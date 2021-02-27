« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51840 on: Yesterday at 06:41:01 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 06:20:05 pm
Meant to be a bit of a shit show in Germany as well isn't it ?

That's putting it lightly.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51841 on: Yesterday at 07:09:52 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:45:44 pm
Soom good signs that the T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 is not affected a great deal by new variants.

https://twitter.com/BallouxFrancois/status/1366770844408696837

Also levels of vaccine acceptance in polling are continuing to improve



How does T cell effectiveness against variants after developing some immunity explain why there has been so much reinfection in SA and Manaus?
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51842 on: Yesterday at 07:15:55 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 06:20:05 pm
Meant to be a bit of a shit show in Germany as well isn't it ?

Yep but the French and their anti vax thing is mad. Lady on the news in her 80s said she doesnt want to take the vaccine because she feels her body is strong enough to fight the virus.
drmick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51843 on: Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
https://twitter.com/GuillaumeRozier/status/1356339403132723200?s=19

Weekend vaccinations are shocking, they can't be arsed working on a weekend? Wonder what the reason is why for the numbers so low.

Fixed.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51844 on: Yesterday at 08:00:25 pm
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm
Fixed.

A grim Tory shout in response to a grim Tory shout. Pair of Tory biffs.

This current need for vaccinations is probably an exception but why shouldnt there be a culture of not working the weekends? If the powers that be chucked decent overtime rates at it they would no doubt be able to up those rates. Blaming the working class instead of the paymasters in govt.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51845 on: Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
https://twitter.com/GuillaumeRozier/status/1356339403132723200?s=19

Weekend vaccinations are shocking, they can't be arsed working on a weekend? Wonder what the reason is why for the numbers so low.
Even a global pandemic isnt reason enough to sacrifice the french way of life.

Youve got to respect  that in a way... but they are nuts...  they dont like my vaccines, and they wont take a tablet if they can shove it up their arse instead (this isnt a joke).

Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51846 on: Yesterday at 08:19:49 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
https://twitter.com/GuillaumeRozier/status/1356339403132723200?s=19

Weekend vaccinations are shocking, they can't be arsed working on a weekend? Wonder what the reason is why for the numbers so low.

Wild weekend fluctuations are ubiquitous and can vary massively, see attachment below.

But just like Germany, France needs to up their overall vaccination game. Based on their current supply, they should be able to do above 2 doses per 100 persons per week (based on weekly average). Currently both France and Germany are running at sub 1.4 per week. So there's 50% upside based on supply.

For reference UK is currently doing above 4 doses per 100 persons a week.
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51847 on: Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
https://twitter.com/GuillaumeRozier/status/1356339403132723200?s=19

Weekend vaccinations are shocking, they can't be arsed working on a weekend? Wonder what the reason is why for the numbers so low.

They would riot if you asked them to work weekends. They have more important things to do.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51848 on: Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm
Even a global pandemic isnt reason enough to sacrifice the french way of life.

Youve got to respect  that in a way... but they are nuts...  they dont like my vaccines, and they wont take a tablet if they can shove it up their arse instead (this isnt a joke).



Sorry, your going to have to provide a source for that last line!
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51849 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Sorry, your going to have to provide a source for that last line!
The french will take anything we take as a tablet as a suppository


This isnt a joke. They really do.
Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51850 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:09:52 pm
How does T cell effectiveness against variants after developing some immunity explain why there has been so much reinfection in SA and Manaus?

Not sure about SA but I think, if i remember correctly, there were suggestions that the high attack rate in Manaus from the initial wave, was possibly overestimated.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51851 on: Yesterday at 08:41:28 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:23:45 pm
I suspect the issue with eradication of both Ebola and Covid is that it’s able to infect animals who will always have the potential to pass it back to humans even if we did manage to eradicate it.

the scale between the two is wildly different, as is the threat of continued transmission. with a tiny portion of the global COVID effort focused on Ebola, it'd be comparatively easy to at least eliminate it.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51852 on: Yesterday at 09:34:51 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2021/mar/02/joe-biden-covid-coronavirus-christoper-wrap-fbi-capitol-riot-donald-trump-live-updates


Texas and Mississippi scrap mask mandates despite Covid surge warning

Texas and Mississippi rescind mask mandates despite concerns about potential surge in cases

The governor of Texas has just announced that he is rescinding the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity starting next week, despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities, Greg Abbott, a Republican, said at a press conference. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.

