Looks like all the positive data around the AZ vaccine from the UK has prompted the German vaccination commission to change its recommendation to also include over 65s. (Previously they had only recommended it for under 65s, due to lack of data)



Additionally, they are considering to increase the intervals between the jabs (for AZ).



Would be really good if they do, as there are still loads of people in vulnerable groups that are still awaiting their first jab there.



Also once they do change the recommendation, Merkel can get a televised AZ jab. Which should further boost acceptance.