Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52160 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:46:12 pm
There's one person at work who doesn't wear a mask (calims she is exempt...) and has said she is only getting the vaccine if she has to for work or to go on holiday... not heard of anyone else.

This is part of why I think vaccine uptake will be high. There'll be a lot of people who won't want it but will see it as a way of getting out of this mess so will have it. The wrong way to go about it but as long as a lot of people have it doesn't matter the reason.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52161 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Straw poll - does anyone know anyone who's actively refused the vaccine yet? Can't say I do, but my circle of friends isn't huge.

No, everyone I know who has been offered the jab has taken up the offer and those who haven't, bar one who is a bit of a conspiracry nut, are desperate to have it. Fella at work falls under the shielding category and gets his second Pfizer dose tomorrow, he's the first I personally know to get their 2nd dose.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52162 on: Today at 01:12:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Straw poll - does anyone know anyone who's actively refused the vaccine yet? Can't say I do, but my circle of friends isn't huge.

Have an acquaintance in the US who isn't getting vaccinated, nor letting her son, because she dived deep down the rabbit hole on vaccines a fair while back. She also thinks contact tracing is the US government creating files on citizens so... But in the UK not a single person I know is refusing the vaccine when offered.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52163 on: Today at 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 10:24:13 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56351084

Am I reading that right? So instead of 97% effectivity, it's down to 13% in some cases? And with doses being spaced 5+ weeks apart, it's as low as 8%?

I know this is a small study... but wow, the results couldn't be more stark.

My mum has stage 4 metastatic blood cancer and was given one dose of the Pfizer vaccine around 6 weeks ago. We'd assume by now she would've built up some immunity and by the time she has her next jab she would be as protected, if not slightly less, than the average person. But is this really saying 8%? What does that mean for future doses now? Will she no longer be able to get any real immunity from a vaccine? ???
Yes youre reading it right. The paper itself isnt out on the servers yet, its due sometime today.

It follows from previous data that suggested those with blood cancer had a reduced response to actual infection, it took them longer to mount the same immune response in those that didnt have cancer. Especially those who had cancer affecting B cells.

The second dose data is encouraging though suggesting you can get the response back up to 90%+ with the second dose. It reads a little unclear in that it might suggest that those who have had a >5 week wait cant get that increased response with a second dose but that doesnt seem to be the actual case.

Id expect the JVCI to move fairly quickly with second doses if the paper stands up to scrutiny over the next couple of days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52164 on: Today at 01:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
The cases are hopefully levelling off because of the increase in testing, especially if the lateral flow test case figures are included.  There have been over 3.7m tests of some sort carried out this week.  I think vaccinations will mean hospital admissions and deaths will continue to fall for a few weeks yet before arriving at some sort of baseline figure
Dashboard from today will split infection numbers by test type - PCR, lateral flow, etc. Should help us see if any rises are due to increased use of lateral flow in schools for example.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52165 on: Today at 01:27:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Straw poll - does anyone know anyone who's actively refused the vaccine yet? Can't say I do, but my circle of friends isn't huge.
My wife's cousin who lives in Portugal has said she won't - don't know how widespread that opinion is there though. Not heard of anyone in UK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52166 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Straw poll - does anyone know anyone who's actively refused the vaccine yet? Can't say I do, but my circle of friends isn't huge.

Everyone I know or have discussed it with have had the vaccine or can't wait to get it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52167 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm »
Govt dashboard now including a breakdown of positives between Lateral flow and PCR tests.

https://twitter.com/Pouriaaa/status/1369984610021613569/photo/1

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52168 on: Today at 01:37:13 pm »
EMA has approved J&J/Janssen, although there has already some talk that Q2 supplies to the EU may be lower than originally projected.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52169 on: Today at 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:46:12 pm
There's one person at work who doesn't wear a mask (calims she is exempt...) and has said she is only getting the vaccine if she has to for work or to go on holiday... not heard of anyone else.

I know someone similar.  Refuses to get the vaccine for at least a year because they're concerned about side effects.  Now that sounds fair enough, but the luxury of them choosing not to have it comes about because they're relying on millions of other people to get it - otherwise we'd be in lockdown for another two years.

