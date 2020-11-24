He wasn't pulling our legs as Colin his millionaire bezzie mate was asking because he was worried about his at risk parents so he'd have to be a bit of a twat to lie to him



What happens with the vaccines do you think mate as in haven't we ordered some of the Pfizer ones also, do people get to choose? Do they choose for you? Or will they just go with the Oxford one for everyone providing it's released pretty quickly.



Dont think well get a choice no, at least not for a few months at least.Order will depend on which one gets licensed first and which one gets delivered first. Well use them as soon as they come in if they are licensed.The order of things is starting to look like licensing of Pfizer will come first and probably delivery of some of them too. Theyll start the vaccination with that, but to really expand it after Christmas would require licensing of the oxford vaccine which should be followed by a larger delivery of doses of theirs.Vaccinations look likely to begin with Pfizer here and Pfizer and Moderna in the US. But production of the Oxford vaccine will mean that it will become the main one for us early in the new year. I actually dont see the Oxford vaccine being licensed in the US at all maybe, theyll have a monopoly on the Moderna one. The differences in the speed of being able to scale up production of each of the different vaccine will mean that while the two RNA vaccines are likely to be the first in use, the sheer number of doses of the Oxford vaccine that will be produced will mean it will become the main vaccine soon after for a lot of countries.Thats all assuming that all 3 pass the regulators and get licensed of course. Also assumes that the full results of the trial dont suggest that one is better than others for certain age groups. Neither of those are guaranteed yet.