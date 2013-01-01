« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42280 on: Yesterday at 11:08:06 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:09:31 PM
Id agree, the trial has sufficiently proven its safety and efficacy and I see no reason why the UK and European regulators wont approve. Thats said without seeing all the data that they will of course. The only questionable thing from what I see for the UK/EU regulators is if they approve the lower dosing regimen or just the standard one. AstraZeneca/Oxford may need more numbers for the former perhaps.

I said a few days ago that I think its very possible that the FDA wont approve this vaccine at this point. The reason comes down to the specifics of the trial though rather than any problem with the data. They may decide that they wont accept the data from a multi region trial. Its why AstraZeneca/oxford added the US arm to the study and the pause in that has hampered it. I actually think (complete speculation) that AstraZeneca wont apply for approval with the FDA just now. They will apply at a later date, probably with data from a US trial. Thats why I think this vaccine wont be approved by the FDA - when they do submit in January, February or March the US could already be on its way to vaccinating its population, depending on production of the other two vaccines. An emergency use authorisation becomes more difficult then then it would be now with no alternative currently available. Thats a different story in February/March. Though if AstraZeneca do decide to submit for approval before the end of the year Id expect it to be approved.

Luckily there is more than one vaccine in development, so getting FDA approval right now isn't critical for AZ.

I read an article about the dosing screw up in the German Spiegel earlier, and they just described it as a packaging error and cited someone who called it a "lucky accident". There were of course calls for more data and waiting for the end of the trials, but it didn't sound like there would be issues because of the dosing error. So I wouldn't expect problems for AZ to get EU approval.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42281 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 PM »
Yea Im not expecting any problems with approval from the UK/EU regulators - it shows whats needed, safety and efficacy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42282 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:05:40 PM
Just meant a ton of people are gonna come down here. Even more than usual.

I actually love having tourists here normally. In these conditions though it just seems crazy for so many people to travel from Tier 3 areas to the only Tier 1 area.
Cornwall was very busy for a week at October half term. Dont think you had a big rise after that, unless Im mistaken.

What irritated me at the time was some Cornish politician spouting on about how northerners werent welcome. Then the reality was we were made to feel very welcome by every pub, shop and restaurant we went into. Cant remember the politicians name but hes a clueless twat! Im sure hell be making a tit of himself again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42283 on: Yesterday at 11:30:41 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:20:21 PM
Yea Im not expecting any problems with approval from the UK/EU regulators - it shows whats needed, safety and efficacy.

Would the fact the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed greater effectiveness then the Oxford vaccine impact the roll out plan, ie if theres question marks over the effectiveness of the Oxford Vaccine in over 55s that they use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for older people and use the Oxford one on younger people?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42284 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:20:37 PM
Cornwall was very busy for a week at October half term. Dont think you had a big rise after that, unless Im mistaken.

What irritated me at the time was some Cornish politician spouting on about how northerners werent welcome. Then the reality was we were made to feel very welcome by every pub, shop and restaurant we went into. Cant remember the politicians name but hes a clueless twat! Im sure hell be making a tit of himself again.
People in general are very friendly here. I love talking to tourists from all over. Where do you usually go down here out of interest?

The cases have been relatively steady the whole time here. That is to say, pretty low throughout. Reason being there simply arent major transport links here or shopping malls etc for people to congregate.

My Mum and brother are in a vulnerable category. Neither have really done much this entire pandemic. Was looking forward to a couple of quiet drinks in the pub with them over Christmas. They will be staying clear now though, as everywhere will be rammed.

Imagine there will be plenty of others like that. Vulnerable people wanting to take advantage of living in a relatively COVID free area but now being put off by the crowds travelling down. Maybe Im being selfish, maybe Id be doing the same if I lived elsewhere. Dont know, just exhausted with it all now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42285 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:30:41 PM
Would the fact the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed greater effectiveness then the Oxford vaccine impact the roll out plan, ie if theres question marks over the effectiveness of the Oxford Vaccine in over 55s that they use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for older people and use the Oxford one on younger people?

No idea, far brighter people than me in charge of figuring that out!

My own point of view - we can be selective a little but only a little and only very briefly. This pandemic needs to end as quickly as possible and we dont have time to mess about with choosing which vaccine wed rather use and waiting for it. Production time and supply is a huge issue, any vaccine thats approved as safe should be used as soon as we get our hands on it - whether thats Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca. And it should be used immediately with the goal of reducing numbers of those that get severe disease and require hospital admission. We know who those groups are. Reducing those two metrics can be achieved directly by vaccination of those groups or indirectly by vaccinating the groups that are the main spreaders. For me, the efficacy of 70% or 90% doesnt impact that decision - you vaccinate to directly prevent severe disease. What might come into the decision is if one of them actually prevents infection and so stops transmission in its tracks - for that theres an argument to vaccinate the groups that spread it most with that particular vaccine - the most socially mobile groups. We dont have any data on that though.