So in order for them to get their life back, they're relying on other people to take a risk that they themselves are not prepared to take.  They have also decided that they are now exempt from wearing a mask, even though they were wearing one for most of last year, albeit nose-out.

And that's not even mentioning the people who are convinced those taking the vaccine will be dead in five to ten years. I literally said to one such person the other day: "Im' single, live alone, have no kids and I'm on disability.  I think I can afford to take the chance." Fuck me, you'd think Polio had never happened.

It's the perfect example of a civilisation LOOKING  for problems.  When did vaccines change from something life changing, and boosting the quality of life immeasurably, to something dark and sinister??
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52170 on: Today at 01:42:12 pm »
The answer to that Red Berry is Andrew Wakefield. That c*nt has changed how people look at vaccines, he should have been locked up for it a long time ago
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52171 on: Today at 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:37:49 pm
I know someone similar.  Refuses to get the vaccine for at least a year because they're concerned about side effects.  Now that sounds fair enough, but the luxury of them choosing not to have it comes about because they're relying on millions of other people to get it - otherwise we'd be in lockdown for another two years.

So in order for them to get their life back, they're relying on other people to take a risk that they themselves are not prepared to take.  They have also decided that they are now exempt from wearing a mask, even though they were wearing one for most of last year, albeit nose-out.

And that's not even mentioning the people who are convinced those taking the vaccine will be dead in five to ten years. I literally said to one such person the other day: "Im' single, live alone, have no kids and I'm on disability.  I think I can afford to take the chance." Fuck me, you'd think Polio had never happened.

It's the perfect example of a civilisation LOOKING  for problems. When did vaccines change from something life changing, and boosting the quality of life immeasurably, to something dark and sinister??

Probably when all that shit about the MMR jab causing Autism was all over the media.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52172 on: Today at 01:45:52 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:23:14 pm
Nor am I being 49.   It let me book it.    Atrial fibrillation Ive got  which seems to be at Risk.    I hate the phone too so just bypassed the gp.    Its Odd how they rang me next day

One would assume it's either coincidence or something got flagged after you booked it.  In any case I will look to sort out my first jab today. :)

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:02:52 am
Red Berry. I've had my first jab (AZ) and don't have a date for the second, let alone having to book both together.

That's something of a relief.  I struggle to do much of anything, must less plan that far ahead! ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52173 on: Today at 01:46:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Straw poll - does anyone know anyone who's actively refused the vaccine yet? Can't say I do, but my circle of friends isn't huge.
I have a few mates who are a bit anti lockdown, anti any restrictions etc, but I think all of them will be taking the vaccine. The majority of people I see arguing against it are dickheads on Facebook who follow conspiracy theories and have a lot of time on their hands. I don't really think there is much wrong with individuals making a choice not to take it, but it's the persistent attempts to try and convince others to follow suit which frustrates when obviously the bigger percentage that take it the better.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52174 on: Today at 02:02:25 pm »
Maybe I'm just being a cynical sod, but I find it interesting how the NHS vaccination booking page omits the bit about "severe mental conditions" potentially making them high risk and therefore eligible for a vaccine.  You have to click the link they give to see the full breakdown, when just an extra sentence would make all the difference.

You'd almost think they were trying to discourage people from booking.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52175 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:02:25 pm
Maybe I'm just being a cynical sod, but I find it interesting how the NHS vaccination booking page omits the bit about "severe mental conditions" potentially making them high risk and therefore eligible for a vaccine.  You have to click the link they give to see the full breakdown, when just an extra sentence would make all the difference.

You'd almost think they were trying to discourage people from booking.

Can fully empathise with your viewpoint and why you could potentially think that.

It could very well be the case, but if I recall correctly the "severe mental conditions" (sorry clunky language, but its how they refer to it) criteria for inclusion in priority lists came at a later date than the initial priority criteria at the start of roll out. On balance of probabilities I would hazard a guess it was an oversight by some of the publishers on Gov.uk rather than a cynical attempt to limit the number of people applying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52176 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:37:13 pm
EMA has approved J&J/Janssen, although there has already some talk that Q2 supplies to the EU may be lower than originally projected.
Has this been approved by MHRA in UK yet ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52177 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:12:42 pm
Has this been approved by MHRA in UK yet ?