Abbott argued that the decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations and the increase in vaccinations meant the previous state orders, which will officially be lifted next Wednesday, are no longer necessary.



The Texas Democratic party released a statement condemning Governor Greg Abbotts decision to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow the states businesses to fully reopen.

What Abbott is doing is extraordinarily dangerous, said Texas Democratic party chair Gilberto Hinojosa. He is the worst Governor in modern Texas history. This will kill Texans. Our countrys infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down even as we make progress towards vaccinations. Abbott doesnt care.

Hinojosa added, Make no mistake: opening Texas prematurely will only lead to faster COVID spread, more sickness and overcrowding in our hospitals, and unnecessary deaths. There is no economic recovery without beating the coronavirus pandemic. This will set us back, not move us forward. ...

By removing all previous state mandates and opening the state to 100 percent, Governor Abbott, who has never taken this pandemic seriously, is doing what he does best: leaving Texans to fend for themselves.




djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51853 on: Yesterday at 09:57:03 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:18:18 pm
Variants and T-Cells

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.02.27.433180v1

Not much impact by any variants

Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:45:44 pm
Soom good signs that the T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2 is not affected a great deal by new variants.

https://twitter.com/BallouxFrancois/status/1366770844408696837

Also levels of vaccine acceptance in polling are continuing to improve
Yea good news from this study - though expected really. Think well now see an increased amount of publications coming out about the T cell response in both infection and vaccine induced immunity. The results I think will be pretty good news all round but these studies just take a little bit longer to do - theyre a bit more complex and time consuming than the serum antibody neutralisation assays that weve see results from already.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51854 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:35:59 pm
Sure the media will be gutted, that's not even tongue-in-cheek either.

..... yep just checked and no sign of any good news. Most now have gone into full Tommy Lee Jones fugitive mode as we try and track down this single person who 'may', 'could', 'might', 'possibly' be the destructor of man kind which we haven't seen the likes of since the Stay Puft Marshmallow man. Followed by articles of leading headlines such as 'should we be worried?' Doesn't matter if that article then leads to a solid 'no', they have got you already.

I genuinely despise the media and how it is employing fear and panic for click bait now more than ever.

David Mitchel had an article pointing this out in the Guardian the other week, ironically on the same day the paper ran stories about how cancer-causing bacon 'could' soon be filling our shelves.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/feb/14/we-need-to-develop-a-vaccine-against-media-scare-tactics
Sounds like youre frustrated with the portrayal of all this in the media, which is understandable. Youre not alone in that either.

Id suggest though that if youre looking toward the news pages of BBC/Sky etc to keep informed on everything important with this pandemic, then youre looking in the wrong place. Its a fairly unique situation were in. Unless youre reading content thats exclusively from the science/medical correspondents of those news organisations then youre just going to be seeing the news that drives clicks and shares.

Best advice I can suggest is to bookmark the following page. Get your pandemic updates from here, direct from those that are the experts in their field. Theres usually maybe 5-6 little articles a day, browsing through these will give you all the updates that you need - good news and bad. Anything that doesnt make it to here for comment isnt really worth knowing and is just noise - ignore whats the focus on the main news sites unless its one of the updates here. 

https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/working-with-us/for-journalists/
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51855 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:09:52 pm
How does T cell effectiveness against variants after developing some immunity explain why there has been so much reinfection in SA and Manaus?
Comes down to the dynamics of the secondary immune response - so the 2nd (then 3rd, 4th, 5th....) time you encounter the virus.

