same could be said for supermarkets - lots of people mixing with their kids (kids not masked up) and touching all the things on the shelves
so i'm with you there
The Supermarket situation is the same as the playgrounds, first lock down, it was very strictly monitored, this time round anything goes.
The mandatory mask rule is a joke, as are the one way systems. In most of the small independent shops around Anfield, Newsagent, Chippies etc you very rarely see a mask at all.
I have had the virus, zero symptoms, but I was tested positive, so apparently I am safe for a few months before the likelihood of catching it again, so I am not worried or complaining about the situation, it's just a curious observation.