I don't think J&J/Janssen have even applied for UK approval yet, although I don't think we are getting doses until June or so, so may not be a priority at present.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52178 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:14:51 pm
I don't think J&J/Janssen have even applied for UK approval yet, although I don't think we are getting doses until June or so, so may not be a priority at present.
I see - cheers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52179 on: Today at 02:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:46:02 am
Some (further reading) on this specific question for you.

Thats a really great article and totally addresses my query.....many thank you's!!

 :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52180 on: Today at 02:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:10:18 pm
Can fully empathise with your viewpoint and why you could potentially think that.

It could very well be the case, but if I recall correctly the "severe mental conditions" (sorry clunky language, but its how they refer to it) criteria for inclusion in priority lists came at a later date than the initial priority criteria at the start of roll out. On balance of probabilities I would hazard a guess it was an oversight by some of the publishers on Gov.uk rather than a cynical attempt to limit the number of people applying.

Aye.  Either by design or accident, it plays on my own paranoia about applying so actively works against me proceeding.  If I feel discouraged from applying I am probably not the only one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52181 on: Today at 02:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:59:40 am
Just got back from my first jab (also AZ). Said I would get my second appointment in the post. Mine run by Scottish NHS though so could be different.

Didn't seem very busy in the Aberdeen mass vaccination centre, though very efficient and well run.

Me and the wife were done last Saturday and we weren't given a second appt either, my missus asked and we were just told within the next 12 weeks, that was all he knew. The volunteers and staff were great, also very efficient.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52182 on: Today at 02:48:34 pm »
Were are we up to with the vaccinations, i'm in group 6 to have the jab, but haven't received any text or phone call yet to have my jab?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52183 on: Today at 02:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:48:34 pm
Were are we up to with the vaccinations, i'm in group 6 to have the jab, but haven't received any text or phone call yet to have my jab?

I'd chase that up with your GP. I'm 54, missus 51, her brother and my brother both 53 and sister 50, all Grp 6 and all been done, me and the missus were the last to get done too. I had to chase my GP as they had me in the wrong group initially. This is Manchester and Bournemouth.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52184 on: Today at 02:53:41 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:14:51 pm
I don't think J&J/Janssen have even applied for UK approval yet, although I don't think we are getting doses until June or so, so may not be a priority at present.
Yea they have, but the MHRA are looking at the two dose schedule rather than the one dose that the EMA has just approved and the one dose study started before the two dose, so the results came earlier.

Presumably this is because the two dose has a better efficacy, but obviously slower output due to double the amount of vaccinations needed per person and the different result dates for the different studies. However with most of the vulnerable already vaccinated here, we dont need to focus on speed as much as Europe does right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52185 on: Today at 02:57:57 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 02:53:41 pm
Yea they have, but the MHRA are looking at the two dose schedule rather than the one dose that the EMA has just approved and the one dose study started before the two dose, so the results came earlier.

Presumably this is because the two dose has a better efficacy, but obviously slower output due to double the amount of vaccinations needed per person and the different result dates for the different studies. However with most of the vulnerable already vaccinated here, we dont need to focus on speed as much as Europe does right now.

Interesting, I'm surprised they have much data on the 2 dose trial yet, I only had my second about a month ago, and I know a fair few people who will be waiting a few more weeks for their second dose.

That said, it was obviously a study in multiple countries, hopefully others are further along, and obviously countries with fast vaccine rollouts like the UK are having quite a few unblinding as vaccines are offered to them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52186 on: Today at 03:00:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:58 pm
I'd chase that up with your GP. I'm 54, missus 51, her brother and my brother both 53 and sister 50, all Grp 6 and all been done, me and the missus were the last to get done too. I had to chase my GP as they had me in the wrong group initially. This is Manchester and Bournemouth.

Cheers, understood. :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52187 on: Today at 03:13:40 pm »
Can't reveal my source on this due to confidentiality issues, but a "conversation" has occurred within an adult-social-care org, asking about the rights of carers to decide NOT to undergo vaccination if they so choose. The response given, indicated that whilst these individuals rights may be respected...it may also evolve into a situation where those carers may no longer have any future in adult-social-care. Currently, carers undergo enhanced disclosures every three years, the results of which are evaluated in terms of any new-found "risks" which may be posed to vulnerable adults. It is understandable I suppose, that those with oversight...have a duty of care and must assess whether refusal to have a covid-19 vaccine, will be deemed as introducing elements of unnecessary "risk" into the care environment.

