No craig. I haven't, but that's besides the point. The point is, if you're lucky enough, you know the right people, and you can see a market for something, then you just might have something that could make you rich. Like I say, there's millions of talented people all trying to do the same thing, but not all can because the market isn't there or hasn't emerged.



Take the biggest bit of tech in the last 20 years. The smart phone. Or more specifically, the iPhone. That wasn't just invented. A lot of other things had to happen first, or a lot of other inventions and progress had to happen first until Jobs had the idea of smashing them all together to make what was previously uncommercialised tech into something viable for mass consumption. In Gates' case, he was trying to code an OS, but someone in a tech shop got there before him and coded one for themselves. He bought it, tweaked it, and repackaged it into something that was palatable enough for the average joe to understand for mainstream devices that already existed: IBM computers. Gates already had those connections. The inventor of DOS, Tim Paterson, did not.



Again, you make it seem like there is no skill, no special ability, no special quality needed, in being able to both identify and then take advantage of a gap in the market.Like anyone out there could do it. That simply isn’t the case.And the average joe couldn’t have done what either of them did. They achieved it, when many others were tying, because they had an ability that others did not.Not just that, but they then took this and built on it. They took a simple idea and made it a huge multi billion dollar idea. That doesn’t happen with just luck and putting it down to just that is just silly.