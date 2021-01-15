« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1297 1298 1299 1300 1301 [1302]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1710123 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,146
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52040 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Lord Bellhead, health minister, has just said that "nurses are well paid for the job" and many would envy them for it. :butt

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56260038

That must be why there are about 40,000 nurse vaccancies. And all but one of my mates that used to work as nurses have quit.

Wish they'll go on strike.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:44 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52041 on: Today at 03:23:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:49:21 pm
Where those Covid changes Rob, or just general Toryness?

Temporary Covid changes forced by the General public and their mental panic buying.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:24 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52042 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
On the topic of people working in dangerous conditions over the last year. People in the oil industry have spent the last year working in conditions even more ripe for spreading COVID than a cruise liner... and look at how that went. It is absolutely impossible to social distance on a rig, and once COVID gets on to one, the potential for to spread throughout the whole rig before it is even detected is huge.

Now of course people have their (absolutely valid) objections to the fossil fuel industry... but without them, those HGVs wouldn't be able to be fuelled.

I say this as someone in the industry but I am not saying this for credit for myself - I work from home.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52043 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »








« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:07 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52044 on: Today at 04:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:31:33 pm
On the topic of people working in dangerous conditions over the last year. People in the oil industry have spent the last year working in conditions even more ripe for spreading COVID than a cruise liner... and look at how that went. It is absolutely impossible to social distance on a rig, and once COVID gets on to one, the potential for to spread throughout the whole rig before it is even detected is huge.

Now of course people have their (absolutely valid) objections to the fossil fuel industry... but without them, those HGVs wouldn't be able to be fuelled.

I say this as someone in the industry but I am not saying this for credit for myself - I work from home.
You're absolutely right about the rigs being a big risk. I notice now that the govt have only just started to make free testing available for employers - but, this should have been done months ago,

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/free-rapid-tests-for-all-businesses-for-regular-workplace-testing

The TUC said recently that it was concerned the lower-risk classification of Covid was allowing employers to get away with exposing workers to avoidable threats -

Over 10,000 workers have died from Covid, and many others have long Covid, with long-term health problems. Its the most serious workplace safety hazard in a generation, said Shelly Asquith, TUC health and safety policy officer. Its hard to understand why Covid is not classified as serious given the number of workplace clusters.

The HSE has been inundated with Covid-related safety complaints from workers - over 100,000 cases during the pandemic.....25,000 in January alone ! Yet, not one closure or prosecution. That's fucking criminal.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52045 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm »
These numbers come off the back of 1.5 million tests today!

Good news....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52046 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:59:44 pm
These numbers come off the back of 1.5 million tests today!

Good news....

I think they are including the lateral flow tests for pupils in the testing number, just not sure if they are including any positives from those tests or only positives verified by PCR tests
« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:37 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52047 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:07:25 pm
I think they are including the lateral flow tests for pupils in the testing number, just not sure if they are including any positives from those tests or only positives verified by PCR tests
Pretty sure they are including the positives..

There seem to be very very few positives
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52048 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:17:13 pm
Pretty sure they are including the positives..

There seem to be very very few positives

Which is a positive  :D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52049 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Its such a joy to see kids back in school again...

School buildings are very very odd places when they are nearly empty.

Hearing them laugh, smile and play football at lunch is something Ive personally missed like crazy...

Mind you, I do miss being able to mute them.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52050 on: Today at 05:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:33:34 pm
You're absolutely right about the rigs being a big risk. I notice now that the govt have only just started to make free testing available for employers - but, this should have been done months ago,

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/free-rapid-tests-for-all-businesses-for-regular-workplace-testing

The TUC said recently that it was concerned the lower-risk classification of Covid was allowing employers to get away with exposing workers to avoidable threats -

Over 10,000 workers have died from Covid, and many others have long Covid, with long-term health problems. Its the most serious workplace safety hazard in a generation, said Shelly Asquith, TUC health and safety policy officer. Its hard to understand why Covid is not classified as serious given the number of workplace clusters.

The HSE has been inundated with Covid-related safety complaints from workers - over 100,000 cases during the pandemic.....25,000 in January alone ! Yet, not one closure or prosecution. That's fucking criminal.

I've been on a rig once since the pandemic started... I wasn't very happy about it but there was no one else available to do the trip.

My employers had put in place lots of measures and rules but in reality they weren't followed...

