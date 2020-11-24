« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1048 1049 1050 1051 1052 [1053]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1259135 times)

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,641
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42080 on: Yesterday at 08:57:45 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Yesterday at 08:52:35 PM
If its a comment about her school then yeah, of course I do, shes a teacher.

She isnt a Prof who works at a vaccine company though.
.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42081 on: Yesterday at 09:02:31 PM »
I do worry about the affect on hospitality if the government is quite liberal in its implementation of tier 3 restrictions.

If you go under tier 3 now its difficult to see that being lifted this side of Christmas given that the tiers are reviewed every 14 days and the government surely wouldnt lift it in the 2 week run up to Christmas resorting in everyone flocking to pubs - theyre already seemingly readying us for a pretty grim January meaning I think youd be lucky to see tier 2 this side of February, which, when added to the 1 month lockdown prior to return to the tiers, would be 3 months of not trading other than takeaway - that surely isnt sustainable?

Part of me hopes that now that tier 2 has essentially become tier 3 and tier 3 even harsher, that this highest tier of restrictions will only be applied where absolutely necessary.

It also surprises me that gyms are able to open where pubs arent - just intuitively I would think that gyms are higher in terms of transmission than a restaurant which is only serving alcohol with food and ensures all customers are seated but granted I could be wrong on that.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,352
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42082 on: Yesterday at 09:21:21 PM »
The latest from down here in Kent is concern from council leaders and Tory MPs that such Tier 3 restrictions should be on a town basis and less a county basis that has been the case up to this point.

Places such as Swale and Thanet are going to be put into Tier 3 as their ROI is close to being amongst the highest in the entire country - meanwhile places such as Ashford, Folkestone - where I am - and Tunbridge Wells are amongst the lowest.

I suspect the whole county will be put into Tier 3.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,457
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42083 on: Yesterday at 09:23:17 PM »
I know a professor Dave...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,834
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42084 on: Yesterday at 09:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:23:17 PM
I know a professor Dave...

Is he bezzie mates with millionaire Col who is having his £2m house tiled?
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,641
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42085 on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 PM »
Wow you really need to grow up don't you ffs, absolutely pathetic
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:34:14 PM by Shady Craig »
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,666
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42086 on: Yesterday at 09:28:23 PM »
I know this bloke Denzil, does he count?

Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,457
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42087 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:23:46 PM
Is he bezzie mates with millionaire Col who is having his £2m house tiled?
No, hes professor of medicinal chemistry
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42088 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 07:25:37 PM
Was talking to a Professor yesterday who is head of a 120 million vaccine/medicine research lab down south, they've actually been running trials for the Oxford vaccine. He said the Pfizer and the other one I forget the name of are much more higher risk as the way they have been created is a totally new process apparently. He's said since the start of all this to wait for the Oxford one as its created in the traditional safer method, the numbers are more encouraging than he thought  also. He did say that because at 43 I'm  down the list for getting one it won't be the worst thing as it gives a bit of time to see if there are any side effects off of it,  he'd of told me to hang fire on it personally if I was trying to get one December/January. I did try and tell him a bloke called Tepid off a football forum said people are ignorant for maybe having reservations about having a shot and he said you'd have to be a fucking moron to not have some kind of reservations over something that's not had as much testing as usual . He also said he's pretty confident  the Oxford one was the business.

Id question if your mate is pulling is leg to be honest. There is nothing traditional or safer about the method Oxford used to create their vaccine and it would be very odd for the head of a vaccine lab to say it. Its a viral vector vaccine, there are none currently used in humans, but some used in animals (maybe even just the one, cant remember). A traditional method would be a live-attenuated vaccine or an inactivated vaccine, none of the vaccines in the news are that type.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42089 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:28:23 PM
I know this bloke Denzil, does he count?



That was before he trialled the vaccine - this is him now.

Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,457
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42090 on: Yesterday at 09:36:42 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:32:39 PM
Id question if your mate is pulling is leg to be honest. There is nothing traditional or safer about the method Oxford used to create their vaccine and it would be very odd for the head of a vaccine lab to say it. Its a viral vector vaccine, there are none currently used in humans, but some used in animals (maybe even just the one, cant remember). A traditional method would be a live-attenuated vaccine or an inactivated vaccine, none of the vaccines in the news are that type.
Its more similar than the mRNA ones to be fair...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,641
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42091 on: Yesterday at 09:44:38 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:32:39 PM
Id question if your mate is pulling is leg to be honest. There is nothing traditional or safer about the method Oxford used to create their vaccine and it would be very odd for the head of a vaccine lab to say it. Its a viral vector vaccine, there are none currently used in humans, but some used in animals (maybe even just the one, cant remember). A traditional method would be a live-attenuated vaccine or an inactivated vaccine, none of the vaccines in the news are that type.
He wasn't pulling our legs as Colin his millionaire bezzie mate was asking because he was worried about his at risk parents so he'd have to be a bit of a twat to lie to him

What happens with the vaccines do you think mate as in haven't we ordered some of the Pfizer ones also, do people get to choose? Do they choose for you? Or will they just go with the Oxford one for everyone providing it's released pretty quickly.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,828
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42092 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM »
Yeah, I'm wondering about all these vaccine orders the UK has going too. They must be some sort of cancellable pre-order? They've ordered way more doses than they'll need.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,310
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42093 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:02:31 PM
I do worry about the affect on hospitality if the government is quite liberal in its implementation of tier 3 restrictions.

