If someone wants to put a microchip in me via a vaccine to track my movements, then go right ahead. I mean google have been doing it for years. The results get pretty boring quite quickly
The whole "they'll inject a microchip in you". Is so infuriating idiotic...people who believe in that really have a poor idea of how things work, which things might work, and which things don't.
First, there is the 'why' and 'who'. Why would anyone put a chip in 8 billion people, and even if there was a reason, who would do it? Bill Gates himself, complete with a lab coat, messy hair, and laughing his head if, while he holds a big syringe? Have you seen him anywhere?
Then the technological side if it... what type of chip? What is it supposed to do? Track movement? My cat has a microchip, all it can do is send it's ID number to a specific reader within a few cm of it's location. It wouldn't be able to communicate further, or hold any more data. It can't be used for tracking location, force the cat to do anything, or read it's thoughts. And as any pet owner will know, this chip is actually a bit bigger than a rice corn, you need a big needle to inject it! You'd certainly notice if that would happen to you!
Then there is also the biological aspect - you can't put a chip like that into the bloodstream. Where would it go? Likely it'll get washed into a small capillary, and get stuck. If you're unlucky, it'll block blood supply. If you're very unlucky, it'll block blood supply somewhere vital and cause a lot if damage. Again, you'd notice!