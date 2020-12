Anyone know if there is an upper time limit on when the second dose has to be given by to give the increased protection?



I'm just wondering if it would be more efficient to plan to give everyone the first does before going back for the second (when it comes to the general population anyway, maybe not for the vulnerable and frontline workers).



No data on that yet, and not likely to get it from the trials. The numbers getting just the first dose in the trials would be too small. In real life, the numbers getting just the first dose might be higher with people dropping out of getting the second dose perhaps. Would take a while to get sufficient numbers to conclude anything though.There would be two things to consider though. As well as the boost in efficacy from around 80% to 95% with the second dose, the length of the vaccine being effective would be important. The effectiveness of the vaccine in the immunised population as a whole might be expected to wane much slower dropping from the 95% level very slowly after the second dose than it would from 80% after just the one dose where it might drop off far quicker.