Would the fact the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed greater effectiveness then the Oxford vaccine impact the roll out plan, ie if theres question marks over the effectiveness of the Oxford Vaccine in over 55s that they use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for older people and use the Oxford one on younger people?



No idea, far brighter people than me in charge of figuring that out!My own point of view - we can be selective a little but only a little and only very briefly. This pandemic needs to end as quickly as possible and we dont have time to mess about with choosing which vaccine wed rather use and waiting for it. Production time and supply is a huge issue, any vaccine thats approved as safe should be used as soon as we get our hands on it - whether thats Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca. And it should be used immediately with the goal of reducing numbers of those that get severe disease and require hospital admission. We know who those groups are. Reducing those two metrics can be achieved directly by vaccination of those groups or indirectly by vaccinating the groups that are the main spreaders. For me, the efficacy of 70% or 90% doesnt impact that decision - you vaccinate to directly prevent severe disease. What might come into the decision is if one of them actually prevents infection and so stops transmission in its tracks - for that theres an argument to vaccinate the groups that spread it most with that particular vaccine - the most socially mobile groups. We dont have any data on that though.Keep in mind that even with all 3 of these vaccines approved and produced at the scale promised theres still not enough to vaccinate the worlds population in the whole of next year. We dont get out of this pandemic by spring without AstraZenecas vaccine. The timeline looks likely that approval of Pfizer will come first and well get delivery of that. We should use it immediately. Approval of AstraZeneca/oxford should come soon after and well get delivery of a bigger number of doses of that. If we are doing things right, there should be no choice to make - well have used all of what weve got from Pfizer and should then use the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.Id expect also that 12 months from now well probably see that all 3 of these vaccines are roughly equally effective regardless of the initial reported efficacy.