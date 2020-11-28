I dont think you can blame the public that much, theres 65 million people in the country, your going to get some idiots in that, some people who just dont understand whats going on and some people who understand what they should be doing but for whatever reason they cant, and while democracy pisses me off every few years when people inexplicably vote Tory this country it also means people dont live in fear of the state or are used to an authoritarian government. Thats not unique to this country either dont forget, its probably one of the reasons Western democracies have done so badly in dealing with the pandemic.



Originally when I was writing that, i was going to make a point of saying that it's only a small percentage of people disregarding the rules, however for the 2nd lockdown, theres an obvious difference and for me at least, just seems like it hasnt really been well adhered too. It's probably because the 2nd one is slightly different whereby a lot of services, including education has continued.Its lucky that there will soon be a vaccine, because a 3rd lockdown would be a disaster. I guess what I was trying to say, in response to Tepids post, is that it was so important to get the first one right and although painful, could've saved a lot of hardship further down the line