After the first initial exposure youll have memory B and T cells that are specific for the virus. These are very long lived, think years and decades. On your second exposure, the nature of the secondary immune response means that the immune system reacts much quicker and much stronger. So your memory B cells will quickly start to make the antibodies to the virus (a day or two versus the 5-6 days of the first exposure). Theyll also make much more and the circulating levels of these antibodies will peak far higher the second time than they did the first.

This quick response means that in most instances it stops the infection right in its tracks, preventing onward transmission from cell to cell in the body. If the virus has changed a bit so that its not as susceptible to these antibodies then it might evade this antibody response in some people and it will start to transmit from cell to cell.

Your memory T cells take a couple of extra days to kick into top gear - they start to divide rapidly about 3 days in. The delay is thought to be an insurance against an unwanted massive response to an innocuous or self antigen. Their job normally is to attack those cells that are infected after the antibody response has put the breaks on it spreading cell to cell. For the variants where they might have got around the antibody response a bit, the T cells have a bit more of a job to do, takes them a bit longer. In that time youll have symptoms of reinfection but they should regain control in time to stop it becoming a severe infection.

Its worth keeping in mind also what exactly we mean by a reinfection. Were about to enter a phase weve not ever been in before for any virus - where weve never really tested so widespread for a viral infection and its not really known at what time in the above scenario someone might give a positive result on nasal swab or a lateral flow test. Are many reinfections full blown disease or are they pretty much symptom free? Maybe 3-4 days into the above scenario when the virus has multiplied a bit in the body and escaped some of the antibody response but the T cells are about take control. Can we get a positive test in this instance? Unknown as yet really.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51856 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Really informative once again that.

How does the T cell response differ for people who have received a vaccine versus those with natural immunity from a prior infection? Maunaus my concern here.

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51857 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Really informative once again that.

How does the T cell response differ for people who have received a vaccine versus those with natural immunity from a prior infection? Maunaus my concern here.


Unknown yet. Even the above study didnt do that comparison. Vaccines usually give a stronger immune response though.

Having said that, there will be differences. In the paper above they measure the T cell response in vaccinated people in response to the spike protein, as they did for those who had previous infection. They also measured the T cell response to other parts of the virus for those who had previous infection but didnt for the vaccinated people - theres not much point. The vaccine will exclusively give rise to T cells directed against the spike only, they wont have the T cells directed against surface proteins that someone who had a natural infection would also have. Thats the biggest difference I can see, but its likely responses to the spike are the most important as its the most easily accessible part of the virus. Maybe some responses to the envelope proteins might be missing in the vaccinated people, but how important they would be is an unknown too.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51858 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:45:31 pm
A lot of noise about the inevitability of vaccine passports internationally and domestically. Good to see.
definitely, the sooner they bring it in the better
Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51859 on: Today at 12:17:44 am
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm
Sounds like youre frustrated with the portrayal of all this in the media, which is understandable. Youre not alone in that either.

Id suggest though that if youre looking toward the news pages of BBC/Sky etc to keep informed on everything important with this pandemic, then youre looking in the wrong place. Its a fairly unique situation were in. Unless youre reading content thats exclusively from the science/medical correspondents of those news organisations then youre just going to be seeing the news that drives clicks and shares.

Best advice I can suggest is to bookmark the following page. Get your pandemic updates from here, direct from those that are the experts in their field. Theres usually maybe 5-6 little articles a day, browsing through these will give you all the updates that you need - good news and bad. Anything that doesnt make it to here for comment isnt really worth knowing and is just noise - ignore whats the focus on the main news sites unless its one of the updates here. 

https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/working-with-us/for-journalists/

Thanks for the link, really great information and direct from experts as you say. Bookmarked that so will use that going forward and pass it on.

Yes, in all honesty I get insanely frustrated sometimes, but it's not for me it's for the huge amount of people that are not able to pass this off so easily for what it is as I or many others do. There are so many who are affected mentally and a lot more sensitive or naive to these purposely fear driven headlines and it drives me crazy that these organisations don't give a toss about how these people can be affected by that.

 

