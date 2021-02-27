How does T cell effectiveness against variants after developing some immunity explain why there has been so much reinfection in SA and Manaus?



Comes down to the dynamics of the secondary immune response - so the 2nd (then 3rd, 4th, 5th....) time you encounter the virus.After the first initial exposure youll have memory B and T cells that are specific for the virus. These are very long lived, think years and decades. On your second exposure, the nature of the secondary immune response means that the immune system reacts much quicker and much stronger. So your memory B cells will quickly start to make the antibodies to the virus (a day or two versus the 5-6 days of the first exposure). Theyll also make much more and the circulating levels of these antibodies will peak far higher the second time than they did the first.This quick response means that in most instances it stops the infection right in its tracks, preventing onward transmission from cell to cell in the body. If the virus has changed a bit so that its not as susceptible to these antibodies then it might evade this antibody response in some people and it will start to transmit from cell to cell.Your memory T cells take a couple of extra days to kick into top gear - they start to divide rapidly about 3 days in. The delay is thought to be an insurance against an unwanted massive response to an innocuous or self antigen. Their job normally is to attack those cells that are infected after the antibody response has put the breaks on it spreading cell to cell. For the variants where they might have got around the antibody response a bit, the T cells have a bit more of a job to do, takes them a bit longer. In that time youll have symptoms of reinfection but they should regain control in time to stop it becoming a severe infection.Its worth keeping in mind also what exactly we mean by a reinfection. Were about to enter a phase weve not ever been in before for any virus - where weve never really tested so widespread for a viral infection and its not really known at what time in the above scenario someone might give a positive result on nasal swab or a lateral flow test. Are many reinfections full blown disease or are they pretty much symptom free? Maybe 3-4 days into the above scenario when the virus has multiplied a bit in the body and escaped some of the antibody response but the T cells are about take control. Can we get a positive test in this instance? Unknown as yet really.