Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51560 on: Today at 08:42:49 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:19:46 am
yep my lad, he's planning on going to Creamfields in August

 I find that really hard to risk asses. Partly due to my ignorance about festivals.
Mostly it's outdoor.  If the vaccine significantly reduces transmission and we have lowered cases significantly, then it might be fine.  I'd guess even hugging outdoors is medium risk. If camping is involved that's totally different!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline OOS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51561 on: Today at 09:43:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:42:49 am
I find that really hard to risk asses. Partly due to my ignorance about festivals.
Mostly it's outdoor.  If the vaccine significantly reduces transmission and we have lowered cases significantly, then it might be fine.  I'd guess even hugging outdoors is medium risk. If camping is involved that's totally different!

Won't all adults be offered the vaccine by then, so I don't see what the issue would be?
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51562 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
Late summer festivals sold very well this week apparently!
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51563 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:42:49 am
I find that really hard to risk asses. Partly due to my ignorance about festivals.
Mostly it's outdoor.  If the vaccine significantly reduces transmission and we have lowered cases significantly, then it might be fine.  I'd guess even hugging outdoors is medium risk. If camping is involved that's totally different!

west_london_red pointed out when I posted the pic below, taken when 500,000 people descended on Bournemouth beach, this and all the other mass beach invasions and things like when I was in the lakes and it was battered, had no effect on infections, neither in the visitors nor the locals.

Now most will be vaccinated


Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51564 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:07 am


Yep. There were no spikes of infections relating to the large beach gatherings whatsoever.

I was down there the evening before the pictures appeared all over the press.

The litter and human defecating were bigger issues than virus spread.
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51565 on: Today at 10:54:07 am »
Apparently going to be an update at 11am from the JCVI on the vaccine priority groups. Vid here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqt-1qb6ps0
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51566 on: Today at 11:12:20 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:54:07 am
Apparently going to be an update at 11am from the JCVI on the vaccine priority groups. Vid here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqt-1qb6ps0

Continuing to focus on being age based in the younger groups then, pretty much in line with what has been rumoured for a while
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51567 on: Today at 11:14:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:07 am
west_london_red pointed out when I posted the pic below, taken when 500,000 people descended on Bournemouth beach, this and all the other mass beach invasions and things like when I was in the lakes and it was battered, had no effect on infections, neither in the visitors nor the locals.

Now most will be vaccinated




Someone posted the actual article from the Guardian that I incorrectly attributed to the i about the gatherings at beaches. Only think probably worth considering with a festival is if its over a few days and sleeping arrangements. Sharing a tent or room for example would carry more risk Id imagine depending on who your sharing with and maybe those outside toilets never appealed even before Covid!
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51568 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:54:07 am
Apparently going to be an update at 11am from the JCVI on the vaccine priority groups. Vid here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqt-1qb6ps0

BBC News has got it on. Journalist asking whether it's just for ease of getting vaccinations done to do by age rather than by profession. JCVI member (didn't catch his name) saying there's an element of ease to get vaccine out to it but also a big part is that best way to protect people is to vaccinate them directly rather than by vaccinating people who may pass it to them and so doing by age now is best from that view.

edit: his name is Dr. Wei Shen Lim.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51569 on: Today at 11:31:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:14:16 am
Someone posted the actual article from the Guardian that I incorrectly attributed to the i about the gatherings at beaches. Only think probably worth considering with a festival is if its over a few days and sleeping arrangements. Sharing a tent or room for example would carry more risk Id imagine depending on who your sharing with and maybe those outside toilets never appealed even before Covid!

I think festivals are going to be the least of our worries, I reckon June 21st is going to be like VE day, I'm expecting A LOT of kids to be born March 2022 :)
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51570 on: Today at 11:32:28 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:25:22 am
BBC News has got it on. Journalist asking whether it's just for ease of getting vaccinations done to do by age rather than by profession. JCVI member (didn't catch his name) saying there's an element of ease to get vaccine out to it but also a big part is that best way to protect people is to vaccinate them directly rather than by vaccinating people who may pass it to them and so doing by age now is best from that view.

edit: his name is Dr. Wei Shen Lim.

Yeh, good to hear them stress the importance of the speed of the vaccination process as well.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51571 on: Today at 11:41:03 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:32:28 am
Yeh, good to hear them stress the importance of the speed of the vaccination process as well.

