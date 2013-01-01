I think the risk from covid is far greater than the slight unknowns from the vaccine and I'm happy to try it out on myself.



It seems to me like people have lost the ability to judge what is likely and what is unlikely. They keep asking for proof for fairly well understood things, and at the same time believe completely outlandish bullshit like "Hillary Clinton eats babies".



One of the problems is that the anti vaxx nuts and those following them operate on the same delusional level as say Trump believing he won the election - for the most part there is no rationale behind it, it is cult like thinking based on these outlandish conspiracy "theories" - and way too often these days the average joe is falling for this shit show.Was talking to a friend a few days ago on the phone and the subject of vaccines came up, and he told me about a video a work colleague had shown to him. Allegedly from some sort of doctor who made claims about the mRNA vaccines: Never before have we had vaccines like that, they work with genetically altered material and so that can possible alter your DNA! Mutations! Horror!Now, my friend is someone who is barely on social media (even less than myself I would say) and he basically only comes into contact with stuff like this via colleagues and to a lesser extent other friends. But that claim immediately got his attention (and normally he is a very level headed guy). I had trouble talking him down, although at least he was willing to seek out further information. I have since learned that there is a big official coloured text box with information about mRNA vaccines called "debunking the genetic myth" on the webpages of the German government/health ministry. So it seems this is already a widespread thing. Seems Bill Gates is bypassing the chip and goes straight for you and my DNA.