Keep in mind that even with all 3 of these vaccines approved and produced at the scale promised theres still not enough to vaccinate the worlds population in the whole of next year. We dont get out of this pandemic by spring without AstraZenecas vaccine. The timeline looks likely that approval of Pfizer will come first and well get delivery of that. We should use it immediately. Approval of AstraZeneca/oxford should come soon after and well get delivery of a bigger number of doses of that. If we are doing things right, there should be no choice to make - well have used all of what weve got from Pfizer and should then use the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

Id expect also that 12 months from now well probably see that all 3 of these vaccines are roughly equally effective regardless of the initial reported efficacy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42286 on: Today at 06:56:34 AM »
Quick question on those who know more about vaccines - can we deem any of these vaccines as having no long-term side effects? I know that's been a concern with other vaccines, but it seems we have no time frame to collect that data.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42287 on: Today at 07:37:21 AM »
1. The scientific data has not been published about any vaccine. Only press releases

2. Vaccines do not cause long term problems. In rare cases they cause side effects in some patients, like all drugs for all conditions all over the world. Just because there are rare occurrences of rare conditions in something that is given on a mass national scale does not equate to "long term" effects

The damage Wakefields work continues to have in this country is astounding
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42288 on: Today at 08:13:06 AM »
Every time I take an antibiotic I note the instructions contain all sorts of scenarios by which my liver might shut down or I might develop some rare reaction. The imperative of taking the treatment rather than enduring another week of pain, fever, diarrhoea, headache, muscle ache is always such that I ignore those. I assess the risk and it's tiny. What's different just because it's a vaccine rather than a pill? The same process of logic applies. So many people worrying about the 'long term effects' of the vaccine are stuffing trans-fats, sugar and alcohol down their gullets on a daily basis. (Not saying you are one of them, abhred.)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42289 on: Today at 08:14:40 AM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:33:51 PM
Where do you usually go down here out of interest?
Last time, about 5 years ago, we stayed in Looe. This time we were mainly near St.Austell and walked a lot of the Roseland coast but travelled  around a fair bit too, as far west as Porthleven. It was all fantastic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42290 on: Today at 08:57:07 AM »
To be fair to the long-term side effects worriers, we are talking about something designed to create a long-term effect  - immunity against cov-sars-2. So the analogy with taking medication for a current condition falls down a bit, and the worry isn't perhaps as far-fetched as it seems.

However, vaccines don't typically have long-term side effects. They might have short term effects, for example if someone is allergic to a part of the vaccine solution, or if the immune system is already primed against the virus (or another part of the vaccine), and reacts with short-term fever.

The act of priming the immune system is a short one-off (or maybe two-off, in this case with two doses). When you receive a dose, the immune system reacts by learning to regocnise the virus. However once that's done, there isn't really any reason anything else should happen after that. There is no further trigger to make the body do anything.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42291 on: Today at 09:11:45 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:37:21 AM
1. The scientific data has not been published about any vaccine. Only press releases

2. Vaccines do not cause long term problems. In rare cases they cause side effects in some patients, like all drugs for all conditions all over the world. Just because there are rare occurrences of rare conditions in something that is given on a mass national scale does not equate to "long term" effects

The damage Wakefields work continues to have in this country is astounding

One of the lads in work brought in a very well printed and designed leaflet that had been dropped in his letterbox.
Started off plausible enough then eventually went on to explain how the vaccine will alter your dna, implant you with nano technology and sterilize you.

So basically a superhero who fires blanks. Sign me up ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42292 on: Today at 10:45:02 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:37:21 AM
1. The scientific data has not been published about any vaccine. Only press releases

2. Vaccines do not cause long term problems. In rare cases they cause side effects in some patients, like all drugs for all conditions all over the world. Just because there are rare occurrences of rare conditions in something that is given on a mass national scale does not equate to "long term" effects

The damage Wakefields work continues to have in this country is astounding

Isn't it just?! Wakefield is a huge stain on medicine which is stubbornly sticking around!!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55041371 - I posted this a few days ago. It's a brilliant article that helps to explain why we're close to approved vaccines now. Like how it's a misconception that the work only started when the pandemic started, how they've been using the Chimpanzee Adenovirus for other diseases so already knew that it's safety was assured, how it being a coronavirus has helped speed up development because they knew which part of the virus' RNA to target from the work done 18 years ago on SARS and MERS 8 years ago (which already had a vaccine developed which meant they weren't starting from scratch), how having pretty much an unlimited fund of money to do their work sped things up and the ability to be able to run concurrent trials without the need for writing grant approval documents over and over again which usually take years to do.

