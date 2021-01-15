You're absolutely right about the rigs being a big risk. I notice now that the govt have only just started to make free testing available for employers - but, this should have been done months ago,



https://www.gov.uk/government/news/free-rapid-tests-for-all-businesses-for-regular-workplace-testing



The TUC said recently that it was concerned the lower-risk classification of Covid was allowing employers to get away with exposing workers to avoidable threats -



Over 10,000 workers have died from Covid, and many others have long Covid, with long-term health problems. Its the most serious workplace safety hazard in a generation, said Shelly Asquith, TUC health and safety policy officer. Its hard to understand why Covid is not classified as serious given the number of workplace clusters.



The HSE has been inundated with Covid-related safety complaints from workers - over 100,000 cases during the pandemic.....25,000 in January alone ! Yet, not one closure or prosecution. That's fucking criminal.



I've been on a rig once since the pandemic started... I wasn't very happy about it but there was no one else available to do the trip.My employers had put in place lots of measures and rules but in reality they weren't followed...Case in point - you have to do a safety induction which included all the COVID stuff, the moment you arrive onboard. One of the rules was no shaking hands with anyone. After the induction, the first thing I do is go and meet with the OIM (offshore installation manager - the man in charge), and the first thing he does is hold out his hand to shake mine.... If the boss isn't following the rules, who else is going to.They try to spread out people and not have them sharing cabins where possible but some of the older rigs have 4 people to a cabin, and when a rig is operational often they won't have any spare beds. That wasnt the case for me as the rig I was visiting was shutting down and only had a core crew remaining so plenty of cabins for everyone to get their own.