Beeb have got another member of JCVI, Prof. Adam Finn, to help summarise. I hadn't thought through the speed idea, nor the point that the relationship to age would continue on down through the under 40s. He's making the very reasonable point that everyone's age is pretty easy to find on the NHS records, their profession not so much. He's also saying that they're keeping it under review so may change again in future if the evidence suggest doing that. Bit of weariness to him saying he's gone from a 3 hour meeting once a week to two 5 hour ones.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51572 on: Today at 11:45:43 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:41:03 am
Beeb have got another member of JCVI, Prof. Adam Finn, to help summarise. I hadn't thought through the speed idea, nor the point that the relationship to age would continue on down through the under 40s. He's making the very reasonable point that everyone's age is pretty easy to find on the NHS records, their profession not so much.

I mean they managed to do it for NHS / carehome / carer staff. All teaching staff will have school ID & schools could prob provide a current list of school staff within minutes, so should be pretty simple to administer.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51573 on: Today at 11:54:11 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:45:43 am
I mean they managed to do it for NHS / carehome / carer staff. All teaching staff will have school ID & schools could prob provide a current list of school staff within minutes, so should be pretty simple to administer.

Supermarkets and delivery drivers would seem to be a bit harder though? So unless there's a specific reason to prioritise one profession over another, as there was with health and social care staff, then targeting by vulnerability and then age would seem reasonable until evidence is there to support doing it different?
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51574 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:54:11 am
Supermarkets and delivery drivers would seem to be a bit harder though? So unless there's a specific reason to prioritise one profession over another, as there was with health and social care staff, then targeting by vulnerability and then age would seem reasonable until evidence is there to support doing it different?

The DVSA would have to get involved for HGV drivers, as our licenses carry the relevant categories to drive Class 2 and Class 1, they could also pull up PSV drivers from that, but shop staff, Amazon drivers, Food Van delivery drivers etc you'd need to get into the tax records to show their employer.

I don't see how a secondary teacher is any more at risk than a supermarket worker, its a set groups of pupils, who will all be tested, sat a specific distance away and all masked up. Compare that to Supermarket workers who are out in the aisles with hundreds of random strangers passing them each day, staff touching surfaces all the time, touching stock that has been pawed by god knows who. Drivers, both the likes of Amazon, Tesco, Asda, Morrisions etc home delivery drivers are going from warehouses and shops and peoples homes and could have a valid case for saying they are more at risk than teachers. HGV drivers, while its a solitary job, do go in and out of warehouses and travel across the UK. Saturday I went to Heywood, then a Sainsburys RDC in Stoke to deliver, then Cannock to pick up a load of Pot Noodles that was destined for Cumbernauld nr Glasgow.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51575 on: Today at 12:26:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:12:20 am
Continuing to focus on being age based in the younger groups then, pretty much in line with what has been rumoured for a while

Its the least controversial way of doing it. Anything else will always lead to a what about xxxxx profession that hasnt been prioritised, or xxxxx other group
Offline 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51576 on: Today at 12:30:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:58 pm
The DVSA would have to get involved for HGV drivers, as our licenses carry the relevant categories to drive Class 2 and Class 1, they could also pull up PSV drivers from that, but shop staff, Amazon drivers, Food Van delivery drivers etc you'd need to get into the tax records to show their employer.

I don't see how a secondary teacher is any more at risk than a supermarket worker, its a set groups of pupils, who will all be tested, sat a specific distance away and all masked up. Compare that to Supermarket workers who are out in the aisles with hundreds of random strangers passing them each day, staff touching surfaces all the time, touching stock that has been pawed by god knows who. Drivers, both the likes of Amazon, Tesco, Asda, Morrisions etc home delivery drivers are going from warehouses and shops and peoples homes and could have a valid case for saying they are more at risk than teachers. HGV drivers, while its a solitary job, do go in and out of warehouses and travel across the UK. Saturday I went to Heywood, then a Sainsburys RDC in Stoke to deliver, then Cannock to pick up a load of Pot Noodles that was destined for Cumbernauld nr Glasgow.

Not arguing with you mate. Merely pointing out that Nick Gibb has pissed all over the previous schools advice by now saying masks are not compulsory and neither are the tests.