I can certainly understand the "spirit" of this declaration, as I think it behoves ALL professional carers to place the health and well-being of those they care fore ABOVE any personal considerations, and I also think vaccine refusal places a carer very much "at odds" with the social care mandate as its understood and interpreted by most people.

Ultimately, I think vaccine "willingness" would have to become codified in law for this sector, and can't see too many people being sympathetic to any kind of principled refusal...when it comes to working with vulnerable adults, but at the same time...it still takes us down the route of mandatory vaccination...albeit only for certain public health sectors.

As I say, this is only a preliminary conversation, so nobody has made any undue threats or applied any inappropriate pressures. It's simply been indicated that ultimately.... the right to work in adult-social-care may eventually involve a mandatory vaccine caveat, just like enhanced disclosure is currently enforced/practised.

Any thoughts?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52188 on: Today at 03:17:57 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:57:57 pm
Interesting, I'm surprised they have much data on the 2 dose trial yet, I only had my second about a month ago, and I know a fair few people who will be waiting a few more weeks for their second dose.

That said, it was obviously a study in multiple countries, hopefully others are further along, and obviously countries with fast vaccine rollouts like the UK are having quite a few unblinding as vaccines are offered to them.
Ahh ok, Ive got no idea on where the MHRA are up to on the two dose review, but I know its been submitted and its the same rolling review style as was done with the other vaccines so they dont need the full results to get started.

Given what filo said, Im not sure what production is going to be like just now either, so even if we had have gone for one dose, we mightnt have got much of it for a while.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52189 on: Today at 03:32:40 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Can't reveal my source on this due to confidentiality issues, but a "conversation" has occurred within an adult-social-care org, asking about the rights of carers to decide NOT to undergo vaccination if they so choose. The response given, indicated that whilst these individuals rights may be respected...it may also evolve into a situation where those carers may no longer have any future in adult-social-care. Currently, carers undergo enhanced disclosures every three years, the results of which are evaluated in terms of any new-found "risks" which may be posed to vulnerable adults. It is understandable I suppose, that those with oversight...have a duty of care and must assess whether refusal to have a covid-19 vaccine, will be deemed as introducing elements of unnecessary "risk" into the care environment.

I can certainly understand the "spirit" of this declaration, as I think it behoves ALL professional carers to place the health and well-being of those they care fore ABOVE any personal considerations, and I also think vaccine refusal places a carer very much "at odds" with the social care mandate as its understood and interpreted by most people.

Ultimately, I think vaccine "willingness" would have to become codified in law for this sector, and can't see too many people being sympathetic to any kind of principled refusal...when it comes to working with vulnerable adults, but at the same time...it still takes us down the route of mandatory vaccination...albeit only for certain public health sectors.

As I say, this is only a preliminary conversation, so nobody has made any undue threats or applied any inappropriate pressures. It's simply been indicated that ultimately.... the right to work in adult-social-care may eventually involve a mandatory vaccine caveat, just like enhanced disclosure is currently enforced/practised.

Any thoughts?



So, I'm thankfull to all those that replied to my mini survey and it's very encouraging. That said I'm aware that everyone that's replied is clearly pro-vaccine, and I assume most people they know will be similar minded. So there's probably a few more out there that are antivaccine that my survey represents.  Even so I think the overwhelming majority are going to take the vaccine (Rawk seems to be reasonably representative of BAME too).  So it might not become an issue.  If let's say <.05% of social care workers aren't prepared to take it, and the population at large, including those cared for, are vaccinated, then they pose an incredibly small risk.  I'd say trying to force the issue would set the cat amongst the pigeons and lead to a lower take up of the vaccine (I'm assuming this is going to be a yearly thing).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52190 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Can't reveal my source on this due to confidentiality issues, but a "conversation" has occurred within an adult-social-care org, asking about the rights of carers to decide NOT to undergo vaccination if they so choose. The response given, indicated that whilst these individuals rights may be respected...it may also evolve into a situation where those carers may no longer have any future in adult-social-care. Currently, carers undergo enhanced disclosures every three years, the results of which are evaluated in terms of any new-found "risks" which may be posed to vulnerable adults. It is understandable I suppose, that those with oversight...have a duty of care and must assess whether refusal to have a covid-19 vaccine, will be deemed as introducing elements of unnecessary "risk" into the care environment.

