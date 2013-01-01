« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1257999 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42040 on: Today at 06:21:58 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:10:27 PM
3 households from 23-27th then as expected.

Still not seeing my parents indoors til theyre vaccinated I dont think.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42041 on: Today at 06:26:45 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:21:58 PM
Still not seeing my parents indoors til theyre vaccinated I dont think.

Yeah, just been discussing this with my gf.

Doesn't change the dangers just because the Govt. have said it's fine. The virus hasn't got the memo to take 5 days off over Christmas. I'd rather not risk my parent's lives, or my gf's parent's lives, for the sake of a few days at Christmas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42042 on: Today at 06:26:57 PM »
We've just had the same discussion. For us, the right choice is to keep on as we are til at least the most vulnerable one of us has been vaccinated. On the plus side, I get enough brandy cream for a change so shall make the most of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42043 on: Today at 06:36:20 PM »
All it means is a further tightening of restrictions in January.

Deaths were high today so dread to think how they will end of Jan / start of Feb.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42044 on: Today at 06:37:49 PM »
My family live in Crewe while we're in Bristol, there's no way we're traveling up there or allowing them to come down to us.  If they were local, within walking distance or something it would of been a tougher decision.  My parents haven't seen the kids since last Christmas barring the odd video chat.  The wife's family are Spanish, they won't be flying over either.

I'm certainly not going to think less of those that do see their families though, especially those with kids, extremely tough decision to keep them away from their grandparents.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42045 on: Today at 06:40:05 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:37:49 PM
My family live in Crewe while we're in Bristol, there's no way we're traveling up there or allowing them to come down to us.  If they were local, within walking distance or something it would of been a tougher decision.  My parents haven't seen the kids since last Christmas barring the odd video chat.  The wife's family are Spanish, they won't be flying over either.

I'm certainly not going to think less of those that do see their families though, especially those with kids, extremely tough decision to keep them away from their grandparents.

Schools should finish 13thth December to make it at least a little safer IMO. Gives kids a chance to isolate for a week first.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42046 on: Today at 06:42:11 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:40:05 PM
Schools should finish 13thth December to make it at least a little safer IMO. Gives kids a chance to isolate for a week first.

Makes little difference if both parents can't isolate too.

My sister works from home, so she and her two kids could isolate. Her husband is a key worker though and wouldn't be able to do so - which in turn means they're all a risk.
« Reply #42047 on: Today at 06:45:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:42:11 PM
Makes little difference if both parents can't isolate too.

My sister works from home, so she and her two kids could isolate. Her husband is a key worker though and wouldn't be able to do so - which in turn means they're all a risk.

True but key workers could have tests available to them that week no?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42048 on: Today at 06:45:28 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:47:42 PM
I think the risk from covid is far greater than the slight unknowns from the vaccine and I'm happy to try it out on myself.

It seems to me like people have lost the ability to judge what is likely and what is unlikely. They keep asking for proof for fairly well understood things, and at the same time believe completely outlandish bullshit like "Hillary Clinton eats babies".
One of the problems is that the anti vaxx nuts and those following them operate on the same delusional level as say Trump believing he won the election - for the most part there is no rationale behind it, it is cult like thinking based on these outlandish conspiracy "theories" - and way too often these days the average joe is falling for this shit show.

Was talking to a friend a few days ago on the phone and the subject of vaccines came up, and he told me about a video a work colleague had shown to him. Allegedly from some sort of doctor who made claims about the mRNA vaccines: Never before have we had vaccines like that, they work with genetically altered material and so that can possible alter your DNA! Mutations! Horror!

Now, my friend is someone who is barely on social media (even less than myself I would say) and he basically only comes into contact with stuff like this via colleagues and to a lesser extent other friends. But that claim immediately got his attention (and normally he is a very level headed guy). I had trouble talking him down, although at least he was willing to seek out further information. I have since learned that there is a big official coloured text box with information about mRNA vaccines called "debunking the genetic myth" on the webpages of the German government/health ministry. So it seems this is already a widespread thing. Seems Bill Gates is bypassing the chip and goes straight for you and my DNA.  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42049 on: Today at 06:56:58 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:45:04 PM
True but key workers could have tests available to them that week no?

