Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51960 on: March 6, 2021, 04:47:04 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  6, 2021, 04:41:22 pm
I thought they didnt count lateral flow tests (and positives) in those stats. Have I got that wrong?

Fairly certain that every positive lateral flow test has to be confirmed with a PCR test, which do get added to the figures.  Then again my scientific qualifications extend to GCSE chemistry and making stink bombs from a kit I bought from Argos. Im basically a doctor.
Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51961 on: March 6, 2021, 04:47:07 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  6, 2021, 04:41:22 pm
I thought they didnt count lateral flow tests (and positives) in those stats. Have I got that wrong?

They do count them at the moment (for tests and positives) but that might have changed recently.

"Cases by specimen date

Number of people with at least one positive COVID-19 test result (either lab-reported or lateral flow device), by specimen date. Individuals tested positive more than once are only counted once, on the date of their first positive test."



Last Edit: March 6, 2021, 04:48:41 pm by Bincey
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51962 on: March 6, 2021, 04:49:04 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March  6, 2021, 04:35:48 pm
Hows it not going to be huge ? Each teenage child is apparently going to be tested twice a week. It should be in the millions.
Was assuming he was referring to case numbers rocketing back up to being 'huge'. Wasnt meaning testing numbers.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51963 on: March 6, 2021, 05:24:02 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March  6, 2021, 04:47:04 pm
Fairly certain that every positive lateral flow test has to be confirmed with a PCR test, which do get added to the figures.  Then again my scientific qualifications extend to GCSE chemistry and making stink bombs from a kit I bought from Argos. Im basically a doctor.
I dont think they are following up with a PCR test with schools now...


These cant go on for too long....


Were going to get to a point where false positives out number real positives quite quickly if cases keep dropping...
El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51964 on: March 6, 2021, 05:52:22 pm
Do we have any idea where the 6k odd positive tests could be coming from? Theres nothing really open at the moment but supermarkets and essential stores. Is it workplaces? Is it delivery drivers? Tradesmen? The inevitable people breaking lockdown and meeting up anyway?

I know the number of cases have massively eased in recent weeks but I find it a bit mad were still seeing these many cases over 2 months in lockdown! I was having to go into work during the first three lockdowns whereas Ive been at home for most of this one so maybe Im just not privy to how open things really are at the moment. For those who are still having to go out more than others, whats it like in your area?
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51965 on: March 6, 2021, 05:58:50 pm
Considering there were nearly a million tests, 6000 positives is really small.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51966 on: March 6, 2021, 06:05:40 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on March  6, 2021, 05:52:22 pm
Do we have any idea where the 6k odd positive tests could be coming from? Theres nothing really open at the moment but supermarkets and essential stores. Is it workplaces? Is it delivery drivers? Tradesmen? The inevitable people breaking lockdown and meeting up anyway?

I know the number of cases have massively eased in recent weeks but I find it a bit mad were still seeing these many cases over 2 months in lockdown! I was having to go into work during the first three lockdowns whereas Ive been at home for most of this one so maybe Im just not privy to how open things really are at the moment. For those who are still having to go out more than others, whats it like in your area?

Pretty much the same as when everything's open mate. 

Cars are still queueing on the duel carriageway to get into the local retail park every weekend as there's only 3 or 4 places not "open" and the neighbours are still having mates round partying.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51967 on: March 6, 2021, 07:30:33 pm
I've just booked both of my vaccine doses and I'm well chuffed.  :)
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51968 on: March 6, 2021, 07:31:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 07:30:33 pm
I've just booked both of my vaccine doses and I'm well chuffed.  :)

Nice one mate
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51969 on: March 6, 2021, 07:33:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 07:30:33 pm
I've just booked both of my vaccine doses and I'm well chuffed.  :)

Yay great stuff mate
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51970 on: March 6, 2021, 07:35:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March  6, 2021, 06:05:40 pm
Pretty much the same as when everything's open mate. 

Cars are still queueing on the duel carriageway to get into the local retail park every weekend as there's only 3 or 4 places not "open" and the neighbours are still having mates round partying.
I'm seeing the same. Apart from pubs, clubs and restaurants being closed, everything seems just like normal. The park was like Glastonbury last weekend too, with big groups of people sat together. I'm actually amazed the numbers have fallen as much as they have.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51971 on: March 6, 2021, 07:36:17 pm
Cheers you two.  :) :)

It's been a long road, and I'll feel a lot more secure after having these shots.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51972 on: March 6, 2021, 08:07:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 07:35:07 pm
I'm seeing the same. Apart from pubs, clubs and restaurants being closed, everything seems just like normal. The park was like Glastonbury last weekend too, with big groups of people sat together. I'm actually amazed the numbers have fallen as much as they have.

Coming back from taking the dogs out this morning we passed 4 lads walking along the road together all carrying bags full of cans of Stella. 
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51973 on: March 6, 2021, 11:01:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 07:35:07 pm
I'm seeing the same. Apart from pubs, clubs and restaurants being closed, everything seems just like normal. The park was like Glastonbury last weekend too, with big groups of people sat together. I'm actually amazed the numbers have fallen as much as they have.

