you, make a more informed and considered decision, and they decide to proceed with your original scheduled date at some point in the future.

Best case scenario, they hear from you, make a more informed and considered decision, and you're booked in for your first dose in the more immediate future than you would have otherwise if you hadn't given them a friendly jolt by applying.


It wouldn't let me.  I got as far as "Are you a health worker, social care worker or unpaid carer in England? " and said I wasn't eligible.  Told me to call 119.  Cba going through the hassle so I'll just wait.

EDIT: if you google nhs covid vaccines, it seems you can click on any number of nhs web pages that gives conflicting information on who is eligible, with different links to further information.  I've just gone through google again and found similar, but different nhs pages to those I shared earlier today.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:45 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,536
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52210 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
Head of my lads school has sent an email to all parents tonight, the home test kits have arrived, but instead of the expected 7 in a pack, there are only 3.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1301 1302 1303 1304 1305 [1306]   Go Up
« previous next »
 