The media really need to do a better job at rolling out the myth that corners have been cut and that this is a completely new vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42293 on: Today at 11:18:47 AM »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:11:45 AM
One of the lads in work brought in a very well printed and designed leaflet that had been dropped in his letterbox.
Started off plausible enough then eventually went on to explain how the vaccine will alter your dna, implant you with nano technology and sterilize you.

So basically a superhero who fires blanks. Sign me up ;)

If someone wants to put a microchip in me via a vaccine to track my movements, then go right ahead. I mean google have been doing it for years. The results get pretty boring quite quickly
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42294 on: Today at 11:19:58 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:18:47 AM
If someone wants to put a microchip in me via a vaccine to track my movements, then go right ahead. I mean google have been doing it for years. The results get pretty boring quite quickly

Oh, hes left his house...wheres he heading? Oh, hes at the Co-Op again, for the 12th time this week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42295 on: Today at 11:23:05 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:19:58 AM
Oh, hes left his house...wheres he heading? Oh, hes at the Co-Op again, for the 12th time this week.

Reminds me of this simpsons clip

https://youtu.be/bQgX206Xi8s
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42296 on: Today at 12:30:34 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:18:47 AM
If someone wants to put a microchip in me via a vaccine to track my movements, then go right ahead. I mean google have been doing it for years. The results get pretty boring quite quickly

The whole "they'll inject a microchip in you". Is so infuriating idiotic...people who believe in that really have a poor idea of how things work, which things might work, and which things don't.

First, there is the 'why' and 'who'. Why would anyone put a chip in 8 billion people, and even if there was a reason, who would do it? Bill Gates himself, complete with a lab coat, messy hair, and laughing his head if, while he holds a big syringe? Have you seen him anywhere?

Then the technological side if it... what type of chip? What is it supposed to do? Track movement? My cat has a microchip, all it can do is send it's ID number to a specific reader within a few cm of it's location. It wouldn't be able to communicate further, or hold any more data. It can't be used for tracking location, force the cat to do anything, or read it's thoughts. And as any pet owner will know, this chip is actually a bit bigger than a rice corn, you need a big needle to inject it! You'd certainly notice if that would happen to you!
Then there is also the biological aspect - you can't put a chip like that into the bloodstream. Where would it go? Likely it'll get washed into a small capillary, and get stuck. If you're unlucky, it'll block blood supply. If you're very unlucky, it'll block blood supply somewhere vital and cause a lot if damage. Again, you'd notice!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42297 on: Today at 01:00:59 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:18:47 AM
If someone wants to put a microchip in me via a vaccine to track my movements, then go right ahead. I mean google have been doing it for years. The results get pretty boring quite quickly

Always been my philosophy - my life really isnt that interesting. Man goes to the gym, the pub and occasionally the supermarket, hardly groundbreaking, and could be just easily pieced together via my phone and bank cards if anyone really wanted to know what I get up to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42298 on: Today at 01:11:47 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:30:34 PM
The whole "they'll inject a microchip in you". Is so infuriating idiotic...people who believe in that really have a poor idea of how things work, which things might work, and which things don't.

First, there is the 'why' and 'who'. Why would anyone put a chip in 8 billion people, and even if there was a reason, who would do it? Bill Gates himself, complete with a lab coat, messy hair, and laughing his head if, while he holds a big syringe? Have you seen him anywhere?

Then the technological side if it... what type of chip? What is it supposed to do? Track movement? My cat has a microchip, all it can do is send it's ID number to a specific reader within a few cm of it's location. It wouldn't be able to communicate further, or hold any more data. It can't be used for tracking location, force the cat to do anything, or read it's thoughts. And as any pet owner will know, this chip is actually a bit bigger than a rice corn, you need a big needle to inject it! You'd certainly notice if that would happen to you!
Then there is also the biological aspect - you can't put a chip like that into the bloodstream. Where would it go? Likely it'll get washed into a small capillary, and get stuck. If you're unlucky, it'll block blood supply. If you're very unlucky, it'll block blood supply somewhere vital and cause a lot if damage. Again, you'd notice!

The really stupid thing is that all these theories about microchips and tracking people are spreading on Facebook, which really is tracking what you're doing and using it for nefarious means.  Everyone's doing it all voluntarily without anyone needing to inject them with microchips.