Another shambolic attempt at a response from Government
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51577 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:42:49 am
I find that really hard to risk asses. Partly due to my ignorance about festivals.
Mostly it's outdoor.  If the vaccine significantly reduces transmission and we have lowered cases significantly, then it might be fine.  I'd guess even hugging outdoors is medium risk. If camping is involved that's totally different!
I get that it's all outside but they will be pissed up, sharing tents with mates, shagging god knows who and presumably exchanging body fluids.  The vast majority of people who attend these events will not have been fully vaccinated due to their age, even if they have had a first dose, I imagine some won't bother.

As you can tell I have never been to a festival so I might be completely wrong about what goes on at them!! :)
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51578 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:54:11 am
Supermarkets and delivery drivers would seem to be a bit harder though? So unless there's a specific reason to prioritise one profession over another, as there was with health and social care staff, then targeting by vulnerability and then age would seem reasonable until evidence is there to support doing it different?

I mean I fail to see how teachers aren't more at risk - they've shut schools for the best part of 6 months in total because they are clearly dangerous.

Supermarket staff would be easy as all have ID and again names could be provided. Not sure on drivers but prob a bit harder for sure.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51579 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:41:03 am
Beeb have got another member of JCVI, Prof. Adam Finn, to help summarise. I hadn't thought through the speed idea, nor the point that the relationship to age would continue on down through the under 40s. He's making the very reasonable point that everyone's age is pretty easy to find on the NHS records, their profession not so much. He's also saying that they're keeping it under review so may change again in future if the evidence suggest doing that. Bit of weariness to him saying he's gone from a 3 hour meeting once a week to two 5 hour ones.
I think the amount of work behind the scenes simply getting the list of people for the next few weeks and getting them contacted is really underestimated. Complicating this really could slow things down considerably - especially if you are asking an outside institution to provide a list (eg supermarket workers) which you then have to cross reference with the nhs database. Its possible if that outside institution can provide name and NHS number, but in reality they wont. Therell be a tonne of gaps and extra work for the surgeries. And thats at a time when we want them to continue to deal with significant covid load and begin to get back to what they normally do.

Speed is much higher priority at this moment than focusing on particular work settings in my mind. Id like them to vaccinate teachers over the Easter break if possible but beyond that Id like them to prioritise the speed (and ease) of roll out.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51580 on: Today at 12:39:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:30:34 pm
Not arguing with you mate. Merely pointing out that Nick Gibb has pissed all over the previous schools advice by now saying masks are not compulsory and neither are the tests.

Another shambolic attempt at a response from Government

Missed all that, Seriously, no masks and test? That's taking the piss. Teenagers, from what I have seen, will wear the masks, so whats wrong with protecting them and the staff, regardless of whether the risk is high, medium or low? The rest of us have to do this, I can't even go into the office without Director approval in my main job and on the trucks I have to wear a mask all around the depot and at every customers premise.

Tests I'm unsure of, as none of the Transport staff I know have ever been offered a test and the impact of losing drivers is huge, remember the fuel strikes?. I remember a rant from our kids mate 12 months ago "not Key workers are we?, seriously then, lets go on strike for a week and see if the c*nts still think we aren't key, as everything stops and they fucking starve to death".
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51581 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:33:18 pm
I mean I fail to see how teachers aren't more at risk - they've shut schools for the best part of 6 months in total because they are clearly dangerous.

Supermarket staff would be easy as all have ID and again names could be provided. Not sure on drivers but prob a bit harder for sure.

They closed schools to lower transmission which is different again to individual risk from catching coronavirus. Scottish boffin who does a lot of their science comms was just on telly putting it nicely - doctors and nurses didn't get a vaccination ahead of others because they were at higher risk from their profession but because they were regularly working with people who were. Not saying anyone's said it couldn't be done to identify people's jobs btw, just that it would be slower than pulling off the ages from NHS records and cracking on from there. So unless there's good reason to vaccinate every X over Y then it seems reasonable to go by the individual risk from catching it and ending up with serious illness to me.
Offline Qston

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51582 on: Today at 12:42:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:26:08 pm
Its the least controversial way of doing it. Anything else will always lead to a what about xxxxx profession that hasnt been prioritised, or xxxxx other group

It is. You can never please all of the people all of the time with any system for mass vaccination. There has to be a strategy that you stick with that is based on the science and the pressing needs of the NHS and the most vulnerable. Otherwise you end up in a position exactly as you describe. I have every sympathy with frontline workers including teachers, supermarket staff and a whole host of other professions but you could easily end up in a position where you are, for example, comparing lets say a 30 year old teacher with no underlying health conditions at all with a 55 year old male with a high blood pressure issue. Where do you draw the line ? It is far from easy but I think generally speaking the JCVI has got the list about as right as it can be. It will never be 'perfect'.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51583 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:42:49 am
I find that really hard to risk asses. Partly due to my ignorance about festivals.
Mostly it's outdoor.  If the vaccine significantly reduces transmission and we have lowered cases significantly, then it might be fine.  I'd guess even hugging outdoors is medium risk. If camping is involved that's totally different!

