Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I find it odd all the children's playgrounds have remained open. During the first lock down they where locked up and taped up like a crime scene. In Newsham Park, they would occasionally have wardens patrolling to make sure nobody had bunked in.

I am not objecting to the playgrounds being open, far from it. I take my friend and her 3 young children to various playgrounds  3 or 4 times a week.

In the playgrounds children mix, as they would be expected too, and I have seen little or no social distancing from the adults either, who are certainly not from the same families.

If the 'virus thrives on contact' I wonder why in these playgrounds, the rules are so obviously and openly flouted without question.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:01:18 AM
I find it odd all the children's playgrounds have remained open. During the first lock down they where locked up and taped up like a crime scene. In Newsham Park, they would occasionally have wardens patrolling to make sure nobody had bunked in.

I am not objecting to the playgrounds being open, far from it. I take my friend and her 3 young children to them 3 or 4 times a week.

In the playgrounds children mix, as they would be expected too, and I have seen little or no social distancing from the adults either, who are certainly not from the same families.

If the 'virus thrives on contact' I wonder why in these playgrounds, the rules are so obviously and openly flouted without question.

same could be said for supermarkets - lots of people mixing with their kids (kids not masked up) and touching all the things on the shelves

so i'm with you there
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Mandatory vaccination sounds like a terrible thing but effectively what we're doing is just changing social norms.  We already have parents giving their children vaccinations (the parents likely know nothing about) which are essentially given via social pressure being applied to the parents.  What we're talking about - more broadly - is creating an incentive for people to be mindful of others.

A classic example is speeding in a car - people say 'it's illegal, that's different' - but it is only illegal because it was deemed to be dangerous and anti social.  Whether you fly off a road at 120mph into a ditch and kill yourself is one thing, but by the time you start taking other people out in the process it's important to be a little firmer about it - and we are.

Covid works in a similar manner (you can certainly kill someone else through carelessness) except because it's invisible we have to collectively take responsibility (vaccinate ourselves) and shun the negative behaviours ('I'm 20 it doesn't bother me') and start seeing these people as the wannabe Schumachers who drive at ridiculous speeds and put others at risk.

Your huge issue is you have a certain element of the population that think the virus is over estimated /stated call it what you will .

That won't alter no matter what and you can't force someone or alter the law to combat that ( Vaccine wise) . The government know that

I donate blood and at the moment it's a pain in the arse with all the things in place but i do it as i have slightly rarer blood but last year one of the nurses said to me in her opinion she thinks it's being blown out of proportion and the only time she is genuinely worried is if someone runs/jogs past her which i found very bizarre
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Interesting. I have a friend who is a young mother (we,, late 20s, but that's young these days) who is also severely schizophrenic. Maybe I'll ask her if she's been offered the jab yet.

My own mental health is pretty poor. But physically I'm quite robust and my immune system is very tough. I wouldn't use my condition to jump the queue as it's the lockdown doing my head in. It's the people ahead of me being vaccinated that will get places reopening more than me personally getting jabbed.

That said, I wont turn it down if I'm offered. :)

I'd not realised til Whitty had said but JCVI had recommended putting serious mental illness into the 'group 6' of the 9 for getting a vaccine, alongside carers and a load of others.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/priority-groups-for-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-advice-from-the-jcvi-30-december-2020/joint-committee-on-vaccination-and-immunisation-advice-on-priority-groups-for-covid-19-vaccination-30-december-2020

Think a lot on timing boils down to local area too, doesn't it? Just seems a couple of us on here in this group were called pretty early to book an appointment.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Ive not seen anywhere giving a percentage like this yet for how many people develop some sport of long covid. Do you, or anyone else, have a link to somewhere that does?

It's from an ONS survey from December. If you google ONS long covid survey, it should pop up.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Booked in for my vaccination tomorrrow morning. I am group 6. Wirral. I am reliably told that Wirral is going great guns on their vaccinations and ahead of schedule.

