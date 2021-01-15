I find that really hard to risk asses. Partly due to my ignorance about festivals.

Mostly it's outdoor. If the vaccine significantly reduces transmission and we have lowered cases significantly, then it might be fine. I'd guess even hugging outdoors is medium risk. If camping is involved that's totally different!



I think festivals can *potentially* be superspreader events dependent on the setup and amount of people there but there's mitigating factors (and hopefully the vaccine significantly does reduce transmission).- Camping (probably end up with a few different people all close together) but I guess a chosen risk at that stage.- Indoor tents: there are usually a few open-air stages and then several stages in a tent, although ventilated on the sides. That said, somewhere like Wireless Festival or Reading Festival those tents are PACKED and people will have no room to move and likely will be waiting for an act to appear for 30+ minutes and then see the performance in cramped conditions.- More than likely people lose their 'guard' on drugs and alcohol and will be necking strangers or whatever.If they do go ahead, I hope event promoters are sensible with the numbers they allow and the setups and that the majority are vaccinated by then. Otherwise, you'll have little case peaks in some areas with the locals whilst everyone else filters out to wherever they came from and potentially spread there.The vastness of these events makes me a bit sceptical as to whether they're a good idea to hold a few weeks after a pandemic vaccine rollout to the population.