I think festivals can *potentially* be superspreader events dependent on the setup and amount of people there but there's mitigating factors (and hopefully the vaccine significantly does reduce transmission).

- Camping (probably end up with a few different people all close together) but I guess a chosen risk at that stage.
- Indoor tents: there are usually a few open-air stages and then several stages in a tent, although ventilated on the sides. That said, somewhere like Wireless Festival or Reading Festival those tents are PACKED and people will have no room to move and likely will be waiting for an act to appear for 30+ minutes and then see the performance in cramped conditions.
- More than likely people lose their 'guard' on drugs and alcohol and will be necking strangers or whatever.

If they do go ahead, I hope event promoters are sensible with the numbers they allow and the setups and that the majority are vaccinated by then. Otherwise, you'll have little case peaks in some areas with the locals whilst everyone else filters out to wherever they came from and potentially spread there.

The vastness of these events makes me a bit sceptical as to whether they're a good idea to hold a few weeks after a pandemic vaccine rollout to the population.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51584 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:33:09 pm
I get that it's all outside but they will be pissed up, sharing tents with mates, shagging god knows who and presumably exchanging body fluids.  The vast majority of people who attend these events will not have been fully vaccinated due to their age, even if they have had a first dose, I imagine some won't bother.

As you can tell I have never been to a festival so I might be completely wrong about what goes on at them!! :)
Yep - and no doubt some will definitely get that too !  ;)
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51585 on: Today at 12:44:55 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:38:15 pm
I think the amount of work behind the scenes simply getting the list of people for the next few weeks and getting them contacted is really underestimated. Complicating this really could slow things down considerably - especially if you are asking an outside institution to provide a list (eg supermarket workers) which you then have to cross reference with the nhs database. Its possible if that outside institution can provide name and NHS number, but in reality they wont. Therell be a tonne of gaps and extra work for the surgeries. And thats at a time when we want them to continue to deal with significant covid load and begin to get back to what they normally do.

Speed is much higher priority at this moment than focusing on particular work settings in my mind. Id like them to vaccinate teachers over the Easter break if possible but beyond that Id like them to prioritise the speed (and ease) of roll out.

Its very messy, on top of the above you have services contracted out to third parties and their staff, you have zero hours contracts (they may work at more then one place or have not worked for month at a particular place), some older staff will have already been vaccinated because of their age, theres going to be an awful lot of factors at play if we were to go down the profession route.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51586 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm »
Honestly the rate at which people are being vaccinated in the UK....I don´t think there is much cause for complaint at all.

Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51587 on: Today at 12:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:33:09 pm
I get that it's all outside but they will be pissed up, sharing tents with mates, shagging god knows who and presumably exchanging body fluids.  The vast majority of people who attend these events will not have been fully vaccinated due to their age, even if they have had a first dose, I imagine some won't bother.

As you can tell I have never been to a festival so I might be completely wrong about what goes on at them!! :)

I mean you're not far wrong you just missed out.the drugs ;D

Although I do seem to remember someone saying that polls of young people showed 80% will take the vaccine, most may not want it but they'll see it as a way back to normality so they'll take it.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51588 on: Today at 12:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:45:41 pm
I mean you're not far wrong you just missed out.the drugs ;D

Although I do seem to remember someone saying that polls of young people showed 80% will take the vaccine, most may not want it but they'll see it as a way back to normality so they'll take it.

I wouldn't personally be against requiring attendees to be vaccinated (assuming the rollout had filtered to everyone by then). I know of a few younger people that are completely unbothered and wouldn't be keen on voluntarily taking a vaccine unless it hindered their plans for holidays/festivals/whatever.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51589 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:45:41 pm
Although I do seem to remember someone saying that polls of young people showed 80% will take the vaccine, most may not want it but they'll see it as a way back to normality so they'll take it.