In the same way that the people most worried about the long term effects of vaccination are the ones most likely stick all sorts into their bodies as long as it comes from a man on a moped, the people who are worried about Bill Gates spying on them are the ones most likely send Mark Zuckerberg a picture every time they go out for dinner  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42299 on: Today at 01:24:08 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:47:38 PM
I cant be the only one wondering who or what Jimmys is? (Unless its the buffet place!)

Buffet place?
Is that like a posh chippy?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42300 on: Today at 01:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:20:37 PM
Cornwall was very busy for a week at October half term. Dont think you had a big rise after that, unless Im mistaken.

What irritated me at the time was some Cornish politician spouting on about how northerners werent welcome. Then the reality was we were made to feel very welcome by every pub, shop and restaurant we went into. Cant remember the politicians name but hes a clueless twat! Im sure hell be making a tit of himself again.
It wasnt the one who made a complete arse of herself over FSM claiming to have be a teacher when in fact she  did a conversion course and then decided it was easier being a Tory MP.
Horrible person
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42301 on: Today at 01:30:05 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:24:08 PM
Buffet place?
Is that like a posh chippy?

Its an "all you can eat" buffet with different types of cuisines like Indian, Chinese, Mexican etc. The food is usually of questionable quality and hygiene levels, not that I didn't do a number on one or two during my student days...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42302 on: Today at 01:38:09 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:30:34 PM
The whole "they'll inject a microchip in you". Is so infuriating idiotic...people who believe in that really have a poor idea of how things work, which things might work, and which things don't.

First, there is the 'why' and 'who'. Why would anyone put a chip in 8 billion people, and even if there was a reason, who would do it? Bill Gates himself, complete with a lab coat, messy hair, and laughing his head if, while he holds a big syringe? Have you seen him anywhere?

Then the technological side if it... what type of chip? What is it supposed to do? Track movement? My cat has a microchip, all it can do is send it's ID number to a specific reader within a few cm of it's location. It wouldn't be able to communicate further, or hold any more data. It can't be used for tracking location, force the cat to do anything, or read it's thoughts. And as any pet owner will know, this chip is actually a bit bigger than a rice corn, you need a big needle to inject it! You'd certainly notice if that would happen to you!
Then there is also the biological aspect - you can't put a chip like that into the bloodstream. Where would it go? Likely it'll get washed into a small capillary, and get stuck. If you're unlucky, it'll block blood supply. If you're very unlucky, it'll block blood supply somewhere vital and cause a lot if damage. Again, you'd notice!

Wouldnt mind if Bill Gates was some sort of mad professor genius, but he isnt.
Microsoft lucked out getting their operating system onto IBMs business computers.
Remember he is the guy who said you would never need more than 640k of ram (allegedly), whose company boss Balmer, rubbished the iPod, the iPhone and the iPad saying there was no need for them, and then rushing out the Zune, the Windows phone and the Surface, when they realised they were left behind.
Think Windows Vista as well. An absolute clusterfuck of an OS.
And people think he has designed a 5G nano chip to control us. :lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42303 on: Today at 02:06:10 PM »
https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1332324345818083331

Quote
R number of Covid-19 falls below 1 in UK for first time since August, indicating epidemic is no longer growing
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42304 on: Today at 02:15:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:10 PM
https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1332324345818083331

I mean some areas are bringing it below 1. Others its very much above 1.

Irresponsible headline that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42305 on: Today at 02:29:27 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:15:45 PM
I mean some areas are bringing it below 1. Others its very much above 1.

Irresponsible headline that.

Rebel Tories may lap it up though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42306 on: Today at 02:38:57 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:38:09 PM
Wouldnt mind if Bill Gates was some sort of mad professor genius, but he isnt.
Microsoft lucked out getting their operating system onto IBMs business computers.
Remember he is the guy who said you would never need more than 640k of ram (allegedly), whose company boss Balmer, rubbished the iPod, the iPhone and the iPad saying there was no need for them, and then rushing out the Zune, the Windows phone and the Surface, when they realised they were left behind.
Think Windows Vista as well. An absolute clusterfuck of an OS.
And people think he has designed a 5G nano chip to control us. :lmao

Same with people alleging major government conspiracies.

Johnson, Trump etc couldn't organise a piss up in a brewery.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42307 on: Today at 02:44:11 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:38:57 PM
Same with people alleging major government conspiracies.

Johnson, Trump etc couldn't organise a piss up in a brewery.

Yeah but the lizard men who run those puppets could.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42308 on: Today at 05:13:26 PM »
Today's UK numbers

Cases 16,022 (last week 20,252)
Deaths 521 (last week 511)

Cases by sample date



Deaths by day

