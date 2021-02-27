https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2021/mar/02/joe-biden-covid-coronavirus-christoper-wrap-fbi-capitol-riot-donald-trump-live-updatesTexas and Mississippi scrap mask mandates despite Covid surge warningTexas and Mississippi rescind mask mandates despite concerns about potential surge in cases
The governor of Texas has just announced that he is rescinding the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity starting next week, despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities, Greg Abbott, a Republican, said at a press conference. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.
Abbott argued that the decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations and the increase in vaccinations meant the previous state orders, which will officially be lifted next Wednesday, are no longer necessary.
The Texas Democratic party released a statement condemning Governor Greg Abbotts decision to lift the statewide mask mandate and allow the states businesses to fully reopen.
What Abbott is doing is extraordinarily dangerous, said Texas Democratic party chair Gilberto Hinojosa. He is the worst Governor in modern Texas history. This will kill Texans. Our countrys infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down even as we make progress towards vaccinations. Abbott doesnt care.
Hinojosa added, Make no mistake: opening Texas prematurely will only lead to faster COVID spread, more sickness and overcrowding in our hospitals, and unnecessary deaths. There is no economic recovery without beating the coronavirus pandemic. This will set us back, not move us forward. ...
By removing all previous state mandates and opening the state to 100 percent, Governor Abbott, who has never taken this pandemic seriously, is doing what he does best: leaving Texans to fend for themselves.