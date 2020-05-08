« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1050 1051 1052 1053 1054 [1055]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1263075 times)

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42160 on: Yesterday at 07:18:33 PM »
I wouldn't be surprised if they have shown evidence from the scientists that there are particular issues with the kind of prolonged contact you get sat in a restaurant or pub compared to the kinds of contacts you'd get in gyms/shops. I remember there being a very interesting article posted a while back about some of the more recent ways they have been looking at the mechanics of transmission. There might be some reluctance to publicise that evidence if it suggests that stuff like Help Out to Eat Out etc was a bad idea.

Another way of looking it is that Covid has really shone a light on the really poor state of overall public health in the UK. Wikipedia has us as the most obese countries in Europe. Despite our overall alcohol consumption being around the European average, liver-related deaths have quadrupled since 1980 in contrast to the patterns in other countries. See this guardian article for further details https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/18/alarming-data-britain-sick-man-europe-before-covid .

Obviously you can't lay all of those problems at the door of pubs and restaurants, and similarly it would not be accurate to present gyms as being a magic bullet to solve them. But in that context you can maybe see why the government might see gyms as being more helpful to the country as a whole than pubs.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,847
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42161 on: Yesterday at 07:21:34 PM »
Pretty sure they're only a problem after 10/11pm mate, that's when covid comes out to play apparently  ;D
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,724
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42162 on: Yesterday at 07:34:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:59:32 PM
Now on that you are correct, and it is a source of severe frustration to me personally as I wish there was! 


No, no, you're not doing it correct.

You're supposed to accuse Craig of being smug and superior, then pejoratively reference him by citing various parts of the female anatomy.

Oh, and bring up estate agents, too; that always helps...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,847
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42163 on: Yesterday at 07:36:29 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 07:34:36 PM
Oh, and bring up estate agents, too; that always helps...

You've just crossed a line there.

Call me a c*nt all day long, but don't mention estate agents.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,997
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42164 on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 07:11:10 PM
Convenient since you've announced your Xmas plans recently

Well whilst this is true ;D hotel bars are usually for guests rather than random people in off the street.  Makes it easier to manage their cleanliness levels and hotels have the staff on hand to do that job.  And yes, plenty of hotels also have public bars too, which I would avoid the same as any other pub of an evening, especially if rowdy.

So it comes down to whether it's a self contained environment where hygiene standards are more easily maintained.  It's not like swigging ale in the Adelphi. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,724
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42165 on: Yesterday at 07:45:44 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:36:29 PM
You've just crossed a line there.

Call me a c*nt all day long, but don't mention estate agents.

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42166 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 PM »
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 12:59:23 PM
Sorry if this has already been answered but are the mass testing sites available for people in the Liverpool city region or just the city of Liverpool? I.e. Can I go if I live in Halton and dont work in Liverpool?
I couldn't see that anyone has answered this - but I think the answer is mass tests only available to those either living or working in City of Liverpool.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42167 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 PM »
The usual leaking going on.

Beth Rigby reporting that both Liverpool and London are expected to be in Tier 2
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,235
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42168 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:11:44 PM
People going to gyms are highly conscientious of others and look to socially distance and clean equipment.  People going to the pubs are likely to piss all over the toilet seat drunk and block it with an entire bog roll.

*This might be the same person in both instances. 

Fucking hell if that's the way you act in pubs, you can't be too popular.

Surprised you haven't been barred.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,235
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42169 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:16:48 PM
Speaking as somebody who has been a regular pub goer for years and only recently started going to a small, private gym in an old garage to work with a PT, I can assure you the latter is far better for good mental health than the former.  And that's coming from someone with a long history of mental health problems.

But yes, it was a sweeping generalisation.  The point I was trying to make was, as people become progressively more drunk, they become less aware of the needs of others and more careless.  If you're in the bracket of someone who can enjoy two or three pints easily and then go home, then of course it's not much of an issue.  But you may be sharing a bog with someone who is maybe on their 7th pint and isn't quite as up to scratch as you are.  And we all know that students are a conscientious bunch when it comes to alcohol.

The pubs I was talking about was locals. You don't tend to get many students in the locals in our end of town. They have their own alehouses.

If anyone was to behave in our locals round here as you describe, they'd deffo be barred.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,235
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42170 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:39:20 PM
I go to coffee shops for that with my drawing pad.

I'm not saying pubs are BAD.  But I would certainly avoid pubs of an evening at the moment where most people's aim is to simply get sloshed.

Again, not sure where you live and what your locals are like, but I haven't seen any evidence whatsoever on any visit to our locals that people are in there getting 'sloshed' - if you got pissed up and acting the c*nt in ours then you'd be barred.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42171 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 PM »
Seen a few experts starting to question the Oxford vaccine study and its design. Explained here: https://www.wired.com/story/the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-data-isnt-up-to-snuff/

Hopefully some of the questions surrounding it get answered soon.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,808
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42172 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 PM »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 11:10:56 PM
Seen a few experts starting to question the Oxford vaccine study and its design. Explained here: https://www.wired.com/story/the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-data-isnt-up-to-snuff/

Hopefully some of the questions surrounding it get answered soon.