I can certainly understand the "spirit" of this declaration, as I think it behoves ALL professional carers to place the health and well-being of those they care fore ABOVE any personal considerations, and I also think vaccine refusal places a carer very much "at odds" with the social care mandate as its understood and interpreted by most people.

Ultimately, I think vaccine "willingness" would have to become codified in law for this sector, and can't see too many people being sympathetic to any kind of principled refusal...when it comes to working with vulnerable adults, but at the same time...it still takes us down the route of mandatory vaccination...albeit only for certain public health sectors.

As I say, this is only a preliminary conversation, so nobody has made any undue threats or applied any inappropriate pressures. It's simply been indicated that ultimately.... the right to work in adult-social-care may eventually involve a mandatory vaccine caveat, just like enhanced disclosure is currently enforced/practised.

Any thoughts?

I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52191 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:59 pm
I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.

It would help when selecting a care home for an elderly relative to know what proportion of their care staff have been vaccinated. Consumer choice and all that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52192 on: Today at 03:42:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:32:40 pm

So, I'm thankfull to all those that replied to my mini survey and it's very encouraging. That said I'm aware that everyone that's replied is clearly pro-vaccine, and I assume most people they know will be similar minded. So there's probably a few more out there that are antivaccine that my survey represents.  Even so I think the overwhelming majority are going to take the vaccine (Rawk seems to be reasonably representative of BAME too).  So it might not become an issue.  If let's say <.05% of social care workers aren't prepared to take it, and the population at large, including those cared for, are vaccinated, then they pose an incredibly small risk.  I'd say trying to force the issue would set the cat amongst the pigeons and lead to a lower take up of the vaccine (I'm assuming this is going to be a yearly thing).
Yes, but it's more like 25% of care workers still haven't taken it, isn't it - even higher in London ?

PS - in fact it's more like 30% in England but around 48% in London not had a jab - and some care home providers are looking to make it mandatory.

https://www.carehome.co.uk/news/article.cfm/id/1644237/growing-number-care-providers-mandatory-new-staff-covid-vaccine
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52193 on: Today at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:37:58 pm
Aye.  Either by design or accident, it plays on my own paranoia about applying so actively works against me proceeding.  If I feel discouraged from applying I am probably not the only one.

Sorry to hear that mate.

I would just try to reassure you that your local GP practices and those involved in vaccination rollout would really welcome you putting your details forward as a prompt for them to make a decision about whether to call you in for an appointment or wait until your name comes up on the list (in its current order/form).

Worst case scenario they hear from you, make a more informed and considered decision, and they decide to proceed with your original scheduled date at some point in the future.

Best case scenario, they hear from you, make a more informed and considered decision, and you're booked in for your first dose in the more immediate future than you would have otherwise if you hadn't given them a friendly jolt by applying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52194 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Cases slightly up week on week, presumably driven by Lateral Flow testing



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52195 on: Today at 04:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:37:59 pm
I retired a few years ago, but worked in the NHS for many years. I know it's not a Covid vaccine, but where I worked in an acute hospital setting, staff were required to have the Hepatitis B jab at the start of their employment - so, 'mandatory' in effect. Yes, I believe social care staff should also be required to have any vaccination against diseases which pose a risk to those they are caring for - unless for medical reasons a vaccine poses a risk to themselves.