I just hope that I don`t have the same reaction as my mum if I get the AZ one ! (I will still take that rather than not receive it though).
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
What's that about eating beforehand? Yay or nay?
I'm sure I have seen Zeb and one other say it's a good idea to eat beforehand .
Logged
« Reply #50967 on: Today at 10:37:19 AM »
I'm awaiting unblinding from the trial, a doctor due to call me.
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I'm awaiting unblinding from the trial, a doctor due to call me.

With all of your reactions to the jabs, I would think you would be shocked and disappointed to be in the placebo arm!

I could basically unblind now if I wanted to, but then they can no longer use my data for effectiveness, so I am cheating the system a bit by going for a self-administered antibody test, if it shows positive I will just stay in the trial.
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
A friend of mine said that many younger, non vulnerable people have got themselves vaccinated. A lot of them are supermarket workers, grocery shop workers, taxi drivers etc.

Is that something that people have heard of?
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
same could be said for supermarkets - lots of people mixing with their kids (kids not masked up) and touching all the things on the shelves

so i'm with you there


The Supermarket situation is the same as the playgrounds, first lock down, it was very strictly monitored, this time round anything goes.

The mandatory mask rule is a joke, as are the one way systems. In most of the small independent shops around Anfield, Newsagent, Chippies etc you very rarely see a mask at all.

I have had the virus, zero symptoms, but I was tested positive, so apparently I am safe for a few months before the likelihood of catching it again, so I am not worried or complaining about the situation, it's just a curious observation.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
A friend of mine said that many younger, non vulnerable people have got themselves vaccinated. A lot of them are supermarket workers, grocery shop workers, taxi drivers etc.

Is that something that people have heard of?

Only if they have been called because theres a risk of doses going to waste and someones just called their mates rather then throwing the doses into the bin.
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Your huge issue is you have a certain element of the population that think the virus is over estimated /stated call it what you will .

That won't alter no matter what and you can't force someone or alter the law to combat that ( Vaccine wise) . The government know that

I donate blood and at the moment it's a pain in the arse with all the things in place but i do it as i have slightly rarer blood but last year one of the nurses said to me in her opinion she thinks it's being blown out of proportion and the only time she is genuinely worried is if someone runs/jogs past her which i found very bizarre

Absolutely forcing people isn't the way to go, however we will have to see if there is an intention to layer disincentives on top of each other to make it simpler to be vaccinated rather than not.  For example if you want a health appointment do you need to travel to a 'Covid safe' unit for unvaccinated people versus people turning up at their usual one, same as travel passports allowing you to go on your usual summer holiday (I'm aware Greece is pushing for this at the moment).

I can certainly see the argument as to it being 'blown out of proportion', however the reason we are only at 15x flu deaths for an average year and not 50x is due to the limitations in place.  As Fauci said very early on - any proper reaction will look like an over-reaction in retrospect due to the nature of exponential growth.  And at this stage a stronger reaction to co-opt the public into doing what is in their best interest in the long run seems sensible - Boris appears to be doing this in a 'soft' way by delaying opening up until we have more people vaccinated and giving as many groups as possible a chance to take themselves out of the 'infection pool' when reopening.
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
A friend of mine said that many younger, non vulnerable people have got themselves vaccinated. A lot of them are supermarket workers, grocery shop workers, taxi drivers etc.

Is that something that people have heard of?

It depends, if they work in a caring capacity they may have been invited as part of their job.  I haven't heard much about the supermarket workers/grocery shop workers but it's possible that the vaccination centre managers are looking at their inventory of vaccines coming in and if they notice a surplus - rather than storing it in freezers they're organising it being put in arms and getting the vaccination centre workers to bring in their social group.  The more stable the vaccine supply the more likely they'll be able to do this.

Personally speaking I got vaccinated in a similar way, I count as being in a 'direct patient facing role' (PHEM) but didn't qualify for phase 1 and was happy relying on standard patient precautions until I did qualify,  however I was called by a NHS manager to provide my NHS details for their system saying they had a group of people not turn up and we're looking to make sure the vaccines were being used.  It did involve a five hour round trip at very short notice though (in shocking weather).
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I'm sure I have seen Zeb and one other say it's a good idea to eat beforehand .

