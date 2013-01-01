« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1711539 times)

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,504
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52080 on: Today at 07:09:50 am »
Meg Hillier doing the media rounds this morning as Chair of Public Accounts Committee, who are meant to look at government spending.

Quote
In May last year NHS Test and Trace (NHST&T) was set up with a budget of £22 billion. Since then it has been allocated £15 billion more: totalling £37 billion over two years.

The Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) justified the scale of investment, in part, on the basis that an effective test and trace system would help avoid a second national lockdown - but since its creation we have had two more lockdowns.

In its report Public Accounts Committee says that while NHST&T clearly had to be set up and staffed at incredible speed, it must now "wean itself off its persistent reliance on consultants"; there is still no clear evidence of NHST&T's overall effectiveness; and its not clear whether its contribution to reducing infection levels - as opposed to the other measures introduced to tackle the pandemic - can justify its "unimaginable" costs.

The scale of NHST&T's activities is striking, particularly given its short life. Between May 2020 and January 2021, daily UK testing capacity for COVID-19 increased from around 100,000 to over 800,000 tests. NHST&T had also contacted over 2.5 million people testing positive for COVID-19 in England and advised more than 4.5 million of their associated contacts to self-isolate.

But the percentage of total laboratory testing capacity used in November and December 2020 remained under 65%, and even with the spare capacity, NHST&T has never met the target to turn around all tests in face-to-face settings in 24 hours. Low utilisation rates - well below the target of 50% - persisted into October last year. 

A major focus for NHST&T in early 2021 was the mass roll-out of rapid testing in different community settings, but there have been particular setbacks for the roll-out to schools, after NHST&T had significantly underestimated the increase in demand for testing when schools and universities returned last September.

https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/127/public-accounts-committee/news/150988/unimaginable-cost-of-test-trace-failed-to-deliver-central-promise-of-averting-another-lockdown/

At the core of it seems concern that the government is spending £18m a week on consultants but no-one's thinking longer term about what role this service will play in the future and how to ensure a future government doesn't need to spend £37bn setting up a similar system should it be needed in future.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,854
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52081 on: Today at 07:33:35 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:09:50 am

At the core of it seems concern that the government is spending £18m a week on consultants but no-one's thinking longer term about what role this service will play in the future and how to ensure a future government doesn't need to spend £37bn setting up a similar system should it be needed in future.
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,148
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52082 on: Today at 07:41:38 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.

At the same time, the don't want to give NHS staff a proper pay rise.



I think in Germany they classified covid as something like a  'notifiable disease' and just activated the authorities that are there to deal with outbreaks of those diseases, instead of setting up another network. I'm not actually sure how this works in the UK and if they couldn't have done something similar.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52083 on: Today at 07:44:26 am »
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,504
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52084 on: Today at 07:46:23 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.

Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,504
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52085 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
 
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

Sorry to hear that, hopefully it'll be mild for him. Here's the NHS advice if you've not seen it: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/how-to-treat-symptoms-at-home/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52086 on: Today at 07:53:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:33:35 am
I think a proper deep dive in to all that would reveal shocking amounts of waste Zeb. You'll know as well, but I know of at least 2 examples of consultants engaged at high cost compared to value of the output. Govt will label it as efforts to control the virus and protect the NHS but it's more of a miscalculated spend-thrift, incompetent strategy.
The use of consultants in this pandemic has cost the country a National Ransom.