Case in point - you have to do a safety induction which included all the COVID stuff, the moment you arrive onboard. One of the rules was no shaking hands with anyone. After the induction, the first thing I do is go and meet with the OIM (offshore installation manager - the man in charge), and the first thing he does is hold out his hand to shake mine...  ;D. If the boss isn't following the rules, who else is going to.

They try to spread out people and not have them sharing cabins where possible but some of the older rigs have 4 people to a cabin, and when a rig is operational often they won't have any spare beds. That wasnt the case for me as the rig I was visiting was shutting down and only had a core crew remaining so plenty of cabins for everyone to get their own.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52051 on: Today at 05:47:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Its such a joy to see kids back in school again...

School buildings are very very odd places when they are nearly empty.

Hearing them laugh, smile and play football at lunch is something Ive personally missed like crazy...

Mind you, I do miss being able to mute them.

One of my nieces has been back for a couple of weeks now. She only had about 6 months of primary 1 before they first shut down, and then before they reopened last August, my sister and family all had to go to Germany to deal with family situation and they were all stuck there until Febriary. Both my nieces lost a whole year of school and most of it with only each other as company (in their age rance).

She was very nervous about going back but really happy after the first day.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52052 on: Today at 05:51:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Its such a joy to see kids back in school again...

School buildings are very very odd places when they are nearly empty.

Hearing them laugh, smile and play football at lunch is something Ive personally missed like crazy...

Mind you, I do miss being able to mute them.

Cant you tie their masks tighter? ;)
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • Hates Poodles
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52053 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:31:33 pm
On the topic of people working in dangerous conditions over the last year. People in the oil industry have spent the last year working in conditions even more ripe for spreading COVID than a cruise liner... and look at how that went. It is absolutely impossible to social distance on a rig, and once COVID gets on to one, the potential for to spread throughout the whole rig before it is even detected is huge.

Now of course people have their (absolutely valid) objections to the fossil fuel industry... but without them, those HGVs wouldn't be able to be fuelled.

I say this as someone in the industry but I am not saying this for credit for myself - I work from home.

Too right Elmo.

Its not just the exposure on the rig its the extra time away from families that crew are having to endure due to 7 - 10 days quarantine before going offshore and now when they get back in some cases.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52054 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:43:26 pm
I've been on a rig once since the pandemic started... I wasn't very happy about it but there was no one else available to do the trip.

My employers had put in place lots of measures and rules but in reality they weren't followed...

Case in point - you have to do a safety induction which included all the COVID stuff, the moment you arrive onboard. One of the rules was no shaking hands with anyone. After the induction, the first thing I do is go and meet with the OIM (offshore installation manager - the man in charge), and the first thing he does is hold out his hand to shake mine...  ;D. If the boss isn't following the rules, who else is going to.

They try to spread out people and not have them sharing cabins where possible but some of the older rigs have 4 people to a cabin, and when a rig is operational often they won't have any spare beds. That wasnt the case for me as the rig I was visiting was shutting down and only had a core crew remaining so plenty of cabins for everyone to get their own.

On the filpside. If there is good testing before people go on board the rig, then there shouldn't be any chance of it leaking onto the rig. I guess the workforce out there is generally , young fit and healthy no? AND the H&S in O&G is 'crazy'. Or rather it seems crazy, but it's so dangerous out there, you can understand why the rules are what they are.  I guess they are used to tough rules , so you'd think they'd stick to them where possible. That said shared cabins, and canteens kind of make it impossible to social distance.

Do they still make you do a practice crash landing in water in an upturned helicopter before you can fly out to a rig?
Are there any reports of outbreaks on a rig? 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52055 on: Today at 06:09:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:03:55 pm
On the filpside. If there is good testing before people go on board the rig, then there shouldn't be any chance of it leaking onto the rig. I guess the workforce out there is generally , young fit and healthy no? AND the H&S in O&G is 'crazy'. Or rather it seems crazy, but it's so dangerous out there, you can understand why the rules are what they are.  I guess they are used to tough rules , so you'd think they'd stick to them where possible. That said shared cabins, and canteens kind of make it impossible to social distance.

Do they still make you do a practice crash landing in water in an upturned helicopter before you can fly out to a rig?
Are there any reports of outbreaks on a rig?

There wasn't widely available testing last summer when I went to a rig. All I had to do was take my temperature for 10 days before going to the rig, and no mandatory quarantine either other than the normal lockdown rules. That was for a rig that was in the Cromarty Firth so no chopper though.