If you go under tier 3 now its difficult to see that being lifted this side of Christmas given that the tiers are reviewed every 14 days and the government surely wouldnt lift it in the 2 week run up to Christmas resorting in everyone flocking to pubs - theyre already seemingly readying us for a pretty grim January meaning I think youd be lucky to see tier 2 this side of February, which, when added to the 1 month lockdown prior to return to the tiers, would be 3 months of not trading other than takeaway - that surely isnt sustainable?

Furlough has been extended until March but whether these pubs will be properly supported.

Tier 3 next week means no pubs for December, basically. And then the inevitable lockdown in January (which hospitality will bear the brunt of to keep the schools and universities open) means it'll probably be March before they can open their doors again.


Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:02:31 PM
It also surprises me that gyms are able to open where pubs arent - just intuitively I would think that gyms are higher in terms of transmission than a restaurant which is only serving alcohol with food and ensures all customers are seated but granted I could be wrong on that.

I wouldn't expect gyms are any more 'Covid secure' than pubs anyway but the whole 'only serving alcohol with food' is a bit of a con. People go in and order some food with their pint. And then stay there and bevy all day if they wish. Obviously some venues will be stricter than others but no way that gets adhered to on the whole. Plus the fact these places are getting the extra custom from the no-food boozers that can't open.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:35 PM by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42094 on: Yesterday at 10:14:58 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:21:21 PM
The latest from down here in Kent is concern from council leaders and Tory MPs that such Tier 3 restrictions should be on a town basis and less a county basis that has been the case up to this point.

Places such as Swale and Thanet are going to be put into Tier 3 as their ROI is close to being amongst the highest in the entire country - meanwhile places such as Ashford, Folkestone - where I am - and Tunbridge Wells are amongst the lowest.

I suspect the whole county will be put into Tier 3.
Key difference between 2 and 3 is hospitality isnt it?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42095 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:14:58 PM
Key difference between 2 and 3 is hospitality isnt it?

Pretty much yeah - that and the fact that if you have any trips booked (as I do within the U.K.) you can go on said trip if youre tier 2 but not if youre tier 3.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42096 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:20:12 PM
Pretty much yeah - that and the fact that if you have any trips booked (as I do within the U.K.) you can go on said trip if youre tier 2 but not if youre tier 3.
Are you in a likely 3?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42097 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 PM
Are you in a likely 3?

Its looking that way yeah.

But honestly who knows. It wouldnt shock me to see that bowl headed c*nt drawing lots live on TV to dictate which tier each area ends up in.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42098 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:25:14 PM
Its looking that way yeah.

But honestly who knows. It wouldnt shock me to see that bowl headed c*nt drawing lots live on TV to dictate which tier each area ends up in.
Absolutely. Would your trip take you into another potential tier 3?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42099 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM
Absolutely. Would your trip take you into another potential tier 3?

Ive actually got 2 booked - one for NYE with 2 other households which Ive all but resigned to not happening and one with just me and my girlfriend - Id imagine both will be to lower tower areas but for obvious reasons I cant see either being allowed to go ahead if we end up in tier 3.

Not the end of the world but it is frustrating,  I, perhaps naively, thought that both would be alright when I booked them.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42100 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM
Yeah, I'm wondering about all these vaccine orders the UK has going too. They must be some sort of cancellable pre-order? They've ordered way more doses than they'll need.

We may need additional doses later on so they may keep some for that? Or ideally donate them to poorer countries, get a bit of good press and all that.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,962
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42101 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:25:14 PM
Its looking that way yeah.

But honestly who knows. It wouldnt shock me to see that bowl headed c*nt drawing lots live on TV to dictate which tier each area ends up in.

Imagining something like the fa Cup draw with dion Dublin and jermaine jenas as guest stars, live on BBC.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42102 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:30:07 PM
Ive actually got 2 booked - one for NYE with 2 other households which Ive all but resigned to not happening and one with just me and my girlfriend - Id imagine both will be to lower tower areas but for obvious reasons I cant see either being allowed to go ahead if we end up in tier 3.

Not the end of the world but it is frustrating,  I, perhaps naively, thought that both would be alright when I booked them.
Well to be fair Johnson did tell us that wed be back to normal by the winter so you probably, unwisely, took him at his word.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42103 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:52:35 PM
If its a comment about her school then yeah, of course I do, shes a teacher.

