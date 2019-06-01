« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1284 1285 1286 1287 1288 [1289]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1678434 times)

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51520 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:49:44 pm
Thanks very much, looks really interesting.

I'm not sure I understand what Rupert Beale is getting at, when he says policy is risky. Not seen anything in vaccine plan documents to say the goal is only to vaccinate the vulnerable. It's clear on targeting all adults.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-covid-19-vaccines-delivery-plan/uk-covid-19-vaccines-delivery-plan#executive-summary-and-scope


If you scroll to about 19.30 in the video (https://sms.cam.ac.uk/media/3436478), Prof Gog is suggesting the same thing, I believe. I might be wrong but what I gather from it, the risky time is when you have vaccinated the vulnerable but none of the 'mixers' so that you're going to maximise the number of vaccinated people getting infected. Especially if there is a lot of transmission happening at population level.


Edit: Yeh, think it's what they're alluding to about the 'hot rollout' of just vaccinating one group  (vulnerable) when transmission rates are high. Obviously just a model but still interesting nonetheless.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:39 pm by Bincey »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,041
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51521 on: Today at 02:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 02:05:04 pm

If you scroll to about 19.30 in the video (https://sms.cam.ac.uk/media/3436478), Prof Gog is suggesting the same thing, I believe. I might be wrong but what I gather from it, is the risky time is when you have vaccinated the vulnerable but none of the 'mixers' so that you're going to maximise the number of vaccinated people getting infected. Especially if there is a lot of transmission happening at population level.

That's great, thanks for the heads up on timestamp mate, as well as initial share. Have jumped ahead and that is the particularly fascinating part.

As compelling an argument for completing the vaccine plan ASAP before donating doses to other countries, as is probably available.

Silver lining too/positive too for any of the examples discussed in this thread, of people not at high risk of severe morbidity or even mortality having received a dose.

Really interesting theoretical stuff - gonna jump back after I've spoiled the ending!
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,437
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51522 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:17:25 am
I was unblinded from the Janssen 2 dose study today as I had a vaccine appointment on Saturday.

Confirmed that I had both doses of the real vaccine which was good news
And you got away without a reaction! B*stard!
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51523 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:48:07 pm
And you got away without a reaction! B*stard!

A sore arm twice and that was about it. Still your stronger reaction likely means you had a better immune response!

My wife was in the placebo half of the study so she will get her NHS jab on Saturday.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51524 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm »
Does anyone keep reading or hearing people say 'can't wait to do such and such on this date' and think that wont happen still? I don't want to be pessimistic but I just have so much doubt now that we will open up pretty much fully in the summer. The government have constantly said 'back to normal' by certain points and it has not happened and I think opening up fully relies on everything going absolutely perfectly from 8th March onwards which is incredibly unlikely isn't it? Am I just being a miserable bastard?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,300
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51525 on: Today at 03:35:40 pm »
Staggering amount of vaccines done in the US.

Going down to level 4 alert in UK now in respect of virus.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,034
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51526 on: Today at 03:37:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:08:09 pm
Does anyone keep reading or hearing people say 'can't wait to do such and such on this date' and think that wont happen still? I don't want to be pessimistic but I just have so much doubt now that we will open up pretty much fully in the summer. The government have constantly said 'back to normal' by certain points and it has not happened and I think opening up fully relies on everything going absolutely perfectly from 8th March onwards which is incredibly unlikely isn't it? Am I just being a miserable bastard?

Yeah, you're a miserable bastard ;)
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51527 on: Today at 03:41:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:37:52 pm
Yeah, you're a miserable bastard ;)

Did you and the Mrs get offered a jab last night Rob ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51528 on: Today at 03:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:10:55 pm
That's great, thanks for the heads up on timestamp mate, as well as initial share. Have jumped ahead and that is the particularly fascinating part.

As compelling an argument for completing the vaccine plan ASAP before donating doses to other countries, as is probably available.

Silver lining too/positive too for any of the examples discussed in this thread, of people not at high risk of severe morbidity or even mortality having received a dose.

Really interesting theoretical stuff - gonna jump back after I've spoiled the ending!

Yeh, I would add, thinking about it, 'mixers' would possibly include a lot of healthcare workers and social care staff, so it's potentially positive that we've already vaccinated (albeit with a majority having had one dose) a decent amount of 'mixers' already.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,034
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51529 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:41:00 pm
Did you and the Mrs get offered a jab last night Rob ?

Nope, still waiting. I'm working this weekend too, so that's wiped out any chance of getting one from the weekend clinic. She's got hers the weekend after.

I've got to go for a blood test next Thursday and an abdominal scan in March, due to stomach pains I've had for 3 months (stoll sample is normal thank fuck), so I'm going to ask when I'm at the hospital.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51530 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:49:02 pm
Nope, still waiting. I'm working this weekend too, so that's wiped out any chance of getting one from the weekend clinic. She's got hers the weekend after.