Of course it has to be the vaccine we have most of.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,997
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42173 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:00:28 PM
Again, not sure where you live and what your locals are like, but I haven't seen any evidence whatsoever on any visit to our locals that people are in there getting 'sloshed' - if you got pissed up and acting the c*nt in ours then you'd be barred.

I usually drink in the city centre, but also Lark Lane or Smithdown. Places that are traditionally rather rowdy. There's lots of little locals I've stumbled across near where I live but my anxiety gets in the way of using them as I don't want to draw attention to myself. Plus I don't feel comfortable drinking alone in a pub.

Also, I think you're starting to dabble in semantics.  Drinking alcohol affects you, even if you feel fine. Just because people don't appear sloshed doesn't mean they can't become careless or less attentive to hygiene because they've had a few. It's certainly on my mind when I'm out drinking these days.

I was obviously exaggerating when i talked about whole bog rolls blocking the toilet but I've certainly seen it in the past. I'm glad you have quiet places that you feel comfortable drinking in.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,355
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42174 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:35:03 PM
The usual leaking going on.

Beth Rigby reporting that both Liverpool and London are expected to be in Tier 2

If that's the case I expect Kent to be Tier 3.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,235
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42175 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:36:33 PM
I usually drink in the city centre, but also Lark Lane or Smithdown. Places that are traditionally rather rowdy. There's lots of little locals I've stumbled across near where I live but my anxiety gets in the way of using them as I don't want to draw attention to myself. Plus I don't feel comfortable drinking alone in a pub.

Also, I think you're starting to dabble in semantics.  Drinking alcohol affects you, even if you feel fine. Just because people don't appear sloshed doesn't mean they can't become careless or less attentive to hygiene because they've had a few. It's certainly on my mind when I'm out drinking these days.

I was obviously exaggerating when i talked about whole bog rolls blocking the toilet but I've certainly seen it in the past. I'm glad you have quiet places that you feel comfortable drinking in.

I live in Allerton, but (in normal times) do go to Lark Lane with the missus. There are some decent quiet pubs on Lark Lane : Marantos and Que Pasa.

In this current situation I'd be going nowhere near the Masonic (Lodge now I think?), Keiths, The Albert, Love and Rockets (?), Rhubarb or the one next to it - all certainly possibly got some knobheads in them

Also in this current situation I'd be nowhere near Smithdown.

And although I usually go into the town centre, that's one I've been avoiding.


There are a few quieter places you could visit with a quick bus trip (Allerton Road - the John Brodie) and also the Greenhills, Rose of Mossley (Though that's a bit fuller) and the Storrsdale. Everyone taking it seriously in those places and people don't tend to act like dickheads in them.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42176 on: Today at 01:17:40 AM »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 11:10:56 PM
Seen a few experts starting to question the Oxford vaccine study and its design. Explained here: https://www.wired.com/story/the-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-data-isnt-up-to-snuff/

Hopefully some of the questions surrounding it get answered soon.

I guess it comes down to what the vaccination 'strategy' is? Say if the strategy is to target the vaccine at 10% of the population (so the most vulnerable in terms of health/age and the professionals that are most likely to be dealing with those people) then you'll want to be using the more effective vaccines despite the increased cost/logistical issues. If they are 90% effective you'd be banking on being able to get things under control by vaccinating 9% of the population.

On the other hand if you are going with at mass vaccination strategy then you might prioritise price and logistical simplicity over base efficacy. So potentially if you have a vaccine that is 10x cheaper but only 50% effective then you could give 50% of the population immunity for the same price but at the cost of not being able to 'target' those immunisations at the demographics you really need to.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,808
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42177 on: Today at 01:34:50 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:17:40 AM
I guess it comes down to what the vaccination 'strategy' is? Say if the strategy is to target the vaccine at 10% of the population (so the most vulnerable in terms of health/age and the professionals that are most likely to be dealing with those people) then you'll want to be using the more effective vaccines despite the increased cost/logistical issues. If they are 90% effective you'd be banking on being able to get things under control by vaccinating 9% of the population.

On the other hand if you are going with at mass vaccination strategy then you might prioritise price and logistical simplicity over base efficacy. So potentially if you have a vaccine that is 10x cheaper but only 50% effective then you could give 50% of the population immunity for the same price but at the cost of not being able to 'target' those immunisations at the demographics you really need to.

How would we be able to get out this pandemic by only vaccinating 10%?
Logged

Offline beardsley4ever

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,127
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42178 on: Today at 03:12:15 AM »
Has anyone on here had COVID?  One of my young kids tested positive yesterday, and I am pretty confident that I am going to get a positive test result when mine comes back tomorrow (despite us being just about the most cautious family around).  I could do with someone calming me down (I am late 40s and healthy).  I know it's weird to ask that on a forum like this, but we are trying to keep it private, so I'm not sure who to ask.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,847
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42179 on: Today at 04:30:29 AM »
3 of my mates have had it. All mid to late 30s, all been careful. It happens, especially when you have kids (which all 3 of those do).

All 3 had mild symptoms mostly. One described what he had as quite a bad flu that made him want to stay in bed/on the couch for a couple of days but that was the worst of it.

Id not be worried. At the end of the day, in your age group, its only very very very rare that you will suffer seriously from it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1050 1051 1052 1053 1054 [1055]   Go Up
« previous next »
 