Cinemas shut, shops shut, schools shut for most, galleries shut, museums shut, generally anything fun shut.

But just like normal.
Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51974 on: Yesterday at 12:30:30 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on March  6, 2021, 05:52:22 pm
Do we have any idea where the 6k odd positive tests could be coming from? Theres nothing really open at the moment but supermarkets and essential stores. Is it workplaces? Is it delivery drivers? Tradesmen? The inevitable people breaking lockdown and meeting up anyway?

I know the number of cases have massively eased in recent weeks but I find it a bit mad were still seeing these many cases over 2 months in lockdown! I was having to go into work during the first three lockdowns whereas Ive been at home for most of this one so maybe Im just not privy to how open things really are at the moment. For those who are still having to go out more than others, whats it like in your area?


Some shops especially supermarkets are open, schools. Open for some people, people in and out of hospitals, not everyone working from home, bubbles mean there's some household mixing etc

And cases have been ridiculously high. Community transmission very high and lockdown doesn't work instantly
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51975 on: Yesterday at 08:15:32 am
Got my first vaccine yesterday, thanks to bad asthma! Ill not lie, my body didnt react well at all. Barely slept because of headache, feeling too hot (no temperature tho) and my arm feeling like its been a punchbag for a day. Both my parents are in their 70s and the got their jabs without any issues or malaise.

Still, relieved and privileged to get it. My reaction is nothing compared to what some of my mates suffered getting covid.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51976 on: Yesterday at 10:26:59 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:15:32 am
Got my first vaccine yesterday, thanks to bad asthma! Ill not lie, my body didnt react well at all. Barely slept because of headache, feeling too hot (no temperature tho) and my arm feeling like its been a punchbag for a day. Both my parents are in their 70s and the got their jabs without any issues or malaise.

Still, relieved and privileged to get it. My reaction is nothing compared to what some of my mates suffered getting covid.

Was on a call Saturday night with a friend who is in her early 30s, very fit, and yet still has issues climbing stairs without getting out of breath after catching Covid months ago. Think there are going to be more studies in to long covid which bring this kind of reality to the fore, as it does make you wonder whether there is a massive health overhang in the future if these infections were not just transient but gave some major negative health outcomes.

As to the vaccine, don't worry about it really kicking your ass, it's probably a good thing in terms of giving you protection.  Seems like they're advising not to pre-medicate things like paracetamol/ibuprofen and just let your body ride it out unless it's a significant reaction.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51977 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 am
Leaflet you get tells you to get on paracetamol (or equivalent as suits) if you're feeling a bit rough. I picked some up on the way cos of what those on here had said who'd had AZ vaccine. Hopefully your's passes as quickly as mine did, thejbs. Had a day of under the weather heavy cold type feeling (aches were the worst) but eased up pretty quickly after that.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51978 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 am
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:16:00 am
Leaflet you get tells you to get on paracetamol (or equivalent as suits) if you're feeling a bit rough. I picked some up on the way cos of what those on here had said who'd had AZ vaccine. Hopefully your's passes as quickly as mine did, thejbs. Had a day of under the weather heavy cold type feeling (aches were the worst) but eased up pretty quickly after that.

Oh absolutely, if it's dragging you down and you feel crap, do something about it - but only once you're firmly feeling crap.  Was more considering those who are premedicating anticipating heading off the response, pop a pill, get the jab done and move on.  It needs to be as a response to acute symptoms rather than in anticipation of them.

As far as I am aware there are some immune effects which act as a cascade upon each other and these get suppressed.  It's possible to write many posts on the actual mechanics of the immune system and what is actually happening behind the scenes here when these responses are suppressed when it comes to responding to a vaccine (in short there is a lot up in the air as to exactly what mechanism isn't working as it should) but it appears it's largely better to let it do its thing unless you're unable to work or having a really rough time of it.

(Further reading)

P.S. had the same after my AZ jab, felt incredibly tired the next day then a few hours later cleared quite well.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51979 on: Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm
Never thought of taking paracetamol as a preventative before. I just read the instructions, works for me. :)
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51980 on: Yesterday at 12:13:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 07:35:07 pm
I'm seeing the same. Apart from pubs, clubs and restaurants being closed, everything seems just like normal. The park was like Glastonbury last weekend too, with big groups of people sat together. I'm actually amazed the numbers have fallen as much as they have.

When the schools have been shut it's got cases down. Similar with hospitality (areas in tier 2 through December were hit the worst).

I thought it was daft announcing the road map along the lines of "in another month you can meet another person outside" when already people were pretty much doing what they want outside and it's not really being policed anymore in general. People don't really take much notice of the rules once they're not enforced.

Once the clocks go forward and it gets warmer you'll have a lot of big gatherings in houses and barbecues etc. The schools going back will also add significantly to the 'back to normal' feel.