They do still make you do that training for offshore, though I haven't done it. Due my medical condition it's not really feasible for me to visit offshore rigs so I only do rig visits when they are in shipyard (or in the Firth in this case) where the medical requirements aren't so strict.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52056 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 05:58:47 pm
Too right Elmo.

Its not just the exposure on the rig its the extra time away from families that crew are having to endure due to 7 - 10 days quarantine before going offshore and now when they get back in some cases.

Yeah, we have UK based people working on Norwegian rigs that have to fly to Norway, spend 10 days inqurantine for 10 days, then go to the rig for 2-3 weeks, then fly home for about a week before they have to back and start quarantine again.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52057 on: Today at 06:25:22 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:31:40 pm
Johnson laying the groundwork now for the re-opening to be slowed if, as expected, cases spike as a result of kids going back to school.
I think it's inevitable that the re-opening will be slowed.  It was pointless to release the dates and then claim that data not dates will be our guide.  Why then release dates of potential easing of restrictions when you might not be able to meet the dates.  It's to appease the CRG within the Tory party who demanded a faster reopening.

This article (free to view) in the Times about how Sunak was to blame for the second wave and forcing the government to reopen last Summer too quickly despite warnings from the scientific advisors hopefully means that this time it won't be rushed and it will be based on the data (I have my doubts though)

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rishi-sunak-covid-second-wave-failures-of-state-book-3ndvdq6ff


Edit, only free if you register for free articles (apologies)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:48 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52058 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm »
They spent the whole day, if not more, leaking data driven. Then clear as day was a roadmap with dates.
Surely we do x when targets a,b and c are reached. Then we pause, then we  measure. Tortoise be hare.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52059 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Got a text today offering the jab, going down in the morning.

I'm 30 and healthy, with a spot of Asthma.

I'm taking it, does that make me a bastid
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52060 on: Today at 08:14:41 pm »
Kid in our school tested positive yesterday and now 12 kids in close contact have to isolate at home for 10 days...this just never ends. Really feel for those parents.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52061 on: Today at 08:32:11 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:14:41 pm
Kid in our school tested positive yesterday and now 12 kids in close contact have to isolate at home for 10 days...this just never ends. Really feel for those parents.


Won't they have to do a PCR test now though, to confirm...and rule out a false pos ? Or was that a PCR ?
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52062 on: Today at 08:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 08:32:11 pm
Won't they have to do a PCR test now though, to confirm...and rule out a false pos ? Or was that a PCR ?

Positive in school with LFT then positive for their PCR follow up but they had already been in school for most of the day yesterday before the school test was carried out.

All 3 school tests should have been done before they had any classroom teaching IMO to avoid such a scenario.

I've seen on Twitter today that some parents are saying if the LFT in school says positive but the PCR then says negative they and close contacts still need to isolate according to the DFE guidance but a LFT done from home is superseded by the PCR. Not sure on this one myself.

It's a very messy situation and I can see lots of parents stopping testing soon from home because of it.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52063 on: Today at 08:52:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:37:51 pm
Positive in school with LFT then positive for their PCR follow up but they had already been in school for most of the day yesterday before the school test was carried out.

All 3 school tests should have been done before they had any classroom teaching IMO to avoid such a scenario.

I've seen on Twitter today that some parents are saying if the LFT in school says positive but the PCR then says negative they and close contacts still need to isolate according to the DFE guidance but a LFT done from home is superseded by the PCR. Not sure on this one myself.

It's a very messy situation and I can see lots of parents stopping testing soon from home because of it.
Yep, sounds a right ball-ache (not just the right one obviously !) - but, necessary I suppose. It does seem weird that they carried on in school before the pcr test - how did they get results back so soon or have you only just found out?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52064 on: Today at 09:02:18 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:37:51 pm
Positive in school with LFT then positive for their PCR follow up but they had already been in school for most of the day yesterday before the school test was carried out.

All 3 school tests should have been done before they had any classroom teaching IMO to avoid such a scenario.

I've seen on Twitter today that some parents are saying if the LFT in school says positive but the PCR then says negative they and close contacts still need to isolate according to the DFE guidance but a LFT done from home is superseded by the PCR. Not sure on this one myself.

It's a very messy situation and I can see lots of parents stopping testing soon from home because of it.
Was this their first test?