I've got to go for a blood test next Thursday and an abdominal scan in March, due to stomach pains I've had for 3 months (stoll sample is normal thank fuck), so I'm going to ask when I'm at the hospital.

Shame that. At least it is good news that your wife is booked in though with a definite date.

Good luck with the scan. I have various 'investigations' ongoing and they keep asking me if I have been isolating etc. Have pointed out several times that the only risk I have is when I go to the bloody hospital !
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline DJBrenton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,171
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51531 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm »
Interestingly, they now seem to be lowering the age by a year at a time possibly. I had my invitation today as they are now vaccinating 64 and over rather than 65 and over in England and the information has changed https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/
Logged
I have no children on RAWK. Anyone claiming to be my daughter is a blagger trying to bask in reflected glory.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,740
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51532 on: Today at 04:06:46 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:08:09 pm
Does anyone keep reading or hearing people say 'can't wait to do such and such on this date' and think that wont happen still? I don't want to be pessimistic but I just have so much doubt now that we will open up pretty much fully in the summer. The government have constantly said 'back to normal' by certain points and it has not happened and I think opening up fully relies on everything going absolutely perfectly from 8th March onwards which is incredibly unlikely isn't it? Am I just being a miserable bastard?
Despite the build up promising 'data not dates' we have a very clear set of dates.  I guess if the data at each step supports moving on the next step then we can be as near to normal as imaginable by summer (I'm an eternal optimist). 
I think the main caveats are around nothing going particularly wrong. There are reasonable gaps between each step, and our current knowledge of the virus, the current strains of the virus and the current vaccination programs all make it look like those dates are 'reaslistic'.  As stated , if any of those things change and show up in the data the n it seems likely we stay where we are and do move on.  Hopefully no more snakes sending us hurtling backwards.

Incidentally, this is clearly the huge problem for this (and the next) generation. Previous have had world wars. Bubonic plauge.  Unforseen , near extinction level events. What do you reckon is next up.  I was thinking asteroid hit or alien invasion, probably been watching too much telly.  I suppose realistically it's climate change?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51533 on: Today at 04:17:48 pm »






Definitely signs now that cases in the over 70s group is coming down faster now (although its hard to see as case numbers were relatively low there)



Second doses slowly starting to increase now

« Last Edit: Today at 05:48:27 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51534 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:06:46 pm
Despite the build up promising 'data not dates' we have a very clear set of dates.  I guess if the data at each step supports moving on the next step then we can be as near to normal as imaginable by summer (I'm an eternal optimist). 
I think the main caveats are around nothing going particularly wrong. There are reasonable gaps between each step, and our current knowledge of the virus, the current strains of the virus and the current vaccination programs all make it look like those dates are 'reaslistic'.  As stated , if any of those things change and show up in the data the n it seems likely we stay where we are and do move on.  Hopefully no more snakes sending us hurtling backwards.

Incidentally, this is clearly the huge problem for this (and the next) generation. Previous have had world wars. Bubonic plauge.  Unforseen , near extinction level events. What do you reckon is next up.  I was thinking asteroid hit or alien invasion, probably been watching too much telly.  I suppose realistically it's climate change?

All the above will happen before Everton win the league
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,490
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51535 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:19:11 pm
All the above will happen before Everton win the league

Everton's celebrations last Saturday were bad enough.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51536 on: Today at 04:32:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:31:04 pm
Everton's celebrations last Saturday were bad enough.

Probably helped climate change though. Their usual fume probably accounts for a sizeable proportion of the UK's emissions
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,740
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51537 on: Today at 05:00:56 pm »
Boo induced earthquakes?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51538 on: Today at 05:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 03:44:56 pm
Yeh, I would add, thinking about it, 'mixers' would possibly include a lot of healthcare workers and social care staff, so it's potentially positive that we've already vaccinated (albeit with a majority having had one dose) a decent amount of 'mixers' already.
Excuse my scientific ignorance and understanding - but, is she suggesting there that the govt have got it wrong by vaccinating the vulnerable first and that this poses the highest risk to vaccine escape ?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,559
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51539 on: Today at 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:01:55 pm
Excuse my scientific ignorance and understanding - but, is she suggesting there that the govt have got it wrong by vaccinating the vulnerable first and that this poses the highest risk to vaccine escape ?
Its a bit of a double edged sword.  Do you stop transmission first or deaths and serious illness.

Given that we didnt even know if the vaccines stopped transmission when we started using them, I would suggest it was the only reasonable course of action.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51540 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:47:15 pm
Its a bit of a double edged sword.  Do you stop transmission first or deaths and serious illness.

Given that we didnt even know if the vaccines stopped transmission when we started using them, I would suggest it was the only reasonable course of action.
Well, I totally agree - I just wondered what the chances were of a vaccine escape and another variant spreading now.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,740
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51541 on: Today at 06:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:59:53 pm
Well, I totally agree - I just wondered what the chances were of a vaccine escape and another variant spreading now.
I'd suggest nobody has really good figures on that either.