Ah right. Thought it might have been nil by mouth, like a blood test.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
A friend of mine said that many younger, non vulnerable people have got themselves vaccinated. A lot of them are supermarket workers, grocery shop workers, taxi drivers etc.

Is that something that people have heard of?

I can confirm my sister's best friend got vaccinated over this weekend via this scenario. It was the end of the day, the vaccination centre is in the town centre, they had a surplus of vaccines, and so they went to the various shops surrounding the vaccine centre and offered it - which in a way makes sense, considering this centre is the only one within a 10 mile radius and so there is more footfall than normal - therefore the shop workers are more susceptible to getting infected than previously as there are more people in the town centre.

As for me, I haven't had any contact from the NHS regarding any vaccine due to my mental health issues - I must admit I am a bit anxious about any perceived 'jumping the queue' but at the same time, my immune system isn't exactly the best - so I do hope I get mine sooner rather than later.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I can confirm my sister's best friend got vaccinated over this weekend via this scenario. It was the end of the day, the vaccination centre is in the town centre, they had a surplus of vaccines, and so they went to the various shops surrounding the vaccine centre and offered it - which in a way makes sense, considering this centre is the only one within a 10 mile radius and so there is more footfall than normal - therefore the shop workers are more susceptible to getting infected than previously as there are more people in the town centre.

As for me, I haven't had any contact from the NHS regarding any vaccine due to my mental health issues - I must admit I am a bit anxious about any perceived 'jumping the queue' but at the same time, my immune system isn't exactly the best - so I do hope I get mine sooner rather than later.
I've just seen on my local Facebook page that if you're eligible you can go online and book if you've not been contacted. 

Might be worth trying?

Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Interesting. I have a friend who is a young mother (well,, late 20s, but that's young these days) who is also severely schizophrenic. Maybe I'll ask her if she's been offered the jab yet.


Addendum: my friend literally just posted a status saying she is being vaccinated tomorrow.
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I’ve not seen anywhere giving a percentage like this yet for how many people develop some sport of long covid. Do you, or anyone else, have a link to somewhere that does?
ONS are in early stages of working on methodology, but early estimates from participants in their study (as of December 2020)
show:
-Around 1 in 5 respondents testing positive for COVID-19 exhibit symptoms for a period of 5 weeks or longer
-Around 1 in 10 respondents testing positive for COVID-19 exhibit symptoms for a period of 12 weeks or longer

Source: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/theprevalenceoflongcovidsymptomsandcovid19complications
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Your huge issue is you have a certain element of the population that think the virus is over estimated /stated call it what you will .

That won't alter no matter what and you can't force someone or alter the law to combat that ( Vaccine wise) . The government know that

I donate blood and at the moment it's a pain in the arse with all the things in place but i do it as i have slightly rarer blood but last year one of the nurses said to me in her opinion she thinks it's being blown out of proportion and the only time she is genuinely worried is if someone runs/jogs past her which i found very bizarre

I've got Universal Donor blood-type, so I donate regularly and I donate in South Liverpool.

I find the measures in place to be very good. No waiting, no fuss, everyone following the rules, moving from station to station with no fuss or drama, everyone well spaced and in and out in about the usual time.

I certainly wouldn't someone to read what you said and be nervous/worried about the measures in place.

I've been very careful during all this and this made me very safe and very happy to give blood when they contact me next..
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Pretty interesting study once effect of opening schools on R numbers...

https://twitter.com/jdmunday/status/1361358151807889409?s=21

Suggested they will go up to 1.2-1.5

Thats not a problem if cases are really low, but if theyre say 5000 a day it does bring worries that we end up in shit street again before vaccination is fully able to take the blow.

That's not the summary of their research that they shared. You've combined two separate estimates and not included the lower range for either.

They said

"We estimated that reopening all schools would increase R by between 20% to 90% whereas reopening primary or secondary schools alone would increase R by 10% to 40%, depending on the infectiousness/susceptibility profile we used"
https://twitter.com/JDMunday/status/1361358160532025351

Or mapped to assumed R of 0.8, they say:

"Our results suggest that reopening all schools could increase R from an assumed baseline of 0.8 to between 1.0 and 1.5, or to between 0.9 and 1.2 reopening primary or secondary schools alone."
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Your huge issue is you have a certain element of the population that think the virus is over estimated /stated call it what you will .

