I wouldn't be surprised if they have shown evidence from the scientists that there are particular issues with the kind of prolonged contact you get sat in a restaurant or pub compared to the kinds of contacts you'd get in gyms/shops. I remember there being a very interesting article posted a while back about some of the more recent ways they have been looking at the mechanics of transmission. There might be some reluctance to publicise that evidence if it suggests that stuff like Help Out to Eat Out etc was a bad idea.Another way of looking it is that Covid has really shone a light on the really poor state of overall public health in the UK. Wikipedia has us as the most obese countries in Europe. Despite our overall alcohol consumption being around the European average, liver-related deaths have quadrupled since 1980 in contrast to the patterns in other countries. See this guardian article for further details https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/18/alarming-data-britain-sick-man-europe-before-covid Obviously you can't lay all of those problems at the door of pubs and restaurants, and similarly it would not be accurate to present gyms as being a magic bullet to solve them. But in that context you can maybe see why the government might see gyms as being more helpful to the country as a whole than pubs.