My family live in Crewe while we're in Bristol, there's no way we're traveling up there or allowing them to come down to us. If they were local, within walking distance or something it would of been a tougher decision. My parents haven't seen the kids since last Christmas barring the odd video chat. The wife's family are Spanish, they won't be flying over either.
I'm certainly not going to think less of those that do see their families though, especially those with kids, extremely tough decision to keep them away from their grandparents.