That won't alter no matter what and you can't force someone or alter the law to combat that ( Vaccine wise) . The government know that

I donate blood and at the moment it's a pain in the arse with all the things in place but i do it as i have slightly rarer blood but last year one of the nurses said to me in her opinion she thinks it's being blown out of proportion and the only time she is genuinely worried is if someone runs/jogs past her which i found very bizarre
I presume the jogging/running thing is due to the amount of air that is coming out of the jogger as they run past her.  To be honest if I see a jogger coming I try and cross to the other side of the road where possible, I do the same for other pedestrians too though!
Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Mountain rescuer who fell helping lockdown breakers may never walk again

Chris Lewis sustained spinal injuries when called out to help people camping in Lake District in breach of lockdown

A mountain rescue volunteer may never walk again after falling 150 metres during a callout to two lockdown breakers in the Lake District.

Chris Lewis, 60, a retired engineer, sustained life-changing spinal injuries and multiple facial fractures when he was called out to help people camping illegally above Kirkstone Pass on 6 February.

He was part of the Patterdale mountain rescue team that went to the aid of the two campers from Liverpool and Leicester after one fell ill, believing he was having a heart attack. It was pitch black and cold enough that the teams oxygen cylinders froze when Lewis slipped and fell.

The original casualty was taken to hospital where he quickly recovered. Both men were fined £200 for breaking coronavirus restrictions. Lewis, who worked for the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca until his retirement three years ago, was given immediate medical attention by fellow team members and airlifted to hospital.

Paralysed from the neck down, he is still in hospital and will need to use a wheelchair when he is discharged, according to Mike Blakey, a mountain rescue volunteer who helped to rescue Lewis. More than £106,000 has been raised for him via the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association.

Though mountain rescue volunteers are determined not to judge anyone they are called out to help, Blakey is clear the accident was avoidable. We were in lockdown and they shouldnt have been camping. It was avoidable, said Blakey. He was irritated that the man rescued tried to justify breaking the law in a subsequent interview.

His response in the press annoyed me because he said: Id just come for a walk in the Lake District. And I thought, you hadnt just gone for a walk, had you, because youd travelled a long way, and youve stayed overnight? I didnt quite understand what he was seeking to achieve by getting out there and justifying his actions. Id have kept my head down.

The team was struggling to process what had happened, said Blakey, whose day job is as a director of a company providing fostering services. Ive probably experienced every emotion in the last week. I guess at times Ive felt angry, but Im just sad really for Chris and the impact this has had on the wider rescue team.

We are a very strong-knit community. Ive been to all sorts of things in my career that are tragic. Thats the nature of the job  But you dont expect to rescue your own.

He said doctors had told Lewis that because of where the spinal cord had been partially severed, it means he probably wont ever walk again. But he said Lewis was maintaining a positive attitude, talking about where he would go exploring in the region when he recovered, and where we can go if he gets the right wheelchair.

He cannot use his hands, so an intensive care nurse has been holding a phone he can talk to friends via Facetime from his hospital bed.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/feb/16/mountain-rescuer-lake-district-fall-may-never-walk-again-chris-lewis

I'd happily put the two pricks responsible for this in a wheelchair.

Instead, they just get a £200 pound fine.
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I'm off to get my vaccine later which I am delighted about, albeit a bit surprised.

I'm 43, fit and healthy except for asthma as a child. I haven't had an asthma attack since I was about 10, I do very occasionally take an inhaler, if I've got a cold or cough, so I can only assume its that which has put me where I am on the list.

Logged
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I'm sure I have seen Zeb and one other say it's a good idea to eat beforehand .

Not I. :) I wouldn't know anything about that.

Asked at my centre, knowing there's some on here who'd drive this way to get a vaccination if it were on, and they said that they were ringing and knocking on people in the local area to get sorted with spares rather than it being open to all.
Logged
