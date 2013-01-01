« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51600 on: Today at 04:11:39 pm
Could the slowing down of the rate of decline be something to do with the amount of surge testing ?  It was being carried out in five or six areas, I know Bristol finished theirs on Sunday.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:37 pm by Hedley Lamarr »
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51601 on: Today at 04:32:01 pm
485k first doses and 35k second doses so looks like they have picked up again
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51602 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup
Babel Time

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51603 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:07:49 pm

Best vaccine day for a couple of weeks


Indeed, looks like the dip is reverting. Hopefully can keep improving from here.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51604 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 05:44:36 pm
Indeed, looks like the dip is reverting. Hopefully can keep improving from here.

Im sure I read they are opening 10 new vaccination centres so they must have the supply to make it worth opening these additional centres.
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51605 on: Today at 05:59:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup

Great stuff, really pleased to hear that mate. Glad you and your partner (who i hear is a united fan) are both getting your first dose soon!
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51606 on: Today at 06:04:01 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:59:00 pm
Great stuff, really pleased to hear that mate. Glad you and your partner (who i hear is a united fan) are both getting your first dose soon!

Cheers mate. Yeah, she's booked in 2 hours before me.

jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51607 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup

Great stuff, getting mine done tomorrow.  :thumbup
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51608 on: Today at 06:21:16 pm
I should probably ring up.    50 this year with A.Fib.   
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51609 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:44:36 pm
Yep - and no doubt some will definitely get that too !  ;)
:lmao
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51610 on: Today at 06:34:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:38:52 pm
Contacted my GP this week, they just messaged me back, they've reviewed my records and moved me into group 6, got my appt for a week tomorrow :thumbup
Good news Rob, amazed you weren't in Group 6 anyway given what you've shared about your health history!
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51611 on: Today at 06:38:54 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:21:16 pm
I should probably ring up.    50 this year with A.Fib.

Definitely. A fib is not a minor condition if ignored, a mate ended up having a very lengthy procedure to cure the damage
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51612 on: Today at 06:41:33 pm
This must be a slight cause for concern, according to JVT cases are rising in 69/315 local authorities in England Public Health England data has revealed.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51613 on: Today at 06:50:48 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:41:33 pm
This must be a slight cause for concern, according to JVT cases are rising in 69/315 local authorities in England Public Health England data has revealed.

Hopefully theses are low population areas where theres been a workplace outbreak or something.  Swindon is one of the areas, it has a population of 230,000 so an outbreak in a warehouse/distribution centre could sway the stats.
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #51614 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:38:54 pm
Definitely. A fib is not a minor condition if ignored, a mate ended up having a very lengthy procedure to cure the damage

Ive had 3 ablations.   Its a lot better and only get the odd hour spell.    Not like it used to be when it was days