Whats her name? ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42104 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November  8, 2020, 02:52:07 AM
86000 cases in France reported on Saturday!

On a personal level, the missus' best friend's father, step-mother, sister and niece have tested positive, suspected that the niece brought it home from school. All mild symptoms apart from her Dad who was admitted to hospital on Friday with breathing problems and today was admitted to the High Dependency Unit. He's 75, reasonably fit for his age but had a heart bypass last year so is very much in the at risk category
sadly Les lost his battle with the virus today, it looked like he was winning the fight, oxygen levels improved but a heart attack and chest infection meant he was unable to beat this bastard virus.

Anyone thinking of visiting older relatives over Christmas please have a serious think about the potential consequences of doing so. Is it worth one Christmas but potentially putting future Christmases at risk?
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42105 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:21:21 PM
The latest from down here in Kent is concern from council leaders and Tory MPs that such Tier 3 restrictions should be on a town basis and less a county basis that has been the case up to this point.

Places such as Swale and Thanet are going to be put into Tier 3 as their ROI is close to being amongst the highest in the entire country - meanwhile places such as Ashford, Folkestone - where I am - and Tunbridge Wells are amongst the lowest.

I suspect the whole county will be put into Tier 3.

The rumour doing the rounds seems to be that pretty much nobody will be in Tier 1, the whole country will either be in Tier 2 or 3
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42106 on: Yesterday at 11:50:41 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:44:38 PM
He wasn't pulling our legs as Colin his millionaire bezzie mate was asking because he was worried about his at risk parents so he'd have to be a bit of a twat to lie to him

What happens with the vaccines do you think mate as in haven't we ordered some of the Pfizer ones also, do people get to choose? Do they choose for you? Or will they just go with the Oxford one for everyone providing it's released pretty quickly.

Dont think well get a choice no, at least not for a few months at least.

Order will depend on which one gets licensed first and which one gets delivered first. Well use them as soon as they come in if they are licensed.

The order of things is starting to look like licensing of Pfizer will come first and probably delivery of some of them too. Theyll start the vaccination with that, but to really expand it after Christmas would require licensing of the oxford vaccine which should be followed by a larger delivery of doses of theirs.

Vaccinations look likely to begin with Pfizer here and Pfizer and Moderna in the US. But production of the Oxford vaccine will mean that it will become the main one for us early in the new year. I actually dont see the Oxford vaccine being licensed in the US at all maybe, theyll have a monopoly on the Moderna one. The differences in the speed of being able to scale up production of each of the different vaccine will mean that while the two RNA vaccines are likely to be the first in use, the sheer number of doses of the Oxford vaccine that will be produced will mean it will become the main vaccine soon after for a lot of countries.

Thats all assuming that all 3 pass the regulators and get licensed of course. Also assumes that the full results of the trial dont suggest that one is better than others for certain age groups. Neither of those are guaranteed yet. 
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,352
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42107 on: Yesterday at 11:54:16 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:43:46 PM
The rumour doing the rounds seems to be that pretty much nobody will be in Tier 1, the whole country will either be in Tier 2 or 3

I read that on Twatter earlier, Tories are not happy that such decisions are not being delegated to local constituency level instead of being made on a county/unitary authority basis.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42108 on: Today at 12:09:44 AM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:54:16 PM
I read that on Twatter earlier, Tories are not happy that such decisions are not being delegated to local constituency level instead of being made on a county/unitary authority basis.

Based on some of the metrics they are using to decide who goes in what tier, I could see London maybe sneaking into Tier 2 (low case numbers over 60 and the NHS isn't particularly stretched), but I would say a lot of regions above it look likely to be Tier 3, that would create a political problem for Johnson though as it could leave most of the Midlands and North in Tier 3.

Not great for him trying to argue against those saying the North and Midlands have been unfairly treated throughout the autumn wave.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42109 on: Today at 12:24:16 AM »
In terms of getting industry and wealth production back to normal, many of those industries that have suffered most, pubs, retail, tourism etc are some of the easiest to restart. I know that is no compensation to those who work in those industries but some industries (e.g. Steel, Shipbuilding) are gone if they have a bad period. I am confident that things will bounce back more than people think. 1914-18 plus Influenza 1918-19, millions more deaths and the twenties picked up remarkably quickly (albeit dropped again towards the end of the 20s)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42110 on: Today at 01:08:33 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM
Yeah, I'm wondering about all these vaccine orders the UK has going too. They must be some sort of cancellable pre-order? They've ordered way more doses than they'll need.

Hancock probably ordered from a company that has never made vaccines before
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,834
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42111 on: Today at 01:09:01 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:05:13 PM
Whats her name? ;D

Normally or when she pisses me off? Its most regularly the latter  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1048 1049 1050 1051 1052 [1053]   Go Up
« previous next »
 