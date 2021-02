Yes, face shields are not very effective. Although they do say masks have to be used when distancing is an issue. If Iím 4m away Iím not sure if I need to wear one. Who knows? Really difficult to hear someone clearly with a mark on though..



That's was what I was thinking, you're so far away that you're not at risk so at least wearing a shield means you've got your face covered, which ticks that box. There is no way you can properly teach if the kids cannot understand a word you are saying.Other than that, can you put a clear perspex shield up as is done in offices and warehouses? We have them at work between the planners desks and on the counter where the drivers stand. The planners only put a mask on when they come to the counter to hand us the keys and paperwork.