Depends how close to Xmas they are running them, plus it only means youre not infectious that day. The days that follow you could easily become so.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42050 on: Today at 06:58:37 PM »
Think I will go and see parents on one of the day's and come back same day.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42051 on: Today at 07:01:32 PM »
Good to see these vaccines being planned.  Still a bit odd that theres no specific plan for school staff.

Room full of people, little distance, no masks... its far from safe..

Ok, I open the window and doors, and its as cold as a witchs tit, but Im not sure thats really going to knock it on The head.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42052 on: Today at 07:11:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Today at 06:42:11 PM
Makes little difference if both parents can't isolate too.

My sister works from home, so she and her two kids could isolate. Her husband is a key worker though and wouldn't be able to do so - which in turn means they're all a risk.
Yes you still have a risk of other members of the household are out working, but closing the schools a week earlier would significantly reduce the risk which is important.  Secondary schools is one of the worst places where covid is spreading at the minute.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42053 on: Today at 07:13:41 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:36:20 PM
All it means is a further tightening of restrictions in January.

Deaths were high today so dread to think how they will end of Jan / start of Feb.
Totally agree, over 600 deaths today and several areas will have restrictions lifted next week. Then youll have the relaxation over Xmas, jan and Feb are going to be bad.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42054 on: Today at 07:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:26:45 PM
Yeah, just been discussing this with my gf.

Doesn't change the dangers just because the Govt. have said it's fine. The virus hasn't got the memo to take 5 days off over Christmas. I'd rather not risk my parent's lives, or my gf's parent's lives, for the sake of a few days at Christmas.

The government are gambling on people being sensible. Plenty will, plenty won't.

Boris was always going to relax things over Christmas for the 'Boris saves Christmas' headlines and they didn't want to get battered in the press over it.

New Year's Eve is the elephant in the room because after the 5 day festivities there'll be parties galore. Then a week later the kids go back to school and the students turn up again at universities.

January-February will likely be worse than now. But at least by March-April we should be starting to come out the other side if the vaccines are being rolled out quickly.

Will the Jan-Feb death toll justify Christmas get togethers?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42055 on: Today at 07:19:38 PM »
This would be feel just about OK if we're strict for the next month, ie. Something akin to where we are now. So will be interesting to see how many places are in tier 3. The numbers currently still huge. We're facing a horrible Jan and Feb I suspect.

Also seems they've backed themselves into a corner. Appreciate people will want to make travel plans but if in some areas community transmission is going in the wrong direction it'll spell disaster
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42056 on: Today at 07:20:11 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:11:57 PM
Yes you still have a risk of other members of the household are out working, but closing the schools a week earlier would significantly reduce the risk which is important.  Secondary schools is one of the worst places where covid is spreading at the minute.

Oh 100%, it's not that I don't agree with shutting them early, it would make so much sense. More that people need to be aware of the risk of other family members too - as in my sisters situation their family would still be a big risk to my parents simply due to her husband continuing to work, even if her and her kids are able to isolate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42057 on: Today at 07:21:29 PM »
I’ll be seeing my family but somehow I am going to have to try to avoid going into work for 5 days to give me a good week of little contact.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42058 on: Today at 07:24:47 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:13:41 PM
Totally agree, over 600 deaths today and several areas will have restrictions lifted next week. Then youll have the relaxation over Xmas, jan and Feb are going to be bad.

It may take strict restrictions/lockdown through January and into February just to deal with the fallout from December, yet the government are selling 'back to normal by Easter'.