I'm sure there's a branch of maths that deals with making decisions in an uncertain world. I'll have to buy a book on it, read the first chapter and then let it gather dust with all the other really good books I've not yet finished.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,041
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51542 on: Today at 06:15:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:03:11 pm
I'd suggest nobody has really good figures on that either.

I'm sure there's a branch of maths that deals with making decisions in an uncertain world. I'll have to buy a book on it, read the first chapter and then let it gather dust with all the other really good books I've not yet finished.

Was given this last birthday

Adam Kucharski - The Rules of Contagion: Why Things Spread and Why They Stop
https://kucharski.io/books/

By all accounts very good. But haven't read much lately, and it's a bit of a busmans holiday for the last year, so it's gathering dust for now!
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51543 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:03:11 pm
I'd suggest nobody has really good figures on that either.

I'm sure there's a branch of maths that deals with making decisions in an uncertain world. I'll have to buy a book on it, read the first chapter and then let it gather dust with all the other really good books I've not yet finished.
I haven't a clue either, mate - I was just asking based on what that scientist said in the video above.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,653
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51544 on: Today at 06:20:56 pm »
So like Moderna, Pfizer are also looking at the effects of a third dose of the current vaccine to see if it helps against the SA and Brazilian variant as well as new updated vaccine to be given as a single dose on top of the two doses of the original vaccine.
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51545 on: Today at 06:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:01:55 pm
Excuse my scientific ignorance and understanding - but, is she suggesting there that the govt have got it wrong by vaccinating the vulnerable first and that this poses the highest risk to vaccine escape ?

I think they're just surprised by the results of the model and were highlighting a possible risk to the strategy rather than suggesting we've chosen the wrong policy but that we do need to keep cases down whilst we vaccinate either way.
It is still only based a model but to see it laid out like that is interesting, and helpful to the wider scientific community I would imagine.

Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51546 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 06:28:05 pm
I think they're just surprised by the results of the model and were highlighting a possible risk to the strategy rather than suggesting we've chosen the wrong policy but that we do need to keep cases down whilst we vaccinate either way.
It is still only based a model but to see it laid out like that is interesting, and helpful to the wider scientific community I would imagine.


Thanks - it was interesting, even though I got lost when she started talking about theta this and theta that ! Totally agree about getting and keeping cases down - the lower the better.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,740
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51547 on: Today at 06:43:45 pm »
Theta will just be a placeholder. Like r
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51548 on: Today at 08:26:20 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:08:09 pm
Does anyone keep reading or hearing people say 'can't wait to do such and such on this date' and think that wont happen still? I don't want to be pessimistic but I just have so much doubt now that we will open up pretty much fully in the summer. The government have constantly said 'back to normal' by certain points and it has not happened and I think opening up fully relies on everything going absolutely perfectly from 8th March onwards which is incredibly unlikely isn't it? Am I just being a miserable bastard?

I'm thinking the same way as you. I usually have an optimistic outlook on things, but I'm very cynical of the proposed re-opening dates. Reopening of schools is a huge hurdle to overcome with the much more infectious strain we have, never-mind indoor hospitality and retail added to the mix.

The aim to have all rules on social contact being taken away in June, when a significant number of the population won't see a vaccine needle for another 5 weeks (1st dose) seems incredibly naive, and dangerous. The virus would absolutely rip through those remaining groups, and jeopardise the vaccinated population.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51549 on: Today at 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Today at 08:26:20 pm
I'm thinking the same way as you. I usually have an optimistic outlook on things, but I'm very cynical of the proposed re-opening dates. Reopening of schools is a huge hurdle to overcome with the much more infectious strain we have, never-mind indoor hospitality and retail added to the mix.

The aim to have all rules on social contact being taken away in June, when a significant number of the population won't see a vaccine needle for another 5 weeks (1st dose) seems incredibly naive, and dangerous. The virus would absolutely rip through those remaining groups, and jeopardise the vaccinated population.

In the mean time teachers should sacrifice their lives to 'catch up' children this summer according to former head of Ofsted. Literally he says teachers should be willing to actually die like nurses:

https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight/status/1364717183947993088?s=19
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,074
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51550 on: Today at 09:01:09 pm »
Was going to bung this in the Lego thread, but it's lockdown related so just as good in here.

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,034
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51551 on: Today at 09:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:01:09 pm
Was going to bung this in the Lego thread, but it's lockdown related so just as good in here.



:wellin
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,653
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #51552 on: Today at 09:07:00 pm »
Petition in support of vaccine passports:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/574479

Theres one against the introduction of vaccine passports that the anti-Vaxxer brigade has jumped on so this is the response.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1284 1285 1286 1287 1288 [1289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 