But people are obviously still restricted in what they can do whilst so much is shut. The transmission risk outside is mostly low, but once you get kids all huddled back in classrooms (and significant household mixing) that certainly increases transmission risk. It's a case of relying on the vaccines then, but the younger folk are going to be sitting ducks. Older people who have been shut away for a year will naturally want to get out and enjoy some freedom after being vaccinated and younger people are lower risk anyway.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:23:12 pm by Fromola
thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51981 on: Yesterday at 01:37:11 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:26:59 am
Was on a call Saturday night with a friend who is in her early 30s, very fit, and yet still has issues climbing stairs without getting out of breath after catching Covid months ago. Think there are going to be more studies in to long covid which bring this kind of reality to the fore, as it does make you wonder whether there is a massive health overhang in the future if these infections were not just transient but gave some major negative health outcomes.

As to the vaccine, don't worry about it really kicking your ass, it's probably a good thing in terms of giving you protection.  Seems like they're advising not to pre-medicate things like paracetamol/ibuprofen and just let your body ride it out unless it's a significant reaction.

I get the flu vaccine every year and the odd time it does give you a kicking, but this is next level. Only people Ive heard who feel this way are younger folk who get it. Certainly shouldnt discourage anyone, but its worth having a day off prepared. Ive has helped my arm slightly but Im still really groggy. Its kinda like a really bad post-stag-in-Czech-republic kind of hangover.

Ive one mildly asthmatic mate who got covid and it took him 4 weeks to recover, so this is certainly preferable.
Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51982 on: Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:26:59 am
Was on a call Saturday night with a friend who is in her early 30s, very fit, and yet still has issues climbing stairs without getting out of breath after catching Covid months ago. Think there are going to be more studies in to long covid which bring this kind of reality to the fore, as it does make you wonder whether there is a massive health overhang in the future if these infections were not just transient but gave some major negative health outcomes.

As to the vaccine, don't worry about it really kicking your ass, it's probably a good thing in terms of giving you protection. Seems like they're advising not to pre-medicate things like paracetamol/ibuprofen and just let your body ride it out unless it's a significant reaction.

Not easy if you have to work though.
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51983 on: Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm
Booked my jab.  27th March the first one.    God knows why i havent been contacted,   The heart foundation said i should of been due to my A Fib
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51984 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Less than 100 deaths (82) reported in the last 24 hours.

Thats the 1st time fewer than 100 deaths have been reported in a 24 hour period since October 19th.

Obviously a post weekend lag and the issues reporting the figures today but the next 3 weeks are vital going into the 1st phase of the relaxation of the lockdown. 
MakeUsDream2005

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51985 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Less than 100 deaths (82) reported in the last 24 hours.

Thats the 1st time fewer than 100 deaths have been reported in a 24 hour period since October 19th.

Obviously a post weekend lag and the issues reporting the figures today but the next 3 weeks are vital going into the 1st phase of the relaxation of the lockdown.
Certainly edging in the right direction  :)
darragh85

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51986 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
is it going to be an annual vaccine or is that known yet?
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51987 on: Today at 07:42:16 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
is it going to be an annual vaccine or is that known yet?

They can't vaccinate the whole population every year. Could see a booster jab for health care staff next year, but not much more
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51988 on: Today at 07:53:35 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:42:16 am
They can't vaccinate the whole population every year. Could see a booster jab for health care staff next year, but not much more

The NHS carried out something like 30k flu jabs last year, I'd be amazed if a booster isn't offered to every adult over the age of 50 personally.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51989 on: Today at 08:02:50 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:53:35 am
The NHS carried out something like 30k flu jabs last year, I'd be amazed if a booster isn't offered to every adult over the age of 50 personally.

To be honest I think a lot will depend on whats happening with mutations and resistance against them. Also what the data says about transmissions once most people (including younger age groups) have been vaccinated. (Which might be difficult to get as it will be summer.)

In certain scenarios, boosters may not be needed - obviously when immunity lasts a long time, but also maybe if immunity wanes, but only mild re-infections happen.


I can't seem them going through all the age groups again, but maybe the offer of a booster (similar to the flu jab) could be made.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51990 on: Today at 08:35:58 am
Plans are being drawn up for a booster for everyone in the autumn
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51991 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
is it going to be an annual vaccine or is that known yet?
Still not known, depends on the real world data thats now starting to come through.

I think myself well have one booster shot of a second generation vaccine as soon as they come online - maybe as early as September, could be early next year. I dont think well see a booster using the current vaccines and well wait for the modified one. We might also see the rollout go in reverse for it - younger adults first.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51992 on: Today at 09:07:18 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:42:16 am
They can't vaccinate the whole population every year. Could see a booster jab for health care staff next year, but not much more

Up to the 2019 flu season, the NHS gave 15m flu jabs, they they extended that to anyone over 50 in 2020, they did 30million jabs between October and January, in the midst of a pandemic. This was all done at GP surgeries. In a normal year, chemists also administer the NHS jab as well as doing the private jabs. So long as there is no issue with the different vaccinations being done at the same time, they can easily do every over 40 this winter.