What if going into Christmas week, there's areas with huge rates of transmission and full hospitals? Will it still be 'don't worry, have a good booze up indoors for 5 days with your extended family'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42059 on: Today at 07:25:37 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.
Was talking to a Professor yesterday who is head of a 120 million vaccine/medicine research lab down south, they've actually been running trials for the Oxford vaccine. He said the Pfizer and the other one I forget the name of are much more higher risk as the way they have been created is a totally new process apparently. He's said since the start of all this to wait for the Oxford one as its created in the traditional safer method, the numbers are more encouraging than he thought  also. He did say that because at 43 I'm  down the list for getting one it won't be the worst thing as it gives a bit of time to see if there are any side effects off of it,  he'd of told me to hang fire on it personally if I was trying to get one December/January. I did try and tell him a bloke called Tepid off a football forum said people are ignorant for maybe having reservations about having a shot and he said you'd have to be a fucking moron to not have some kind of reservations over something that's not had as much testing as usual . He also said he's pretty confident  the Oxford one was the business.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42060 on: Today at 07:27:27 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:25:37 PM
Was talking to a Professor yesterday who is head of a 120 million vaccine/medicine research lab down south, they've actually been running trials for the Oxford vaccine. He said the Pfizer and the other one I forget the name of are much more higher risk as the way they have been created is a totally new process apparently. He's said since the start of all this to wait for the Oxford one as its created in the traditional safer method, the numbers are more encouraging than he thought  also. He did say that because at 43 I'm  down the list for getting one it won't be the worst thing as it gives a bit of time to see if there are any side effects off of it,  he'd of told me to hang fire on it personally if I was trying to get one December/January. I did try and tell him a bloke called Tepid off a football forum said people are ignorant for maybe having reservations about having a shot and he said you'd have to be a fucking moron to not have some kind of reservations over something that's not had as much testing as usual . He also said he's pretty confident  the Oxford one was the business.

What was his name?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42061 on: Today at 07:27:57 PM »
I would have thought there would have been more about getting tested before going to see elderly parents over Christmas. Oh yeah forgot this is the Tories!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42062 on: Today at 07:29:21 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:25:37 PM
Was talking to a Professor yesterday who is head of a 120 million vaccine/medicine research lab down south, they've actually been running trials for the Oxford vaccine. He said the Pfizer and the other one I forget the name of are much more higher risk as the way they have been created is a totally new process apparently. He's said since the start of all this to wait for the Oxford one as its created in the traditional safer method, the numbers are more encouraging than he thought  also. He did say that because at 43 I'm  down the list for getting one it won't be the worst thing as it gives a bit of time to see if there are any side effects off of it,  he'd of told me to hang fire on it personally if I was trying to get one December/January. I did try and tell him a bloke called Tepid off a football forum said people are ignorant for maybe having reservations about having a shot and he said you'd have to be a fucking moron to not have some kind of reservations over something that's not had as much testing as usual . He also said he's pretty confident  the Oxford one was the business.

I think the issue with vaccines will be when people fear getting a vaccine more than they fear the virus, or similar.

If you're 70+ or are very vulnerable health wise then you're desperate for a vaccine to protect you from a potentially deadly virus.

If you're still young and have no real health conditions then you might not fear getting Covid, but be weary of a vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42063 on: Today at 07:30:03 PM »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42064 on: Today at 07:30:49 PM »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42065 on: Today at 07:32:06 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:03 PM
The government are gambling on people being sensible. Plenty will, plenty won't.

Boris was always going to relax things over Christmas for the 'Boris saves Christmas' headlines and they didn't want to get battered in the press over it.

New Year's Eve is the elephant in the room because after the 5 day festivities there'll be parties galore. Then a week later the kids go back to school and the students turn up again at universities.

January-February will likely be worse than now. But at least by March-April we should be starting to come out the other side if the vaccines are being rolled out quickly.

Will the Jan-Feb death toll justify Christmas get togethers?

Yeah I agree Bozo wants to come over as a hero this has been his plan for months and he is probably going against advice given to him you know the one he has told us all to use.

The sooner the vaccine is rolled out and these planks are gone the better the last part scares me though I have no confidence they would get voted out.

If they say you can mix then people will do and you cant blame them I guess as well it depends how old your parents are too mine are nearly 70 so its risky imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42066 on: Today at 07:37:46 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Today at 07:30:49 PM
And the surname?
Yeah I'm pretty sure what he told me was in confidence like so......

Seriously Craig give it a rest will you, anything you don't agree with you try and be a smart arse over, it's boring as hell to be honest. I got a 80% warning last time you had a go so not getting into it with you again.

I've been  tiling a 2 million pound house, the owner/builder is University mates with the Professor, we have morning break/dinner together every day and we were discussing it yesterday as we have done in the past and the owner messaged the professer to ask him and he phoned back and told us the above.

Seriously do you think I'm just going to make all that up ffs
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42067 on: Today at 07:40:49 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:58:37 PM
Think I will go and see parents on one of the day's and come back same day.