In effect a whole layer of management has been set up from scratch and funded lavishly.
No checks on qualifications, or suitability or even competence seen to have been done, and suddenly all these people have been found who can set up an unprecedented system.
The PPE procurement  was outsourced to DeLoitte. And we had the situation where Barbour were being touted as a shining example of their work in getting PPE made by the fashion industry. Meanwhile we had PPE manufacturing companies (one in Kirkby was highlighted) unable to access the system, despite their best efforts and the efforts of their MP, because it was somehow designed to favour startups.
Test and Trace has been one continual cock up. Lies from the very top have obscured its waste of money. A shit app made by Cummings mate dropped £20m.
£37b would fund three Channel Tunnels.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,452
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52087 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:44:26 am
My dads tested positive this morning. First person in my direct family whos had it. Was on the phone to him last night and he was fine - his symptoms as of yesterday were an occasional cough and back pain (which he said that hes had when hes had the flu). He was feeling pretty rough on Saturday, then a little bit better on Sunday, and then since Monday hes been feeling a little bit better again. He keeps messaging me saying Fingers crossed and it makes me sad because I know hes a worrier - does anyone have any tips? I know youre meant to walk around the room every few hours because lying down constantly can be counterproductive. Is there anything else?

Get on amazon and get a pulse oximeter, its more for peace of mind, but worth tracking his O2 levels. Delivery today on Prime.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08FDVJ16X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52088 on: Today at 08:03:09 am »
Grant Shapps out defending the indefensible.  Spending 6k per day on consultants (day rate for some consultants) for test and trace alongside an offer of 1% pay rise to the NHS.

Laughable defence along the lines of without test and trace deaths etc would be higher.

Counter of course is that by having one which actually worked as intended, deaths would be much lower.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:00 am by TSC »
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52089 on: Today at 08:09:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:59 am
Not in my book. Unless you bribed or blackmailed someone to get higher up the list.  Some centres seen to be getting through their lists faster than others so certainly aren't depriving anyone else.

I went yesterday for mine.     Im 49 with atrial fibrillation.   Was a lot of people younger than me there.   I asked the nurse and she said they are virtually vaccinating anyone Over 40 as they are getting through them so quickly
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52090 on: Today at 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:03:09 am
Grant Shapps out defending the indefensible.  Spending 6k per day on consultants for test and trace alongside an offer of 1% pay rise to the NHS.

Laughable defence along the lines of without test and trace deaths etc would be higher.

Counter of course is that by having one which actually worked as intended, deaths would be much lower.

The KPI (to use the jargon of consultants) was to set up a system that would prevent a second lockdown.
Considering we are in lockdown 3 = Total failure.

Problem is with Government contracts overseen by these super firms like Serco, Capita etc. Is they can royally fuck up whilst still getting their money, and then get even more thrown at them to fix what they broke.

Years ago, Capita made a mess of the Passport systems. They werent  punished. They were given more time and money to fix it. As a reward they got the setting up of the Child Support Agency. They screwed that and again megabucks were thrown at it to try and sort it. Next they were given the CRB system to implement.
I remember my bosses at the time getting us to fill in our forms and they were sent off pronto, to ensure we could enter school premises if required. There was an almighty cock up with the systems and they realised that teachers and school staff would not be vetted by the start of term. We received all our forms back with a letter saying every single one had been incorrectly filled in. In fact the criteria for filling in the forms had magically changed with three references required instead of two.
A colleague managed to get through to them and was told the person who was dealing with this was on holiday.
One of our bosses told us later that he knew the top guy who had been brought in to sort out the problems, from his own time with one of these large firms.  Apparently this was a common ruse this guy used. Change the application criteria, send back the applications of anyone deemed unlikely to cause a problem  as incorrectly filled in, backlog cleared, collect bonus. By the time everyone had re-applied, the system had been patched up and critical people were vetted.
Every one of these systems were massively over budget and not fit for purpose, and cost the taxpayer vast sums to get right.
Serco were recently found guilty of defrauding the govt on contracts as were G4S.
Yet they still get contracts, largely because they are the only companies with enough money up front to apply for them.


Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52091 on: Today at 09:00:02 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:16 pm
Was just browsing the NHS page to see where the vaccinations stand and it says they're currently doing over 55s.  But it also says people with severe mental conditions (such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) can be considered high risk.

I'm not sure if having EUPD qualifies me as such; but I have a tendency to play my condition down.  From a benefit standpoint,the system certainly classes me as having a severe mental condition. A part of me wonders if I should contact my GP, but it's not like anywhere is open yet. It can't be much more than another 4-6 weeks for me.