If so, why were they allowed in close contact before they were tested?

For those who dont know, you still have to isolate if you get a negative PCR after a positive LFT .

No ones knows why this is... no one.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52065 on: Today at 09:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 08:52:39 pm
Yep, sounds a right ball-ache (not just the right one obviously !) - but, necessary I suppose. It does seem weird that they carried on in school before the pcr test - how did they get results back so soon or have you only just found out?

Our school did 2 tests last week so the kids came in got tested and went home. But the 3rd one done yesterday meant we had to do each year group at a certain time. Unfortunately the student who tested positive was in a year group that only got tested at around 2 PM so had been in school from 8:30-2ish. Those results take 30 minutes. They were then sent home, they got a PCR and the result came back positive (think this result was around 5 pm or so last night) and then close contacts had to be identified and informed so they didn't come into school today.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52066 on: Today at 09:05:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:02:18 pm
Was this their first test?

If so, why were they allowed in close contact before they were tested?

For those who dont know, you still have to isolate if you get a negative PCR after a positive LFT .

No ones knows why this is... no one.

That is staggering. Going to be so many kids at home because of false positives from the LFT.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52067 on: Today at 09:16:03 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:05:06 pm
That is staggering. Going to be so many kids at home because of false positives from the LFT.
About 1 in 1000 iirc
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52068 on: Today at 09:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on March  7, 2021, 11:16:00 am
Leaflet you get tells you to get on paracetamol (or equivalent as suits) if you're feeling a bit rough. I picked some up on the way cos of what those on here had said who'd had AZ vaccine. Hopefully your's passes as quickly as mine did, thejbs. Had a day of under the weather heavy cold type feeling (aches were the worst) but eased up pretty quickly after that.
My dad had his first jab today (my parents live in a small town south of Frankfurt/M. in Germany). My mum went with him - she is due the first one on Sunday - and said everything was well organised. They were told that when he comes to get the second he might want to take a couple of paracetamol to keep a possible fever down. After the first one this morning he has not felt any effects whatsoever. The paperwork my parents got with the invitations say they both get Pfizer/BioNTech.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,262
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52069 on: Today at 09:59:16 pm »
Was just browsing the NHS page to see where the vaccinations stand and it says they're currently doing over 55s.  But it also says people with severe mental conditions (such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) can be considered high risk.

I'm not sure if having EUPD qualifies me as such; but I have a tendency to play my condition down.  From a benefit standpoint,the system certainly classes me as having a severe mental condition. A part of me wonders if I should contact my GP, but it's not like anywhere is open yet. It can't be much more than another 4-6 weeks for me.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,825
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52070 on: Today at 10:04:44 pm »
So riddle me this...


The U.K. now has one of the lowest covid rates in Europe....... along with Germany and Portugal.

So a German side and a U.K. side go from countries with extreme low rates to play in Hungary


A country with one of the highest rates in Europe

Bat shit.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,592
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52071 on: Today at 10:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:59:16 pm
Was just browsing the NHS page to see where the vaccinations stand and it says they're currently doing over 55s.  But it also says people with severe mental conditions (such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) can be considered high risk.

I'm not sure if having EUPD qualifies me as such; but I have a tendency to play my condition down.  From a benefit standpoint,the system certainly classes me as having a severe mental condition. A part of me wonders if I should contact my GP, but it's not like anywhere is open yet. It can't be much more than another 4-6 weeks for me.

Doesn't do any harm to chase your GP up if you have a case.
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #52072 on: Today at 10:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:59:16 pm
Was just browsing the NHS page to see where the vaccinations stand and it says they're currently doing over 55s.  But it also says people with severe mental conditions (such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder) can be considered high risk.

I'm not sure if having EUPD qualifies me as such; but I have a tendency to play my condition down.  From a benefit standpoint,the system certainly classes me as having a severe mental condition. A part of me wonders if I should contact my GP, but it's not like anywhere is open yet. It can't be much more than another 4-6 weeks for me.

So i got a text today being 55. Decided to ring the number instead of going online and was told that if I wasn't sent a letter then I had to use the online link, because I'm not 56 or over.

So using the online link and got through fine to book first appointment 1 mile away at our nearest vaccination hub. Goes to book 2nd jab and the only one I can get is well over an hour round trip away.

Hmm think I will hold fire until can get both local.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:15 pm by RF »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1297 1298 1299 1300 1301 [1302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 