Group of boffins got Yougov to poll attitudes towards vaccination in September/October and then start of this month: https://rpubs.com/benwansell/729135

18 to 29 year olds now at 82% to take the vaccine when offered. Up 10% from September/October last year.

Also touches on the current discussion on priorities. Prof. Ansell pointing out elsewhere that the support for doing by vulnerability then age is broad. It just wobbles a bit when it gets to someone's individual best interest (which is thoroughly human).
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51590 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Honestly the rate at which people are being vaccinated in the UK....I don´t think there is much cause for complaint at all.



Thats a very fair point, plus there may even be updates/improved vaccines by the time those at the end of the program get seen
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51591 on: Today at 01:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Honestly the rate at which people are being vaccinated in the UK....I don´t think there is much cause for complaint at all.

Steady.....have you seen the number of moaners in here  ;)
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51592 on: Today at 01:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:33:54 pm
Steady.....have you seen the number of moaners in here  ;)

Are you moaning about the number of moaners? :D
Offline Andy_lfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51593 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Honestly the rate at which people are being vaccinated in the UK....I don´t think there is much cause for complaint at all.

I'm with you on this, if we had been told 8-10 months ago that this will be what we are arguing over now, I think we would have been very happy and likely disbelieving it.  I get the argument about front line professions - I am married to a teacher, but I have nothing but respect for what the NHS and JVCI have accomplished so far and are continuing to do. I don't think any of us understand the complexities of this roll out fully and the strategy of vaccinating the most vulnerable as quickly as possible so far seems to be correct.  I trust the JVCI to continue to do what is right with this.

Also, an 82% uptake rate in the younger cohorts is extremely encouraging when you look at some of the vaccine hesitancy issues in other countries.  After a full year of awful news and horrendous government missteps, the vaccine rollout is refreshingly positive to me.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51594 on: Today at 02:27:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:07 am
west_london_red pointed out when I posted the pic below, taken when 500,000 people descended on Bournemouth beach, this and all the other mass beach invasions and things like when I was in the lakes and it was battered, had no effect on infections, neither in the visitors nor the locals.

Now most will be vaccinated



That lack of spike was a) outdoors b) there wasn't that many infected people at the time. I think cases are still very much higher than then. Obviously coming down fast. And we didn't have a good measure on cases then.  I know for a time no case seemed to have been caught outdoors.  Maybe no overnight festivals and radically different toilets.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51595 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:40:03 pm
Are you moaning about the number of moaners? :D

Judging by the  ;) emoji, I'd suggest it's more statement/joke/sarcastic comment, as opposed to a moan.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51596 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
I, for one, cannot wait to spend some summer evenings on the beach.
Online rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51597 on: Today at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:27:59 pm
That lack of spike was a) outdoors b) there wasn't that many infected people at the time. I think cases are still very much higher than then. Obviously coming down fast. And we didn't have a good measure on cases then.  I know for a time no case seemed to have been caught outdoors.  Maybe no overnight festivals and radically different toilets.

This is one bit we will never know, the estimates had it at 100,000 per day in March but with no testing its just guess work. I'm sure me and the missus, her brother and his wife all had it in March, had plenty of symptoms between us all and felt pretty rough for a few days, we know a lad he was out with in the pubs just before lockdown tested positive for antibodies a few weeks later.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51598 on: Today at 03:43:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:21:40 pm
This is one bit we will never know, the estimates had it at 100,000 per day in March but with no testing its just guess work. I'm sure me and the missus, her brother and his wife all had it in March, had plenty of symptoms between us all and felt pretty rough for a few days, we know a lad he was out with in the pubs just before lockdown tested positive for antibodies a few weeks later.
Imperial's REACT infection survey had infections at 1 in 770 in May and 1 in 1300 in June, around the time of these beach days.

For comparison, their latest results for early February (2021) had infections at 1 in 200, down from 1 in 64 in January. Of course as you say we can't know what it was in March (2020) as this study hadn't started.

Just for interest - the prevalence they measured for early February 2021 (1 in 196) is pretty similar to what they measured for end of September last year (1 in 166). The big difference being of course the infection rate was rising then, but is decreasing now (and will have decreased further since they did the latest round at the beginning of the month). Would be great to be back to those days of June with such low prevalence, but at least we're heading in that direction.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #
Declines seem to be resuming again after a pretty significant slowing (may have been the weather)





Best vaccine day for a couple of weeks

