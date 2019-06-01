Your huge issue is you have a certain element of the population that think the virus is over estimated /stated call it what you will .



That won't alter no matter what and you can't force someone or alter the law to combat that ( Vaccine wise) . The government know that



I donate blood and at the moment it's a pain in the arse with all the things in place but i do it as i have slightly rarer blood but last year one of the nurses said to me in her opinion she thinks it's being blown out of proportion and the only time she is genuinely worried is if someone runs/jogs past her which i found very bizarre



Absolutely forcing people isn't the way to go, however we will have to see if there is an intention to layer disincentives on top of each other to make it simpler to be vaccinated rather than not. For example if you want a health appointment do you need to travel to a 'Covid safe' unit for unvaccinated people versus people turning up at their usual one, same as travel passports allowing you to go on your usual summer holiday (I'm aware Greece is pushing for this at the moment).I can certainly see the argument as to it being 'blown out of proportion', however the reason we are only at 15x flu deaths for an average year and not 50x is due to the limitations in place. As Fauci said very early on - any proper reaction will look like an over-reaction in retrospect due to the nature of exponential growth. And at this stage a stronger reaction to co-opt the public into doing what is in their best interest in the long run seems sensible - Boris appears to be doing this in a 'soft' way by delaying opening up until we have more people vaccinated and giving as many groups as possible a chance to take themselves out of the 'infection pool' when reopening.