Having booked my jab online if your age doesn't automatically qualify you it asks if you're in a vulnerable group so you might be able to book one without asking the docs.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,504
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52092 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
For what it's worth, the definition being used for severe MH conditions is whether it causes (or can cause) 'severe functional impairment'. It's been left fairly vague for everyone to use discretion around. I'd personally say if you're, say, claiming PIP (which tries to establish a day-to-day impact on your life) for a MH condition then it's worth chatting to your doctor.

Here's the Mind guidance: https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-and-mental-health/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,747
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52093 on: Today at 10:16:08 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:24:57 am
The KPI (to use the jargon of consultants) was to set up a system that would prevent a second lockdown.
Considering we are in lockdown 3 = Total failure.

Problem is with Government contracts overseen by these super firms like Serco, Capita etc. Is they can royally fuck up whilst still getting their money, and then get even more thrown at them to fix what they broke.

Years ago, Capita made a mess of the Passport systems. They werent  punished. They were given more time and money to fix it. As a reward they got the setting up of the Child Support Agency. They screwed that and again megabucks were thrown at it to try and sort it. Next they were given the CRB system to implement.
I remember my bosses at the time getting us to fill in our forms and they were sent off pronto, to ensure we could enter school premises if required. There was an almighty cock up with the systems and they realised that teachers and school staff would not be vetted by the start of term. We received all our forms back with a letter saying every single one had been incorrectly filled in. In fact the criteria for filling in the forms had magically changed with three references required instead of two.
A colleague managed to get through to them and was told the person who was dealing with this was on holiday.
One of our bosses told us later that he knew the top guy who had been brought in to sort out the problems, from his own time with one of these large firms.  Apparently this was a common ruse this guy used. Change the application criteria, send back the applications of anyone deemed unlikely to cause a problem  as incorrectly filled in, backlog cleared, collect bonus. By the time everyone had re-applied, the system had been patched up and critical people were vetted.
Every one of these systems were massively over budget and not fit for purpose, and cost the taxpayer vast sums to get right.
Serco were recently found guilty of defrauding the govt on contracts as were G4S.
Yet they still get contracts, largely because they are the only companies with enough money up front to apply for them.




I have worked with a lot of large outsources as a customer, and I remember asking someone reasonably senior at Atos about the disability assessment contract which was getting them an awful lot of bad publicity at the time, and his explanation was they have no choice but to take on these types of contract sometimes even what they know they are on a hiding to nothing with the negative publicity they will inevitably bring but there is huge pressure put on them by the Cabinet Office and wider central government that if they dont bid for the toxic contracts that it wont be looked on favourably when the big, less controversial IT contract comes up to be re-tendered.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52094 on: Today at 10:23:56 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:51:45 am

Sorry to hear that, hopefully it'll be mild for him. Here's the NHS advice if you've not seen it: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/how-to-treat-symptoms-at-home/

Thank you, Zeb. Have sent that over to him now.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:27 am
Get on amazon and get a pulse oximeter, its more for peace of mind, but worth tracking his O2 levels. Delivery today on Prime.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B08FDVJ16X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Cheers, Rob!
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52095 on: Today at 10:48:24 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:46:23 am
Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.

The frustrating thing about this is inflation is far more of a direct concern for the vast majority of the UK households than Covid has been, particularly due to how vulnerable the UK is with a large proportion of households in poverty.  We're seeing these massive bungs on projects and I don't think the pubic has quite wisened to the fact that the government is spending our money.  Both in terms of inflating away our assets but also taxing away our future income, and likely not bothering to invest as much in local and regional badly needed services.