Pretty much the same.Xmas day most likely
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42068 on: Today at 08:01:07 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:37:46 PM
Yeah I'm pretty sure what he told me was in confidence like so......

Seriously Craig give it a rest will you, anything you don't agree with you try and be a smart arse over, it's boring as hell to be honest. I got a 80% warning last time you had a go so not getting into it with you again.

You've come on a forum and posted about some mystery professor who just so happens you know, who just so happens you got to speak to, who just so happens to work with vaccines and just so happens to back up what you've posted on here previously.

I don't think it's such a smart arse action to ask what his name is.


Quote
Seriously do you think I'm just going to make all that up ffs

I've literally no idea who the fuck you are - how would I know if you would or would not.

All I know is before I believe something I check the source. Hence asking his name.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42069 on: Today at 08:03:52 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:25:37 PM
Was talking to a Professor yesterday who is head of a 120 million vaccine/medicine research lab down south, they've actually been running trials for the Oxford vaccine. He said the Pfizer and the other one I forget the name of are much more higher risk as the way they have been created is a totally new process apparently. He's said since the start of all this to wait for the Oxford one as its created in the traditional safer method, the numbers are more encouraging than he thought  also. He did say that because at 43 I'm  down the list for getting one it won't be the worst thing as it gives a bit of time to see if there are any side effects off of it,  he'd of told me to hang fire on it personally if I was trying to get one December/January. I did try and tell him a bloke called Tepid off a football forum said people are ignorant for maybe having reservations about having a shot and he said you'd have to be a fucking moron to not have some kind of reservations over something that's not had as much testing as usual . He also said he's pretty confident  the Oxford one was the business.

The thing is, nobody in that position would ever say it's 100% safe. It's also just not the way people in  academia talk. They are always slightly reserved about the results, and leave themselves an out. You'll never see "this is 100% safe", you'll always see "within the sample group, no adverse effects were observed". The problem is, when speaking to people outside of academia, this type of caution is interpreted as "they don't know either" or "they're hiding something".
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42070 on: Today at 08:04:37 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:25:37 PM
Was talking to a Professor yesterday who is head of a 120 million vaccine/medicine research lab down south, they've actually been running trials for the Oxford vaccine. He said the Pfizer and the other one I forget the name of are much more higher risk as the way they have been created is a totally new process apparently. He's said since the start of all this to wait for the Oxford one as its created in the traditional safer method, the numbers are more encouraging than he thought  also. He did say that because at 43 I'm  down the list for getting one it won't be the worst thing as it gives a bit of time to see if there are any side effects off of it,  he'd of told me to hang fire on it personally if I was trying to get one December/January. I did try and tell him a bloke called Tepid off a football forum said people are ignorant for maybe having reservations about having a shot and he said you'd have to be a fucking moron to not have some kind of reservations over something that's not had as much testing as usual . He also said he's pretty confident  the Oxford one was the business.
Interesting ....

You choose to see the word ignorant as a pejorative rather than a stament of fact.

You also choose to see it as a dig at you. Which it in no way was.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42071 on: Today at 08:07:29 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:04:37 PM
You choose to see the word ignorant as a pejorative rather than a stamens of fact.

if I get called a smart arse for simply asking the name of the source then you're in for it here  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42072 on: Today at 08:12:27 PM »
The Oxford vaccines teams volunteers who showed the 90% effectiveness with the half dose followed by the full one were capped at 55 years of age according to Bloomberg, and those who were given the two full doses were not capped. So it might be the age of the recipient rather then the dose that produced the different results.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42073 on: Today at 08:21:47 PM »
Craig I'm obviously not going to put his name on a forum for him maybe to have comebacks over if people went on to quote him elsewhere now am I. Don't even know his surname anyway to be honest as he's 'Dave', Colin's professor best mate anyway I've said what he said so that's it really.

Question to others, has anyone seen anything about Wales being put on a tier system soon? Thought I might of heard it said on the radio earlier but didn't quite catch it. Would make sense as apart from down south and Wrexham/ down to Rhyl it hasn't been too bad through out this so no need for level 3 restrictions imo.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42074 on: Today at 08:33:29 PM »
The fact this professor is called Dave is just fucking brilliant.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42075 on: Today at 08:38:31 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:33:29 PM
The fact this professor is called Dave is just fucking brilliant.

Everyone else calls him Rodney.