Yep this is right as I can't work without proof of my Hep B vaccine and others as well. Recently had to have my MMR again as my blood tests weren't showing antibodies for one of them, mumps I think, and I wouldn't have been allowed to start work until I'd had at least the first dose. It should be the same across all health and social care settings.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52196 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Can't reveal my source on this due to confidentiality issues, but a "conversation" has occurred within an adult-social-care org, asking about the rights of carers to decide NOT to undergo vaccination if they so choose. The response given, indicated that whilst these individuals rights may be respected...it may also evolve into a situation where those carers may no longer have any future in adult-social-care. Currently, carers undergo enhanced disclosures every three years, the results of which are evaluated in terms of any new-found "risks" which may be posed to vulnerable adults. It is understandable I suppose, that those with oversight...have a duty of care and must assess whether refusal to have a covid-19 vaccine, will be deemed as introducing elements of unnecessary "risk" into the care environment.

I can certainly understand the "spirit" of this declaration, as I think it behoves ALL professional carers to place the health and well-being of those they care fore ABOVE any personal considerations, and I also think vaccine refusal places a carer very much "at odds" with the social care mandate as its understood and interpreted by most people.

Ultimately, I think vaccine "willingness" would have to become codified in law for this sector, and can't see too many people being sympathetic to any kind of principled refusal...when it comes to working with vulnerable adults, but at the same time...it still takes us down the route of mandatory vaccination...albeit only for certain public health sectors.

As I say, this is only a preliminary conversation, so nobody has made any undue threats or applied any inappropriate pressures. It's simply been indicated that ultimately.... the right to work in adult-social-care may eventually involve a mandatory vaccine caveat, just like enhanced disclosure is currently enforced/practised.

Any thoughts?


I don't work in social care, but I have heard from peers that conversations like this were taking place in one of the countries largest care home providers company.

If it were to become legislated for at a government level it would have to be handled extremely sensitively, with a real focus on positive messages to do with behaviour change rather than focusing on negative messages of draconian consequences. That's if the goal is to be improving vaccine uptake while maintaining the same current experienced workforce. Negative messages tend to be very ineffective at bringing about behaviour change, from a health promotion perspective at least.

I work in public health and remember a lecturer once referred to public health as the interface between liberty and health. From an ethics/principle perspective, I don't have a problem with mandating something that is going to save the lives of vulnerable populations (and, ultimately, the whole population).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52197 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Its perhaps time people concentrate on hospital admissions and deaths now, the case numbers probably arent as important given were testing 1.5m a day with the school testing.  In the next couple of weeks we should start seeing some really solid info on the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52198 on: Today at 04:17:32 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Can't reveal my source on this due to confidentiality issues, but a "conversation" has occurred within an adult-social-care org, asking about the rights of carers to decide NOT to undergo vaccination if they so choose. The response given, indicated that whilst these individuals rights may be respected...it may also evolve into a situation where those carers may no longer have any future in adult-social-care. Currently, carers undergo enhanced disclosures every three years, the results of which are evaluated in terms of any new-found "risks" which may be posed to vulnerable adults. It is understandable I suppose, that those with oversight...have a duty of care and must assess whether refusal to have a covid-19 vaccine, will be deemed as introducing elements of unnecessary "risk" into the care environment.

I can certainly understand the "spirit" of this declaration, as I think it behoves ALL professional carers to place the health and well-being of those they care fore ABOVE any personal considerations, and I also think vaccine refusal places a carer very much "at odds" with the social care mandate as its understood and interpreted by most people.

Ultimately, I think vaccine "willingness" would have to become codified in law for this sector, and can't see too many people being sympathetic to any kind of principled refusal...when it comes to working with vulnerable adults, but at the same time...it still takes us down the route of mandatory vaccination...albeit only for certain public health sectors.

As I say, this is only a preliminary conversation, so nobody has made any undue threats or applied any inappropriate pressures. It's simply been indicated that ultimately.... the right to work in adult-social-care may eventually involve a mandatory vaccine caveat, just like enhanced disclosure is currently enforced/practised.

Any thoughts?


Morgan was banging on about this in an interview he did with some fella who had something to do with care homes, I cannot remember if he managed a care home. Anyway, Morgan is saying it should be mandatory and the fella countered that, due to the poor wages, they struggle to get staff as it is and if they start to force vaccinations then they'll just lose staff and that will affect the residents.

The obvious answer is to pay the staff more, but I suppose that goes against the plan to make as much money as possible for the owners. I still haven't worked out what they actually did to justify charging £3k a month when my father in law saw out his last 18 months in a home.
