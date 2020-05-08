Seen a few experts starting to question the Oxford vaccine study and its design. Explained here: https://www.wired.com/story/the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-data-isnt-up-to-snuff/



Hopefully some of the questions surrounding it get answered soon.



I guess it comes down to what the vaccination 'strategy' is? Say if the strategy is to target the vaccine at 10% of the population (so the most vulnerable in terms of health/age and the professionals that are most likely to be dealing with those people) then you'll want to be using the more effective vaccines despite the increased cost/logistical issues. If they are 90% effective you'd be banking on being able to get things under control by vaccinating 9% of the population.On the other hand if you are going with at mass vaccination strategy then you might prioritise price and logistical simplicity over base efficacy. So potentially if you have a vaccine that is 10x cheaper but only 50% effective then you could give 50% of the population immunity for the same price but at the cost of not being able to 'target' those immunisations at the demographics you really need to.