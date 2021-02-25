Been invited to a wedding at the end of May and to be quite honest, it somewhat fills me with dread (mainly because I hate these things... but also as I've actually mainly stayed away from crowds since Atletico at home last year lol). The roadmap seems to allow it, but I have a sense the groom is the type to push rules to the limit and the hotel probably won't care if people are booking rooms.From what I understand it's 30 people in some sort of penthouse suite with a sit-down meal and then drinks. I'm hoping people are generally mindful of things as I assume there'll only be a small handful vaccinated in the group and it'll be awkward if inevitably I'm the only one trying to wear a mask.I don't really care if I get ill (I'll 100% have Novavax by then as a trial participant) but just don't want to be spreading to anyone and/or become the vector that somehow creates the mutant super vaccine strainI even offered up my space if there was anyone else missing out but they didn't take the bait.I think this is probably the more extreme end of anxiety people will have with the "end" of restrictions but yeah. I am dreading it.