The whole oversight and public scrutiny of contracts seems to be lacking, whether from a position of panic (and just approving anything which was needed) or from genuine unconcern with public finances - likely both.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:36 am by Ashburton »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,907
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52096 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 10:48:24 am
The frustrating thing about this is inflation is far more of a direct concern for the vast majority of the UK households than Covid has been, particularly due to how vulnerable the UK is with a large proportion of households in poverty.  We're seeing these massive bungs on projects and I don't think the pubic has quite wisened to the fact that the government is spending our money.  Both in terms of inflating away our assets but also taxing away our future income, and likely not bothering to invest as much in local and regional badly needed services.

The whole oversight and public scrutiny of contracts seems to be lacking, whether from a position of panic (and just approving anything which was needed) or from genuine unconcern with public finances - likely both.


Whilst sharing most of your concerns, one positive from inflation is that it inflates-away the value of debts.

Then again, the inflationary effect of introducing so much 'funny money' into the economy will be counteracted to a large extent by the lost productive output due to Covid, which acts as a deflationary pressure. In other words, the money has already been pumped into the monetary cycle, but is only replacing money that's been lost to the monetary cycle through reduced economic activity. The currency value shouldn't take a hit, either, as our main trading partners are also introducing 'printed' money into their economies. It's obviously far more complex than my glib summary, but that is the essence of why printing £billions in this instance will not necessarily lead to much higher inflation (whereas it would lead to that in 'normal' times without a corresponding deflationary effect)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,504
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52097 on: Today at 11:09:12 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 10:48:24 am
The frustrating thing about this is inflation is far more of a direct concern for the vast majority of the UK households than Covid has been, particularly due to how vulnerable the UK is with a large proportion of households in poverty.  We're seeing these massive bungs on projects and I don't think the pubic has quite wisened to the fact that the government is spending our money.  Both in terms of inflating away our assets but also taxing away our future income, and likely not bothering to invest as much in local and regional badly needed services.

The whole oversight and public scrutiny of contracts seems to be lacking, whether from a position of panic (and just approving anything which was needed) or from genuine unconcern with public finances - likely both.

One for another thread but I think Macpherson tends towards the 'but what if there's a constraint on resources?' even when that's not the current issue, or a likely one for the short and medium term, and there's bigger issues to be dealt with first. 'The Treasury View' to steal a phrase from someone else. All a bit 1920s for me. But it does help him sniff out value for money and that's never a bad thing.

--

Edit: More covid related. Just seen the latest vaccination figures for where I am. 25% of the population have received first dose. 33% of the population is under 25 and much lower risk anyway. So going very, very well, including outreach to homeless, in those terms.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:17 am by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52098 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:46:23 am
Was just listening to Meg Hillier on R4 and seems like she's not done with it, especially for the starting period. One of those things which some on here had mentioned near the start of this was the reinvention of the wheel approach where local authorities and public health and existing services at universities and within the NHS weren't tapped for their expertise. Report actually points out that if this is going to be a National Institute at some point then might be an idea to start employing the odd public health expert.

Don't always agree with Nick Macpherson, former top civil servant at the treasury and very 'don't spend all the money', but "Th[is] wins the prize for the most wasteful and inept public spending programme of all time. The extraordinary thing is that nobody in the government seems surprised or shocked. No matter: the BoE will just print more money" is his considered view.

£12b for the test and trace system.  Unsure how that cost compares to cost of solutions within other countries, some of which actually worked.

Maybe Dido et al realise Cayman Islands makes a nice retirement location.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52099 on: Today at 12:36:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:32:30 pm
£12b for the test and trace system.  Unsure how that cost compares to cost of solutions within other countries, some of which actually worked.

Maybe Dido et al realise Cayman Islands makes a nice retirement location.

£12b on top of £22 billion
The whole thing is a pension pot for someone.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,907
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52100 on: Today at 01:00:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:36:19 pm
£12b on top of £22 billion
The whole thing is a pension pot for someone.


And some chunky donations to the Tory Party
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52101 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
My little girl has been sent home from nursery today with a temperature and we need to get her tested before she or more annoyingly (although understandable) her sister are allowed back. When I look online for slots the only availability any site seems to have is 14:30-15:00.

Do they release additional slots later? Just seems odd.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 