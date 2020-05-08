I usually drink in the city centre, but also Lark Lane or Smithdown. Places that are traditionally rather rowdy. There's lots of little locals I've stumbled across near where I live but my anxiety gets in the way of using them as I don't want to draw attention to myself. Plus I don't feel comfortable drinking alone in a pub.
Also, I think you're starting to dabble in semantics. Drinking alcohol affects you, even if you feel fine. Just because people don't appear sloshed doesn't mean they can't become careless or less attentive to hygiene because they've had a few. It's certainly on my mind when I'm out drinking these days.
I was obviously exaggerating when i talked about whole bog rolls blocking the toilet but I've certainly seen it in the past. I'm glad you have quiet places that you feel comfortable drinking in.
I live in Allerton, but (in normal times) do go to Lark Lane with the missus. There are some decent quiet pubs on Lark Lane : Marantos and Que Pasa.
In this current situation I'd be going nowhere near the Masonic (Lodge now I think?), Keiths, The Albert, Love and Rockets (?), Rhubarb or the one next to it - all certainly possibly got some knobheads in them
Also in this current situation I'd be nowhere near Smithdown.
And although I usually go into the town centre, that's one I've been avoiding.
There are a few quieter places you could visit with a quick bus trip (Allerton Road - the John Brodie) and also the Greenhills, Rose of Mossley (Though that's a bit fuller) and the Storrsdale. Everyone taking it seriously in those places and people don't tend to act like dickheads in them.